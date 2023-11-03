Skip to Content
Racket home
Log In
Support Local, Worker-Owned, Independent Media:
Opinion

Let’s Talk About Sickness and Health on This Friday’s Open Thread

It's Friday, and that means it's your chance to talk about whatever you want here at Racket

9:39 AM CDT on November 3, 2023

Towfiqu barbhuiya via Unsplash
10Comments
Join the Discussion

I have a cold.

The good news, it's not Covid. The bad news is, I've been trying to shake it for what seems like forever. The other good news is, I needed a prompt for today's Open Thread and my debilitating illness gave me an idea.

In short: How ya feeling, Racket readers? There is a lot of contagious gunk floating around out there. Have you avoided it? Succumbed? How about that ol' Seasonal Affective Disorder? Got ya down? Zooming out, did you hear the American Medical Association is apparently softening its long-held stance against single-payer health care?

Feel free to take this topic wherever you want. And of course, you can also talk about anything else instead. This is your open thread after all.

To close, here's my favorite song about having a cold.

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Events

Freeloader Friday: 51 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Holiday markets, live music, drag, and more!

November 3, 2023
News

New Back-to-Office Propaganda: The Bosses Let You Pick Artwork

Plus more dirt on Phillips, drink to Hawaii, and new Vikes despair in today's Flyover news roundup.

November 2, 2023
Books

TD Mischke’s New Book Will Gas You Up for Minnesota Winter

‘Winter in the North is one of the more extraordinary things to happen on planet earth,’ says the longtime Twin Cities writer/radio host/podcaster/musician.

November 2, 2023
See all posts