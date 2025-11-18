It’s Dark Outside and This Is Your Complete Concert Calendar: Nov. 18-24

It's cooling off and (more to the point) getting real dark out there, and it's time for you to make a decision. Are you gonna start hibernating already or are you gonna get out there to some gigs?

Ratboys Photo provided

Tuesday, November 18

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Gasoline Lollipops, the Placaters @ Amsterdam

Justin Spenner Presents B-Sides @ Barely Brothers

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Ratboys @ Cloudland

Mac Ayres @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Tiny Tuesdays @ Eagles 34

Minus the Bear, Into It. Over It. @ First Avenue

Rage for the Raise with Splendid, Collective Fate, Busey, Fear the Dark, Rakuyo @ Flying V

Chameleon, Grub Time, Peony Park, Sidewalk Diamonds @ Green Room

Explosion Big Band @ Jazz Central

River City Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Grooves feat. DJ Jen-E @ Mortimer’s

Old TImey Music Session @ Padraig’s

Venturer, Agony in the Living Room, Waterworks @ Pilllar Forum

Bernadette Spray @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

Ingested, Ov Sulfur, Distant, Crucifixion, Cell @ 318 Cafe

Jumbos, Alpine Shepard Boy, Emerson Island, Ditch Pigeon @ Terminal Bar

November Conspiracy Series featuring mike munson @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with David Huckfelt @ 331 Club

Danny Brown @ Uptown Theater—Good news: Danny Brown is still alive. The nasal Detroit rapper’s latest album, Stardust, is the first he’s made fully sober, and like most former addicts in the first flush of their new lives, he’s brimming with gratitude, positive vibes, and earnestness. No, that doesn’t always make for the sharpest rap lyrics, though “What You See” vividly voices regrets for Brown’s days as a horny, manipulative dirtbag. And the beats he rides are more multidimensional than ever: Brown worked with a series of hyperpop producers this time out—folks with names like Quadeca and Femtanyl—and their abrasive neon glitchiness suits his acerbic cadence. Stardust feels like a transitional pink cloud of an album, understandably preoccupied with what it’s like not to die. Next time let’s hope Brown is ready to remember what it’s like to live. After all, how many rappers get to start over again at 44? Good news: Danny Brown is still alive. The nasal Detroit rapper’s latest album, Stardust, is the first he’s made fully sober, and like most former addicts in the first flush of their new lives, he’s brimming with gratitude, positive vibes, and earnestness. No, that doesn’t always make for the sharpest rap lyrics, though “What You See” vividly voices regrets for Brown’s days as a horny, manipulative dirtbag. And the beats he rides are more multidimensional than ever: Brown worked with a series of hyperpop producers this time out—folks with names like Quadeca and Femtanyl—and their abrasive neon glitchiness suits his acerbic cadence. Stardust feels like a transitional pink cloud of an album, understandably preoccupied with what it’s like not to die. Next time let’s hope Brown is ready to remember what it’s like to live. After all, how many rappers get to start over again at 44?

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Third Date (Residency) @ White Squirrel

Neva Dinova & TABAH @ Zhora Darling

Hayes Carll Joshua Black Wilkins

Wednesday, November 19

Hayes Carll @ Amsterdam—Often-sardonic troubadour Carll opens his heart up wide on his latest, We're Only Human, and the title track is genuinely inspirational in its modest way. I of course prefer him at his less earnest, as on "Progress of Man (Bitcoin & Cattle)," a rambling examination of how human excess is murdering the planet—I admit I can't resist the way he rhymes “Dolores”/”rainforest”/”divor-ess.” Snarky or sincere though, he's one of the good guys. Often-sardonic troubadour Carll opens his heart up wide on his latest, We're Only Human, and the title track is genuinely inspirational in its modest way. I of course prefer him at his less earnest, as on "Progress of Man (Bitcoin & Cattle)," a rambling examination of how human excess is murdering the planet—I admit I can't resist the way he rhymes “Dolores”/”rainforest”/”divor-ess.” Snarky or sincere though, he's one of the good guys.

