Let’s Call March a Wrap With Your Complete Concert Calendar: March 25-31

There’s no shortage of tough-talking gals in rap these days, but unlike most of her peers the rapper born Gloria Hallelujah Woods doesn’t enter the arena booty-first. (No shame, I’m just sayin’.) Not that she’s any kind of prude—she holds down Memphis’s tradition of foul-mouthed self-expression on her 2024 album Glorious, her first proper album (whatever that means in 2025) with lines like, “He wanna see that pussy cream/I told him ‘Cash rules.’” She not only stands her ground, but she stands up for her girls when men mess with them. Rhymes like “I got hands for a ho/I get bands for a show/He want chance after chance, after chance, n****, no” may sum up her worldview, but when Kirk Franklin shows up to reveal her churchy side, she doesn’t sound full of shit. And when she gets hung up on a dude she knows she’s too good for, she’s not ashamed to get on her knees and… pray. (What did you think I was gonna say?)