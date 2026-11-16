Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

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WEDNESDAY 11.18

Twin Peaks: A Conversation With the Stars

The Fitzgerald Theater

We are firmly in the Twin Peaks-iest time of year, so why not supplement your annual rewatch (I assume you’re roughly at the Denise Bryson subplot at this point) by spending some time with the show’s stars? Join panel host and Twin Peaks superfan Josh Eisenstadt in conversation with Sheryl Lee (Laura Palmer), Ray Wise (Leland Palmer), Michael Horse (Deputy Hawk, and a Two Harbors resident), and Sabrina S. Sutherland (Jackie). Will the cast members share their memories, both on-camera and behind the scenes? They will! Is there a video tribute to dearly missed weirdo David Lynch? There is! Can you get a photo with the cast members? Absolutely! (If you pay for the required VIP upgrades.) All ages. $58.36+. 6 p.m. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Em Cassel

GLOW

THURSDAY 11.19

Glow Holiday Festival

CHS Field

Now that it gets dark at 4:30 p.m., it’s officially twinkling lights season. And if you appreciate a good holiday lights installation during our darkest nights, Glow has you covered. There will be lights arranged into giant whimsical creatures, Christmas tree lights, winter wonderland-style installations, lights that change with your interaction, and a light tunnel to walk through. If you prefer aerial light views, you can try ziplining over the fest, or climb up the giant slide for great views before you swoop back down. There’s also a gift shop where you can check out handmade giftables, because ‘ti$ the $ea$on. $22.75; $12.75 kids. Check online to reserve a time slot. 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul; find more info here. Through January 3—Jessica Armbruster

Elsa Krantz

Icehouse

Krantz is a 23-year-old country newcomer out of Duluth who’s gigged around with the vocal trio Cigarette Picnic while establishing her own solo presence. She can swing and she can drift, and there’s a knowing edge to her voice, so that even in torch mode she’s quietly assertive rather than heartbroken—when she admits “I need you/Even if I can’t breathe,” she’s singing about cigarettes, not some man. Tonight’s the album release for her debut LP, Deluxe Edition, on which she fronts a trio that includes brothers Jacob and Owen Mahon of the band Saltydog. Hometown roots musicians add flavorful touches, with the pedal steel from Lee Martin of Feeding Leroy being a particular standout, giving the music a community feel. With Nikki Lemire Quartet. 18+. $20 advance/$27 at the door. 8 p.m. 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

European Christmas Market

FRIDAY 11.20

European Christmas Market

Union Depot

The commercialism of Christmas is hardly new; the first fully formed Christmas market, the Dresden Striezelmarkt, was first held in 1434. Nearly 600 years later, we’re still enjoying these pop-up festivals of cozy commerce. This annual celebration at Union Depot is the big market in town, offering over 80 vendors selling old-school items like hand-knit mittens and sweaters, hand-blown ornaments and steins, and hand-carved wooden toys. There will be live entertainment as well, with traditional carolers, dance troupes, and roving characters—watch out for Krampus! And there will be plenty of food, including pretzels, roasted nuts, spaetzle galore, sweets, and hot drinks like cocoa and glühwein. New this year is the Kids’ Zone, which will offer a ton of free activities, such as riding a holiday train, painting a wooden ornament, and decorating cookies. Free. 3–9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul; find more info here. Through December 20—Jessica Armbruster

Minneapolis Christkindl Market

North Loop Green

Or maybe you prefer to do your shopping in the North Loop? At this outdoor market you’ll find over 45 vendors selling things like cocktail mixes, cheese, felt dolls, hand-knit socks, beeswax candles, with a weekly lineup of entertainment onstage, and Santa and Krampus stopping by most weekends. Food and hot drinks will be plentiful, including German brats and glühwein, Polish and French pastries, raclette, Turkish treats, and Nordic waffles on a stick. Friday’s kick-off event includes a parade. Free. 4–9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through December 20—Jessica Armbruster

Slow Pulp

First Avenue

Slow Pulp is one of those bands the algorithm force-fed me, and, initially, I resisted. (You’d like to think you contain at least a few more multitudes than the bots think you do.) But as SP single “Better Man” (NOT a Pearl Jam cover) kept auto-playing at me, I gave into the Chicago-via-Madison (NOT a Wilco reference) group, and ya know something? Slow Pulp rocks. Released in September by Anti-, the group’s third album, Melodie, is a moody, massive-sounding showcase for frontwoman Emily Massey, who’s well on her way to becoming an indie rock star. You win, Tidal programming bots! Her New Knife open. 18+. $157. 7 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Marvelous

Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam has traveled through many venues, but these days it takes place every Wednesday at Berlin. As Marvelous, Cherry Pit founder Leo Dreis conjures an idiosyncratically melodic offshoot of soul from his piano that’s rarely somber—“A Cloud Called Rabbit” lives up to its name. On his debut album, Peculiarities, celebrating its release tonight, Dreis leads several Cherry Pit regulars (saxophonist Jovon Williams, drummer Tarek Abdelqader, and Why Not’s Henry Breen on bass) along with RAWTWHYLAH of Room3 on percussion, DeCarlo Jackson of Hippo Campus on horns, and Anna Dolde on flute. Yep, there’s a lot going on, but the festivities are not just accessible but welcoming. $18 advance/$20 at the door. 7:30 p.m. 204 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

