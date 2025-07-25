Freeloader Friday: 125 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

Formerly named Aqua Jam, Alley Jam brings back fun for skaters Minneapolis Aquatennial

FRIDAY

AlleyJam Skateboarding

Skateboarding fun to kick off the weekend. Part of the Minneapolis Aquatennial. 4-7 p.m. FAIR School Alley, 10 Street & Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis.

“We Are Water”

This interactive exhibit encouraged visitors to explore the connections Minnesotans have with water. Part of the Minneapolis Aquatennial. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. RSM Plaza, ground level, 801 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

CorePower Outdoor Yoga Class

A free all-level vinyasa flow class. Check in starts at 5:30 p.m. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

'Eduardo Navarro, Study for Cloud Museum,' 2025. Patricia Domínguez. Courtesy of the artist.

Eduardo Navarro’s Cloud Museum

This indoor exhibition and participatory outdoor performance includes dancers from the University of Minnesota Dance Program and Black Label Movement. 6 p.m. gallery; 7 p.m. performance. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

St. George Greek Festival

Featuring tons of Greek eats, beer, church tours, live music, a market, and traditional performances. 2-8 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat. St. George Greek Orthodox Church,1111 Summit Ave., St. Paul.

Morgondopp/Morning Dip

Liz Stopka and ASI host this morning dip in the lake. 7:30 a.m. Fri. through Aug. 1. RSVP/find more info here. Cedar Lake East Beach, 2000 Upton Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Inside Out 2

English with Spanish subtitles. Dusk. Matthews Park, 2318 29th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

One Hot-Summers Night Only

Open Eye Theatre presents this festival series. Tonight’s offerings include a puppet slam by The Puppet Union and music by Too Old Cat. 7:30-9 p.m. The green space across the street from Open Eye Theatre, 505 E. 24th St., Minneapolis.

“All In”

Featuring work from artists with disabilities from six different art studios in Minnesota, California, Maryland, and Ohio. 6-8 p.m. Fresh Eye Gallery, 4238 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

“Stained Glass Conservation in Practice”

A lecture by Ali Wysopal on historical manufacturing and contemporary preservation efforts. 6-7 p.m. Foci - Minnesota Center for Glass Arts, 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Clueless

Dusk. Como Midway Pavilion. 1199 Midway Pkwy., St. Paul.

Solana and the Sunsets

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Mobile Jazz Project

7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls Park Pavilion, 4825 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Art Beagles’ Back Up Band

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

The Mary Cutrufello Band

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Pelicant

With Leslie & Anothernight. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

USPOP

Brit pop tunes. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Whiskey Rock ‘n Roll Club MPLS

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Bryan Odeen

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery & Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Cake Drag Show

8-11 p.m. Modist Brewing Co, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Summer Concert Series: League Two

Indie rock. With Sylvia Dieken. 5:30-7:15 p.m. 50th & France, Edina.

Ribfest Provided

The Great Midwest Rib Fest

Featuring lots of BBQ meats plus tunes from Blues Traveler and Spin Doctors (Fri.) and Hanson and Plain White T’s (Sat.). 4-10 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sat. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake.

Penny Carnival

Featuring carnival games priced at 2-4 cents per game, live music, and refreshments for kids three and up. Noon to 2 p.m. St. Louis Park Rec Center, ROC, Aquatic Park, 3700 Monterey Dr., St. Louis Park.

Night Street Eats

Food trucks in a parking lot! 4:30-9 p.m. Fri. through Sep. 12. 1570-1590 White Bear Ave. & Hoyt Ave. E., St. Paul.

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”

Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts—think chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs—ranging from four to 15 feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. You can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. Raspberry Island, 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fri. through October 31. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Labor Day. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

4-8 p.m. Fri. through August 29 (no market July 18). 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through October 31. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Aquatennial Fireworks

SATURDAY

Aquatennial Fireworks

Tips from the website: The best spots are between Gold Medal Park and the Third Avenue Bridge on West River Parkway. 10 p.m. West River Parkway, Minneapolis.

