Wanna Buy Karl-Anthony Towns’s Absolutely Massive MN Mansion?

I've been scanning real estate listings for Medina's 1492 Hunter Dr. since last October. That's when, in a shocking three-team trade, the Timberwolves shipped Karl-Anthony Towns off to the New York Knicks, thus making the superstar center's staggeringly huge lakeside estate a prime candidate to trade hands.

And sure enough, this Tuesday the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom, 17,251-square-footer (!) hit the market for $5.5 million. Reads the listing from Benjamin LaVelle with Compass Realty...

Welcome to 1492 Hunter Drive, a privately gated, resort-style retreat offering the ultimate blend of luxury, privacy, and recreation. Tucked away at the end of a quiet street, this architectural masterpiece rests on over 5 acres of pristine land, with 200 feet of coveted south-facing shoreline on the exclusive, private Mooney Lake... This is more than a home—its a lakeside lifestyle unlike any other.

Interestingly, the colossal 37-year-old structure once belonged to disgraced Twin Cities auto magnate Denny Hecker, though it changed hands before Towns scooped it up, rebound-like, for $4.52 million in 2018, according to county records. (The current owner is listed as HUNTER DRIVE LLC, which is managed by KAT's sister, Lachelle Almonte.)

Among the eye-popping amenities: gym, arcade, wine cellar (NBA guys love wine), basketball court (and also, ideally, they love hoops), movie theater, 10 fireplaces, golf simulator, indoor swimming pool (complete with mini bball hoop and full poolside bar!), outdoor swimming pool, and prominent artwork depicting Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix, Biggie Smalls, and Snoop Dogg. We estimate a similar place in NYC would cost around $30 trillion. TMZ reported that Towns and his girlfriend, model/socialite Jordyn Woods, moved into a $14 million Kardashian-neighboring L.A. mansion last September, so maybe he's renting in Manhattan.

Towns is currently enjoying a spectacular season for the Knicks (45-26), while his beloved Wolves (41-32) stagger their way into the playoffs. KAT, by all accounts, was an outstanding member of the community during his nine seasons in Minnesota, and the 29-year-old big man remains an "avid fan" of his old team.

Enjoy the following photo tour of the ol' Towns compound, courtesy of Compass Realty. (We tried connecting with listing agent LaVelle for additional details, but didn't immediately hear back.)