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Velvet Revolutions: Pieta Brown ft. The Open Field Ensemble @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Entheos, Fallujah, The Zenith Passage, Tracheotomy @ Cabooze

1 Mic, 1 Cable, 30 Minutes @ Carbone’s

Alune Wade @ Cedar Cultural Center

Strange Lot, Magic Castles, Squinny @ Cloudland

Lux String Quartet @ Crooners

Toronzo Cannon @ Dakota

Kitchen Patrol and Joe @ Day Block Brewing

TC Jazz Fest Benefit @ Driftwood

Tom Dahill and Ginny Johnson @ Dubliner Pub

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with Dizgo @ Fine Line

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

TRSH, Sports, Thoughts on Bowling, Kerosene Heights @ Green Room

Swing Night feat. Roosevelt Jazz, South High Community Band, South High Jazz, and South High Dance @ Hook and Ladder

Tofte Lake Center Presents: Echoes from the Lake @ Icehouse

Pat Donohue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Ghazz Reed Karaoke Blast @ Minnesota Music Cafe

SJ with Fiona Hayes and MONARCH @ Pilllar Forum

Swamp Poppas @ Schooner Tavern

Wine Lips with Mr.Phylzzz @ 7th St Entry

Freak of the Week @ Terminal Bar

Molly Maher and Jeff Ray @ 318 Cafe

The Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Mississippi Hot Club @ 331 Club

Larrikins, SOF, baddiver, Mulch Men @ Underground Music

Lamp @ Uptown Theater

St. Paul Mudsteppers @ White Squirrel

Venturer, Peeler, Mild Manner @ White Squirrel

Vice Chair, Velahsa, Customers @ Zhora Darling

Rhett Miller Jason Quigley

Thursday, November 20

Y2K Takeover @ Abi’s

False Start, Paul Kinkade @ Acadia

Mayfly Moon, Toadstool, & Bad Weather @ Amsterdam

Renae Gage, Said Kelley @ Aster Cafe

Velvet Revolutions: Pieta Brown ft. Dream #9 @ Berlin

Velvet Revolutions: Sylvee & The Sea @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Freddy Fresh @ Cabooze

Dazzling Killmen, Vaz, Arctic Universe @ Cloudland

Phil Kadidlo @ Crooners

Michael Monroe @ Crooners

Connie Evingson Sings the Beatles @ Dakota

The Outcats, Drew Sudbury @ Driftwood Char Bar

Mary Cutrufello @ Dubliner Pub

Devil Dodger @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Snörkler, Constant Insult, Hot Pursuit, Rubberman @ Eagles 34

Steam Machine, Fiddlin' AJ Srubas and Friends @ Eagles 34

The Castellows with Hayden Blount @ Fine Line

Rodney Crowell with The Secret Sisters @ Fitzgerald Theater

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Candlelight: Best of Hip-Hop on Strings @ Granada

Hurrey and Waite @ Ginkgo Coffee

Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift @ Granada

Pentatonix @ Grand Casino Arena

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs with Cornbread @ Hook and Ladder

Dahlia Jones + Grant Vague @ Icehouse

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

The Monsterful Wonder Band @ Metronome Brewery

Luke Bakken @ Midway Saloon

Curtiss A @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Father Paranoia, Donny Thrax, Skelly666, Killery Kiy, Bluntwitch @ Pilllar Forum

