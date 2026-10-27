Halloween Parties and More in Your Complete Concert Calendar: Oct. 27-Nov. 2

I'm not the guy you turn to for Halloween recommendations, but you'll find lotsa options below. Also, since this is the one space where I get to render judgment on popular phenomena, I've blurbed Sombr, Sienna Spiro, and Ella Langley. Guess which one I can stand.

Greg Freeman Photo provided

Tuesday, October 27

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Greg Freeman, Walker Rider @ Amsterdam—Greg Freeman’s panicked yowl often makes it sound like he’s having that actor’s nightmare where you wake up on stage and you’ve forgotten your lines. His anxious 2026 album, All Set the Bone, is the Vermont indie-rocker’s first since making his way to Chicago, and he’s in fine aphoristic form: “These are the days of one thing after another,” “Once you’re finished treading water/You’ll still feel the waves,” “When I’m alone, I can be anyone, but when I’m with you, I’m me.” (Aw!) Jason Molina is a frequent but limited point of comparison: “Decade” could be a lost Big Star recording, and there’s often something Built to Spillish about these songs. Without the virtuosic flights, that is—Freeman’s songs can get a little woolly as they approach or exceed the six-minute mark. But he consistently backs up his articulate despair with a refusal (or maybe inability) to give up, which is a pretty good way to go about things in 2026.—Keith Harris Greg Freeman’s panicked yowl often makes it sound like he’s having that actor’s nightmare where you wake up on stage and you’ve forgotten your lines. His anxious 2026 album, All Set the Bone, is the Vermont indie-rocker’s first since making his way to Chicago, and he’s in fine aphoristic form: “These are the days of one thing after another,” “Once you’re finished treading water/You’ll still feel the waves,” “When I’m alone, I can be anyone, but when I’m with you, I’m me.” (Aw!) Jason Molina is a frequent but limited point of comparison: “Decade” could be a lost Big Star recording, and there’s often something Built to Spillish about these songs. Without the virtuosic flights, that is—Freeman’s songs can get a little woolly as they approach or exceed the six-minute mark. But he consistently backs up his articulate despair with a refusal (or maybe inability) to give up, which is a pretty good way to go about things in 2026.

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Capri Glee Fall Concert @ Capri Theater

Judy Collins @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Jeremiah and the Non Prophets @ Eagles 34

Thundercat @ Fillmore

All Them Witches, Emma Ruth Rundle @ First Avenue

Soul Tribe, Timy Night, RJ Vocal, Rewire @ Green Room

Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Punk Pop Princess @ Mortimer’s

Haunted Harmonies @ Northrop

Peter and the Wolf @ Orchestra Hall

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

The Dresden Dolls @ Palace Theatre

Cave Canary. Topiary Blush, Joe Kelly @ Pilllar Forum

Yana, Emma Anderson @ 7th St Entry

October Conspiracy Series feat. ditch pigeon, knife emoji, red lovely @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Mike Munson @ 331 Club

The Hip-Shakers, the Jesse Irwin Band @ White Squirrel

Freakwhensees, Count Spookula, Calavrosa @ White Squirrel

Sweeping Promises Photo provied

Wednesday, October 28

Shiner Shine @ Acadia

Petula Maude, Moonshift, Lexi Evelyn, Banana Grenade @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Raphael Roginski Plays John Coltrane & Langston Hughes with Time Sparks & Ben Abrahamson @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

DL4 @ Carbone’s

Vicky Mountain, Ted Godbout @ Crooners

Hot Club Mania @ Crooners

Judy Collins @ Dakota

Twin Prop Jane @ Dubliner Pub

Miss Shannon Presents Kinda Fonda Wanda @ Eagles 34

Winyah, Foxtide @ Fine Line

Sienna Spiro, Summer Joy @ First Avenue—Our domestic nepo baby sitch may be out of hand, but over in the U.K., where the bougies learned the importance of family connections from the aristos they usurped, I swear every celeb under 30 has parents sitting on a huge stack of money. (Daisy Edgar-Jones’s dad? Created Big Brother and now heads the Sky entertainment department.) As for Adele Winehouse here, her dad is the personal jeweler for Prince Harry and Jay-Z. Not that this should matter, since Spiro “can sing,” as people like to say. And if you can stomach a song called “Great Expectation” who can’t admit she’s more an Estella than a Biddy you might even find The Visitor a pleasant enough retro-class diversion. But what made/makes Amy and Adele special is that they’re not posh.—Keith Harris Our domestic nepo baby sitch may be out of hand, but over in the U.K., where the bougies learned the importance of family connections from the aristos they usurped, I swear every celeb under 30 has parents sitting on a huge stack of money. (Daisy Edgar-Jones’s dad? Created Big Brother and now heads the Sky entertainment department.) As for Adele Winehouse here, her dad is the personal jeweler for Prince Harry and Jay-Z. Not that this should matter, since Spiro “can sing,” as people like to say. And if you can stomach a song called “Great Expectation” who can’t admit she’s more an Estella than a Biddy you might even find The Visitor a pleasant enough retro-class diversion. But what made/makes Amy and Adele special is that they’re not posh.

Mulk, Skat Injector, Mechanistic Butchery, Dicqbeats, CameronXMitchellX @ Flying V

Pat Donahue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Cowboy Rogue @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Haunted Harmonies @ Northrop

Peter and the Wolf @ Orchestra Hall

Dweezil Zappa @ Palace Theatre

Madrean Sky, Old Moon, Sun Wave Mountain Cave @ Pilllar Forum

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern

DJ Night @ Terminal Bar

Daisy Dillman @ 318 Cafe

Lenz and Frenz @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Pat Donohue and the Prairie All Stars @ 331 Club

Sweeping Promises, Panel, Constant Insult @ Turf Club

John Thomas @ Varsity Theater

Family Dinner with Doug and Sarah @ White Squirrel

Marian Runk, Boots & Needles, The Beavers @ White Squirrel

Barrister, King Swank, Malcolm Jabar, Amore Azadi @ Zhora Darling

Nachito Herrera Photo provided

Thursday, October 29

Trick or Takeover @ Abi’s

Stank Theory, Quarter Moon @ Acadia

TC Promotions presents: Murder the Mic @ Acadia

Akim Ali @ Amsterdam

Larry McDonough Quartet @ Aster Cafe

Lost Highway, D. Untethered @ Berlin

Crates: Universal Consciousness by Alice Coltrane @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

King Iso @ Cabooze

Salsa Brava—Dance Party in Paradise @ Capri

Good Emotional Man, Dylan Hicks & Small Screens @ Cedar Cultural Center

Tommy Boynton and Friends @ Crooners

Peter Kogan’s Monsterful Wonderband @ Crooners

Landslide: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac @ Crooners

Nachito Herrera @ Dakota

Barry Cole Band, Midwest Crisis, Banana Grenade, Noise Pollution @ Driftwood Char Bar

Dan Israel and Mikkel @ Dubliner Pub

Swamp Twisters 2.0 @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Nursing Death, Coworker, Tear Dungeon @ Eagles 34

Amble, Vincent Lima @ First Avenue

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Snapz Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

The Galactic Cowboy Orchestra @ Hook and Ladder

Solvejg, Ray Gun Youth, Pity Party, Cheap Bouquet @ Hook and Ladder

Courtroom Concert: RenegadeEnsemble "Before Dawn" @ Landmark Center

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

Horst/Peterson/Grivna/Kjeer @ Metronome Brewing

DJ SciFi @ Mia

Willie B Blues Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Haunted Harmonies @ Northrop

Peter and the Wolf @ Orchestra Hall

Echo Signal, Muatas, Shading the Sun @ Pilllar Forum

Scott Allen & the List, the Foshays @ Schooner Tavern

Horror on Hennepin @ Skyway Theatre

The Friend Ship @ 318 Cafe

Todd Snyder Tribute with the High Rev., Matt Walvatne, Johnny Peso @ 331 Club

Forbidden, Heathen, Void @ Turf Club

Monster Ball @ Uptown VFW

Joe Hysell @ White Squirrel

Redder Moon, Die So Fluid, Stranger Gallery, Count Spookula @ Zhora Darling

Count Spookula FB

Friday, October 30

Big Wiz, Tia Shawn @ Acadia

New Constellations, Vox Rea @ Amsterdam

Blues Night feat. Holy Hannah! @ Animales

Wobbleween @ Armory

The Neighborhood Quartet @ Aster Cafe

Comes a Time @ Bear Cave

Joel Shapira Trio @ Berlin

The Early Planets @ Berlin

Shu @ Berlin

PV$$Y CNTRL @ Black Hart

Paul Barry Blues Band @ Blues Saloon

Good for Gary @ Boardwalk

The Here Afters @ Bunker’s

CLRS X BOMJA: Afro-Rave @ Cabooze

Noise Party Vol. 15 @ Cedar Cultural Center

Rad Owl, Powerdam, Cut Rate Clones @ Cloudland

Vito Las Vegas @ Crooners

Suzanne Paris and Benny Weinbeck @ Crooners

Urban Classic Presents Pure Funk @ Crooners

Judy Collins @ Dakota

32Headshots, Beyond Forever @ Day Block Brewing

Machinery Hill, Headlight @ Driftwood Char Bar

The Comebacks Duo @ Dubliner Pub

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Tim Piotrowski @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon Special 5th Friday Pre-Halloween Show @ Eagles 34

Eldest Daughter, Honey Please @ 56 Brewing

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Reventon: Latin Halloween Party @ Fillmore

Phillip Phillips, Katie Lynne Sharbaugh @ Fine Line

Flip Phone XXL @ First Avenue

DJ Fatz x Sha @ Gidi

The Smallweeds @ Ginkgo Coffee

Sorry for Party Rocking Halloween @ Green Room

Black AF! Queer Prom @ Hook and Ladder

Indigo Room: The Halloween Edition @ Hook and Ladder

Jered Byford @ Jazz Central

Verge @ Mainstreet Bar

Cover Band & Costume Party @ Memory Lanes

Boom Island String Quartet @ Metronome Brewery

Cellar Dwellers @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Body High @ Mortimer’s

The Harbor @ Padraigs

The Tallest Man on Earth, Gwenifer Raymond @ Palace Theatre

Boomdagger, Whispered the Rabbit, …And I Found A Way, Amateur Hour @ Pilllar Forum

Ukrainian Village Band, Soul Trouvere @ Schooner Tavern

Count Spookula @ 7th St Entry

Horror on Hennepin @ Skyway Theatre

Charlie Parr feat. Dave King (Album Release) @ State Theatre—Charlie Parr is pretty stylistically adventurous for an Americana guy. On his latest album, Rooming House, the local troubadour teamed up with ever-versatile and every-busy drummer Dave King to create “a conceptual folk opera.” Musically, it’s a sparse affair, with just Parr’s shimmering guitar and weathered voice hovering about King’s sympathetic percussion, but it enlivens an endearing cast of occupants who are short on resources but long on character. Among them, the protagonist of “(What’s So Funny About) Universal Healthcare?,” who sets out to rob a bank so he can get medical attention in prison.—Keith Harris Charlie Parr is pretty stylistically adventurous for an Americana guy. On his latest album, Rooming House, the local troubadour teamed up with ever-versatile and every-busy drummer Dave King to create “a conceptual folk opera.” Musically, it’s a sparse affair, with just Parr’s shimmering guitar and weathered voice hovering about King’s sympathetic percussion, but it enlivens an endearing cast of occupants who are short on resources but long on character. Among them, the protagonist of “(What’s So Funny About) Universal Healthcare?,” who sets out to rob a bank so he can get medical attention in prison.

Pretty Pretty Please @ Terminal Bar

Scott Gagner @ 318 Cafe

Le Cirque Rouge @ 331 Club

Skalloween with Space Monkey Mafia @ Turf Club

Chamber @ Underground Music

GooseBump ‘N’ Grind: ’90s Halloween Party @ Uptown VFW

K-pop Club Night @ Varsity Theater

Conor Lee @ Volstead’s

Chris Holm & Friends @ White Squirrel

Linus, Unattractive Giant Monster, My Kid Banana, Dead on Board @ White Squirrel

Lasalle Photo provided

Saturday, October 31

DJ Snuggles @ Acadia

Multiverse Masquerade: A Nerdtastic Halloween Spectacular @ Amsterdam

Halloween Kids’ Costume Dance Party @ Animales

DJ Grady (Not Grady) @ Animales

Wobbleween @ Armory

Nocturne: Liz Draper, drey dk, & Lo Mismo @ Berlin

Tarik Thornton @ Berlin

Room3 Collective with Laeton Olaleye @ Berlin

Junk FM @ Boardwalk

Mikel Wright & the Wrongs @ Bunker’s

Chris Webby @ Cabooze

Art Dept. @ Carbone’s

Laamar and School of Rock @ Cedar Cultural Center

Boiled in Lead @ Crooners

Celebrating the Music of Luther Vandross @ Dakota

The Failsafe, Death of the Heron, Alborn, Grave Society, Shot Down @ Day Block Brewing

Chine Rider Presents: Night of the Living Deadheads @ Day Block Brewing

Bring Your Mom, the Silverteens, Little Man @ Driftwood Char Bar

Tim on Tap @ Dubliner Pub

Sparrowhawk, Little Fevers, Union Suits, Horse Grass @ Dusty’s

Blood Cookie @ Eagles 34

Periphery @ Fillmore

Quarter Life Crisis⏤Emoween, Retro//Modern @ First Avenue

Halloween Spectacular for Kids @ First Avenue

First Avenue’s Annual Halloween Party and Costume Contest @ First Avenue—There are cheaper Halloween celebrations, sure, but the potential for spooktacular costume observing doesn’t get better than inside the (—Keith Harris There are cheaper Halloween celebrations, sure, but the potential for spooktacular costume observing doesn’t get better than inside the ( quite haunted! ) First Ave Mainroom. As DJs Sophia Eris, Michael Grey, Izzie P, McShellen, and Smitty spin tunes, 89.3 the Current host Diane will ringlead a costume contest featuring $1,000 in prizes. Local photography ace Tony Nelson will be prowling, werewolf-like, snapping pics, meaning your Agamemnon from The Odyssey, Lily Lovebraids from Poppy Playtime, or somber/respectful Oliver Tree costume, to pick three random examples , could be famous via First Ave socials come All Saints’ Day.

MoneyGang Empire @ Flying V

Ella Langley @ Grand Casino Arena—They grow up so fast. Why, just this past February —Keith Harris They grow up so fast. Why, just this past February I saw Langley open for Eric Church in this very same arena, and now little over a half a year—and the biggest song of 2026—later, she’s headlining the joint. Maybe “Choosin’ Texas” feels less epochal than the longest-running No. 1 in Hot 100 history should, or maybe we’re all just too eager to expect pop to be amenable to reductive cultural takes. As the great country critic Natalie Weiner has said , it’s not just a durable and catchy song, but it’s “perfect fodder for everyone who wants to post a TikTok wearing a cowboy hat which… not to oversimplify things, but lots of people like doing that because it's fun.” Most of Langley’s latest, Dandelion, is twangy soft-rock in the vein of the follow-up single “Be Like Her,” though she includes a cover of "It Wasn't God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels" for cred. Like most successful female country stars, Langley is better than the boys, because she has to be.

Samambo World Presents: From Dusk Till Dawn @ Green Room

Festival de las Calaveras @ Hook and Ladder

Wormdove vs. Rahtwylah @ Jazz Central

Charliween @ The Loft

Haunted Haus @ Lush

Flash Mob @ Mainstreet Bar

Maxx Band Soul Experience @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Raveyard @ Modist Brewing

Mullet @ Mortimer’s

Dead of Night @ Myth Live

Blue Lake Band @ Padraigs

Oister Boy, Fiona Hayes, Holding Hemlock @ Pilllar Forum

King Sized Coffin, Whispered the Rabbit, Kvsket, Steel Chair, Dreams Aside @ Schooner Tavern

Maris @ 7th St Entry

Internet Kids Hyperpop Dance Party @ 7th St Entry

Horror on Hennepin @ Skyway Theatre

Cole Diamond, Clayton Ryan Trio, Cowboy Thoughts @ Terminal Bar

M.A.Y. (EP Release), Crash Cuddle, Warcake, Stillpoints, Color in Reverse @ 331 Club

McNasty Brass Band, Radiochurch, Rada K & the Cicadas, Theology @ Turf Club

Ghost Town: A Halloween Transmission @ Uptown VFW

Quadeca @ Varsity Theater

Ryan Picone Quartet @ Volstead’s

Chicky Rooster @ White Squirrel

Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

Le Cirque Rouge @ White Squirrel

Lasalle, Miloe, Special Guest @ Zhora Darling

Allison Russell Photo provided

Sunday, November 1

Donny Benet, Otnes @ Amsterdam

Sunday Swing Brunch @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Halloween Hangover @ Cabooze

The Ronny Loew Band – Saxophunk @ Capri Theater

Hooked on a Feeling: ’70-’74 @ Crooners

The Jack Brass Band @ Crooners

Kenny Garrett @ Dakota

Chatterbox, Seraphim, Foom @ Day Block Brewing

Danny Schwarze @ Dubliner Pub

Dowser @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Country Doctors @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Allison Russell, Autumn Nicholas @ First Avenue

Bturn @ Granada

Lilyisthatyou, James the Seventh @ Green Room

North Stars Jazz Workshop: Members Concert @ Jazz Central

Lost Golden Toads Album Release @ Metronome Brewery

Rezn, Lowheaven, Linus @ 7th St Entry

Sombr, the Last Dinner Party, Hannah Jadagu @ Target Center—He’s a fan of Jeff Buckley, whose cheekbones he shares, and of Radiohead, which is why he sometimes sounds like Coldplay. Because I am a true Man of the People, I reluctantly gave I Hardly Know Her one last listen today, in the hopes of finding a smidgen of the humor suggested by the title or a turn of phrase like “you hit like a drunk cigarette,” which comes from one of his new singles, don’t ask me to remember which. And all I can remember is that icky line about not wanting his child to look like anyone but you and his humblebrag about being too sad for the girls in lowrise jeans to turn him on. “Yearncore,” Pitchfork’s Hannah Jocelyn calls his midtempo slush, and as always I’m left to wonder why the so-called sensitive guys are never sensitive to other people’s feelings.—Keith Harris He’s a fan of Jeff Buckley, whose cheekbones he shares, and of Radiohead, which is why he sometimes sounds like Coldplay. Because I am a true Man of the People, I reluctantly gave I Hardly Know Her one last listen today, in the hopes of finding a smidgen of the humor suggested by the title or a turn of phrase like “you hit like a drunk cigarette,” which comes from one of his new singles, don’t ask me to remember which. And all I can remember is that icky line about not wanting his child to look like anyone but you and his humblebrag about being too sad for the girls in lowrise jeans to turn him on. “Yearncore,” Pitchfork’s Hannah Jocelyn calls his midtempo slush, and as always I’m left to wonder why the so-called sensitive guys are never sensitive to other people’s feelings.

Brass Messengers, Corpse Reviver @ 331 Club

Microwave, Free Throw @ Varsity Theater

Joe Carey (EP Release), Jeff Ray, Norah Shea @ White Squirrel

Trench Size Trio @ White Squirrel

Glurge, Selfish Teammate, Prick, New Confusion @ White Squirrel

Trippie Redd Photo provided

Monday, November 2

Edwin McCain @ Dakota

The Great Irish Singalong @ Dubliner Pub

Trippie Redd @ Fillmore

George Clanton @ Fine Line

The Damned, Flamin’ Groovies, the Courettes, DJ Jake Rudh @ First Avenue

Open Mic @ Flying V

Jonas Brothers @ Grand Casino Arena

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Monday Jam @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Marigold Memories, Laura Hugo, Guauhtli, Obsidian James @ Pilllar Forum

Diles que no me maten, the Swongos, ARDO @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers, Soul Trouvere @ 331 Club

Halfway Down @ Underground Music

Waterparks @ Varsity Theater

Billy Johnson @ White Squirrel