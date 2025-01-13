Ice Castles, Ice Shanties, Trans Day of Revenge: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

Minnesota Ice Castle Bryan Rowland

MONDAY 1.13

Minnesota Ice Castle

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

It’s cold as hell out there, and that’s good news for ice castle explorers. Unleash your inner Shackleton at the MN State Fairgrounds, which is just one of the local outdoor castles/palaces/mazes now offering a collection of caverns/slides/tunnels made from ice. You’ll also find twinkling trails filled with lights, hand-carved iced sculptures created by local (and not-so-local) artists, and a polar pub serving up warming winter-themed alcoholic drinks. $17-$24 ($12-$17 during off-peak days). Thursdays through Mondays. 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; more info here. Through February 17—Em Cassel

The Ice Palace

Delano

Speaking of big ol’ ice sculptures, this winter palace—not a castle—is also open as of last weekend. A little road trip to Delano gets you to this sprawling ice installation, which features mazes, tunnels, ice rooms, and other delights, plus occasional fireworks shows and fire performances. There’s food from vendors including Brickside Grille & Tap and Doxy’s Donuts, and they’ll also have themed nights on Valentine’s Day and Super Bowl Sunday, with special early hours on holidays like Presidents’ Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day. $11-$23; $25-$69 VIP passes; $49-$69 season passes. 5-9 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; 4 to 9 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 657 River St. N., Delano; more info here. Through March 2—Em Cassel

Melanin in Motion Nordic Skiing

Theodore Wirth Park

On Mondays this winter, Melanin in Motion is hosting introductory and progressive Nordic/cross-country ski lessons for members of the BIPOC community, with sessions led by BIPOC women and youth. You’ll learn all the XC basics—kinds of strides, using your poles properly, climbing and descending—and the $11 fee includes the equipment rental and a trail pass. (That’s a great deal; it’s usually $26 for a rental and day pass.) Catch up with Melanin in Motion co-founder Anthony Taylor in this 2024 Racket feature about the groups working to diversify the outdoors. $11, with scholarships available to those in need. 6-8 p.m. 1221 Theodore Wirth Parkway, Minneapolis; get more info and reserve your spot here. Mondays through February—Em Cassel

Joy Oladokun Promo

THURSDAY 1.16

Joy Oladokun

First Avenue

Like lots of talented Nashville singer-songwriters, Oladokun feels underappreciated in that company town, where she moved from Arizona to launch her music career. The question of leaving the city is among the many topics she addresses on her latest, Observations From a Crowded Room, a wide-ranging album held together by the bright timbre of her voice, which brings a determination even to her bleakest moments. And that collection’s high points are indeed examples of what Oladokun does best: the lovely “Good Enough,” a song for her mother, and “The Drugs Don’t Work,” which, eventually, they always don’t. 18+. $35.63. 7:30 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

World Snow Competition Provided

FRIDAY 1.17

World Snow Celebration

Lowell Park

But what about snow? Sure, this week is filled with ice—castles, shanties, and things of that nature. But we also got snow, folks. This week, Stillwater hosts the fifth-annual World Snow Celebration, a citywide festival that brings in competitive snow sculptors from around the world to create works of art that seem impossible… and yet, here they are. This year teams will come from India, Taiwan, Peru, Bocanegra, Canada, and Wisconsin. Things kick off on with a welcoming party on Wednesday, then folks can watch live sculpting in Lowell Park Thursday through Saturday. Weekend activities include a giant snow slide, an indoor market, a block party featuring a DJ and finished snow sculptures, and concessions. Free. Hours vary for each offering, but you can check in with the competition from 9 a.m. to midnight Thur.-Fri., with tools being put down at 4 p.m. on Saturday. 201 Water St. N., Stillwater; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

OG Zaza Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Watch Party

King Coil Spirits

We’re big Guy Fieri fans ‘round these parts. (Consult this classic Shane Torres bit for why you should be, too.) And while I’ve never tried anything from OG Zaza, the buzzy and expanding New Haven-style Roseville pizza parlor, I know that the Twin Cities Pie Chasers community loves the damn place. As it happens, OG Zaza was among the handful of businesses Guy scarfed at during a recent DDD Twin Cities filming spree, and the pizza proprietors are throwing themselves a live watch party tonight at St. Paul distillery King Coil featuring half-off ‘zas. Tonight, Flavortown overlooks I-94. Free. 8 p.m. 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