2428, Rodents @ Schooner Tavern

Winyah with Edgehill @ 7th St Entry

Brothers Frantzich @ 318 Cafe

Cross Pollination: Knife Emoji, Greater Goods @ 331 Club

Rhett Miller @ Turf Club—For more than two decades, the breathlessly quavery Old 97’s frontman has maintained a solid if unflashy solo career on the side, and that means a lot of time on the road. Miller’s latest, A Lifetime of Riding by Night, both documents and transmutes into fiction the strain such a career can inflict on family life. We can assume “All For You” is autobiographical and “Ellie on the Wharf” pure imagination, but only Miller and his wife can tell you how much truth there is in a terrific line like “Tonight I will be lonely in the arms of someone else.” The album was recorded last year just before Miller underwent career-endangering surgery to remove a cyst from his vocal cords, which may explain the emotional directness here. He’s fine now (whew) but that’s one more reminder of how tenuous the career of an aging musician can be. I’m Miller’s age, don’t have to travel for work, and I sympathize with the grind. It’s a situation rendered more acute by the recent death of a guy who couldn’t afford to quit touring, the brilliant singer-songwriter Todd Snider, just a few years our senior and celebrated posthumously by Miller with For more than two decades, the breathlessly quavery Old 97’s frontman has maintained a solid if unflashy solo career on the side, and that means a lot of time on the road. Miller’s latest, A Lifetime of Riding by Night, both documents and transmutes into fiction the strain such a career can inflict on family life. We can assume “All For You” is autobiographical and “Ellie on the Wharf” pure imagination, but only Miller and his wife can tell you how much truth there is in a terrific line like “Tonight I will be lonely in the arms of someone else.” The album was recorded last year just before Miller underwent career-endangering surgery to remove a cyst from his vocal cords, which may explain the emotional directness here. He’s fine now (whew) but that’s one more reminder of how tenuous the career of an aging musician can be. I’m Miller’s age, don’t have to travel for work, and I sympathize with the grind. It’s a situation rendered more acute by the recent death of a guy who couldn’t afford to quit touring, the brilliant singer-songwriter Todd Snider, just a few years our senior and celebrated posthumously by Miller with the heartfelt “Song for Todd Snider.” The loneliness of life on the road was once a boring rock star cliche; now it’s a labor issue.

Mareyes, Terran Baretta, Cottonwood Shivers, Def Sonic @ Underground Music

Slime Monsters from Outer Space, PXSSVM, Art of Amoeba @ Underground Music

Trivium @ Uptown Theater

Khamai @ Varsity Theater

Devaney & Friends with Aaron James @ White Squirrel

Country-oke @ White Squirrel

The Hell and the Quiet, Stone Arch Rivals, the Symptones @ Zhora Darling

Nur-D Promo pic

Friday, November 21

Friday Fire @ Abi’s

Big Wiz & Tek @ Acadia

Mila Vocal Ensemble, Traki @ Amsterdam

Spiritbox with Periphery + Honey Revenge @ Armory

Joe Hysell @ Aster Cafe

Michael Shynes and DGS @ Aster House

Frequency Friday @ Bazemnt

Mockturnal @ Berlin

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Berlin

Kinetic Presents: Haute Carl @ Berlin

Karaoke in the Lounge @ Black Hart

DJ Scriblz, Junk FM @ Boardwalk

Dan Ristrom & the Big Throwdown @ Bunker’s

Brown Sugar: An R&B Experience @ Cabooze

Local Dope $#%T @ Can Can Wonderland

Corpse Reviver, Charlie Parr, Pop Wagner, Mikkel Bee Play Songs of Lead Belly @ Cedar Cultural Center

Lutheran Heat, Tight Whips, Night Job @ Cloudland

Colleen Raye and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

The Shabby Road Orchestra @ Crooners

Marvelous Quintet @ Crooners

Nur-D @ Dakota

Stringdingers with Bentley, Blake, and Haskin @ Day Block Brewing

The Strolling Clones, Manual Transmission @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Tim on Tap @ Dubliner Pub

Dabbler Creek Hobby Farm presents Autumn Almanac @ Eagles 34

Grande Machine, Miss Georgia Peach, Challenger Disaster @ Eagles 34

Cassandra Johnson @ 56 Brewing

Portugal. The Man, La Luz @ First Avenue

Samara Joy @ Fitzgerald Theater

Candlelight: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons @ Granada

Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer @ Granada

Larry Carpenter and John Seymour @ Ginkgo Coffee

Jackie Hollander @ Green Room

Pearcy DeMartini Performing the Music of Ratt @ Hinckley Grand Casino

Rangers (Album Release) @ Hook and Ladder

Hipshaker MPLS @ Hook and Ladder

Hayden Pedigo with Jens Kuross @ Icehouse

Calvin Caron @ Jazz Central

LENT, The Lamellas, Alpine Shepherd Boy @ Klash Coffee

AHEE, Wodd, So Sus @ 318 Cafe

Trick Shift @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

Funktion Junction @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Daniel O’Donnell @ Mystic Lake

