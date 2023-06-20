JazzFest, Pride, and Someone Named Taylor Dominate Your Complete Concert Calendar: June 20-26

This weekend is going to be mayhem in Minneapolis. As Pride spills over into the west half of downtown, Taylor Swift will hold court in the east. (That's not even to mention the big Mexican rap star at Target Center.) Not to be left out, St. Paul will hold the Twin Cities Jazz Festival—it's hardly as hectic an affair, but Lowertown will still hold more musical delights and surprises than any one person can take in.

Tuesday, June 20

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

Jupiter & Okwess @ Cedar Cultural Center —Jupiter Bokondji's uptempo electric African rock owes more to Nigerian Afrobeat (please note the capital "a" and singular form, Burna Boy fans) as it does to the elegant rumba of his native Congo. But the fusion of styles he presents on Na Kazonga is his alone, more distinctive than any of Fela's sons have achieved. And to assure you that he's not just here for a good time, there are moments of righteous protest (e.g., "You Sold Me a Dream"). Sure to be a sweaty, galvanic night.

Brent Cobb @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

EELS with Austin Antoine @ First Avenue

Æther Sound Presents Kindohm & Jesse Whitney, Michael Gallope, alone-a @ Icehouse

Explosion Big Band Open Rehearsal @ Jazz Central

Burning Blue Rain @ KJ's Hideaway

Peter Ruddy @ Loring Park

Alestorm @ The Lyric

River City Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

My Morning Jacket with Wilderado @ Palace Theatre

DJ Bottle Service @ Palmer's

Divine Sweater with NATL PARK SRVC and easeupkid @ 7th St Entry

Conspiracy Series featuring Dilly Dally Alley, Willow Waters @ 331 Club

Worker's Playtime, The Beavers @ 331 Club

The Blue Stones with The Velveteers and JACK @ Turf Club

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Los Pinches Gueys (Tuesday Residency) @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, June 21

TRI:BE @ Amsterdam

The Long Goodbyes @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

ArdinA @ The Commons

Ty Pow & the Holy North @ Como Park Conservatory

Maggie's Wednesdays: Lori Dokken @ Crooners

Mindi Abair @ Dakota

Dodging Potholes, Heebajeeba @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon @ Eagles 34

Lena and the Lovekills @ Eagles 34

Reverend Horton Heat with Kinda Fonda Wanda @ Fine Line

Time Room, Splimit, Jeweler, Ice Climber @ Green Room

Jill Sobule @ Icehouse

Aiden Intro (June Residency) with Kwey, Present Company, Parachutes @ Icehouse

JCS: Creative Combinations @ Jazz Central

Kashimana @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Surly Grrly Residency with Metal Marty @ Mortimer's

Go Go Boot Camp, Uncle Jesse's Comb, Die Ghost, Wannabianca @ Palmer's

Catie Turner with Sophie Holohan and Baby Fisher @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Pop Wagner and the Tavern Trio @ 331 Club

Stephanie Was @ 331 Club

Hazelcreak with Aldrich and Ava Levy @ Turf Club

Jacket, Rosie, & Foxby @ Underground Music Venue

Saint Paul Mudsteppers Monthly @ White Squirrel

Thursday, June 22

Taylor Fest! The Eras Tour Pre-Party @ Amsterdam

Jon Weber @ Apostle Social Club

Jenna Graves and the Loons @ Aster Cafe

Meat Raffle Ska @ Bryant Square Park

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Jack Werner @ The Commons

Maggie's Afterglow: Dane Stauffer and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Live From Laurel Canyon @ Dakota

House of Music Band Camp @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Hold Your Lady Tight Night @ Eagles 34

IdlFlo @ Eagles 34

The Struts with Mac Saturn @ First Avenue

Ben Aron @ Granada

Scalise (Album Release) with Asparagus & Lily Blue @ Green Room

Venus DeMars & All the Pretty Horses with BUIO OMEGA, Emily Boyajian, and Tilda Nextime & The Dragged Through the Sludge Girls @ Hook and Ladder

Nelson Devereux Trio @ Icehouse

Nunnabove + The Culture @ Icehouse

Beck Fulin @ Jazz Central

Lucia Sarmiento, Adam Meckler’s Supercell, and Steve Kenny Quintet @ KJ's Hideaway

The Lindsay Pedality Quartet @ Mancini's

Nur-D, Malanmaya @ Mears Park—Proper, functioning cities should rock. With the annual, free, weekly, outdoor Lowertown Sounds program, St. Paul is privy to this in ways Minneapolis could really learn from. When this year's lineup was announced, organizers noted that over half of the acts are new this summer. Tonight, a rare chance to catch the reclusive Nur-D, who almost never performs live anymore, along with Afro-Latin crowd-pleasers Malanmaya. Non-musical offerings include great beer from Utepils and Wabasha Brewing Co., wine from Alexis Bailly Vineyard, and a rotating cast of 20 food trucks.

Take That Back @ Metronome Brewery

Janelle & Todd @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Chastity Brown, DJ Astrolex @ Minnesota Zoo —Imagine a zoo with nary a child, one where you can sip wine and watch animals do their thing as the sun sets. Impossible, you say? Nope! We’re talking about Wild Nights at the Minnesota Zoo, a summer series for grownups. During these events folks can explore all the trails and exhibits until 8 p.m. Oh, and there's also music—tonight it's Chastity Brown, whose 2022 album Sing to the Walls is a surprisingly lively and hopeful response to our troubled past few years in Minnesota.

The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's

The Ya Ya Boys @ Papa Legba Lounge

Skating Polly with bugsy and Surly Grrly @ 7th St Entry

Annie DiRusso @ Sociable Cider Works

Minneapolis Songwriter Round: Samantha Grimes, Juliet Wilhelmi, Matt Hannah, Dave Dvorak @ 331 Club

Author with UNTURNED, tacklebox, and Tricksy @ Turf Club

Spring Term, Zippo Man, Anita Velveeta, & The Orange Goodness @ Underground Music Venue

Supersuckers and the Delta Bombers @ Uptown VFW

Tarja @ Varsity

K.C. McKee with Loser Magnet, Andrew Kneeland @ White Squirrel

Friday, June 23

CupcakKe @ Amsterdam —There’s filthy-ass rap, and then there’s CupcakKe. Whether offering far too intimate bedroom play-by-play (“I thought I came but I peed on the dick” and, better yet, “Yellin’ out ‘arf arf arf arf arf arf arf’/Swallowing cum make me barf barf barf barf barf barf barf”) or dishing out disses (“His dick smaller than my toes/I'd rather ride Squidward nose”) Chicago MC Elizabeth Eden Harris earns her porny nom de rap. She could make Blowfly blush, while making generations of male rappers obsessed with their own pee pees sound like naughty little boys. And though she’s got a few collections to her name (I recommend Ephorize, source of two of those previous quotes) she’s the queen of the one-off single—she dropped seven in 2020 alone—and her latest, “H2Hoe,” is, yes, about being wet and how she can “make the pussy stretch like minimum wage.” As I mentioned in my Rico Nasty review recently, Amsterdam has made itself the home of brilliantly foul-mouthed women redefining rap these days, and CupcakKe fits right in there.

Eva Anderson @ Apostle Supper Club

Kenny John James (Album Release) @ Aster Cafe

Ghost Kitchen @ Bar Fly

Nicholas David, Connie Evingson, Dorothy Doring with Jon Weber @ Big River Pizza

Mikel Wright & the Wrongs @ Bunkers

The Burroughs, Sawyer's Dream @ Cedar Cultural Center

Katia Cardenas Quartet, Walker West's Experience Jazz Combo, Minnesota Jazz Youth Band, Walker West Jazz Ensembles, Masterclass with Camille Thurman @ Creators Space

Maggie's Afterglow: Lori Dokken @ Crooners

Candace Springs @ Dakota

Freier Department, Jazz Central All-Stars Sextet @ Dark Horse

Tribute to New York, Loon Buster, Joe Hagen & Rancor @ Driftwood

Mechanix @ Eagles 34

Jon Weber @ Episcopal Homes

duster with Sour Widows @ Fine Line

The Klituation Pride Party with JAX, Dizzy Fae, Maria Isa @ First Avenue

Mat Kearney with Marc Scibilia @ Fitzgerald Theater

Rat Can with Paralot, Peech, and Check Mate @ The Garage

The Taylor Swift Eras Party: Night 1 @ Green Room

Blue Ox Jazz Trio @ Herbie's on the Park

GRRRL SCOUT presents: 10th Annual Summer Camp Pride Party @ Hook and Ladder

Buddhist Priest @ Icehouse

Laney Jones + Bathtub Cig + Filthy Kitten @ Icehouse

Patrick Adkins Group, Peter Goggin Quintet, Jazz Festival Jam Session hosted by Graydon Peterson @ KJ’s Hideaway

MN Sifonia @ Lake Harriet Bandstand

The Lindsay Pedality Quartet @ Mancini's

Paquito D’Rivera and the Dizzy Gillespie Afro Latin Experience, Camille Thurman with the Darrell Green Quartet, Will Kjeer Trio @ Mears Park

