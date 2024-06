Juneteenth, Pride, and Loads More in Your Complete Concert Calendar: June 11-17

On almost exactly this date two years ago, Orville Peck came to First Avenue for back-to-back sold-out nights, and, at the time, we told ya “good luck seeing him in a room that small again.” The masked country singer has released a scant seven songs since, all duets; on May’s Stampede, Vol. I, he warbles alongside Willie Nelson for a cover of “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other” and lends his tenor to a perfectly adequate version of Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting).” No matter—his star has continued to rise over a relatively laid-back two years, and now he’s at the much bigger Armory, a glow up that will make sense to anyone who’s seen the charismatic crooner perform before. At an Orville Peck show, crying and dancing are encouraged in equal measure, enthusiastic fans are handed roses from the stage, and you might even find yourself unexpectedly shedding a tear to a Replacements cover. With Durand Jones and Debbii Dawson