It’s Twin Cities Film Fest Time!

Damn, it's a busy week. In addition to the usual special screenings, you'll find the first week of the Twin Cities Film Fest, an always overwhelming mix of movies. And let's not overlook the Twin Cities Black Film Festival, which will be screening 45 movies at the Capri from today through Sunday. (Their schedule isn't online, unfortunately.)

Thursday, October 19

Fright Night (1985)

Alamo Drafthouse

Roddy McDowall, vampire hunter. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16

A wacky new horror comedy. $16.26. 7 &10 p.m. More info here.

Demon Knight (1995)

Grandview 1&2

Evil Billy Zane is the only good Billy Zane. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

The Heights

This movie totally rips off Barbie! In 70mm. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Fog (1980)

The Parkway

Somethin' just ain't right about that fog. $9/$12. Trivia at 7:30 p.m. Screening at 8 p.m. More info here.

Stories Behind the Menu (2023)

Showplace ICON

A look at a dinner club that has become an opportunity to bridge cultures. Part of the Twin Cities. $12. 5:30 p.m. More info here.

The Holdovers (2023)

Showplace ICON

Paul Giamatti is a much-hated prep school teacher in Alexander Payne's latest. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 7:15. More info here.

Friday, October 20

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

Alamo Drafthouse

This guy can teach you how to make a chainsaw noise. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Culture Quest: Ukraine (2023)

Showplace ICON

A documentarian speaks with the nation's cultural leaders. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. Free. 12 p.m. More info here.

Mom and Dad's Nipple Factory (2023)

Showplace ICON

Two conservative Christians in Eau Claire provide prosthetic nipples to women after mastectomies. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. Free. 1:30 p.m. More info here.

Hello in Here (2023)

Showplace ICON

A young woman loses her grip on reality. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. Free. 1:45 p.m. More info here.

Aitamaako’tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun (2023)

Showplace ICON

A young Siksika woman prepares for a dangerous horse race. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 2 p.m. More info here.

Black Barbie (2023)

Showplace ICON

An in-depth look at the creation of a Black Barbie doll. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 3:30 p.m. More info here.

Coming of a Certain Age: Shorts Program

Showplace ICON

A collection of short coming-of-age films. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 3:45 p.m. More info here.

My Partner (2023)

Showplace ICON

Two very different high school boys fall in love. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. Free. 4 p.m. More info here.

V/H/S/85 (2023)

Showplace ICON

"A surreal, analog mashup of the forgotten '80s." Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 6 p.m. More info here.

Fingernails (2023)

Showplace ICON

A "retrofuturist romcom" with Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, and Jeremy Allen White. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 6:15 p.m. More info here.

Chestnut (2023)

Showplace ICON

A new college grad experiences a summer of romantic self-discovery. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 8:30 p.m. More info here.

Hundreds of Beavers (2023)

Showplace ICON

Can a drunken salesman become North America's greatest fur trapper? Not if the beavers can help it. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 8:45 p.m. More info here.

Ghosts of the Void (2023)

Showplace ICON

A homeless woman spends a harrowing night alone in her car. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)

Trylon

Coppola's garishly gory and over the top take on the famed vamp. $8. Friday-Saturday 7 & 9:30 p.m. Sunday 3 & 5:30 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, October 21

Beetlejuice (1988)

Alamo Drafthouse

Damn, people in Woodbury really love Beetlejuice. Sold out. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Back to the Future (1985)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

A white kid invents rock 'n' roll. Also Wednesday. $16.26. 7 p.m .More info here.

Dead Man Walking: Live From the Met

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

Yes, I know it's October but this is not about zombies. $27.26. 11:55 a.m. Wednesday 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Casper (1995)

Emagine Willow Creek

Who ever heard of a friendly ghost? $3. 11 a.m. More info here.

The Mummy (1999)

Emagine Willow Creek

Nope, I still haven't come up with a good Imhotep pun. $3. 1:30 p.m. More info here.

The Super Spook Show Spectacular

Emagine Willow Creek

Four movies, plenty of trailers, and much more, adding up to seven spookifying hours. $35. 1 p.m. More info here.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

The Parkway

Will you people keep it down? I’m trying to watch the movie! With live shadow cast performance by Transvestite Soup. Sold out. Midnight. More info here.

Shape Island (2023)

Showplace ICON

Episodes of the stop motion children's animated series. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. Free. 10 a.m. More info here.

Break the Game (2023)

Showplace ICON

Documentary about how gamer Narcissa Wright lost much of her fanbase when she came out as trans. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 10:15 a.m. More info here.

We Will Speak (2023)

Showplace ICON

A documentary about Cherokee activists working to save their language. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 10:30 a.m. More info here.

Curses! (2023)

Showplace ICON

Two kids must save their dad when he's turned to stone. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 10:45 a.m. More info here.

The Only Doctor (2023)

Showplace ICON

A documentary look at the sole doctor in a poor, rural Georgia county. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 11 a.m. More info here.

A Winter Love (2023)

Showplace ICON

An offbeat love story from local director/writer Rhiana Yazzie, who also stars. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 12 p.m. More info here.

TikTok Boom (2023)

Showplace ICON

A documentary about the influential app. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 12:30 p.m. More info here.

Jess Plus None (2023)

Showplace ICON

A single woman helps hunt for a missing member of a wedding party in a distant location. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 2:15 p.m. More info here.

The Last Movie Ever Made (2023)

Showplace ICON

As the world is ending, one man tries to finish a sci-fi movie he started in high school. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 2:30 p.m. More info here.

Big Boys (2023)

Showplace ICON

A teen falls for his cousin's boyfriend. Uh oh! Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 2:45 p.m. More info here.

Queer Life

Showplace ICON

A selection of LGBTQ+ short films. Part of he Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 4:30 p.m. More info here.

The First Class (2023)

Showplace ICON

A documentary about students at a new kind of high school in Memphis. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 4:45 p.m. More info here.

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt (2023)

Showplace ICON

Well, I'm not gonna test that theory. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 5 p.m. More info here.

Voice of Shadows (2023)

Showplace ICON

A woman inherits a possibly haunted house. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

All of Us Strangers (2023)

Showplace ICON

The latest from the great, unclassifiable director Andrew Haigh (Weekend, 45 Years, Lean on Pete). Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

No Right Way (2023)

Showplace ICON

A 13-year-old becomes her half-sister's guardian. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Suitable Flesh (2023)

Showplace ICON

Heather Graham is a psychiatrist who becomes obsessed with a patient. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, October 22

Dracula (1931) + Dracula's Daughter (1936)

Alamo Drafthouse

A wealthy immigrant is hunted down and killed by his superstitious neighbors. Sadly, his daughter meets the same fate. $10. 3 p.m. More info here.

The Birds (1963)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

I knew we couldn't trust them. $16.20. 1 & 7 p.m. Monday 7 p.m. More info here.

Dancing Dads (2023)

Showplace ICON

... are here again. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 10 a.m. More info here.

Imagining the Indian (2023)

Showplace Icon

A look at the fight against using Native Americans as sports mascots. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 10:15 a.m. More info here.

Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out (2023)

Showplace ICON

A girl decides to help her neighbor rescue his parents when a mysterious comet reappears. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 10:30 a.m. More info here.

Greener Pastures (2023)

Showplace ICON

A documentary about four Midwestern family farms. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 11:45 a.m. More info here.

Real Life Champions

Showplace ICON

A selection of short films about feats of daring by ordinary people. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 12:15 p.m. More info here.

Skilled (2023)

Showplace ICON

Profiles of people who work in skilled trades. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. Free. 12:30 p.m. More info here.

Hammpions (2023)

Showplace ICON

A look at the history, the makers, and the fans of Hamm's beer. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 12:45 p.m. More info here.

I Like Movies (2023)

Showplace ICON

I enjoyed this comedy about a pretentious Canadian teen working in a video store when I saw it at the MSPIFF in the spring. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 2:15 p.m. More info here.

Escaping Ohio (2023)

Showplace ICON

Two high school grads learn to love the Buckeye State. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 2:45 p.m. More info here.

The Stones and Brian Jones (2023)

Showplace ICON

A look at the Stones' doomed original leader. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 3 p.m. More info here.

This Time (2023)

Showplace ICON

High school sweethearts reunite 23 years later. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 4:15 p.m. More info here.

Dealing With Dad (2023)

Showplace ICON

A family learns they like their father better when he's depressed. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 4:30 p.m. More info here.

Still Working 9 to 5 (2023)

Showplace ICON

A documentary about women's rights in the years since 9 to 5. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 4:45 p.m. More info here.

Incompleteness, Part 2 (2023)

Showplace ICON

Three couples "try to find love in a modern world while dealing with their own mortality, betrayal, Chinese cabals, A.I., genetic engineering and the illusion of free will." Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 6:15 p.m. More info here.