Selby Ave Brass Band, Jack Brass Band @ Mears Park

Katy Tessman & the Turnbuckles @ Minnehaha Bandstand

The Original Westside Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Grant West @ Momento

Luke Callen and Kelley Smith @ Palmer's

Doug Otto and The Getaways and John Till @ Palmer's

Amy Manette @ Papa Legba's Band

Erin Livingston @ Saint Paul Hotel

Haze Gazer, Burning, Worn Mantle, and Eudaemon @ 7th St Entry

Sonic Dream @ Studio 81

PRIDE Pre-Party @ Studio B

Deep Fakes, Dashed, Dino Panda@ 331 Club

The Wolverines Trio with Maud Hixson & Arne Fogel, Dale Alexander Quartet, World Jazz Collegium, Mississippi @ TPT Street Space

SUM @ Underground Music Venue

Prof @ Uptown Theater

DecaDance @ Uptown VFW

Taylor Swift @ U.S. Bank Stadium —Haha, right, what are you, made of money? Even for the nosebleeds, resale tickets are stretching well into the four digits. Meanwhile, the entrepreneur-next-door has just re-re-released (I may be missing a “re-” or two there) her latest, Midnights, which is indeed mid by Swift’s high standards, with a phoned-in Ice Spice feature on “Karma” the supposed value added. But before we get too cynical, here’s a review of Swift’s recent Philly show from my teen niece, whose mom somehow scored some (relatively) reasonably priced tix: “It was the best day of my life.” The Eras Tour not only celebrates a songbook as deep as any 21st century popular musician’s but a series of considerable career achievements. Swift reclaimed mainstream country for women (if ever so briefly), crossed over adeptly into megapop, then relaxed into “indie” songwriter mode. Does it help that she’s a long-legged white woman who comes from two generations of Wall Street bankers? Sure, but even if you’re born on third base, stealing home is an achievement. With girl in red and Gracie Abrams on Friday and girl in red and OWENN on Saturday. Tickets are very sold out.

Ted Hajnasiewicz @ Water Works

The Collaboratory 4th Fridays @ White Squirrel

Saturday, June 24

Nitrowave TC Presents: Atim Opoka, SYM1, Finesse, and d.notive @ Amsterdam

Rick Carlson, Jon Weber, Daniel Rottenberg @ Apostle Supper Club

Brynn Arens @ Aster Cafe

The Glen Helgeson Trio, Sophia Shorai, Joel Shapira Trio @ Big River Pizza

The Good, the Bad & the Funky @ Bunkers

Walker West's Woman in Jazz Combo and More @ Creators Space

Maggie's Afterglow: Lori Dokken @ Crooners

Peter Asher & Jeremy Clyde @ Dakota

Ginger Commodore, Brandon Commodore & the BZ3 Organ Trio, Mike Gold and Jazz Impact @ Dark Horse

The Disappointments, Dearest, Carrie Bather @ Driftwood

Becky Kapell & the Fat 6 with Boozewater @ Dusty's

Loki's Folly, Prairie Clamor, Carlisle Evans Peck, Friendly Puppy Laboratory @ Eagles 34

Modern Wildlife, Falcon Arrow, Great Went @ Eagles 34

Jon Weber @ Episcopal Homes

Grrrl Scout Pride Stoplight Party @ Fillmore

Lapdogs, Daphne Jane, she's green, and Emma Jeanne @ Fine Line

Family Pride Celebration and Drag Show @ First Avenue

Flip Phone XXL Pride Edition ft. Luxx Noir London @ First Avenue

Empire Pride Festival @ The Garage

The Taylor Swift Eras Party: Night 2 @ Green Room

Blue Ox Jazz Trio @ Herbie's on the Park

Travis Anderson Trio @ Holman's Table

Black Hearts Burlesque Block Party @ Hook and Ladder

EXTRA AS F*CK presented by DJ Shannon Blowtorch & Elektra Cute @ Hook and Ladder

Cornbread Harris Ensemble @ Icehouse

Joey Arias @ Icehouse

Soul Friday PRIDE (On Saturday) @ Icehouse

Jazz Festival Jam Session hosted by Graydon Peterson, Ivan Cunningham’s Roscana Bog, Greg Byers Quartet @ KJ’s Hideaway

Twin Cities Mobile Jazz Presents: Mississippi (Fusion Jazz) @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Lee Engele & Reynold Philipsek @ Landmark Center

