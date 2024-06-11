Juneteenth, Pride, and Loads More in Your Complete Concert Calendar: June 11-17

With Pride and Juneteenth celebrations underway this weekend, plus multiple block parties and summer music series, you'll want to doublecheck Event Horizon to make sure I didn't miss any musical offerings. Me, I'll be out of town till the 18th, so get out there and enjoy all this for me, wontcha?

Tuesday, June 11

1947 @ Acadia

Greylotus, Sarah Longfield, By The Thousands, Wanderer, The Motion Mosaic @ Amsterdam

Orville Peck with Durand Jones + Debbii Dawson @ Armory—On almost exactly this date two years ago, Orville Peck came to First Avenue for back-to-back sold-out nights, and, at the time, On almost exactly this date two years ago, Orville Peck came to First Avenue for back-to-back sold-out nights, and, at the time, we told ya “good luck seeing him in a room that small again.” The masked country singer has released a scant seven songs since, all duets; on May’s Stampede, Vol. I, he warbles alongside Willie Nelson for a cover of “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other” and lends his tenor to a perfectly adequate version of Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting).” No matter—his star has continued to rise over a relatively laid-back two years, and now he’s at the much bigger Armory, a glow up that will make sense to anyone who’s seen the charismatic crooner perform before. At an Orville Peck show, crying and dancing are encouraged in equal measure, enthusiastic fans are handed roses from the stage, and you might even find yourself unexpectedly shedding a tear to a Replacements cover. With Durand Jones and Debbii Dawson

Zachary Scott Johnson @ Bryant Square Park

International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers

Forced Humility, Kapital, Sleeper Cell @ Cloudland

One World: The Best of Sting & the Police @ Dakota

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

The Hamm Sammies @ Father Hennepin Park

Tricksy (June Residency) Y2K Night @ Green Room

Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central

School of Rock: Eden Prairie House Band @ Loring Park

Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Timeless Tuesdays @ Mortimer's

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

DJ Nanobyte with DJ Michael Grey @ Palmer's

Mira & Tom Kehoe – Xibaba @ Peavey Plaza

Local Showcase @ ROK Music Lounge

Artist Showcase hosted by Open Mic MPLS @ Sociable Cider Werks

Zach Seabaugh with Steinza @ 7th St Entry

Melanie Martinez with Beach Bunny & Sofia Isella @ Target Center

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime: CED @ 331 Club

June Conspiracy Series featuring Paul Lawrence, Switchyard @ 331 Club

Fly Over States & Hey, ILY @ Underground Music Venue

DL4 @ White Squirrel

Anothernight (Residency) with A Sunken Ship Irony, Drey DK @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, June 12

Alyse Carbonell @ Acadia

Hanson / Hirsh / Clowser @ Berlin

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Chris Acker & the Growing Boys, Michael Gay, Mr. Sam @ Cloudland

Two Piece Suite @ The Commons

Buddy Holly: Oh Boy! @ Crooners

Southern Avenue @ Dakota

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

The Bad Companions! @ Eagles 34

Free Throw with Slow Joy, Heart To Gold @ Green Room

10th Annual Kingfield PorchFest @ Kingfield—At the risk of sounding like a sappy, grandiose townie, these are the types of community events that make Minneapolis the greatest city on the face of the Earth. The idea is simple: Recruit a giant bill of talented local musicians—from punk to Afrobeat to singer-songwriter—and let ‘em play from porch fronts all over the Kingfield neighborhood. (Residents are also asked to volunteer their yards/stoops/driveways as performance spaces, so it’s not strictly a porch affair.) As an attendee, your only duty is to wander around, soak up the sounds, and feel like you’re part of something beautiful.—Jay Boller At the risk of sounding like a sappy, grandiose townie, these are the types of community events that make Minneapolis the greatest city on the face of the Earth. The idea is simple: Recruit a giant bill of talented local musicians—from punk to Afrobeat to singer-songwriter—and let ‘em play from porch fronts all over the Kingfield neighborhood. (Residents are also asked to volunteer their yards/stoops/driveways as performance spaces, so it’s not strictly a porch affair.) As an attendee, your only duty is to wander around, soak up the sounds, and feel like you’re part of something beautiful.