S.L.O.G. (Sexy Ladies of God) Katy Kelly

SATURDAY 1.18

Trans Day of Revenge

Cedar Cultural Center

For some reason, there's a lot of trans hardcore in these Twin Cities of ours—I mean, whatever could trans Americans have to be angry about? This fundraiser for Twin Cities Trans Mutual Aid is a great way to acquaint yourself with a ferocious sliver of that scene while contributing to an absolutely necessary cause. Headliners S.L.O.G. (that’s “Sexy Ladies of God”), are joined by the perfectly named Slut Intent, self-dubbed “riot-dolls” Chemsexx, and, playing their first ever show, newbies Hors D’Oeuvres, who want you to know it’s pronounced “horse divorce.” (How else would you pronounce it?) Vengeance is theirs, but tonight they’re willing to share. $20/$25. 7 p.m. 416 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Winter Luau

Bent Brewstillery

With a cold rush finally coming, the timing of this escapist brewery bash might just work out. The premise is simple: Rock your beachiest shirt underneath your parka, slam tiki drinks like the special Reef Shark, and feast on a Hawaiian spread that includes kalua pork, a Spam sandwich on King's Hawaiian, Spam-aroni and cheese, and mango slaw. (If you’re a regular Racket reader, you’re already aware of the Spam revival.) Free. Noon to 10 p.m. 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Working Girls x 3

Trylon

Archives on Screen Twin Cities presents a triple feature of three very different films about “working girls” (a loaded term if ever there was one), all directed by women. First up is Dorothy Arzner’s 1931 pre-Code satire Working Girls, about two sisters who move to NYC. Stephanie Rothman’s 1974 exploitation flick The Working Girls focuses on three roommates with big dreams who’ve taken odd jobs in L.A. And wrapping the afternoon up is Lizzie Borden’s 1986 look at the lives of NYC sex workers, Working Girls. It’s a lineup that reminds you that a lot can change over the course of 55 years. And a lot can stay the same. $8 per film; $20 for all three. 1 p.m.; 2:30 p.m.; 4 p.m. 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Art Shanty Projects Ryan Stopera

Art Shanty Projects

Lake Harriet

Hooray for Art Shanties! This year, 20 structures will be headed for the ice, and there will be a mix of indoor and outdoor fun. The Hot Box Shanty, which looks like a flaming dumpster, is actually a disco dance party, while the elaborately titled Opening the Black Box of Winter shanty offers under-the-lake views from above ground. Other themed spaces include celebrations of banned books and recycling, opps to score free stuff, and some kind of cat party. Performances and activities scheduled throughout the fest: live music (Klezmer on Ice! Prairie Fire Choir!), theater (Queer Puppet Clash!), radio broadcasts (Ice Pirate Radio!), yoga on ice, and tiny bike races. Last year, the festival was cut short after one weekend (screw you, global warming!). This year, they’ve got “Plan Beach,” meaning they’ll head to the bandshell if needed, and there’s a Plan C should that area be too muddy. So far, Plan A is a go. Free; $10-$20 suggested donation. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more deets at artshantyprojects.org. Through February 9 (hopefully!)—Jessica Armbruster

Jamie XX



Armory

Weekends at the Armory are often given over to multi-night EDM events for club kids to flaunt the superhuman endurance they oughta enjoy while it lasts. But here’s a superstar dance night for the olds. Jamie’s latest, In Waves, condenses the emotional extremes of the all-night rave into a 45-minute synopsis for homebodies; tonight, presumably, those tracks will reacclimate themselves to a room full of warm bodies. As befits a producer who’s best known as the glue that holds an indie band together, tracks here cohere into songs, often cluttered with an excess of hooks that many producers would process out—this music doesn’t just come in waves, but in ripples, wobbles, thumps, stabs, and all other sorts of electro-motion. Honey Dijon, Robyn, the Avalanches, and Jamie’s pals Romy and Olivier from the XX all swing by for crucial contributions, but the one that gets me is an unidentified voice, soulful on the verge of hysteria, declaring “All we got to do is treat each other right.” It’d be a start, at least. All ages. $46+. 7 p.m. 500 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Grand Opening of Le Dome by Lucky Shots

