Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by:
Opinion

Let’s Celebrate a Full Year of Open Threads!

As we do every Friday, we're turning the website over to you.

9:23 AM CST on March 1, 2024

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash
2Comments
Join the Discussion

Can you believe it's been a full year (well, minus nine days or so) since we started doing open threads on Friday at Racket?

On March 10, 2023, we asked "Is It OK With You If We Do an Open Thread?,"
adding "Let's waste a Friday together." And we have wasted so many Fridays together since. What started as a sneaky way to let readers do our work for us has turned into a fun little community forum where we've all got to know each other a little better.

So for this week's open thread, let's get a little retrospective. What have been your favorite open thread moments over the past year? Consider this an open thread clip show.

Of course, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your open thread, after all.

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Events

Freeloader Friday: 45 Free Things To Do This Weekend

A weed market, an 'Oppenheimer' screening, and tons of free music are on the schedule.

March 1, 2024
News

Area Children Demand Ice Cream Shop at Nicollet & 43rd

Plus zombie fires in Canada, the hell of homebuying, and a Dunn Bros. lawsuit in today's Flyover news roundup.

February 29, 2024
Food & Drink

Jamaican Eats at Midtown Global, Jazzy Snacks in the North Loop, and More February Restaurant News

Plus: TokiDoki Burger and A Bar of Their Own both open this weekend!

February 29, 2024
See all posts