Nicollet Island Aquatennial Market

Local artisans and food trucks. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nicollet Island, 40 Power St., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Carifest

Featuring Caribbean food, music, arts, crafts, and a traditional carnival parade. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. West River Road, between Plymouth Ave. & Broadway Ave., Minneapolis.

MN Cars & Coffee Show

Live music and cars before the Aquatennial fireworks. 4-7 p.m. West River Parkway, near the Third Avenue Bridge, Minneapolis.

Mpls Craft Market & Mpls Vintage Market & Chameleon Market at Aquatennial

Shop local businesses and makers. 4-10 p.m. Chicago Mall, between Guthrie Theater and Mill City Museum.

Inside Out Day

Pillsbury House + Theatre is rebranding with a new name, new programs, and a new area for public events. Makes sense that it’s time for a reno, as Pillsbury has existed in one form or another for over 140 years. Now known as Pillsbury Creative Commons, the organization will continue to host theater productions, its Naked Stages fellowship program, and all kinds of community services, from education to free tax-filing. New this year is the Technical Arts Training Program (TAT@P), where folks can learn about furniture-making, electrical work, welding, and more, while hyper-local radio station KRSM (98.9 FM) is also moving in. At Saturday's block party, guests can tour the new spaces, listen in on live broadcasts, enjoy music from Give Get Sistet, and shop at a makers market. 1-5 p.m. Pillsbury Creative Commons, corner of 35th Street & Chicago Avenue, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

This guy gets it. THC Fest at Indeed Brewing Company

THC Fest

Featuring glass goods and demos from Legacy Glassworks, THC-infused cocktails and floats, food from Pizzeria Lola and MN Nice Cream, and tunes from DJ Buster Baxter and Big Reece in the Beeryard starting at 7 p.m. 2-11:30 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Late Night Comedy at the Ox

This edition will keep THC fest rolling. Every fourth Saturday of the month. 10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Retro Fest

Retro Bakery hosts this stoner party featuring tunes by TWINE, a dank buffet, vendor market, video game tournaments, and more. 21+. RSVP here. 7 p.m. The Hook and Ladder Theater & The Zen Arcade, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Red Light House Arts Fest

This queer arts collective hosts a house party with art for sale, handmade wares, food and drinks, and live music. 2-9 p.m. 5345 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Black Business Week Street Mall

To cap off the 2025 installment of Minneapolis's Black Business Week, swing by this “dynamic celebration of Black excellence,” where you can shop all kinds of wares from local Black-owned businesses. The 2025 Black Business Week Street Mall will also have live music, art, food, and family-friendly activities. “It's a day to honor the creativity, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit of our community,” organizers write, and we love the sound of that. Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Capri Theater, 2027 W. Broadway, Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Mental Health Awareness Art Market

Local artists and live music hosted by Artjuice. Noon to 4 p.m. La Dona Cerverzeria, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Urban Art Village Luis Fitch

Urban Art Village

Local artist Luis Fitch has transformed five shipping containers into an artdoor gallery showcasing community artists twice a month through October. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 730 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

MPower Northside Arts Festival

See out murals being painted over the weekend in a variety of locations on West Broadway between I-94 and Irving Avenue North. Find more details and updates via Facebook. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lily Pad Market

Hosted by queer arts collective W.E.T., this mini market/fundraiser features art and handmade items. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jackalope Tattoo, 3753 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Vintage Makers Market

Audrey Rose hosts this outdoor vintage/makers market. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Audrey Rose Vintage, 3508 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Stray

Presented by TriLingua Cinema. Dusk (9 p.m.-ish). East Side Sculpture Park, 705 E. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Doggie Style

Featuring ‘90s jams, a hot dog eating contest, dog treats, and prizes. 3-11:30 p.m. Graze Food Hall by Travail, 520 Fourth St. N., Minneapolis.