Le Dome

Pickleball? It fucking rocks! Fun, easy, affordable, accessible, the satisfying pu-clunk noise—America’s fastest-growing sport truly has it all. The folks behind Lucky Shots were quick to capitalize, having constructed a sleek and massive indoor pickleball complex inside an ol’ northeast Minneapolis warehouse. Now, Lucky Shots is ready to unveil its new facility, which features over a dozen courts inside a retrofitted North Side golf dome. (Early online reviews suggest the soft-opening phase presented plenty of wrinkles to iron out.) This opening bash'll include: free play, T-shirt giveaways, food trucks, and free pointers from pickleball professionals. Speaking of pros: One of 'em, Sammuel Lee, will be attempting to shatter two world records (most serves in one minute and most blindfolded serves in one minute). What a time to be alive and playing pickleball! Free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 8401 83rd Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Le Dome by Lucky Shots FB

ONGOING

Winter Warm-Up

U.S. Bank Stadium

Look, U.S. Bank Stadium needs money. According to a 2023 report, it’s gonna eat up around $280 million over the next 10 years. Dystopian fences, new entrance doors, and fancier box seats don’t build themselves, after all (still no word on plans to stop the Bank’s thirst for bird blood). Meanwhile, you might have a fitness-related New Year’s resolution, or be a Vikings superfan... or maybe you can’t afford to splurge on a full-blown gym membership this season. That’s where U.S. Bank’s side hustle comes in: Winter Warm-Up. Most Tuesdays and Thursdays, the stadium turns into a track where you can walk, jog, or inline skate. In ancient Rome or inside the Metrodome, this kinda thing would be free, but we’re in present-day America, so this chance to explore the stadium without gameday crowds will cost ya. (Hey, it's still cheaper than a Westopolis movie ticket.) Plus, there are plenty of workout photo ops, and the view from the makeshift “track” does make for a fun workout. $11.50. 5 to 9 p.m. Tue. & Thu. 401 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through January 23—Jessica Armbruster

Minnesota Ice Festival

TCO Stadium

Is it “cool” that Minnesota Ice, “the nation's leading manufacturer of sculpture-grade ice,” has set a Guinness World Record for the largest ice maze? Sure! Other elements of the Minnesota Ice Festival seem fun, too: music from Kat Perkins, the Snow Sisters, and the Red Bull DJ truck, plus ice-sculpting contests, ice skating, ice slides, ice bars, food trucks, and scavenger hunts. (I would have thrown in a Mr. Freeze-themed ice pun contest, except licensing could have gotten dicey.) If you sensed a “but” coming, here’s that but: Tickets seem exorbitantly expensive for this sort of thing! Ice is famously cheap! At any rate, if your family has cash to blow, you could do worse—how often does the world’s largest ice maze come around? $25 adults; $13 kids; $70 family of four packages. 4-10 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sun. 2645 Vikings Circle, Eagan; find more info here. Through February 16—Jay Boller

Night Trains

Twin City Model Railroad Museum

The holidays are over, and you know what that means: It’s Night Trains season at the Model Railroad Museum! If you’ve never been to the Model Railroad Museum, this is the way to experience it. They’ll turn down the house lights and let the miniature train models show off their cozy glow while they weave through towns that are buried in blizzards or lit up with holiday decorations. It’s quaint as hell; you’re gonna love it. And did we mention that the museum turns 90 friggin’ years old this year? No better time to visit this St. Paul gem. $15; free for children four and under. 3-7 p.m. Saturdays (check online for bonus nights). 668 Transfer Rd., Suite 8, St. Paul; tickets and more info here. Through February 22—Em Cassel

Unveiling 1,000 Nesting Dolls



The Museum of Russian Art

Did you know that the largest collection of Russian nesting dolls in the U.S. is located right off the Diamond Lake entrance to I-35W? Now that you know, how do you feel about that? The Museum of Russian Art will begin presenting its Matryoshka dolls (to use the proper Russian term) to the public; they’ll be on display until March 9. And since it’s likely been a while since you popped in at TMORA (I myself am always overdue for a visit), while you’re there, be sure to take in Alexander Viazmensky’s watercolors of Russian mushrooms, a recently opened exhibit. 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through March 9—Keith Harris