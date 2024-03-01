Let’s Celebrate a Full Year of Open Threads!

Can you believe it's been a full year (well, minus nine days or so) since we started doing open threads on Friday at Racket?

On March 10, 2023, we asked "Is It OK With You If We Do an Open Thread?,"

adding "Let's waste a Friday together." And we have wasted so many Fridays together since. What started as a sneaky way to let readers do our work for us has turned into a fun little community forum where we've all got to know each other a little better.

So for this week's open thread, let's get a little retrospective. What have been your favorite open thread moments over the past year? Consider this an open thread clip show.

Of course, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your open thread, after all.