DJ Dance Ride

This event features a friendly-paced 10-mile ride with musical breaks via Deejayneko. 1-4 p.m. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Pet Central Block Party

Featuring local rescues, live music, freebies, local artists, homemade dog treats, food trucks, splash pads, and discounted vaccines. Noon to 4 p.m. Pet Central Animal Hospital, 2700 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

ArtCars

31st Annual Artist’s ArtCar + ArtBike Parade

The gang makes their way around the lake and will park at the Rose Garden afterward. For more info visit artcarparade.com. 4-7 p.m. Bde Unma/Lake Harriet/Lyndale Park Rose Gardens, 4124 Roseway Rd., Minneapolis.

The Crimson Boys, Porch Knights, The Customers, Bad Idea, The Dirty Pretty

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Aaron James

With Bury Em' Deep, Superfloor. 1-4 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Big Trouble

Outside. 6-8 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Johnny Sincerely

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

DJ Bryan Angeles

2-6 p.m. Modist Brewing Co, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis POPs

Big band. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Crocodile Nasty

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Irish Session Musicians

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Deano & the Dinosaurs

8 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Trench Size Trio

7-9:45 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Plein Air SmackDown Groveland Gallery

Groveland Gallery’s Plein Air SmackDown XI

Sixteen gallery artists head to Lake Harriet to paint for all to see and observe, followed by a porch party at the gallery where there will be hot dogs, cold drinks, and the day’s artwork for sale. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lake Harriet (4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis); 4-6 p.m. Porch Party/Art Sale at Groveland Gallery (25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis).

Loring Park Art Festival

This weekend, Loring Park becomes an outdoor art gallery of sorts as its annual summer art festival takes over. Over two days, 150+ artists will display, create, and sell work in just about every imaginable medium. A culinary market featuring over 20 vendors will have a variety of offerings, including sauces, spices, syrups, and cocktail kits. Entertainment will abound as well, with live music on two different stages, a live painting competition, hands-on kids fun, and aerial artists. Find more info at loringparkartfestival.com. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Nova Pop-up Summer Market

Local vendors and eats. 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Eat Street Crossing, 2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Video Game Swap Meet and Sale

Featuring a dozen vendors, plus arcade games. 1-4 p.m. Torg Brewery, 8421 University Ave. NE, Spring Lake Park.

Cars and Caves: American Cars

This popular monthly indoor/outdoor auto extravaganza features 300+ antique, classics, collector, exotic, muscle, and street rod cars, as well as open house garage condos. Donations at this installment benefit Special Olympics Minnesota. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chanhassen AutoPlex, 8150 Audubon Rd., Chanhassen.

Moana 2

Dusk. Fuller Park, 4800 Grand Ave. S., Minneapolis.

K-Pop in the Sunset

5:30-9:30 p.m. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Shakespeare at the Pub: Much Ado About Nothing

Since 2022, the Gray Mallard Theater Company has staged a summer Shakespeare production in the parking lot at Sociable Cider Werks. Previous “Shakespeare at the Pub” showings have included Richard III, Twelfth Night, and, in 2024, Romeo and Juliet, which one local publication praised for its fun, easygoing tone—nothin’ like wearing flip flops and eating a burger while you watch a play. This year, Gray Mallard is staging Much Ado About Nothing, which should be a perfect fit for Sociable; the zany rom-com is full of lies, lust, missed connections, and second chances. Love Island who? Free, but donations are welcome. 7 p.m. Thu., Sat., and Sun. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 NE Fillmore St., Minneapolis; more info here. Through August 3—Em Cassel

We Chalk Art Festival Promo

WE Chalk Festival

Featuring chalk art from professionals from around the country, food trucks, art vendors, and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. The West End, 1632 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park.

