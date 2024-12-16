Holidazzle, Trailer Trash, Disney Villains: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

WEDNESDAY 12.18

Holidazzle

Nicollet Mall

Does Holidazzle have nine lives or something? It began in the early 1990s as an illuminated downtown parade, spent a few good years as a Christmas village in the ’10s, eventually morphed into a Loring Park festival, and kicked it in 2023 due to funding issues. But you can’t keep a good Holidazzle down, so it’s back this year in yet another form: an indoor-outdoor… thing! There will be stages featuring live entertainment, with Nur-D, chorale singers, ballet, and more on the schedule. City Center will boast an artsy putt-putt course, a rollerskating rink, and a vintage market. Or, venture outside for interactive light installations. Santa will be out there too, and food, warm drinks, and a full bar can be found between Seventh and Eighth Streets. Heck, you can even get drunk at this thing during the Peppermint Pub Crawl. What more can you want? A parade? Well, not this year, folks. Just be glad Christmas Voltron managed to assemble this year, even if he’s missing an arm. Free. 4-9 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; noon to 9 p.m. Sat.; noon to 6 p.m. Sun. Nicollet Mall, between Sixth Street and 11th Street, Minneapolis; find more details at holidazzle.com. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

The Moth StorySLAM

Parkway Theater

This month’s theme is silver linings. Or, as promoters put it, “Prepare a five-minute story about the bright side… Bad news gone good! The consolation prize that trumps all.” Anybody who has listened to public radio or watched season five of HBO’s Girls should be familiar with the The Moth concept: Open-mic storytelling based on a topic predetermined by organizers, whose network of StorySLAMs extends all over the country. The monthly Parkway installment is a reliable hoot. Sold out. 7:30 p.m. 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

THURSDAY 12.19

Meat & Cheese Raffle

Inbound BrewCo

We all love a meat raffle, but on the third Thursday of each month, Inbound BrewCo does ya one better: This right here is a meat and cheese raffle. Beginning at 7 p.m. sharp (like so much cheddar), there’ll be 10 rounds of raffles with meats and cheeses sourced from Everett's Foods. Raffle tickets are just a buck apiece and you can buy as many as you want to improve your odds. Lactose intolerant? Not in need of copious quantities of meat? No matter, because during these Thursday raffles a featured beer is available in $12 pitchers. Free. 7 p.m. 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Trailer Trash get trashy and festive. FB

FRIDAY 12.20

Trailer Trash’s Trashy Little Xmas

Turf Club

For 22 years, these local, good-humored, tireless country music fellers set up their Santa's workshop in Lee's Liquor Lounge, where, over the course of several sets, they'd pull one Christmas novelty after another from a seemingly bottomless bag of songs. Disputes with new management prodded the band out of Lee's in 2015, a few years before the bar shut down. Ever since, like Santa himself, Trailer Trash have taken their show on the road. They’re just about everywhere this Xmas—they've already played the Parkway and a two-night stand at the Hook & Ladder. Now they’re closing out their season with three nights at the Turf. Ho, ho, holy shit. 21+. $30/$35. 8 p.m. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; find more info here. Through Sunday—Keith Harris

Elf In Concert

Orchestra Hall

Racket’s chief movie guy, Keith Harris, is a noted Scrooge and/or Grinch when it comes to Elf, the beloved 2003 Will Ferrell Christmas romp. But ya know what? This ain’t the movie section, so we don’t have to play by his tyrannical rules—Elf is sweet and fun! James Caan (god rest his soul) is terrific, as is Bob Newhart (also god rest his soul). With that in mind, we will note that the composer of Elf's score, John Debney, is a celebrated Hollywood music man who scored an Oscar nom for his work on another, er, let's say cherished Easter holiday classic: Mel Gibson's hyper-bloody Passion of the Christ. Things’ll be loose and festive for this screening with Australian conductor Ron Spigelman, which features the wonderful Minnesota Orchestra players sawing and tooting away live as Buddy gets into his fish-outta-water NYC mischief. “When you watch a film live at Orchestra Hall, you can cheer for your favorite moments (and boo your least favorite characters),” the Orchestra Hall team promises. $60-$132. 7 p.m. Fri.; 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jay Boller

