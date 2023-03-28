Skip to Content
Racket home
SubscribeLog In
Want this space for your brand? Hit us up!
Culture

Here’s Why So Many New Buildings Look Like Shit—And Will Look Worse in 10 Years

From condos to houses to stadiums, it's the siding that sucks.

11:36 AM CDT on March 28, 2023

Andy Sturdevant|

And this is before the inevitable water damage.

8Comments
Join the Discussion

Walk past the newer condos in the Twin Cities and you can tell something is wrong, even though you can’t pinpoint what. It can’t just be that these buildings all look the same, right? You notice something shabby about the exteriors, something makeshift, something off. 

It’s not all in your head. You’re definitely on to something.

As the son of a lifelong siding man, I grew up on my dad’s regular lectures about the competition’s shoddy workmanship, so naturally the siding was where I first looked for defects in these new construction jobs. And even my far-from-expert eye could spot how many siding panels were prematurely warped or otherwise flawed.

According to Chris Knutson, a second-gen siding installer in the Twin Cities, the problem isn’t just the quality of installation work, but the siding itself.

“A lot of the materials they use and a lot of the techniques they use are new,” he says. “And that means the siding hasn’t been tested for wear, and many don’t know how to put it up.”

Knutson knows what he’s talking about. His father’s been in the siding business since 1974; he started working with his dad as a teen, then began installing full time seven years ago.

The siding style you're probably familiar with is lap siding. Made initially of aluminum and then more commonly vinyl, lap siding is installed in overlapping panels (hence the name) along horizontal rows, and its look mimics the wood exteriors it initially replaced. You know, this stuff:

Credit: davef3138 via Flickr

But now, Knutson says, you’re likely to see slot panel siding, typically made from engineered wood, steel, or fiber cement. You see it all over the notorious/ubiquitous "5-over-1"-style construction projects.

“People who want apartment remodels want it, but it sucks,” he says. He’s worked with it himself and seen its problems firsthand. “It’s not a great product, and it’s not really all that tested. So if you see it starting to fail now, it’s all going to be failing in 10, 20 years. And when these things start failing, people are going to have to replace the entire exterior.”

Water damage is the most common threat to panel siding installations.

“The reason that lap siding stood the test of time is that there are a lot of different areas for water to shed,” Knutson explains. “Now imagine a panel: There’s one point for it to shed. That’s where it will fail the most, and I can already see the beginnings of that.” 

And it’s not just houses and condos that are using this material. One of the most notorious exterior design failures in recent Minneapolis history can be chalked up to an improper installation of panel siding.

“I don’t want to say it by name, I don’t want to get in trouble, but let’s say, there’s a stadium where people play football,” Knutson jokes cagily. “To me, the second I looked at that, and probably a lot of professionals thought this—my dad and I, we thought, well, that’s gonna fail.”

And as we all remember, the black metallic zinc siding that encases U.S. Bank Stadium did indeed begin to partially detach just six years after construction, resulting in a $21 million repair job.

“One issue is a lack of skilled labor,” Knutson says. “It is really hard to find good people.” Some construction companies "must be hiring people with less experience and maybe less care.”

But skill only takes you so far, because there’s just no room for error in the installation process. And, Knutson says, there will always be some error.

“No one will ever do a perfect job,” he says. “If a product needs to be installed perfectly, it will fail.”

Keith Harris@useful_noise

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Music

Lotsa Great Local Picks in Your Complete Concert Calendar for March 28-April 3

Pretty much all the live music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

March 28, 2023
Food & Drink

The 10 Best Liquor Stores in St. Paul

If you’re getting tipsy in the Saintly City, stop here first.

March 28, 2023
Want this space for your brand? Hit us up!

LEARN MORE
News

KARE 11’s Boyd Huppert vs. Elon Musk’s Twitter

Plus tax time for Uber and Amazon, chef Justin Sutherland's Big E is coming to St Paul, and a tiny eaglet makes its EagleCam debut in today's Flyover.

March 27, 2023
News

Let’s Peek Inside Walz’s Very Expensive, Very ’90s Temporary Governor’s Mansion

The state will pay $17,326 per month to rent a GOP politician's suburban home.

March 27, 2023
Music

Time Fades Away but Yo La Tengo Never Does

The indie lifers were in top form for their First Ave show, which even featured a couple of local special guests.

March 27, 2023
See all posts