Live Music on the Lake

Live music, DJ tunes, and more every Sat. 2-6 p.m. Pimento on the Lake, 3000 E. Bde Maka Ska Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy Night

With Joe Addict. Every Sat. on the patio. 7-9 p.m. The Cabooze, 917 S. Cedar Ave, Minneapolis.

Crystal Frolics

Featuring food trucks, a family festival, sports tourneys, beer, live music, and a fireworks show. Find a complete list of happenings and more at crystalfrolics.org. 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; fireworks at 10 p.m. Becker Park, 5530 Douglas Dr. N., Crystal.

Craft Fair at Elk RiverFest

Local vendors selling handmade goods. Learn more at elkriverfest.com/craft-fair. 18599 Gary St., Elk River.

Axel and Betty

Oulaw country. 7 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second St. Anoka.

Pilates for the People

A free pilates class. RSVP here. 10:15-11 a.m. Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Market, 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Mill City Farmers' Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 200 Burnsville Pkwy., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 23. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through October 22; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. July 20 through September 20. 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT accepted. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat. through October 28. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat., through October 11. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known at the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. June 14 through October 4. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

Annual Hog Feed The Joint

SUNDAY

Annual Hog Feed 2025

Featuring food, local vendors, music from Whiskey Stippers, folks on bikes, a bike wash, and more. Noon. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

New Words: A Variety Open Mic

All forms of performance welcome: standup, poetry, prose, juggling, etc. Each person gets six minutes. Send a message to @newwordsopenmic on Instagram to sign up or show up in person after 5 p.m. 5:30 p.m. The Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Butcher & the Boar Patio Kickoff Party

Have you heard about Butcher & the Boar’s huge new patio bar and restaurant? The Butcher’s Backyard, as they’re calling it, seats a whopping 150 people, and they’ll let ya hang out on the grassy spot past the patio, too. “You’re living in North Loop, you don’t have a back yard, so this is gonna serve as that,” Brent Frederick of Jester Concepts, the restaurant’s parent company, tells the North Loop Neighborhood Association. To help christen the new outdoor space, B&TB is hosting a kickoff party with Ruff Start Rescue. From 4-6 p.m. there’s a happy hour meet raffle and a chance to meet some of Ruff Start’s adoptable dogs—I’m biased, but my wonderful/chaotic canine Knox came from Ruff Start, so I’m a big fan. From 7-9 p.m. there’ll be live music and food and drink specials, including “tiki-themed libations” and margaritas. Free. 4-10 p.m. Butcher & the Boar, 901 N. Third St. Suite 195, Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Board Game Buy, Sell, and Trade

Featuring a marketplace, giveaways, game playing, and beer. Noon to 4 p.m. BlackStack Brewing, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul.

Little Mermaid the Musical Jr.

2 p.m. Chute Square, 28 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Patio Kickoff Party

With adoptable dogs from Ruff Start Rescue, a meat raffle, live music, food and drink specials, and more. 4-10 p.m. Butcher & the Boar, 800 Third St. N., Minneapolis.

Thai Sunday Market

Featuring food, artists and artisans, and entertainment. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 24. Wat Promwachirayan, 2544 Hwy. 100 S., St. Louis Park.

Vintage Market at OMNI

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. OMNI Brewing, 9462 Deerwood Ln. N., Maple Grove.

Office Space

Free movie and popcorn. 7-10 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

BOB!

Bob Dylan tunes. 2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis POPs

Big band. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

The Real Chuck NORAD

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Phil Heywood

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Lodge

Rootsie Americana. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Hiahli

With Jasno, Smokin' Joe. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th St.), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., through October 26. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. starting June 15 through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Markets on Main

A new farmers market?! Yep! This weekly event includes locally sourced foodstuffs, goods from farmers and florists, vintage shopping, and Minnesota makers on the plaza. Now through mid-October. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. Riverplace, 1 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info at marketsonmainmpls.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2-7 p.m. Sun. right by the bandshell through August 31. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.