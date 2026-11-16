When Eric Pham woke up on September 15, it was just another Tuesday. And since Tuesday is one of the two days each week his restaurant, Khue’s Kitchen, is closed, he was relaxed. Pham got up a little late, with loose plans to drive around and do some shopping for the restaurant.

He was not thinking about a little email he had received a few months prior from someone at the New York Times, asking about restaurant photos. Initially, in fact, he’d thought that email was a fake; it took him days to respond. Must be for some piece about how Minnesota is becoming a popular restaurant destination, right? He remembers his brother teasing him gently: “He’s like, ‘Yeah dude, they’re probably sliding you in right after Diane’s, Bûcheron, and Vinai,’” Pham says.

So when he saw that the New York Times had named Khue’s Kitchen one of the “50 Best Restaurants in America”… well, it was a shock, to say the least. And it was the start of a new era for Khue’s, the lively St. Paul restaurant Pham opened in March 2025.

It’s not like Pham was new to the accolades; Khue’s (pronounced “kway’s”) was the Star Tribune’s Best New Restaurant of 2025. But after that NYT nod, “Our workload just doubled overnight,” he says. “It was, ‘Everybody lock in, right now.”

Khue’s Kitchen has always had a bit of a runaway-train quality to it. At the outset, Pham hired two servers and two cooks, expecting 30 or 40 people a night. It’s a small space, in a converted office building in the South St. Anthony Park neighborhood, and his first restaurant.

“We got destroyed,” Pham remembers. They had 100 guests their first night, mayhem for a staff of four.

Pham hadn’t anticipated the intense enthusiasm around his first restaurant, but it’s not like he was a newcomer to the biz. His mom, and the restaurant’s namesake, Khue, runs Quang Restaurant, the storied Eat Street Vietnamese restaurant his grandmother opened in the late ’80s. Pham had showcased his own cooking at a long-running pop-up before Khue’s brick-and-mortar debuted.

Khue's bún chay Em Cassel

And there was the fire. Khue’s was weeks away from opening in its original location when flames gutted the space, delaying the opening and pushing Pham into a new building at 693 Raymond Ave. It all served to heighten community excitement.

Pham may not have been expecting to be so popular so soon, but he and his staff rose to the occasion. He cites the work ethic instilled in him by his mom, who’s been in the industry for nearly 40 years and who is no stranger to accolades herself.

Pham’s mom comes up a lot when you talk to him about his success: The way she dedicates herself to her work, her emphasis on striking a balance between warm hospitality and quality food. She always cared deeply about service—Pham remembers her telling him that making food should come easily at this point in his career, and that the important thing was to care for guests.

It’s an ethos he’s shared with his staff, encouraging them to have a dialogue with guests rather than just taking their order and dropping a check. “We have 10 things on the menu, taking the order should be the easiest part of your job,” he chuckles. During a recent visit, we chatted lightly with our server about the food, yes, but also the difficulties of explaining You Can See Everything to your parents.

About that streamlined menu: Every dish is executed exceptionally, from playful handhelds like the crispy pork lettuce wraps ($17)—a bed of greens, a mattress of woven noodles, and magical rectangles of roast pork with crackling skin—to the cream cheese wontons ($12), a substantial rendering of the takeout classic stuffed with a savory filling.

There’s the already locally legendary fried chicken sandwich ($18), which makes a real case for being the best in town; constructed the grownup way (extra juicy dark-meat thighs, not cafeteria breasts), this sando presents an avalanche of textural delights smothered beneath the zigzag sensations of creamy herb aioli and zippy chili crunch. The bún chay ($20) is an outstanding vegetarian entree, with soft vermicelli hiding beneath a blanket of crispy tofu and herbs. Dump in the accompanying soy vinaigrette, stir it all up, and enjoy the hint of heat that builds from bite to bite.

And we must discuss the pork chop ($35), a thick-cut hunk of meat so tender that it could inspire you to turn to your dining companion and exclaim, “Oh my god, that’s so fucking good, dude.”

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Actually, what we received was pork chops, plural—one stacked atop the other on a bed of rice, with a fried egg on there for good measure. “Oh yeah,” our server explained. “When chef thinks a pork chop is a little bit too small, he’ll just throw another one on there.” We would not have complained about the size of either cut, but we certainly weren’t complaining about there being two.

The fried chicken sandwich (left) and pork chop. Jay Boller

Pham laughs when I ask him about the “toss another one on there” system, something he’ll also do if he finds a chicken thigh too small for the sandwich. (“That thing ends up like the Leaning Tower of Pisa, it’s huge.”) Again, this comes back to his mom, who thinks that when you come to a restaurant, you should always, always leave full. She and her son share a belief that you should feel loved and appreciated every time they come in—and certainly never feel cheated.

Let me tell you, you’ll feel very loved and extremely full after pork chop No. 2.

The wonderful food, the praise both local and national, the warm service—it’s all combined to make Khue’s a destination that hums with activity every night it’s open. Even Tuesdays aren’t a day off anymore; Pham spends them calling vendors, shifting the scheduling, maybe working in a phone call with a persistent local food writer.

Phrases like “bootstrapping,” “rollercoaster,” and “a little bit of whiplash” all come up over the course of our conversation. Pham finds himself “rallying [his] team around a job that was very different two months ago” due to the “tidal wave” of attention.

Khue’s opened last March with mismatched silverware, glassware, and dishes from a previous tenant. There was no sign out front. Pham was in debt from the fire and raring to go—excited to get the doors open and start feeding people.

“Our restaurant is not built to handle what we’re doing,” he says. For example, Khue’s doesn’t have a walk-in cooler. “My team’s like, ‘Why don’t you just buy enough vegetables? And I’m like, ‘Yeah, and then we could just… leave ‘em outside, right? It’ll be winter soon, that’ll be our fridge.’”

Who needs a sign? Just look for the string lights. Em Cassel

And while the accolades are nice, it’s almost more rewarding that there are people who have become regulars, visiting 10, 15, 20 times. Crucially, Khue’s is the kind of place where it feels like you can be a regular: friendly, generous, relatively affordable. “I never wanted it to feel stuffy or suit-and-tie,” Pham says. “I wanted you to feel comfortable.”

Yes, the dishes match these days. Pham picked up new silverware and glasses. He also ordered new chairs and tables—the most substantial investment he's made to date. The old chairs sucked, he laughs, and this felt like the best way to thank the people who’d come in to support the restaurant.

He never did get a sign though. His sous chef ribs him about the New York Times list on occasion: “I bet 49 out of 50 of these restaurants have a full bar. I bet 49 out of 50 of these restaurants have a sign for their restaurant.”

Pham isn’t bothered. He could spend a few grand on a sign, or he could invest that money into making his restaurant one where you want to come back time and time again. Isn’t not having a sign kind of chic, anyway?

“I love telling people, ‘Hey, I know you’re here from the New York Times, but just so you know, we were cool before. We were way cool before this.’”

Khue’s Kitchen

Address: 693 Raymond Ave., St. Paul

Hours: 4:30–9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday; 4:30–10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays.