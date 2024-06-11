Juneteenth, Pride, and Loads More in Your Complete Concert Calendar: June 11-17

With Pride and Juneteenth celebrations underway this weekend, plus multiple block parties and summer music series, you'll want to doublecheck Event Horizon to make sure I didn't miss any musical offerings. Me, I'll be out of town till the 18th, so get out there and enjoy all this for me, wontcha?
Tuesday, June 11
Greylotus, Sarah Longfield, By The Thousands, Wanderer, The Motion Mosaic @ Amsterdam
- Orville Peck with Durand Jones + Debbii Dawson @ Armory—On almost exactly this date two years ago, Orville Peck came to First Avenue for back-to-back sold-out nights, and, at the time, we told ya “good luck seeing him in a room that small again.” The masked country singer has released a scant seven songs since, all duets; on May’s Stampede, Vol. I, he warbles alongside Willie Nelson for a cover of “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other” and lends his tenor to a perfectly adequate version of Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting).” No matter—his star has continued to rise over a relatively laid-back two years, and now he’s at the much bigger Armory, a glow up that will make sense to anyone who’s seen the charismatic crooner perform before. At an Orville Peck show, crying and dancing are encouraged in equal measure, enthusiastic fans are handed roses from the stage, and you might even find yourself unexpectedly shedding a tear to a Replacements cover. With Durand Jones and Debbii Dawson
Zachary Scott Johnson @ Bryant Square Park
International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers
Forced Humility, Kapital, Sleeper Cell @ Cloudland
One World: The Best of Sting & the Police @ Dakota
St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
The Hamm Sammies @ Father Hennepin Park
Tricksy (June Residency) Y2K Night @ Green Room
Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central
School of Rock: Eden Prairie House Band @ Loring Park
Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Timeless Tuesdays @ Mortimer's
DJ Nanobyte with DJ Michael Grey @ Palmer's
Mira & Tom Kehoe – Xibaba @ Peavey Plaza
Local Showcase @ ROK Music Lounge
Artist Showcase hosted by Open Mic MPLS @ Sociable Cider Werks
Zach Seabaugh with Steinza @ 7th St Entry
Melanie Martinez with Beach Bunny & Sofia Isella @ Target Center
Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar
Worker’s Playtime: CED @ 331 Club
June Conspiracy Series featuring Paul Lawrence, Switchyard @ 331 Club
Fly Over States & Hey, ILY @ Underground Music Venue
Anothernight (Residency) with A Sunken Ship Irony, Drey DK @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, June 12
Hanson / Hirsh / Clowser @ Berlin
Chris Acker & the Growing Boys, Michael Gay, Mr. Sam @ Cloudland
Buddy Holly: Oh Boy! @ Crooners
Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34
The Bad Companions! @ Eagles 34
Free Throw with Slow Joy, Heart To Gold @ Green Room
- 10th Annual Kingfield PorchFest @ Kingfield—At the risk of sounding like a sappy, grandiose townie, these are the types of community events that make Minneapolis the greatest city on the face of the Earth. The idea is simple: Recruit a giant bill of talented local musicians—from punk to Afrobeat to singer-songwriter—and let ‘em play from porch fronts all over the Kingfield neighborhood. (Residents are also asked to volunteer their yards/stoops/driveways as performance spaces, so it’s not strictly a porch affair.) As an attendee, your only duty is to wander around, soak up the sounds, and feel like you’re part of something beautiful.—Jay Boller
The Mark Miller Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Flamin' Oh's @ Marjorie McNeely Conservatory
Erin McCauley's Harrison Street Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Surly Grrly (June Residency) with the Mortiholics @ Mortimer's
102.1 K102 Secret Show #2 @ Myth Live
Hate Still Burns, Quiet, xSucker Punchx, STAG @ Pilllar Forum
Connor McRae Trio @ Schooner Tavern
Planet Booty with Minka @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Rich Lewis Band @ 331 Club
Paul Bergen and the Astronauts of Rhythm & Sound @ White Squirrel
Lords of the Universe with Afters, Wooden @ White Squirrel
Thursday, June 13
The Neighborhood Quartet @ Berlin
Irish Diplomacy @ Bryant Square Park
Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunkers
COCOJOEY, Anita Velveeta, Bejalvin @ Caydence Records & Coffee
Supportive Parents, the Modern Era, TV for Dogs @ Cloudland
The Peter Kogan Quintet @ Crooners
The ACME Jazz Company @ Crooners
Sue Scott's Island of Discarded Women with Rose McGee and Favourite Girl @ Crooners
Eli Gardiner and Samuel John @ Day Block Brewing
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Shannon and the Clams with Tropa Magica @ Fine Line
Trailer Trash & Honky Tonk Jump @ Hook and Ladder
Ben Noble, Halle Hanson, St. Anthony Mann @ Icehouse
Sophia Kickhofel @ Jazz Central
- Erik Koskinen with Molly Maher and Her Disbelievers @ Mears Park—Proper, functioning cities should rock. With the annual, free, weekly, outdoor Lowertown Sounds program St. Paul is privy to this in ways Minneapolis could really learn from. When this year’s lineup was announced, organizers noted that over half of the acts are new this summer.—Jay Boller
Chickaboom and Trolglodyte @ Minnehaha Falls
Smiling Cowboys @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Pride Dance Night @ Mortimer's
The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's
Minor Mischief, Almew, Bryn Battani, Jazicality @ ROK Music Lounge
Mubbla Buggs, Rodents @ Schooner Tavern
24kGoldn with Treyson Green @ 7th St Entry
Minneapolis Songwriter Rounds: Hibah Hassan, The Weeping Covenant, Jackie Rae Daniels, Seth Conover @ 331 Club
Puppeteers For Fears presents Cthulhu the Musical! @ Turf Club
Disconapse, Threads Electric, and Problem Solvent @ Underground Music Venue
Ginny & The Fizz (EP Release) with Alina Maira, VIN, & General B and The Wiz @ Uptown VFW
Triangle Fire, Infuriate, Bonfire, Getting Stabbed @ White Rock Lounge
Luke Callen Presents Sand County @ White Squirrel
Friday, June 14
Freak of the Week @ Beast Barbecue
Charlie Bruber/Jack Barrett @ Berlin
The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Bunkers
StonedAKhana, Zodeae, Oni, Rvaen @ Caydence Records & Coffee
Chokecherry, Diaphane, Sammie Jean Cohen @ Cloudland
Minute by Minute: A Tribute to Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins @ Crooners
Greatest Funk Hits with the R Factor @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Charmin Michelle and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Steve Clarke & the Working Stiffs, Miss Shannon @ Eagles 34
Burning Peasant, Controversial New Skinny Pill, and Smellkin Ernesto @ Eagles 34
dada with Lyla Abukhodair @ Fine Line
Chris Koza, Reilly Shane @ 50th & France
They Might Be Giants @ First Avenue
Adam & Ava Levy @ The Freehouse
Underground Takeover @ The Garage
The Shackletons (Album Release), Creeping Charlie, Pullstring @ Green Room
Gothess: Nautical Theme @ Hook and Ladder
Fathom Lane with Jillian Rae @ Icehouse
Minneapolis Police Band @ Minnehaha Falls
Silver Mullet @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Juice!! Present by Love @ Modist Brewing
Ragefuture Patio Birthday Bash for Sem's 29th @ Palmer's
Forest Fire, Honey tree, Sylvia Dieken, Bad Kitchen @ Pilllar Forum
Carbon Sound x Unbothered Present: Blackmoonchild, Yasmeenah, and Echo @ Red Sea
Billy Gleason, Wait Not Yet, Katie Gleason @ ROK Music Lounge
Tumblin' Dice @ Schooner Tavern
Shake the City Up @ 7th St Entry
RJ Vocal, Zander, and Hiver @ Terminal Bar
The Tender Years, The Favorite Things, The Hilltop Pines @ 331 Club
BAG MEN featuring Steve Gorman, Luther Dickinson, and Nick Govrik @ Turf Club
Feral Dance: Theology, H808, Evilynda, Zenos @ Uptown VFW
Gorrified, Maniacal Force, Blodwar, Volsungasaga @ White Rock Lounge
Ruben with DJ Cat Scientist, The Reach Outs @ White Squirrel
Mississippi Hot Club @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, June 15
Red Rose, Fairy Boat, and Moth Obsidian @ Acadia
Golden Garters: PRIDE Edition @ Amsterdam
Dave Devine ft. Chris Morrissey & Scott Amendola @ Berlin
Disconapse, Cause for Concern, Labrador Wild @ Caydence Records & Coffee
Falcon Arrow, Malamiko, Dashed @ Cloudland
Henry Mancini Centennial with Maud Hixson @ Crooners
Erin Schwab's B-Day Cabaret with Jay Fuchs @ Crooners
Love TKO: A Teddy Pendergrass Tribute @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Charmin Michelle and Rick Carlson @ Crooners
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio @ Dakota
Luke Lynell with Bubba Startz @ Day Block Brewing
