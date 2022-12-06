It’s Beginning to Look at Lot Like the Complete Concert Calendar for December 6-12

Christmas is coming, and the concert calendar is starting to reflect that, with seasonal fare nudging its way in to your favorite clubs. Here’s the whole shebang.

Tuesday, December 6

Rainbow Kitten Surprise @ Armory

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

Randy of Trailer Park Boys @ Cabooze

Moore By Four: For The Holidays @ Crooners

The Mary Louise Knutson Trio with Patty Peterson @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Amon Amarth @ Fillmore

The Soft Moon with Nuovo Testamento @ Fine Line

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show Live @ Fitzgerald Theatre—FEATURED IN EVENT HORIZON

Spiked: A Holiday Variety Show @ Granada

Leo Kottke @ The Guthrie

Accordo @ Icehouse

DJ Still Phresh @ Palmer’s

Heart to Gold with Gramma, killusonline, and Lapdogs @ 7th St Entry

November Conspiracy Series featuring Wain McFarlane, Miles McFarlane @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime, Jim Walsh @ 331 Club

Ali Gatie @ Varsity

DL4 Takes Over Two Steppin Tuesdays @ White Squirrel

Crush Scene (Tuesday Night Residency) with Zeros @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, December 7

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Chris Burkeka + Nat Harvie @ Cedar Cultural Center

A Bluegrass Christmas with Monroe Crossing @ Crooners

Wain McFarlane @ Dakota

Queen Jeanne, Mik Cool @ Driftwood

Pond with Cryogeyser @ Fine Line

Willie Wisely, Weatherball, and Special Guests @ Granada

Ryan Gebhardt and J.E. Sunde with Hannah Mae @ Icehouse

Palmer’s Songwriting Showcase with Max Markin, Becky Kapell, Luc Parker, and Michael Gay @ Palmer’s

Getting By, Ray Gun Youth, Trash Catties, Pure Shifter, and Go Go Boot Camp @ Palmer’s

Aberdeen + The NYChillharmonic @ Parkway

Wingtip and Harbour with Lisa Heller @ 7th St Entry

KFAI House Party Presents LaPlant Road @ 331 Club

Bosso Poetry Company with Special Guests @ 331 Club

Max with Vincent @ Varsity

Tom Waits Birthday Tribute @ White Squirrel

Thursday, December 8

Creeping Charlie (Residency) @ Amsterdam

Skarlett Woods with Grant Dawson @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

The Riverside Swing Band @ Crooners

Cafe Accordion Orchestra: Cafe Christmas @ Crooners

Gypsy Mania Hot Club Holiday Show @ Dakota

MN Power Company, Bliss My Heart, Cheeky Rooster @ Driftwood

Patrick Watson with Dana Gavanski @ Fine Line

The 43rd Annual John Lennon Tribute @ First Avenue

You gotta admire Curtis A’s commitment. John Lennon was murdered 42 years ago on December 8. That year and each going forward, the local rocker has gathered a group of friends and neighbors to celebrate the late Beatle on this date. The first tribute, hastily assembled when the news broke, was held in the Entry, with Curt and Slip Dunlap and the club’s scheduled band, Safety Last. In the years since, it’s become a real institution. And this year, in addition to taking over the Mainroom, the tribute will be livestreamed as well, a newer, pandemic-driven tradition that began by necessity in 2020.

Candlelight: Sci-Fi and Fantasy Film Scores @ Granada

Full Catholic + Gabe Barnett and Them Rounders + Apocalypse Girlfriend @ Icehouse

Olivia Roosa @ KJ’s Hideaway

The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s

Ruby Waters @ 7th St Entry

Minneapolis Songwriter Rounds with Tyler Haag, David Bunch, Nick Maurer, Nate Jackson @ 331 Club

Son Little, Lizzie No @ Turf Club

Friday, December 9

Mendoza Open Door Fund Benefit Show @ Amsterdam

Sarah Morris (EP Release) @ Aster Cafe

Chase & Ovation @ Bunkers

In Search of Solace @ Cabooze

Tableaux featuring Laura Caviani and David Milne @ Crooners

Scottie Miller @ Crooners

Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Rachel Holder @ Crooners

José James @ Dakota

Simon and Garfunkel Tribute, Anthony James Roos & the Red Quarters @ Driftwood

The Eagles and the Stiffs @ Eagles 34

Emo Nite with Tom Higgenson (of Plain White T’s) @ Fine Line

DD the Spektrum & Friends @ The Garage

Malamanya @ Granada

Trailer Trash’s Trashy Little Xmas @ Hook and Ladder

Speaking of holiday institutions. For 22 years, these local, good-humored, tireless country music fellers set up their Santa’s workshop in Lee’s Liquor Lounge, where, over the course of several sets, they’d pull one Christmas novelty after another from a seemingly bottomless bag of songs. Disputes with new management prodded the band out of Lee’s, and since, like Santa himself, they’ve taken their show on the road. This year, these fellers are just about everywhere this Xmas season—they’ve already played the Parkway and a couple out of town gigs. Upcoming they’ve got a Granada show on Sunday (see below) and they’re decking the halls of the Turf Club on December 16 and 17. Ho, ho, holy shit.