All Mic’d Up @ Mystic Lake

UMN Marching Band @ Northrop

Søndergård Conducts Brahms Requiem @ Orchestra Hall

Mississippi Hot Club @ Padraig’s

Of The Orchard with Joey Bonner and Nick Rivers @ Pilllar Forum

The New Feral Cats @ Schooner Tavern

K-Winterland⏤Top KPOP Hits Night @ 7th St Entry

Caribou Gone, Capital Sons @ Terminal Bar

Michael Monroe @ 318 Cafe

King James Version, Danser, Mishi Mega @ 331 Club

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band @ Turf Club

Nico Play, Lily Blue @ Underground Music

Yelawolf, J Michael Phillips, Jt Loux @ Uptown Theater

Erik Koskinen with LaPlant Road @ Uptown VFW

Sabai @ Varsity Theater

Rick McKinley @ Volstead’s

Chris Holm & Friends @ White Squirrel

Dumpster Juice, Rad Enhancer, Nott, & WILBUR @ Zhora Darling

Crescent Moon X Big Trouble Photo provided

Saturday, November 22

Cave Canary, Eldest Daughter, Juliet Catherine @ Acadia

Stranger Things: The Dance Party @ Amsterdam

Tape B with ALLEYCVT, MPH @ Armory

New Prescriptions Benefit Concert for HCMC @ Aster Cafe

International Night @ Bazemnt

David Feily Workshop @ Berlin

The Willie August Project @ Berlin

Andrew Broder @ Berlin

Cole Davis @ Berlin

Transcendence Cabaret @ Black Hart

Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys featuring Westside Andy @ Blues Saloon

DJ Ys, Flash Mob @ Boardwalk

Crescent Moon X Big Trouble @ Bryant Lake Bowl

The Good the Bad & the Funky @ Bunker’s

Jada LaFrance, Oceanographer, Joan of Profile @ Can Can Wonderland

Doug Collins & the Receptionists @ Carbone’s

Brighde Chaimbeul with Sara Pajunen @ Cedar Cultural Center

Syko Friend, Queerth, Nona Invie @ Cloudland

Colleen Raye and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Patty Peterson and Friends @ Crooners

Boney James @ Dakota

The Flaming Double Wides, the Rockin’ Iguanas @ Driftwood Char Bar

Bedlam @ Dubliner Pub

Spud & His Buds, Orchid Club, Calavrosa, Otto Van @ Dusty’s

Sweet Pea, Good Morning Midnight @ Eagles 34

Wilson Parc @ Eagles 34

Silverstein @ Fillmore

The Murder City Devils with Buildings @ Fine Line

DEBÍ TIRAR MÁS FIESTAS @ First Avenue

Bleached Cross, Valeska Suratt, Death Rattle, Loum, Spinal Fluid, Darkling I Listen @ Flying V

Tommy Bentz Band @ Gambit Brewing

Jack Norton @ GInkgo Coffee

Candlelight: Best of Hip-Hop on Strings @ Granada

Club K-Pop @ Green Room

Amerigrass feat. Maygen & The Birdwatcher, Joseph Huber Band, Turn Turn Turn, The Penny Peaches @ Hook and Ladder

GRRRL SCOUT Presents: Mature Content @ Icehouse

Jeffrey Merrill @ Jazz Central

Jacuzzi Puma @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

Jess Burns’s Birthday Show @ Memory Lanes

Slovczech, Soul Trouvere @ Metronome Brewery

Zander @ Midway Saloon

High & Mighty @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Bryan Angeles @ Modist Brewing