The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty's
All Women's LGBTQ Pride Dance @ Eagles 34
Hollow Coves with Billianne @ Fine Line
They Might Be Giants @ First Avenue
Solid Gold with White Boy Summer @ Green Room
Harlow, Emily Rhea, Disaster Kid @ Icehouse
Ahmed and the Creators @ Jazz Central
Twin Cities Mobile Jazz Project @ Lake Harriet
Jaybee & the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe
DJ Oblivia Nukem Jun @ Modist Brewing
Ben Rector & Cody Fry @ Orchestra Hall
Iron & Wine with Ken Pomeroy @ Palace Theatre
Impaler, Fret Rattles, Rad Enhancer, New Rocket Union and VVolf Mask @ Palmer's
DESCEND presents INTERLUDE, BOBBY RETHWISH, MODWOP @ ROK Music Lounge
Jack Knife & the Sharps @ Schooner Tavern
Dad Bod and Neptune’s Core with Ava Levy @ 7th St Entry
- Stone Arch Bridge Festival @ Stone Arch Bridge—The St. Anthony Main side of the Stone Arch Bridge is closed through spring of 2025, but that doesn’t mean this fest is canceled. In fact, there are even fests inside of the fest, like a never-ending Matryoshka doll. The main events are the art and the music; over 200 juried artists will be sharing their work, selling items, and giving demos while two stages of music will showcase local acts. Classic vehicles will be parked and sparkling at the Art of the Car Show, while a kids’ zone will offer hands-on fun and entertainment and the Contigo Minneapolis Dance Festival will host social dancing all weekend long. There will be two markets, one offering vintage threads and vinyl and another focused on culinary arts.—Jessica Armbruster
Judah Arrington, Catfish Seagal, Kiernan Tollefson @ Terminal Bar
Mary Jam, Valors, Moy Dukksen, Waterdog @ 331 Club
Nat Harvie (Album Release) with Alan Sparhawk and Brent Penny @ Turf Club
Charlie Don't Surf @ Uptown Theater
DJ Hayes Presents Shake @ Uptown VFW
KPop Dance Night @ Varsity Theater
Demsfightinwords, Bird Cop, Keep, Wakefield @ White Rock Lounge
Corpse Reviver @ White Squirrel
Luddgang with Deletist, The Sparks @ White Squirrel
Caleb Dee + Greentop @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, June 16
She She She with Kendra Morris @ Amsterdam
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Dosh & Friends with the Nunnery @ Berlin
Feeling Groovy: Simon & Garfunkel Tribute With a Twist @ Crooners
Co-MingL Presents: Whip Appeal @ Crooners
Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few with Omar Abdulkarim @ Dakota
Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Searows with runo plum @ Fine Line
- Wrestlepalooza with Viva Knievel, Sweetpea and Emerald Eve @ First Avenue—The kids who called you “gay” in elementary school for liking wrestling? Well… at the end of the day, they may have had a point. And there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that! You can ask them—wrestling is “super queer now,” with indie performers from coast to coast embracing their identity in the ring. Local promoters F1rst Wrestling have always said that wrestling is for everyone, and they’re once again bringing a big-time Pride party to First Avenue with burlesque performers Sweetpea and Emerald Eve joining the party, plus a performance from genre-spanning cover band Viva Knievel. Read our 2021 profile of badass, boundary-smashing local wrestler Devon Monroe here.—Em Cassel
They Might Be Giants @ Fitzgerald Theater
The Matriarch with Delicate Friend and Anni XO @ Green Room
Twin Cities Flamenco Collective @ Icehouse
Star of the North Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Ben Rector & Cody Fry @ Orchestra Hall
Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's
Loudon Wainwright III with Wesley Stace @ Parkway Theater
Emily Nenni with Zach Bryson @ Turf Club
Civil Decline, What, Shit Dumpster, Weeklong Weekend @ White Rock Lounge
Dug, Birth Order, Vin, Iosis @ Zhora Darling
Monday, June 17
Nelson Devereaux and Noah Barker (Tape Release) @ Berlin
Kairos Creature Club, Oyster World, Leslie @ Cloudland
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34
South High Community Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's
Dreamer Boy with Mercury @ 7th St Entry
Open Mic Night @ Sociable Cider Werks
1st Annual Spider John Space Tavern @ 331 Club
Mumblin' Drew's Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel
Lori Dokken with T. Mychael Rambo & Trish Sisson @ The Woman's Club of Minneapolis