Music

Let’s Call March a Wrap With Your Complete Concert Calendar: March 25-31

Pretty much all the music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

2:52 PM CDT on March 25, 2025

GloRilla, Jeffrey Lewis

Not too many recommendations this week, but don't worry: We've got a big spring concert preview coming your way tomorrow.

Tuesday, March 25

Big Pinch @ Acadia

Blue Tuesday @ Berlin

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Capri Glee! Choir Spring Concert @ Capri

Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sanchez Trio @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Giovannie and the Hired Guns with Aaron McBee @ Fine Line

Call Me Fritz, Efmi, Joan of Profile, Polivon @ Green Room

Martha Wainwright with Brad Barr @ Hook and Ladder

Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Gilbert & Sullivan Very Light Opera @ Metronome Brewery

Pop Punk Princess @ Mortimer’s

Ragefuture Open Mic @ Palmer’s

Bob James & Dave Koz @ Parkway

Big Pinch with Orchid Club and Hellseher @ Pilllar Forum

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

Allergen, Scam Likely, Kate Malanaphy, and Hey, ily! @ 7th St Entry

March Conspiracy Series featuring, Venus de Mars, Sally Linda @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Paul Bergen @ 331 Club

Donavon Frankenreiter with Iris And The Shade @ Turf Club

Anberlin @ Varsity

Ali Gray’s Country Jamboree @ White Squirrel

YUHH (Tuesday Night Residency) with Atomic Lights, Jake Schultz, & Annie Thoma @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, March 26

Shady Babies Open Mic @ Acadia

FROZEN SOUL with DETERIORATION, FEAR THE DARK, RAKUYO @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

The Cherry Pit Presents: Bible Study @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Jennifer Grimm Sings Judy Garland @ Crooners

Infidels: A Bob Dylan Tribute @ Dakota

Senor Blues, Michael Groves Band @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Role Model with Debbii Dawson @ Fillmore

The War and Treaty @ Fine Line

Eli Orion and the Everything, Rosie, Jonny Darko, Emily Rhea @ Green Room

Built to Last Music Festival @ Hook and Ladder

William Elliott Whitmore & Dave Hause @ Icehouse

The David Mitchell Group @ Metronome Brewing

Gigi V’Allure & Johnny Baracho @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mortiholics @ Mortimer’s

The Matt Arthur Contraption @ Palmer’s

Thru It All with Linus and Briefcase @ Pilllar Forum

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Lunar Vacation with Mia Joy @ 7th St Entry

Lenz and Frenz @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Doug Otto and Hilary Thavis @ 331 Club

Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel

Grim Lot, Extraterrestrials, & Fairer Sands @ Zhora Darling

Thursday, March 27

Gossamer @ Acadia

  • GloRilla, Real Boston Richey + Queen Key @ ArmoryThere’s no shortage of tough-talking gals in rap these days, but unlike most of her peers the rapper born Gloria Hallelujah Woods doesn’t enter the arena booty-first. (No shame, I’m just sayin’.) Not that she’s any kind of prude—she holds down Memphis’s tradition of foul-mouthed self-expression on her 2024 album Glorious, her first proper album (whatever that means in 2025) with lines like, “He wanna see that pussy cream/I told him ‘Cash rules.’” She not only stands her ground, but she stands up for her girls when men mess with them. Rhymes like “I got hands for a ho/I get bands for a show/He want chance after chance, after chance, n****, no” may sum up her worldview, but when Kirk Franklin shows up to reveal her churchy side, she doesn’t sound full of shit. And when she gets hung up on a dude she knows she’s too good for, she’s not ashamed to get on her knees and… pray. (What did you think I was gonna say?)—Keith Harris

Mwago Kuria & Rachel Bearinger @ Aster Cafe

Dale Alexander @ Berlin

Satoko Fujii Tokyo Trio @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Theology Thursday @ Can Can Wonderland

Sissoko, Segal, Parisien, Peirani: Les Egares @ Cedar Cultural Center 

Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band @ Cloudland

Summer Breeze : The Music of Seals & Crofts @ Crooners

Maria Jette and Dan Chouinard @ Crooners

Joyann Parker Band @ Dakota

Caribou Gone, Down on Curfew, Zoë Says Go @ Day Block Brewing

Orlando and the Rumors, the Daggers @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Marc Scibilia with DANIEL SAINT BLACK and Garrett Adair @ Fine Line

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Salty Dog @ Hook and Ladder

Lighter Co. Residency (Volume II) with Valors, Max and the Fellow Travelers, Juliet Farmer @ Icehouse

Brian Carter Keenan @ Jazz Central

32nd Street Jazz @ Metronome Brewery

Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Shannon Blowtorch and DJ Dimitry Killstorm @ Mortimer’s