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Twin Cities Con

Minneapolis Convention Center

It’s time for another nerd summit at the Convention Center! For the next three days, this stacked event will offer many little adventures to pursue. There’s the artists’ alley, showcasing unique fan art, merch sellers with all kinds of niche fandom oddities, cosplayers both onstage and free-roaming, after-hour room parties, gaming sessions, workshops, and panel talks. Guests visiting this year will rep Reno 911, Hazbin Hotel, Animaniacs, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The big names, at a glance: Wil Wheaton, Seth Green, Nick Swardson (read Racket’s profile here), and David Howard Thornton aka Terrifier’s Art the Clown. $54+ single day passes ($11 kids); $104 weekend passes. Noon to 7 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. 1301 Second Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Porch Light Promo

SATURDAY 11.21

Porch Light

First Avenue

Last year’s Picked to Click winners may be indie, and may rock, but they’re not exactly indie rock. Recorded out at Pachyderm Studios in Cannon Falls, Hush is their first full-length, and it builds off the foundations of their 2025 debut, Navy Blue: not exactly heavy but hard-edged and foursquare, with singer Jackie Uhas rising in tandem with the two-guitar attack of Zac Fogarty and Kyle Siemon rather than dueling with them. Porch Light are just coming off a U.S. tour, and this is their first Minnesota show since the album’s September release. A slate of great local openers—fellow Picked to Clickers Mother Soki (who releases their own album this week, Act 2) and Mike Kota, as well as rising mood-rockers Lana Leone—are worth getting to the club early for. Porch Light will also perform a live set at Electric Fetus on Thursday. All ages. Resale at $112.95 and up. 6:45 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Dog & Pony Show + Horse Crazy Holiday Market

State Fair Coliseum

If you love the llama costume contest at the Minnesota State Fair, you’re going to love this dog and pony show. And we don’t mean that in the negative sense—this is an actual dog and pony show, where people bring their canine and equine pals, dress them up, and parade them around the Coliseum for your amusement. (Have a dog and/or pony you want to show off? Register here.) There’s also a horsey holiday market with more than 100 participating vendors, artists, and makers, and your suggested donations go to support This Old Horse, a nonprofit that lends a helping hoof to “horses in transition.” Free; $5 suggested donation. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (show at noon). 1784 Judson Ave., Falcon Heights; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Marc Maron

Pantages Theatre

Similar (but also vastly different) to how my dead grandpa’s cell number remains in my phone, I haven't had the heart to delete WTF With Marc Maron from my podcast feed. After 1,686 episodes, including ones with Barack Obama and Gallagher (appearing separately, sadly), the pioneering longform interview podcast sunset in late 2025. Unlike my grandpa, Maron’s still kicking—these days the elite veteran standup works the podcast and theater circuits at his (chronically anxious) leisure. Expect Maron’s current “Yammering Into the Void” hour to hit on familiar recent themes like our slow descent into facism, the manosphere knuckle-draggers WTF might have unintentionally inspired, and, as explored at great length in the 2025 doc Are We Good?, finding meaning from loss. Sound weighty? Don’t worry, Marc never forgets the principal job of a comic is comedy, and he’s really fucking funny. $111.25. 7 p.m. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

SUNDAY 11.22

Jingle All the Way

Nicollet Island Pavilion

For the third consecutive year, the Minneapolis Park Board will stage a free “cozy” screening of Jingle All the Way at one of the locations at which the Arnold Schwarzenegger/Sinbad celebration of Christmastime commercialism was filmed. You’re encouraged to bring blankets and/or chairs, though chairs (and concessions) will be available on site. Does that all make sense? Good. Now it’s time for your pre-movie homework: Read Racket’s sprawling Jingle All the Way oral history from five years ago. “Everyone involved poured their heart and soul into it, and then it didn’t find favor with the audience until years later,” director Brian Levant, who now teaches film and writes about toy collecting, told us. “It’s been surprising, wonderful, and truly redeeming that it’s become a Christmas classic—it started out just being a Christmas dud.” Free. 6 p.m. 40 Power St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

"Cream of the Crop" Mia

ONGOING

Open Ice Skating

Children’s Theatre Company

The weather this fall has been historically hot, and that’s not good news for winter sports enthusiasts. But this month, there will be at least one sure thing for folks who’d like to hit the ice. Earlier this month, Minneapolis's Children’s Theater Company announced that it will be turning its fourth-floor rehearsal hall into an ice rink that will be free for all (but, hopefully, not a free-for-all), with 30-minute skate sessions that can be reserved online. That’s right, on the fourth floor. Don’t worry, building insurers: It’s a chemical rink, not a water-based one. The rink will be open for about three weeks, concurrent with winter productions Twelve Kinds of Ice and Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Bring your own skates or borrow a pair. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through November 22—Jessica Armbruster

“Cream of the Crop: The Second Harvest”

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Last year, for the first time, the Minneapolis Institute of Art exhibited a selection of crop art from the Minnesota State Fair. “[Crop art is] an interesting crossover between folk art and fine art, it’s a kitschy Minnesota tradition, and it’s something sort of uniquely Minnesotan,” Rob Bedeaux, Mia’s head of marketing and communications, told Racket at the time. “Cream of the Crop,” as the show was perfectly titled, was a hit. It was so popular that Mia brought the show back this year, with more than 20 pieces of art, including five that won best in show ribbons from the fair. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through November 29—Em Cassel

“Roots”

All My Relations Arts

This fall/winter exhibition from All My Relations Arts showcases Native artists from across the regions of Turtle Island, the name many Indigenous peoples use to refer to the Americas. It’s part of a new juried series that will “shed light on how the Western colonial construct of borders was designed to divide Native nations and perpetuate cultural divisions through the systematic removal of Indigenous peoples from their ancestral homelands,” according to AMRA. The first exhibit in this series focuses on the Midwest region. 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through December 12—Em Cassel