The Mark Miller Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Flamin' Oh's @ Marjorie McNeely Conservatory

Erin McCauley's Harrison Street Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Surly Grrly (June Residency) with the Mortiholics @ Mortimer's



102.1 K102 Secret Show #2 @ Myth Live

Better Mistakes @ Palmer's

Hate Still Burns, Quiet, xSucker Punchx, STAG @ Pilllar Forum

Connor McRae Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Planet Booty with Minka @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Rich Lewis Band @ 331 Club

Lenz & Frenz @ 331 Club

Arkansauce @ Turf Club

Paul Bergen and the Astronauts of Rhythm & Sound @ White Squirrel

Lords of the Universe with Afters, Wooden @ White Squirrel

Flip Rushmore @ Zhora Darling

Thursday, June 13

M.A.Y. @ Acadia

The Neighborhood Quartet @ Berlin

Irish Diplomacy @ Bryant Square Park

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunkers

COCOJOEY, Anita Velveeta, Bejalvin @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Supportive Parents, the Modern Era, TV for Dogs @ Cloudland

Havana Quartet @ The Commons

The Peter Kogan Quintet @ Crooners

The ACME Jazz Company @ Crooners

Sue Scott's Island of Discarded Women with Rose McGee and Favourite Girl @ Crooners

Peabo Bryson @ Dakota

Eli Gardiner and Samuel John @ Day Block Brewing

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

The Roasters @ Eagles 34

Shannon and the Clams with Tropa Magica @ Fine Line

Trailer Trash & Honky Tonk Jump @ Hook and Ladder

Ben Noble, Halle Hanson, St. Anthony Mann @ Icehouse

Sophia Kickhofel @ Jazz Central

Erik Koskinen with Molly Maher and Her Disbelievers @ Mears Park—Proper, functioning cities should rock. With the annual, free, weekly, outdoor Lowertown Sounds program St. Paul is privy to this in ways Minneapolis could really learn from. When this year’s lineup was announced, organizers noted that over half of the acts are new this summer.—Jay Boller Proper, functioning cities should rock. With the annual, free, weekly, outdoor Lowertown Sounds program St. Paul is privy to this in ways Minneapolis could really learn from. When this year’s lineup was announced, organizers noted that over half of the acts are new this summer.

Chickaboom and Trolglodyte @ Minnehaha Falls

Smiling Cowboys @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Pride Dance Night @ Mortimer's

The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's

Minor Mischief, Almew, Bryn Battani, Jazicality @ ROK Music Lounge

Lamaar @ Sociable Cider Works

Mubbla Buggs, Rodents @ Schooner Tavern

24kGoldn with Treyson Green @ 7th St Entry

Hauser @ State Theatre

Minneapolis Songwriter Rounds: Hibah Hassan, The Weeping Covenant, Jackie Rae Daniels, Seth Conover @ 331 Club

Puppeteers For Fears presents Cthulhu the Musical! @ Turf Club

Disconapse, Threads Electric, and Problem Solvent @ Underground Music Venue

Ginny & The Fizz (EP Release) with Alina Maira, VIN, & General B and The Wiz @ Uptown VFW

Triangle Fire, Infuriate, Bonfire, Getting Stabbed @ White Rock Lounge

Luke Callen Presents Sand County @ White Squirrel

Friday, June 14

Dub Foundation @ Acadia

Zoë Says Go @ Aster Cafe

Freak of the Week @ Beast Barbecue

Charlie Bruber/Jack Barrett @ Berlin

Atlantis Quartet @ Berlin

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Bunkers

StonedAKhana, Zodeae, Oni, Rvaen @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Chokecherry, Diaphane, Sammie Jean Cohen @ Cloudland

The Brueskes @ Crooners

Minute by Minute: A Tribute to Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins @ Crooners

Greatest Funk Hits with the R Factor @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Charmin Michelle and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Peabo Bryson @ Dakota

Steve Clarke & the Working Stiffs, Miss Shannon @ Eagles 34

Burning Peasant, Controversial New Skinny Pill, and Smellkin Ernesto @ Eagles 34

dada with Lyla Abukhodair @ Fine Line

Chris Koza, Reilly Shane @ 50th & France

They Might Be Giants @ First Avenue

Adam & Ava Levy @ The Freehouse

Underground Takeover @ The Garage

Camela Widad @ Ginkgo Coffee

The Shackletons (Album Release), Creeping Charlie, Pullstring @ Green Room

Gothess: Nautical Theme @ Hook and Ladder

Fathom Lane with Jillian Rae @ Icehouse

Shane Cox Trio @ Jazz Central

Dubloadz, Kozmoz @ The Loft

Minneapolis Police Band @ Minnehaha Falls

Silver Mullet @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Juice!! Present by Love @ Modist Brewing

The End @ Mortimer's

Juneteenth @ Orchestra Hall

Josh Quinn @ Padraigs Brewing

Ragefuture Patio Birthday Bash for Sem's 29th @ Palmer's

Forest Fire, Honey tree, Sylvia Dieken, Bad Kitchen @ Pilllar Forum

Carbon Sound x Unbothered Present: Blackmoonchild, Yasmeenah, and Echo @ Red Sea

Billy Gleason, Wait Not Yet, Katie Gleason @ ROK Music Lounge

Tumblin' Dice @ Schooner Tavern

Shake the City Up @ 7th St Entry

RJ Vocal, Zander, and Hiver @ Terminal Bar

The Tender Years, The Favorite Things, The Hilltop Pines @ 331 Club

BAG MEN featuring Steve Gorman, Luther Dickinson, and Nick Govrik @ Turf Club

PVRIS 2024 @ Uptown Theater

Feral Dance: Theology, H808, Evilynda, Zenos @ Uptown VFW

Gorrified, Maniacal Force, Blodwar, Volsungasaga @ White Rock Lounge

Ruben with DJ Cat Scientist, The Reach Outs @ White Squirrel

Mississippi Hot Club @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, June 15

Red Rose, Fairy Boat, and Moth Obsidian @ Acadia

Golden Garters: PRIDE Edition @ Amsterdam

Amanda Grace @ Aster Cafe

Mill City Hot Club @ Berlin

Dave Devine ft. Chris Morrissey & Scott Amendola @ Berlin

70s Sunshine Band @ Bunkers

Disconapse, Cause for Concern, Labrador Wild @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Falcon Arrow, Malamiko, Dashed @ Cloudland

Henry Mancini Centennial with Maud Hixson @ Crooners

Erin Schwab's B-Day Cabaret with Jay Fuchs @ Crooners

Love TKO: A Teddy Pendergrass Tribute @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Charmin Michelle and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio @ Dakota

Luke Lynell with Bubba Startz @ Day Block Brewing

The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty's

All Women's LGBTQ Pride Dance @ Eagles 34

Hollow Coves with Billianne @ Fine Line

They Might Be Giants @ First Avenue

Solid Gold with White Boy Summer @ Green Room

Harlow, Emily Rhea, Disaster Kid @ Icehouse

Ahmed and the Creators @ Jazz Central

Twin Cities Mobile Jazz Project @ Lake Harriet

Zeuzeu @ The Loft

Jaybee & the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Oblivia Nukem Jun @ Modist Brewing

