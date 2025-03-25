Let’s Call March a Wrap With Your Complete Concert Calendar: March 25-31

Not too many recommendations this week, but don't worry: We've got a big spring concert preview coming your way tomorrow.
Tuesday, March 25
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s
Capri Glee! Choir Spring Concert @ Capri
Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sanchez Trio @ Dakota
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Giovannie and the Hired Guns with Aaron McBee @ Fine Line
Call Me Fritz, Efmi, Joan of Profile, Polivon @ Green Room
Martha Wainwright with Brad Barr @ Hook and Ladder
Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central
Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Gilbert & Sullivan Very Light Opera @ Metronome Brewery
Pop Punk Princess @ Mortimer’s
Ragefuture Open Mic @ Palmer’s
Bob James & Dave Koz @ Parkway
Big Pinch with Orchid Club and Hellseher @ Pilllar Forum
Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks
Allergen, Scam Likely, Kate Malanaphy, and Hey, ily! @ 7th St Entry
March Conspiracy Series featuring, Venus de Mars, Sally Linda @ 331 Club
Worker’s Playtime with Paul Bergen @ 331 Club
Donavon Frankenreiter with Iris And The Shade @ Turf Club
Ali Gray’s Country Jamboree @ White Squirrel
YUHH (Tuesday Night Residency) with Atomic Lights, Jake Schultz, & Annie Thoma @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, March 26
Shady Babies Open Mic @ Acadia
FROZEN SOUL with DETERIORATION, FEAR THE DARK, RAKUYO @ Amsterdam
MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe
The Cherry Pit Presents: Bible Study @ Berlin
Jennifer Grimm Sings Judy Garland @ Crooners
Infidels: A Bob Dylan Tribute @ Dakota
Senor Blues, Michael Groves Band @ Driftwood
Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34
Role Model with Debbii Dawson @ Fillmore
The War and Treaty @ Fine Line
Eli Orion and the Everything, Rosie, Jonny Darko, Emily Rhea @ Green Room
Built to Last Music Festival @ Hook and Ladder
William Elliott Whitmore & Dave Hause @ Icehouse
The David Mitchell Group @ Metronome Brewing
Gigi V’Allure & Johnny Baracho @ Minnesota Music Cafe
The Matt Arthur Contraption @ Palmer’s
Thru It All with Linus and Briefcase @ Pilllar Forum
BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern
Lunar Vacation with Mia Joy @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Doug Otto and Hilary Thavis @ 331 Club
Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel
Grim Lot, Extraterrestrials, & Fairer Sands @ Zhora Darling
Thursday, March 27
- GloRilla, Real Boston Richey + Queen Key @ Armory—There’s no shortage of tough-talking gals in rap these days, but unlike most of her peers the rapper born Gloria Hallelujah Woods doesn’t enter the arena booty-first. (No shame, I’m just sayin’.) Not that she’s any kind of prude—she holds down Memphis’s tradition of foul-mouthed self-expression on her 2024 album Glorious, her first proper album (whatever that means in 2025) with lines like, “He wanna see that pussy cream/I told him ‘Cash rules.’” She not only stands her ground, but she stands up for her girls when men mess with them. Rhymes like “I got hands for a ho/I get bands for a show/He want chance after chance, after chance, n****, no” may sum up her worldview, but when Kirk Franklin shows up to reveal her churchy side, she doesn’t sound full of shit. And when she gets hung up on a dude she knows she’s too good for, she’s not ashamed to get on her knees and… pray. (What did you think I was gonna say?)—Keith Harris
Mwago Kuria & Rachel Bearinger @ Aster Cafe
Satoko Fujii Tokyo Trio @ Berlin
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s
Theology Thursday @ Can Can Wonderland
Sissoko, Segal, Parisien, Peirani: Les Egares @ Cedar Cultural Center
Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band @ Cloudland
Summer Breeze : The Music of Seals & Crofts @ Crooners
Maria Jette and Dan Chouinard @ Crooners
Caribou Gone, Down on Curfew, Zoë Says Go @ Day Block Brewing
Orlando and the Rumors, the Daggers @ Driftwood
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Marc Scibilia with DANIEL SAINT BLACK and Garrett Adair @ Fine Line
Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
Lighter Co. Residency (Volume II) with Valors, Max and the Fellow Travelers, Juliet Farmer @ Icehouse
Brian Carter Keenan @ Jazz Central
32nd Street Jazz @ Metronome Brewery
Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe
DJ Shannon Blowtorch and DJ Dimitry Killstorm @ Mortimer’s
Bog Log III, Fret Rattles, Yesterday's Numbers, and Neo Neos @ Palmer’s
Al Stewart & Livingston Taylor @ Parkway
Jack with Ava Levy, ahem, and Lasalle @ Pilllar Forum
Scott Allen & the List, King James Version @ Schooner Tavern
High Fade with Purple Funk Metropolis @ 7th St Entry
Jay McKinney’s Wild West Roadshow, ditch pigeon @ 331 Club
Flamin' Oh's with Jon Berg @ Turf Club
The Taxpayers with Constant Insult, Free Candy @ Underground Music Venue
Sanzu Ashina, Fayre, Juulz, Omen B2B Abyss @ Uptown VFW
B n’ The Spice Cabinet with Matcha Fever, Funk N’ Spuds @ White Squirrel
Gleemer with Prize Horse & Linus @ Zhora Darling
Friday, March 28
Big Wix & Mike the Martyr @ Acadia
Housewerk #35 @ Beast Barbecue
Mercer Patterson Quintet @ Berlin
The Dick Von Dyke Show @ Black Hart
Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunker’s
Buffalo Nichols with Luke Callen @ Cedar Cultural Center
Watches, Micah Schnabel and Vanessa Jean Speckman, Caitlin Angelica @ Cloudland
Colleen Raye with Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Hot Club Mania Quartet @ Crooners
The Concordia College Jazz Ensemble 1 and Jazz Singers @ Crooners
Blame the Witness with Gradience and Dreams Aside @ Day Block Brewing
Blue Lake, Matt McIntyre Band @ Driftwood
Miss Shannon’s Sock Hop @ Eagles 34
Vansire with JORDANN @ Fine Line
Hot in Herre ⏤ 2000s Dance Party @ First Avenue
La Clave Orchestra, DJ William El Bueno @ Granada
Secret Wub Club: Trip Drop & Mushroom Cloud @ Green Room
Scott Keever and Greg Herriges @ Ginkgo Coffee
Desperate Electric, Afters, Covalent Blonde @ Green Room
Mikey Marget (EP Release) with Triple Fiddle & Lady Xok @ Hook and Ladder
Ryan Garmoe & Ethan Ostrow @ Jazz Central
Highway Chris J (Album Release) with Voodoo Bender and Eddie Mac @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Sir James MacMillan with the Minnesota Orchestra @ Orchestra Hall
The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Presents Bruch and Korngold with Tabea Zimmermann @ Ordway
Schubert Club Presents Leif Ove Andsnes @ Ordway
The Del-Viles, Ditch Pigeon, and J-Mo and the J-Lighters @ Palmer’s
The Robert Cray Band @ Pantages Theatre
Hors D'oeuvres with Weeklong Weekend and Barren @ Pilllar Forum
Jimmi & the Band of Souls @ Schooner Tavern
Verminoze, Rubberman, Hallux, Splendid @ Seward Cafe
Transviolet with Annabel Lee & Mixie @ Studio B
Stone Arch Rivals, FarFarAway, Red Eye Ruby @ Terminal Bar
Bewitcher and Deathchant with Persekutor @ Turf Club
Lake Drive, Callback, Lasalle @ Underground Music Venue
The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel
Fever Field with Noslo, Waterline @ White Squirrel
Two Girls and a Boyd with Mary Jane Alm, Aimee Lee, Boyd Lee, and Richard Kriehn @ Woman’s Club
Saturday, March 29
Madeleine Rogers & Sarah Morris @ Aster Cafe
Betty Bang’s Express Drag @ Black Hart
Funk Fest Party feat. One Way @ Cabooze
Andy Meyer & the Professionals @ Can Can Wonderland
Jake Blount Trio with Joe Rainey @ Cedar Cultural Center
Colleen Raye with John Guari @ Crooners
Remembering Doris Day with Maud Hixson @ Crooners
Honoring Elton John with Mick Sterling @ Crooners
Team Larry House Band, John Magnuson Trio, Gossamer @ Driftwood
Chief Oppossum, Ditch Pigeon, the Eastern River Cooters @ Dusty’s
Wax Tailor with Napoleon Da Legend @ Fine Line
Mayhem with Mortiis, Imperial Triumphant, and New Skeletal Faces @ First Avenue
ZZ Ward with Liam St. John @ Fitzgerald Theater
Harlow (Album Release) with Kiernan, Anna Devine, Hazelcreak @ Green Room
Nicholas David and Demitrious Rallis @ Icehouse
Yev (Album Release) @ Icehouse
Ben Link's Edgar Allen "Poboy" Carter Quintet @ Jazz Central
Mongrel x Joust with Proxxxy @ The Loft
The Mercer Patterson Quintet @ Metronome Brewery
The Legendary R Factor @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Goo Goo Mucks + The Sex Rays + Fret Rattles & Friends + DJ Rock the Monkey @ Mortimer’s
Sir James MacMillan with the Minnesota Orchestra @ Orchestra Hall