Bog Log III, Fret Rattles, Yesterday's Numbers, and Neo Neos @ Palmer’s

Al Stewart & Livingston Taylor @ Parkway

Jack with Ava Levy, ahem, and Lasalle @ Pilllar Forum

Scott Allen & the List, King James Version @ Schooner Tavern

High Fade with Purple Funk Metropolis @ 7th St Entry

Jay McKinney’s Wild West Roadshow, ditch pigeon @ 331 Club

Flamin' Oh's with Jon Berg @ Turf Club

The Taxpayers with Constant Insult, Free Candy @ Underground Music Venue

Sanzu Ashina, Fayre, Juulz, Omen B2B Abyss @ Uptown VFW

Nettspend @ Varsity

Eli Gardiner @ White Squirrel

B n’ The Spice Cabinet with Matcha Fever, Funk N’ Spuds @ White Squirrel

Gleemer with Prize Horse & Linus @ Zhora Darling

Friday, March 28

Big Wix & Mike the Martyr @ Acadia

AirLands @ Aster Cafe

Housewerk #35 @ Beast Barbecue

SHiP Duo @ Berlin

Mercer Patterson Quintet @ Berlin

Sole2Dotz @ Berlin

The Dick Von Dyke Show @ Black Hart

Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunker’s

Dancefestopia @ Cabooze

Buffalo Nichols with Luke Callen @ Cedar Cultural Center

Watches, Micah Schnabel and Vanessa Jean Speckman, Caitlin Angelica @ Cloudland

Colleen Raye with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Hot Club Mania Quartet @ Crooners

The Concordia College Jazz Ensemble 1 and Jazz Singers @ Crooners

Paris Chansons @ Dakota

Blame the Witness with Gradience and Dreams Aside @ Day Block Brewing

Blue Lake, Matt McIntyre Band @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon’s Sock Hop @ Eagles 34

Alexandra Kay @ Fillmore

Vansire with JORDANN @ Fine Line

Hot in Herre ⏤ 2000s Dance Party @ First Avenue

Rose Music @ Granada

La Clave Orchestra, DJ William El Bueno @ Granada

Secret Wub Club: Trip Drop & Mushroom Cloud @ Green Room

Scott Keever and Greg Herriges @ Ginkgo Coffee

Desperate Electric, Afters, Covalent Blonde @ Green Room

Mikey Marget (EP Release) with Triple Fiddle & Lady Xok @ Hook and Ladder

Space Monkey Mafia @ Icehouse

Ryan Garmoe & Ethan Ostrow @ Jazz Central

Louiejayxx @ The Loft

Highway Chris J (Album Release) with Voodoo Bender and Eddie Mac @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Gothess @ Mortimer’s

Sir James MacMillan with the Minnesota Orchestra @ Orchestra Hall

The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Presents Bruch and Korngold with Tabea Zimmermann @ Ordway

Schubert Club Presents Leif Ove Andsnes @ Ordway

Hot Club DJ Night @ Padraigs

The Del-Viles, Ditch Pigeon, and J-Mo and the J-Lighters @ Palmer’s

The Robert Cray Band @ Pantages Theatre

Hors D'oeuvres with Weeklong Weekend and Barren @ Pilllar Forum

Jimmi & the Band of Souls @ Schooner Tavern

Waylon Wyatt @ 7th St Entry

Verminoze, Rubberman, Hallux, Splendid @ Seward Cafe 

Transviolet with Annabel Lee & Mixie @ Studio B

Stone Arch Rivals, FarFarAway, Red Eye Ruby @ Terminal Bar

Marsgarb, Slovan @ 331 Club

Bewitcher and Deathchant with Persekutor @ Turf Club

Lake Drive, Callback, Lasalle @ Underground Music Venue

The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel

Fever Field with Noslo, Waterline @ White Squirrel

Two Girls and a Boyd with Mary Jane Alm, Aimee Lee, Boyd Lee, and Richard Kriehn @ Woman’s Club

Saturday, March 29

Monarch @ Acadia

Madeleine Rogers & Sarah Morris @ Aster Cafe

Kevin Gamble Trio @ Berlin

Thomas Abban @ Berlin

Effygasm @ Berlin

Betty Bang’s Express Drag @ Black Hart

Kung Fu Hippies @ Bunker’s

Funk Fest Party feat. One Way @ Cabooze

Andy Meyer & the Professionals @ Can Can Wonderland

Jake Blount Trio with Joe Rainey @ Cedar Cultural Center

Colleen Raye with John Guari @ Crooners

Remembering Doris Day with Maud Hixson @ Crooners

Honoring Elton John with Mick Sterling @ Crooners

John Grant @ Dakota

Team Larry House Band, John Magnuson Trio, Gossamer @ Driftwood

Chief Oppossum, Ditch Pigeon, the Eastern River Cooters @ Dusty’s

Ben Böhmer @ Fillmore

Wax Tailor with Napoleon Da Legend @ Fine Line

Mayhem with Mortiis, Imperial Triumphant, and New Skeletal Faces @ First Avenue

ZZ Ward with Liam St. John @ Fitzgerald Theater

Kyle Koliha @ Gambit Brewing

Harlow (Album Release) with Kiernan, Anna Devine, Hazelcreak @ Green Room

Nicholas David and Demitrious Rallis @ Icehouse

Yev (Album Release) @ Icehouse

Ben Link's Edgar Allen "Poboy" Carter Quintet @ Jazz Central

Mongrel x Joust with Proxxxy @ The Loft

The Mercer Patterson Quintet @ Metronome Brewery

The Legendary R Factor @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Goo Goo Mucks + The Sex Rays + Fret Rattles & Friends + DJ Rock the Monkey @ Mortimer’s

Sir James MacMillan with the Minnesota Orchestra @ Orchestra Hall

The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Presents Bruch and Korngold with Tabea Zimmermann @ Ordway

Hot Club Mania Quartet @ Padraigs

King Sized Coffin, Gasoline Lollipops, and Lydia @ Palmer’s

Gary Louris (Album Release) @ Parkway

  • Jeffrey Lewis and the Voltage @ Pilllar ForumLewis is the kind of Lower East Side weirdo they don’t make anymore. A comic book artist and not-quite-folk singer who just exudes pre-gentrification downtown Manhattanness, he turns 50 this year, and he always seems to be releasing a new collection of comically depressed (or depressedly comic) new songs. Highlights on his latest album, The EVEN MORE Freewheelin’ Jeffrey Lewis, include an ode to his favorite drug (Tylenol PM), “Movie Date” (about how his sweetie always falls asleep before the film ends), a song that imagines the late poet/songwriter David Berman going on a crime spree with the writer Amy Rose Spiegel (don’t ask me to explain), and the new classic “Sometimes Life Hits You” (“And you say ‘Ow! Fuck! That hurts!’”). If I was a yell-requests kind of guy (ugh, what kind of life would that be?), I’d be calling out for "Do You Know Who I Am?! I'm %$&*?in' Snooki!!," recorded a decade ago with his spiritual godfather, the original anti-folkie Peter Stampfel. I’m not sure if it’s even online anywhere anymore.—Keith Harris 

Thunderheads @ Schooner Tavern

The Cuntry Club with DJ Jupiter @ 7th St Entry

Hazy Phase, Loose Rooster @ Terminal Bar

Valors, Absolutely Yours, Mullet @ 331 Club

The Rocket Summer with Mae @ Turf Club

DecaDance with Noe, Angel Beloved, Alexis Rose @ Uptown VFW 

Whitechapel @ Varsity

Store Bought Hair with Rob Stokes And All Good Company @ White Squirrel

Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

Emfi @ White Squirrel

Malamiko, Sleepersound @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, March 30

YXNG RASKAL, 3000 Centipedes, (X:)1zTyR, xXVVMPYR3CLGLVXx @ Amsterdam

Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

BRAINGIVER & Papa Mbye @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Alash @ Cedar Cultural Center

Eldest Daughter, Sammie Jean Cohen, Joan of Profile @ Cloudland

Twin Cities Sings: A Celebration of Women Songwriters & TC Musical Stars @ Crooners

Davina and The Vagabonds @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

TC Ramblers @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

  • Music of Taylor Swift & More for Kids with Bri & The Antiheroes @ First AvenueOver the weekend, while babysitting my 5-year-old nephew, I threw him one of my trademark, journalistically accelerated hardball Qs: Who’s more famous, Bluey or Taylor Swift? Without hesitation, he said Ms. Swift. That’s more or less reason enough to load up the ol’ family SUV and visit First Avenue for a day of live, kid-friendly covers of the “Shake it Off” hitmaker’s songs. (Litigiously cautious copy on First Ave’s website refers to Swift as “the artist named above.”) Formed in 2014, the roving Rock and Roll Playhouse series covers the Beatles, Chappell Roan, Tom Petty, the Grateful Dead, Blink-182, Prince (lord his lawyers would hate that!), Bowie, and others with an emphasis on not-too-blaring family fun. (A giant parachute makes regular appearances at these shows.) North Dakota native Brianna Helbling and her band, Bri & the Antiheroes, have been commissioned to lead this Swift-centric Minneapolis gig. If nothing else, it’s a good excuse to introduce your little ones early to Minnesota’s greatest rock club. For more on what young people think about Taylor Swift, revisit Keith Harris’s award-winning conversation with his teenage niece.—Jay Boller

The Johnny Sincerely Orchestra (EP Release) @ Hook and Ladder

Freakwhensee @ Icehouse

Bri Bagwell + Austin Plaine @ Icehouse

Kraftwerk @ Orpheum Theatre

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

SLOG, Slut Intent, Watches, Chemsexx, Eudaemon @ Seward Cafe

Becky Kapell and The Fat 6 @ 331 Club

Heat Dome @ 331 Club

Nicotine Dolls @ Varsity

Speed Riders with Super Flasher, Lifestyle Shakes @ White Squirrel

Monday, March 31

Nerd4King @ Acadia

En El Momento with Medium Zach (feat. Lady Midnight) @ Berlin

Ganavya with Kavyesh Kaviraj @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Sona Jobarteh @ Ordway

Snow Patrol with Sorcha Richardson @ Palace Theatre

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer’s

Metal Monday @ Schooner Tavern

Naked Giants with Girl and Girl @ 7th St Entry

OpenMic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic Music @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Jackson Kates with Daisy Forester, Collin Johnson, Dan Engsberg @ White Squirrel

New Age Phonograph @ White Squirrel