DJ Bob @ Mystic Lake

64th Annual Marching Band Indoor Concert @ Northrop

Søndergård Conducts Brahms Requiem @ Orchestra Hall

SPCO: Bach’s Third Orchestral Suite @ Ordway

Gypsy Mania Hot Club @ Padraig’s

The Beths with Phoebe Rings @ Palace Theatre—I’d never have pegged Elizabeth Stokes as a fellow depressive. Though she sings her share of bummers, this New Zealand quartet’s front-Beth comes across as a relatively even-keeled person—maybe it’s just the accent. In fact, Stokes wrote the songs for the band’s latest album, Straight Line Was a Lie, after filling her first SSRI scrip. It’s no insult to say there’s nothing here as brilliant as the title track from 2022’s Expert in a Dying Field—I’d say the same about most albums released in 2025, and few of them have a song that comes as close as “Metal” (“So you need the metal in your blood to keep you alive/And you read the compass in your eyes so you can stay right/So you surf the earth's magnetic core to keep you aligned”). And I’d be hard-pressed to find a more lovely sentiment to share with an old friend than “Never change, unless you do/Unless you want to.” They were wonderful I’d never have pegged Elizabeth Stokes as a fellow depressive. Though she sings her share of bummers, this New Zealand quartet’s front-Beth comes across as a relatively even-keeled person—maybe it’s just the accent. In fact, Stokes wrote the songs for the band’s latest album, Straight Line Was a Lie, after filling her first SSRI scrip. It’s no insult to say there’s nothing here as brilliant as the title track from 2022’s Expert in a Dying Field—I’d say the same about most albums released in 2025, and few of them have a song that comes as close as “Metal” (“So you need the metal in your blood to keep you alive/And you read the compass in your eyes so you can stay right/So you surf the earth's magnetic core to keep you aligned”). And I’d be hard-pressed to find a more lovely sentiment to share with an old friend than “Never change, unless you do/Unless you want to.” They were wonderful when I saw them at First Ave in 2023 , and I expect nothing less this time around.

Mama Digdown's Brass Band with Yazmin & Beat Zero ft. Havana Quartet @ Parkway Theater

Joshua David & the Midwestern Bells, Uncle Muskrat, Highland Grove @ Pilllar Forum

Thunderheads @ Schooner Tavern

Vandlux with Rules @ 7th St Entry

The Bored @ Sociable Cider Werks

Pearl Monkey, Menagerie @ Terminal Bar

POB Unplugged @ 318 Cafe

Mullet, Shrimp Olympics, the Anesthetics @ 331 Club

Ha Ha Tonka, clovers daughter @ Turf Club

Rada K & The Cicadas, Clean Plate Club, Mikey Marget x Band @ Underground Music

T La Shawn, Arvell Genius, Minnesota Vice, Catrina Lamore, Sole2dotz @ Uptown VFW

Katie Cardenas @ Volstead’s

Giant Valley String Band with Blue Groove @ White Squirrel

13 Howell, Steph Was & The Secret Izz, TH3 @ White Squirrel

Lea Kalisch Photo provided

Sunday, November 23

Musettikka @ Acadia

Nogu Svelo @ Amsterdam

Sarah McLachlan @ Armory

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Midnight Love @ Aster House

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Etana @ Cabooze

Leslie Vincent @ Crooners

A Cabaret of Gratitude: Presented by Lori Dokken @ Crooners

Swing Harvest with BluLuna @ Crooners

Davina and the Vagabonds @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Emerson Woodshed Collective @ Dual Citizen

Twin Prop Plane @ Dubliner Pub

Paul Bergen @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Johnny No Cash @ Eagles 34

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

Kitchen Dwellers with Them Coulee Boys @ Fine Line

The Jazz Room @ Granada

The Figments Show @ Green Room

Lea Kalisch & Her Shtetl Cabaret with Jewbalaya @ Hook and Ladder

BeckyM @ Icehouse

Rory Thompson: The Brahms Letters @ Metronome Brewery

Almost a Band @ Metronome Brewery

Friends in Recovery Music Festival @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Pursuit, Caustic Abyss, Bare Knuckle Brawl, Major Malfunction @ Pilllar Forum

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Graham Barham with Highway Home @ 7th St Entry

The Real Chuck NORAD @ 331 Club

Robert Wilkinson @ 331 Club

Open Jazz Jam with Ethan Ostrow @ Volstead’s

The Stress of Her Regard @ White Squirrel

The Jeff Becker Band @ White Squirrel

Bryan & The Haggards, Jump Loop, The American Songbook @ White Squirrel

Atomic Lights, Rat Fight, PSA, Skulpture @ Zhora Darling

Monday, November 24

Alec Collins @ Acadia

Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze

Kirk Whalum @ Dakota

Karaoke Night @ Driftwood Char Bar

Resist!: A Group Sing Event @ Dubliner Pub

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer @ Granada

MN Hard Bop Collective Feat. Ian Duerr and Abebi Stafford @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Honey Grl, Gossamer, Spiderlily, Flicer @ Pilllar Forum

Metal Monday @ Schooner Tavern

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

HonkyTonk Ranch @ 331 Club

Devil Dodger @ White Squirrel

Slasher Film @ White Squirrel

Pyrmafrost, Black Wine, Tannins @ Zhora Darling