The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Presents Bruch and Korngold with Tabea Zimmermann @ Ordway
Hot Club Mania Quartet @ Padraigs
King Sized Coffin, Gasoline Lollipops, and Lydia @ Palmer’s
Gary Louris (Album Release) @ Parkway
- Jeffrey Lewis and the Voltage @ Pilllar Forum—Lewis is the kind of Lower East Side weirdo they don’t make anymore. A comic book artist and not-quite-folk singer who just exudes pre-gentrification downtown Manhattanness, he turns 50 this year, and he always seems to be releasing a new collection of comically depressed (or depressedly comic) new songs. Highlights on his latest album, The EVEN MORE Freewheelin’ Jeffrey Lewis, include an ode to his favorite drug (Tylenol PM), “Movie Date” (about how his sweetie always falls asleep before the film ends), a song that imagines the late poet/songwriter David Berman going on a crime spree with the writer Amy Rose Spiegel (don’t ask me to explain), and the new classic “Sometimes Life Hits You” (“And you say ‘Ow! Fuck! That hurts!’”). If I was a yell-requests kind of guy (ugh, what kind of life would that be?), I’d be calling out for "Do You Know Who I Am?! I'm %$&*?in' Snooki!!," recorded a decade ago with his spiritual godfather, the original anti-folkie Peter Stampfel. I’m not sure if it’s even online anywhere anymore.—Keith Harris
Thunderheads @ Schooner Tavern
The Cuntry Club with DJ Jupiter @ 7th St Entry
Hazy Phase, Loose Rooster @ Terminal Bar
Valors, Absolutely Yours, Mullet @ 331 Club
The Rocket Summer with Mae @ Turf Club
DecaDance with Noe, Angel Beloved, Alexis Rose @ Uptown VFW
Store Bought Hair with Rob Stokes And All Good Company @ White Squirrel
Malamiko, Sleepersound @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, March 30
YXNG RASKAL, 3000 Centipedes, (X:)1zTyR, xXVVMPYR3CLGLVXx @ Amsterdam
Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
BRAINGIVER & Papa Mbye @ Berlin
Eldest Daughter, Sammie Jean Cohen, Joan of Profile @ Cloudland
Twin Cities Sings: A Celebration of Women Songwriters & TC Musical Stars @ Crooners
Davina and The Vagabonds @ Dakota
Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
- Music of Taylor Swift & More for Kids with Bri & The Antiheroes @ First Avenue—Over the weekend, while babysitting my 5-year-old nephew, I threw him one of my trademark, journalistically accelerated hardball Qs: Who’s more famous, Bluey or Taylor Swift? Without hesitation, he said Ms. Swift. That’s more or less reason enough to load up the ol’ family SUV and visit First Avenue for a day of live, kid-friendly covers of the “Shake it Off” hitmaker’s songs. (Litigiously cautious copy on First Ave’s website refers to Swift as “the artist named above.”) Formed in 2014, the roving Rock and Roll Playhouse series covers the Beatles, Chappell Roan, Tom Petty, the Grateful Dead, Blink-182, Prince (lord his lawyers would hate that!), Bowie, and others with an emphasis on not-too-blaring family fun. (A giant parachute makes regular appearances at these shows.) North Dakota native Brianna Helbling and her band, Bri & the Antiheroes, have been commissioned to lead this Swift-centric Minneapolis gig. If nothing else, it’s a good excuse to introduce your little ones early to Minnesota’s greatest rock club. For more on what young people think about Taylor Swift, revisit Keith Harris’s award-winning conversation with his teenage niece.—Jay Boller
The Johnny Sincerely Orchestra (EP Release) @ Hook and Ladder
Bri Bagwell + Austin Plaine @ Icehouse
Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s
West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s
SLOG, Slut Intent, Watches, Chemsexx, Eudaemon @ Seward Cafe
Becky Kapell and The Fat 6 @ 331 Club
Speed Riders with Super Flasher, Lifestyle Shakes @ White Squirrel
Monday, March 31
En El Momento with Medium Zach (feat. Lady Midnight) @ Berlin
Ganavya with Kavyesh Kaviraj @ Dakota
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery
Snow Patrol with Sorcha Richardson @ Palace Theatre
Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer’s
Metal Monday @ Schooner Tavern
Naked Giants with Girl and Girl @ 7th St Entry
OpenMic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks
Jackson Kates with Daisy Forester, Collin Johnson, Dan Engsberg @ White Squirrel