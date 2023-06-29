It’s a Beautiful Day, the Theaters Are Open, and Here’s What You Can See on the Big Screen

Yes, Jaws, of course. (And Jaws 3D, if you prefer your sharks poppin' out of the screen.) Also plenty of Christopher Nolan, in the big run-up to Oppenheimer. And, as they say, much, much more.

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, June 29

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)

Alamo Drafthouse

Better than most live action Batmen for sure. $5. 10 a.m. More info here.

Ghostbusters (1984)

Beltrami Park

Small businessmen battle big government overreach. Free. 9 p.m. More info here.

Peter Pan (2003)

Emagine Willow Creek

A flying boy pesters an aging pirate. $3. 11:50 a.m. More info here.

Twin Peaks Fire Walk With Me (1992)

Grandview 1&2

There's more to Laura Palmer than we knew. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)

Parkway Theater

Three drag queens bus themselves across Australia. With pre-show burlesque from Queenie Von Curves at 7:30 p.m. $9/$12. 8 p.m. More info here.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Riverview Theater

Could come in handy if you ever get an untrained dragon. $1. 10:30 a.m. More info here.

Under the Blue Sky (1979)

Trylon

The first major Thai film with Thai actors playing Hmong characters. Proceeds go to the Hmong Museum. $26. 7 p.m. More info here.

Friday, June 30

Doctor Seuss' The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Emagine Willow Creek

A nightmarish cat-like creature terrorizes children and fish alike. $3. 10:50 a.m. Also Friday-Sunday. More info here.

Vivo (2021)

Sumner Field Park

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a musical kinkajou. 9 p.m. More info here.

Transmorphers: Mech Beasts (2023)

Trylon

I respect the hustle. $8. 1 p.m. Through Wednesday. More info here.

Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance (2002)

Trylon

Please... Mr. Vengeance was my father. $8. 7 & 9:30 p.m. Sunday 5:45 & 8:15 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, July 1

Jaws (1975)

Alamo Drafthouse

Told ya you could see Jaws this week. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Dog (2022)

Lake Harriet

A military dog must transport Channing Tatum across the country to a soldier's funeral. Free. 9 p.m. More info here.

They Live (1988)

The Main

John Carpenter's subtle satire of American culture. $10. 10 p.m. More info here.

Howl's Moving Castle (2004)

Parkway Theater

Studio Ghibli month at the Parkway kicks off today! $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Riotsville U.S.A. (2022)

Trylon

An archival look at a town the U.S. built in the ’60s to train riot police. Presented by the Minnesota Socialist Rifle Association. $10. 4 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, July 2

Dunkirk (2017)

Alamo Drafthouse

Christopher Nolan drains an exciting war story of its urgency with his fussy time tricks. $10. 6 p.m. More info here.

Jaws (1975)

Emagine Willow Creek

And here it is again. Also Wednesday. $8.45. 3:30 & 6:30 p.m. More info here.

The Lion in Winter (1962)

Trylon

The Trylon's July Peter O'Toole series begins with the blue-eyed Brit as Henry II (and Katherine Hepburn as his shady, imprisoned wife). $8. 2 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Monday, July 3

DC League of Super-Pets (2022)

Alamo Drafthouse

I only saw about 10 minutes of this, but it was cute. Through Wednesday. $5. 10 a.m. More info here.

Inception (2010)

Alamo Drafthouse

So many dreams inside so many other dreams. $10. 6 p.m. More info here.

Jaws 3 in 3D (1983)

Emagine Willow Creek

Those who do not remember the short-lived 3D revival of the early '80s are doomed to repeat it. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Bullitt (1968)

The Heights

Steve McQueen, Jacqueline Bisset, jazz, and car chases. What more do you want? $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Jaws (1975)

Parkway Theater

Even more Jaws! With pre-show trivia at 7:30 p.m. $9/$12. 8 p.m. More info here.

Encanto (2021)

Whittier Park

Just say BruNO. Free. 9 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, July 5

The Return of the Living Dead (1985)

Alamo Drafthouse

The classic zombie horror-comedy. $10. 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Knives Out (2021)

The Commons

What were the overheard words by the nazi child masturbating in the bathroom? Free. 9 p.m. More info here.

American Psycho (2000)

Grandview 1&2

Huey Lewis fans are dangerous. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Dunkirk (2017)

Lagoon Cinema

In case you missed it on Sunday. $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Puss in Boots (2011)

Riverview Theater

Go back to the beginning and learn how the Puss saga started. $1.10:30 a.m. More info here.

Tape Freaks July

Trylon

Find out what VHS treats the Freaks have in store for you when you get to the theater. $5. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

Blue Jean

A closeted lesbian teacher navigates life in Thatcher's Britain.

Every Body

Three intersex people tell their stories.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Wasn't the last crusade after all, was it?

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Finally, the truth can be told: Mermaids are evil.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

Asteroid City

The Blackening

The Boogeyman

Elemental

Fast X

The Flash



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Little Mermaid

No Hard Feelings

Past Lives (read our review here)

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (read our review here)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts