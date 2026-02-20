Skip to Content
Introduce Yourselves in This Week’s Open Thread

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

9:58 AM CST on February 20, 2026

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash
20Comments

First, the good news: Racket has gained so many members in 2026. We've officially broken the 5,000-member mark.

Now, the bad news: the obvious reasons that people have been joining Racket in 2026.

If you're new around here, and you signed up to learn more about the horrible things that have been happening in Minnesota (and the wonderful ways Minnesotans have responded), we hope you'll find more ordinary and pleasant reasons to stick around.

Among Racket's best features? Our loyal subscribers. Not only do you suggest great story ideas and pay us enough to keep this going, but you contribute to the friendliest comments section on the internet. If you're new here, I encourage you to pop into the comments below and tell us a little something about yourself. Or just say "hi." You'll find yourself warmly welcomed.

Even if you're not new here, and you've never commented before, we'd love to get to know you. It's never too late. And not that our regulars need any encouragement, but please welcome the newcomers.

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread after all.

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