Chloe Radcliffe

Comedy Corner Underground

Locally launched and extremely talented, Radcliffe is riding high off the success of her 2023 one-woman show, Cheat. Conan O’Brien and Thrillist began teasing her as a comic to watch around 2018, and in 2020 she landed a job on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show writing staff. For local comics who slugged it out with Radcliffe on Comedy Corner Underground’s basement stage, this felt like a victory for the scene. Radcliffe is a breezy, charming, and increasingly raunchy over-share storyteller who lands big laughs throughout her slice-of-life bits, all delivered with a Minnesota accent that must sound downright exotic to New Yorkers. She recently landed a role alongside Michael Cera and Roy Wood Jr. on Steven Soderbergh's web series, Command Z, and her standup addresses her occasionally viral birthmark “too much… or, just enough? Whatever’s correct.” Racket columnist Pearl Rose opens. Sold out. 8 p.m. 1501 Washington Ave. S. Suite B1, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Cruella de Vil '101 Dalmatians'

SATURDAY 12.21

Once Upon a Villain

Inbound BrewCo

Disney adults, this is the holiday party for you. This weekend, take a break from the holiday chaos to celebrate the darker, more fabulous side of the Magic Kingdom. Costumes are encouraged, so go for a Krampus-like Maleficent or throw on a fuzzy coat and blame Cruella de Vil for your night of power-smoking. Either way, you have a chance to win prizes (we’re guessing it’s beer) at the costume contest that evening. Other festivities at this feel-good (but also evil!) party? There’ll be a toy drive for kids in need, adoptable dogs (probs dalmatian-free though), a Disney-forward holiday market, Disney karaoke, Disney trivia, Disney-inspired drinks, and a brass band playing Christmas and Disney tunes. 11 a.m. to midnight. 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find the schedule of events for the day here.—Jessica Armbruster

The Steeles

Pantages Theatre

These musical siblings—J.D., Fred, Jearlyn, Jevetta, and Billy—have been putting on their annual Christmas show for 40 years now, taking their first bow at the Cricket Theater on Hennepin in 1984. Over the course of their career, they’ve become some of the most versatile gospel-rooted performers around, with starring roles in the noted soulful Sophocles adaptation The Gospel at Colonus and more backup gigs than I could list here. A true Minnesota institution, and if you’ve never seen them, this is the way to make up for that omission. $30-$84. 7 p.m. Sat.; 3 p.m. Sun. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Nick Swardson Promo

SUNDAY 12.22

Nick Swardson

First Avenue

On January 10, Adam Sandler’s most famous Minnesota buddy will be performing at the much larger, 2,181-capacity State Theatre. But tonight the goofy, gross-out hometown comedy star will be hosting a “special” taping at First Avenue, which is pretty on-brand for a dude who’s always repping Minnesota. Swardson, 48, is touring in support of his new hour, dubbed “Toilet Head.” Will his Hollywood PR team ever respond to Racket’s requests for him to revisit Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star, his 2011 box office bomb, with us? Here’s hoping. Maybe after production wraps on Happy Gilmore 2, an apparent thing that’s actually happening. $40. 6:30 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Last Call Holiday Market

The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge

Aw shit. You gotta finish up your holiday shopping. Thankfully, you still have time to get something cool at this market for procrastinators and folks who are always shopping. Bench Pressed and the Bitter Buffalo are hosting, which means you’ll find lots of quirky stocking stuffers including letterpress cards, hot sauces, and stickers. Or shop retro recycled plastic jewelry (Cool Trash, whom we profiled earlier this year), kids’ toys (Fair Play), glass art (Sarahberry Glass), and hand-printed gig posters (Burlesque of North America). Can’t wait until Sunday? Check out my mega list of local markets leading up to Christmas here. Free. 3-8 p.m. 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Minneapolis Christkindl Market Neil Bakker via Minneapolis Christmas Market Facebook

ONGOING

Minneapolis Christkindl Market

North Loop Green

No, you’re not at the Union Depot in St. Paul or Holidazzle in downtown Minneapolis. You’re in the North Loop, silly, and they have their own mega-Christmas market thing this year. Here 30 or so vendors will sell traditional holiday ornaments, wooden toys, nutcrackers, steins, felt dolls, hand-knit hats, beeswax candles, moss art, and more, with a weekly lineup of entertainment onstage, and Santa and Krampus stopping by most weekends. Food and hot drinks will be plentiful, including German brats and glühwein, Polish and French pastries, raclette, Turkish treats, and Nordic waffles on a stick. Free. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis. Through December 22—Jessica Armbruster

European Christmas Market

Union Depot

It’s the big one, folks. Every year, Union Depot hosts a huge holiday market featuring local makers and crafters selling traditional gifts, including thick wool sweaters, giant beer steins, cured meats, wood toys, and tin ornaments. Each weekend there’ll be live music and traditional dance, as well as appearances from Krampus, sled dogs, Santa, and reindeer. Food options include savory brats, subs, and pretzels, as well as sweet treats like hot donuts and pies. Also important to know: There will be beer and gluhwein. Find more info at stpaulchristmasmarket.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul. Through December 22—Jessica Armbruster

Yasujirō Ozu in Color

Trylon

For more than three decades, both before and after the war, director Yasujirō Ozu charted the shifting relationships between the generations in Japan with quiet, evenhanded sympathy. This month, Trylon showcases the final stage of his career, with four of the six films he shot in color. Good Morning (1959), is a lighthearted tale about two boys who take a vow of silence until their parents buy a new TV. Equinox Flower (1958), the first film Ozu shot in colour, concerns an older couple whose daughter decides to marry a man they’ve never met. Late Autumn (1960) is Ozu’s final film with the great Setsuko Hara, who plays a mother trying to get her daughter married. And in his final film, An Autumn Afternoon (1962), Chishû Ryû, who appeared in 52 of Ozu’s 54 films, tries to arrange a marriage for his youngest daughter. But plot synopses barely hint at the subtleties of an Ozu film; they often glide along with such little outward drama that only at the conclusion does their emotional impact hit. And if you’re the kind of person who takes note of such things (or even if you aren’t), each film will be shown in 35mm. $8. 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; find complete showtimes and more info here. Through December 29—Keith Harris

Kara Walker: Harper's Pictorial History of the Civil War (Annotated)

Weisman Art Museum

First published in 1862, Harper’s Pictorial History of the Civil War collects numerous contemporary maps, portraits, and other illustrations from Winslow Homer that appeared in the magazine during the conflict. As you might expect, there’s a genteel coffee-table stateliness to the proceedings, ideal for Kara Walker to disturb with her trademark cut-paper silhouettes. Walker’s style, which draws upon exaggerated Black stereotypes and other crude graphics, has become so familiar over the years that it may no longer be as immediately startling as it once was, but this 2023 exhibit, organized by the New Britain Museum of American Art and The Museum Box, showcases her continued vitality. Free. 333 E. River Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through December 29—Keith Harris

Gingerbread Wonderland

Norway House

This year, Minneapolis’s sweetest neighborhood turns 10, with well over 200 cozy shacks, sugarplum scenes, and mega-mansions set up at the Norway House. Check out smile-inducing works from kids, cool efforts from hobbyists, and marvel at architectural masterpieces from the pros. Oh, and about those bonus events: Most Thursdays throughout the season there’s the Hygge Happy Hour, with drink specials, live music, mini-markets, and a promised “cozy vibe” from 5 to 9 p.m. $15; $10 kids. Noon to 5 p.m. Tue. & Sun.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wed., Fri.-Sat.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thu. 913 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; find tickets and more info online. Through January 4—Jessica Armbruster

2024 British Arrows Awards

Walker Art Center

Ad reps, marketing experts, brand fiends, and Anglophiles: I think this event is for you? I’m never going to be the gal who pays attention to or even enjoys ads, but I get it. It’s fun for folks to see how things are sold on the other side of the pond. Promising “all bangers, no mash!,” this super-popular screening serves up 73 minutes of award-winning commercials for companies both familiar and Euro-based. Expect celeb sightings, works from notable directors, and fun animations. Also important: Get there early; tickets score you gallery admissions, and a Brit-themed cocktail bar opens up an hour before screenings on Thursdays and Saturdays. $18; $25 streaming per household. Find more info at walkerart.org. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through January 4—Jessica Armbruster

GLOW Madeline Elli

Glow Holiday Festival

CHS Field

That’s right, folks. It’s twinkling lights time. And this season, at CHS Field, millions of ‘em will be glittering, flashing, and syncing up to holiday tunes. Glow is a chance to enjoy friends and family, while also taking in the spectacle of electricity—without worrying about the Xcel bill. This year’s amenities include a 120-foot giant slide, a winterland forest, kinetic art installations you control via stationary bicycles, a playground for kids and teens, an illuminated maze, and a 300-foot zipline above it all because, sure, why not. Santa will be hanging out in a shack for kids, while Blitzen’s Lounge boasts hot eats and, blessedly, a full bar. $21.75 adults; $12.75 kids. 5 to 9 p.m. 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul; find more info here. Through January 5, 2025—Jessica Armbruster

Winter SKOLstice

Viking Lakes

Winter—make it sports, but also festive. That’s the vibe at this annual Vikings-hosted winter wonderland. Should you make your way out to their Eagan facility, you’ll find holiday light installations great for photo ops, live rock acts most weekends, and a warming house offering a stacked lineup of brews, eats, and cocktails. The ice rink is free and open to all, so bring your skates or rent a pair for $5. Magic of Lights, a winding holiday light installation, is available to drive through at $25 to $30 a car. In January, they’ll add an ice maze and more skating rinks. Free. 2685 Vikings Circle, Eagan; find more info here. Through January 5—Jessica Armbruster

Winter Lights

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

It’s not just the holiday season right now—it’s also sparkling lights season. For winter, the Arboretum has festooned its many trees with the twinklers, creating a special one-mile stroll with plenty to see and do along the way. That includes a winter woods camp scene, a giant lit-up honeycrisp apple you can walk through, and live music most nights from chorale and orchestral groups. The warming house will have s’mores and other treats for sale, including a bar with warm drinks. At $30 a ticket it’s a bit spendy, but kids under 15 get in free on regular non-event nights. Check online for times, but the lights mostly run from 5 to 10 p.m. on weekends and 5 to 9 p.m. weekdays. 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska; find more info here. Through January 5—Jessica Armbruster

Winter Warm-Up

U.S. Bank Stadium

Look, U.S. Bank Stadium needs money. According to a 2023 report, it’s gonna eat up around $280 million over the next 10 years. Dystopian fences, new entrance doors, and fancier box seats don’t build themselves, after all (still no word on plans to stop the Bank’s thirst for bird blood). Meanwhile, you might have a fitness-related New Year’s resolution, or be a Vikings superfan... or maybe you can’t afford to splurge on a full-blown gym membership this season. That’s where U.S. Bank’s side hustle comes in: Winter Warm-Up. Most Tuesdays and Thursdays, the stadium turns into a track where you can walk, jog, or inline skate. In ancient Rome or inside the Metrodome, this kinda thing would be free, but we’re in present-day America, so this chance to explore the stadium without gameday crowds will cost ya. (Hey, it's still cheaper than a Westopolis movie ticket.) Plus, there are plenty of workout photo ops, and the view from the makeshift “track” does make for a fun workout. $11.50. 5 to 9 p.m. Tue. & Thu. 401 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through January 23—Jessica Armbruster

Night Trains

Twin City Model Railroad Museum

Halloween is over, and you know what that means: It’s Night Trains season at the Model Railroad Museum! If you’ve never been to the Model Railroad Museum, this is the way to experience it. They’ll turn down the house lights and let the miniature train models show off their cozy glow while they weave through towns that are buried in blizzards or lit up with holiday decorations. It’s quaint as hell; you’re gonna love it. There are some special nights on the books—we hear Santa shows up on December 14 and 21—and did we mention that the museum turns 90 friggin’ years old this year? No better time to visit this St. Paul gem. $15; free for children four and under. 3-7 p.m. Saturdays (check online for bonus nights). 668 Transfer Rd., Suite 8, St. Paul; tickets and more info here. Through February 22—Em Cassel

Unveiling 1,000 Nesting Dolls



The Museum of Russian ArtDid you know that the largest collection of Russian nesting dolls in the U.S. is located right off the Diamond Lake entrance to I-35W? Now that you know, how do you feel about that? The Museum of Russian Art will begin presenting its Matryoshka dolls (to use the proper Russian term) to the public; they’ll be on display until March 9. And since it’s likely been a while since you popped in at TMORA (I myself am always overdue for a visit), while you’re there, be sure to take in Alexander Viazmensky’s watercolors of Russian mushrooms, a recently opened exhibit. 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through March 9, 2025—Keith Harris