The Taste of Things (2023)

Showplace ICON

Juliette Binoche is a cook who has been working for a gourmet for two decades. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Edge of Insanity (2023)

Showplace ICON

A young woman begins spiraling after witnessing her parents' murder. Part of Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Trylon

This all really happened. $8. 8:15 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 8:45 p.m. More info here.

Monday, October 23

The Exorcist (1973)

Alamo Drafthouse/The Main

Never heard of it. Alamo: $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here. Main: Also Tuesday. $10. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Beyond Utopia (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Showplace ICON

A look at the families that flee North Korea. Also Tuesday. $12.50. 4 & 7 p.m. More info here.

Crossroads (2002)

Emagine Willow Creek

Pre-game for Britney's memoir. Also Wednesday. $15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Prince of Darkness (1987)

Emagine Willow Creek

Satan, in liquid form. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Shining (1980)

The Heights

Never marry a writer. Sold out. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Foe (2023)

Showplace ICON

Yay, Paul Mescal is back. Boo, everyone seems to hate this movie. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, October 24

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Alamo Drafthouse

The plant eats the people. $7. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

The Cassandra Cat (1963)

Alamo Drafthouse

You never want to miss out on Czech animation. $7. 8:45 p.m. More info here.

The Domino Revival (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

Evangelicals hit the multiplex. $16.22. 7 p.m. More info here.

Dredd 3D (2012)

Emagine Willow Creek

I hear this one's a little violent. $10. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

A Little Prayer (2023)

Showplace ICON

A man discovers that his son is having an affair. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 6 p.m. More info here.

Daruma (2023)

Showplace ICON

A cranky disabled man and his equally cranky disabled neighbor take a road trip with his young daughter. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 7:45 p.m. More info here.

When Life Pushes, Push Back (2023)

Showplace ICON

A selection of short films about perseverance. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 8 p.m. More info here.

Hiding Places (2023)

Showplace ICON

An interracial couple allows a fugitive into their home. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 8:15. More info here.

Wednesday, October 25

Eraserhead (1977)

Alamo Drafthouse

One of those movies you really need to hear live. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

The Exorcist (1973)

Grandview 1&2

In case you missed it on Monday. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Poltergeist (1982)

The Parkway

Yes, those are real human skeletons. $9/$12. Trivia at 7:30 p.m. Screening at 8 p.m. More info here.

Golden Delicious (2023)

Showplace ICON

A high school boy falls for his new neighbor. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. Free. 3:15 p.m. More info here.

Housekeeping for Beginners (2023)

Showplace ICON

A woman reluctantly raises her girlfriend's two daughters. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 5 p.m. More info here.

A View of the World From Fifth Avenue (2023)

Showplace ICON

A woman falls for a photographer and her snooty friends do NOT approve. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 5:45 p.m. More info here.

The Teacher's Lounge (2023)

Showplace Icon

A teacher's investigation into a theft at school endangers her job. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Boys at Twenty (2023)

Showplace ICON

Childhood friends try to reestablish the bond they once had. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 8 p.m. More info here.

Know Your Place (2023)

Showplace ICON

An Eritrean-American has to carry a heavy suitcase across Seattle for his family. Part of the Twin Cities Film Fest. $12. 8:30 p.m. More info here.

Trylon Club Secret Screening

Trylon

It's a "cable-friendly monster movie from the 1980s" this month. Free for Trylon Club members. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

Bhagavanth Kesari

This week's new Indian action flick.

Dicks: The Movie

I still wish they'd kept the original title: Fucking Identical Twins.

Finding Her Beat

A documentary about female Taiko drummers from the Twin Cities and Japan.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Is it Halloween movie? A Christmas movie? Either way, it's back in theaters.

Killers of the Flower Moon

I got free popcorn and soda at this screening. Marvel never gave me shit. (More on this one tomorrow.)

Leo

This week's other new Indian action flick.

Malibu Horror Story

A search for missing teens leads to a mysterious cave.

Nyad

Annette Benning is athlete Diane Nyad, who sets out at 60 to swim from Florida to Cuba.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

Barbie (read our review here)

The Creator

Dumb Money

The Exorcist: Believer

A Haunting in Venice

Hocus Pocus

Joan Baez: I Am a Noise

Moana

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

Oppenheimer (read our review here)

Past Lives (read our review here)

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

The Royal Hotel

Saw X

The Shining

Strange Way of Life + The Human Voice

Stop Making Sense

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

