Opinion

Let’s Make This Friday Open Thread a Spooky One

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you.

9:31 AM CDT on October 27, 2023

Thalia Ruiz via Unsplash
Seems obvious that the best way to end this week is to invite you all to discuss your favorite Minnesota hauntings and other supernatural occurrences. Tis the season and all that.

To start you off, here's a memory from frequent commenter and occasional contributor Kaylee Matuszak on her time working about the haunted Duluth ship the William A. Irvin, which we previously shared here.

I 100% think it’s haunted. I was the executive museum assistant there for a couple years. So, so scary to lock up at the end of a shift. There was this one time that me and some other tour guides were hanging out in one of the cargo holds after a shift, and we heard a woman singing clear as day from the next hold over. I have never run faster in my life... it was so deeply bad. 

Do you have deeply bad horror stories of your own? Or have you heard them others. Please share below. Or tell us your Halloween plans. Or talk about whatever you want—this is your open thread after all.

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