Modestep @ The Loft

The Lindsay Pedality Quartet @ Mancini's

Christian McBride, Davina & the Vagabonds, Patty Peterson Presents the Jazz Woman All-Stars, Kevin Washington & RA Spirit, Youth Performances (Walker West Music Academy & MacPhail Center for Music) @ Mears Park —After a two-night stand at the Dakota in March, McBride returns to Minnesota to headline the second night of the Twin Cities Jazz Festival. He lets his hometown roots show with this pianoless quartet (“jawn” is all-purpose Philly slang for any person, place, or thing), which brings out a slightly wilder side of the bassist than you might be used to hearing. Trumpeter Josh Evans and saxophonist/bass clarinetist Marcus Strickland cut loose up top as McBride locks in with drummer Nasheet Waits. Their second album as a unit, Prime, features compositions from each of the quartet’s members. But it’s the outside material they tackle that’ll give you a sense of their range and style: Larry Young’s “Obsequious,” Ornette Coleman’s “The Good Life,” and Sonny Rollins’s “East Broadway Rundown.”

Maryann and the Money Makers, The New Lowdown Jazz Band, Salsa del Soul @ Mears Park

Lifeforce featuring Kenne Thomas, BZ3 Organ Trio, Organ Donors - A tribute to Joey DeFrancesco @ Metronome Brewery

Midwest Deathfest @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Lucia Newell and Joan Griffith @ Momento

DUG, Porcelain, Ex Nun, Warcake @ Mortimer's

Minniaux Presents Palmer's Patio Pride Party @ Palmer's

Remixer with DJ Jen-E @ Palmer's

Wain McFarlane, Yunior Romero @ Papa Legba Band

Erin Livingston @ Saint Paul Hotel

Spiritual Cramp with Bermuda Squares and BUIO OMEGA @ 7th St Entry

Sonic Dream @ Station 81

MüLLET, Memory Deluxe, Erik’s Iridescent Tent @ 331 Club

Santa Fe Klan with Snow Tha Product and Tornillo @ Target Center

Butch Thompson Tribute featuring Southside Aces and Jon Weber, Travis Anderson Trio, The Avant Garde Presents: Nabaté Isles' En Motion,Sarah M. Greer Quintet, Aja Parham @ TPT Street Space

New Fashioned Honky Tonk with Molly Brandt @ Turf Club

Prof @ Uptown Theater

Ben Cook-Feltz @ White Squirrel

Medium Zach with O.D. @ White Squirrel

Blood Driver with Lovely Dark, Full Catholic, Super Flasher @ White Squirrel

Sunday, June 25

Rosie with Dial Tone & The Dalmation Club @ Amsterdam

Charlie Puth with Alexander Stewart @ Armory

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Sweet Rhubarb + Barrel Flash @ Aster Cafe

JazZen @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Honky-Tonk Jump: The Texas Swing Music of Bob Wills @ Crooners

Apple Valley High R&B Band @ Crooners

Jones & Bloom's Culture Zoom @ Crooners

Craft Organ: Featuring Katie Craft and Jordan Hedlund @ Crooners

Dennis Curley Sings the Music of John Denver @ Crooners

Peter Asher & Jeremy Clyde @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Johnny No Cash @ Eagles 34

Benefit for Roady Tate's Mom @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Johnny Sincerely Orchestra Brunch @ Granada

Kai Brewster's Millions Residency @ Green Room

Vlad Messing and Friends @ Icehouse

Twin Cities Flamenco Collective with La Conja @ Icehouse

Crosstown Open Jam @ KJ's Hideaway

Anda Flamenco @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Retro Soul and the Westside Horns @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's

Black Widows: Greatest Open Mic Ever @ Palmer's

Arden Jones with Pardyalone @ 7th St. Entry

Pat Donohue @ 331 Club

Adi Oasis with Phillip-Michael Scales @ Turf Club

Ruel @ Uptown Theater

KayCyy @ Varsity

Lonesome Dan Kase @ White Squirrel

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel

Monday, June 26

Wain McFarlane & Jahz @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

World Music Monthly @ Eagles 34

Sophia Kickhofel (Monday Residency) with Ted Olsen Group and Will Kjeer Group. @ Icehouse

Pan-Handlers Steel Drum Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Love for Emma Trejo Benefit @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Dirty Heads @ Myth Live

American Dream Band @ Nicollet Island

Cowaoke with Ben Moooker @ Palmer's

Rav with Scuare @ 7th St Entry

Brad Byrd @ 331 Club

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Jon Rodine Band @ Water Works

Chef Sounds (DJ Nights) @ White Squirrel