The Assortment @ Mortimer's

Ben Rector & Cody Fry @ Orchestra Hall

ECHO Band @ Padraigs Brewing

Iron & Wine with Ken Pomeroy @ Palace Theatre

Impaler, Fret Rattles, Rad Enhancer, New Rocket Union and VVolf Mask @ Palmer's

DESCEND presents INTERLUDE, BOBBY RETHWISH, MODWOP @ ROK Music Lounge

Jack Knife & the Sharps @ Schooner Tavern

Dad Bod and Neptune’s Core with Ava Levy @ 7th St Entry

Stone Arch Bridge Festival @ Stone Arch Bridge—The St. Anthony Main side of the Stone Arch Bridge is closed through spring of 2025, but that doesn’t mean this fest is canceled. In fact, there are even fests inside of the fest, like a never-ending Matryoshka doll. The main events are the art and the music; over 200 juried artists will be sharing their work, selling items, and giving demos while two stages of music will showcase local acts. Classic vehicles will be parked and sparkling at the Art of the Car Show, while a kids’ zone will offer hands-on fun and entertainment and the Contigo Minneapolis Dance Festival will host social dancing all weekend long. There will be two markets, one offering vintage threads and vinyl and another focused on culinary arts.—Jessica Armbruster The St. Anthony Main side of the Stone Arch Bridge is closed through spring of 2025, but that doesn’t mean this fest is canceled. In fact, there are even fests inside of the fest, like a never-ending Matryoshka doll. The main events are the art and the music; over 200 juried artists will be sharing their work, selling items, and giving demos while two stages of music will showcase local acts. Classic vehicles will be parked and sparkling at the Art of the Car Show, while a kids’ zone will offer hands-on fun and entertainment and the Contigo Minneapolis Dance Festival will host social dancing all weekend long. There will be two markets, one offering vintage threads and vinyl and another focused on culinary arts.

Judah Arrington, Catfish Seagal, Kiernan Tollefson @ Terminal Bar

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

Mary Jam, Valors, Moy Dukksen, Waterdog @ 331 Club

Nat Harvie (Album Release) with Alan Sparhawk and Brent Penny @ Turf Club

Charlie Don't Surf @ Uptown Theater

DJ Hayes Presents Shake @ Uptown VFW

KPop Dance Night @ Varsity Theater

Demsfightinwords, Bird Cop, Keep, Wakefield @ White Rock Lounge

Corpse Reviver @ White Squirrel

Luddgang with Deletist, The Sparks @ White Squirrel

Caleb Dee + Greentop @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, June 16

Mill City Caravan @ Acadia

She She She with Kendra Morris @ Amsterdam

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Dosh & Friends with the Nunnery @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Joyann Parker @ Crooners

Feeling Groovy: Simon & Garfunkel Tribute With a Twist @ Crooners

Co-MingL Presents: Whip Appeal @ Crooners

Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few with Omar Abdulkarim @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Polivon @ Eagles 34

Irish Set Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

That Mexican OT @ Fillmore

Searows with runo plum @ Fine Line

Wrestlepalooza with Viva Knievel, Sweetpea and Emerald Eve @ First Avenue—The kids who called you “gay” in elementary school for liking wrestling? Well… at the end of the day, they may have had a point. And there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that! You can ask —Em Cassel The kids who called you “gay” in elementary school for liking wrestling? Well… at the end of the day, they may have had a point. And there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that! You can ask them —wrestling is “super queer now,” with indie performers from coast to coast embracing their identity in the ring. Local promoters F1rst Wrestling have always said that wrestling is for everyone, and they’re once again bringing a big-time Pride party to First Avenue with burlesque performers Sweetpea and Emerald Eve joining the party, plus a performance from genre-spanning cover band Viva Knievel . Read our 2021 profile of badass, boundary-smashing local wrestler Devon Monroe here

They Might Be Giants @ Fitzgerald Theater

The Matriarch with Delicate Friend and Anni XO @ Green Room

Twin Cities Flamenco Collective @ Icehouse

Star of the North Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Ben Rector & Cody Fry @ Orchestra Hall

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's

Loudon Wainwright III with Wesley Stace @ Parkway Theater

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

The Soap Girls @ 7th St Entry

Kelli Smith @ 331 Club

Switchyard @ 331 Club

Emily Nenni with Zach Bryson @ Turf Club

Civil Decline, What, Shit Dumpster, Weeklong Weekend @ White Rock Lounge

Carlaoke @ White Squirrel

Dug, Birth Order, Vin, Iosis @ Zhora Darling

Monday, June 17

Skruffians @ Acadia

Nelson Devereaux and Noah Barker (Tape Release) @ Berlin

Kairos Creature Club, Oyster World, Leslie @ Cloudland

Connie Han Trio @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

Sophia Kickopel @ Icehouse

South High Community Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's

Dreamer Boy with Mercury @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic Night @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

1st Annual Spider John Space Tavern @ 331 Club

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Overdressed Duo @ Water Works

Mumblin' Drew's Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel

Lori Dokken with T. Mychael Rambo & Trish Sisson @ The Woman's Club of Minneapolis

Murf (Album Release) @ Zhora Darling