Let’s Talk About Sickness and Health on This Friday’s Open Thread

I have a cold.

The good news, it's not Covid. The bad news is, I've been trying to shake it for what seems like forever. The other good news is, I needed a prompt for today's Open Thread and my debilitating illness gave me an idea.

In short: How ya feeling, Racket readers? There is a lot of contagious gunk floating around out there. Have you avoided it? Succumbed? How about that ol' Seasonal Affective Disorder? Got ya down? Zooming out, did you hear the American Medical Association is apparently softening its long-held stance against single-payer health care?

Feel free to take this topic wherever you want. And of course, you can also talk about anything else instead. This is your open thread after all.

To close, here's my favorite song about having a cold.