Dan & Megan Rodriguez @ Icehouse

Joyann Parker Band @ KJ’s Hideaway

Red Eye Ruby @ KJ’s Hideaway

Level Up @ The Loft

Gothess @ Mortimer’s

Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos @ Ordway

Whispered the Rabbit, Serious Machine and Superior Siren @ Palmer’s

Azizi Gibson with JUST JIMI @ 7th St Entry

Poolboy, Val Son, Pleasure Horse @ 331 Club

Pullstring with Scalise, Paul Cerar and Ginny & The Fizz @ Turf Club

A Tribute to Dimebag Darrell with Black Garden and Gravezig @ Uptown VFW

Destroy Lonely @ Varsity Theater

Tragic Hands with Street Hassle, Warcake @ White Squirrel

Saturday, December 10

Taylor Fest–Taylor’s Birthday @ Amsterdam

Flamin’ Oh’s @ Aster Cafe

Chase & Ovation @ Bunkers

Blue Felix, Astral Tramps, Toxzik @ Cabooze

Minneapolis Afrobeats Dance Party @ Cedar Cultural Center

Afrobeats, as you should know by now, is the urbane Nigerian club music expanded beyond West Africa to entrance Europe and, to a slightly lesser extent, the U.S. And now Afrobeats (not to be confused with Afrobeat, Fela fans) comes to the Cedar, as the venue continues to expand its programming to include more contemporary global styles. There will be sets from DJ Fawzi and DJ K-Little, as well as performances by Carolyne Naomi and Faraka Nation. Sounds like a fun night.

Arne Fogel @ Crooners

Erin and Jay Cabaret’s Naughty and Nice Holiday Extravaganza @ Crooners

Maggie’s Afterglow with Rick Carlson and Judi Vinar @ Crooners

José James @ Dakota

Fab Hackmasters, the Audacity, Hoot Gibson @ Driftwood

Twin Citizen, Airship Caravan, The Knotties & Trading Faces @ Eagles 34

Lissie with Cat Clyde @ First Avenue

Trailer Trash’s Trashy Little Christmas @ Granada

GRRRL SCOUT: ‘Don the GAY APPAREL’ @ Hook and Ladder

Adam Moe @ Icehouse

Michael Perry & the Long Beds with Harlow @ Icehouse

DJ Shannon Blowtorch Presents Y2K @ Icehouse

Johnny Sincerely (Single Release) @ KJ’s Hideaway

Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ KJ’s Hideaway

Super Flasher, Big Salt, Goodbye Mordecai, Dusty Forever @ Mortimer’s

VocalEssence @ Northrop

Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos @ Ordway

The Unnamed, Tiny Daggers, and That’s What You Get (TWYG) @ Palmer’s

Casi Joy @ 7th St Entry

Boregore @ Skyway Theater

Total Gaze, Las Cruxes, Loser Magnet @ 331 Club

Dream Of The Wild’s Holiday Special @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller 12 @ 331 Club

Burning Blue Rain with Mary Jam, and Sylvia Dieken @ The Treasury

Linus, Junior Choir, Gentleman Speaker, and Birdhole @ Underground Music Cafe

The Resilient @ Uptown VFW

Death Is Not The End Vol. 1 @ Uptown VFW

Norman Truman, a punk mainstay nobody in the community had a bad word to say about, died in August 2021 due to brain swelling, quite likely caused by a “non-lethal” round fired by MPD. (The city settled with his widow, Alisha, for $15,000 earlier this year.) Now an assortment of bands, from Chicago’s the Crombies, locals Askerozos and The Rope, and Antagonizers from Atlanta to celebrate their friend’s life.

Bethany Larson & The Bees Knees with Riley Skinner, Whit @ White Squirrel

Sunday, December 11

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Kelley Smith (Album Release) with My Grandma’s Cardigan @ Aster Cafe

Mick Sterling @ Crooners

My Favorite Things with Charmin Michelle @ Crooners

Nancy Harms featuring Ike Sturm @ Crooners

Super Duty, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Dominic Fike @ Fillmore

Phil Heywood @ Icehouse

Maria and the Coins @ Icehouse

Ben Cook-Feltz and Friends @ KJ’s Hideaway

VocalEssence @ Northrop

Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

Kai Brewster’s Millions @ Palmer’s

Anthony Shore’s Christmas With The King @ Parkway

Wyn Starks @ 7th St Entry

Giant Rooks @ Varsity Theater

Curve with MURF, Upright Forms @ White Squirrel

Monday, December 12

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Moore By Four: For The Holidays @ Crooners

Hot Sardines Holiday Stomp @ Dakota

Open Mic with Scott Woolridge @ Driftwood

Dan Weiss Trio + Zacc Harris

Erin McCawley’s Harrison St. Band @ KJ’s Hideaway

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Wayfarer with SUNLESS and VOID ROT @ 7th St Entry

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Sciurus Sequencia: Jazz and Creative Music Series @ White Squirrel