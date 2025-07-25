Skip to Content
Opinion

For This Week’s Open Thread, Tell Us the Smartest Thing You’ve Ever Done

As we do every week at this time, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

9:16 AM CDT on July 25, 2025

Photo by Olav Ahrens Røtne on Unsplash
1Comments

Last week, I asked you folks about the dumbest thing you ever did, and boy were you all ready to tell on yourselves.

After that, you all have earned the right to brag a little. So tell me: What's the smartest thing you've ever done?

To cull out the obvious answers, I'll ask you not to talk about marrying your spouse or having your kid. Let's assume those were good decisions. However, if you want to say "divorcing my spouse" or "not having a kid," that's acceptable.

Personally, moving to Minneapolis is the best decision I've ever made. It was on a hunch, and it should have taught me to listen to my gut. I'd visited a couple times, and had a sense that my life would start to make sense here. And it did!

Well, actually, getting sober was probably an even better decision. But is that ever a bad decision?

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

