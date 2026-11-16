Welcome back to The Flyover, your daily digest of important, overlooked, and/or interesting Minnesota news stories.

Stay in touch Sign up for The Flyover newsletter Email Sign Up

Time to Learn About LVTs

Writing in his latest MinnPost column, our buddy Bill Lindeke identifies himself as "a long-time loather of surface parking lots." But Bill's not here to shake his fist skyward at a lot-loving god—he's here to inform you about a tax code trick that could financially discourage those pesky parking parcels out of existence.

As it stands, property owners can dramatically lower their tax burden by demolishing structures (which are useful) and replacing them with parking lots (which are not). That's because buildings boost assessed values more than the ground they're built atop. However, a bill that was recently re-introduced in the Minnesota Legislature would legalize land value taxes (LVT), which would base property tax values much more (or completely) on the land itself, thus creating "a tool to fight land speculation and disincentivize empty lots," Lindeke writes. The best part? It's a revenue-neutral policy that could boost housing development. An LVT bill stalled in committee during last year's politically divided session, though with an incoming DFL trifecta, there appears to be genuine political momentum behind the idea.

“I think we’re slowly eliminating all of the objections,” state Rep. Steve Elkins (DFL-Bloomington) recently told a crowd at an LVT rally (huh!) held at Black Hart of Saint Paul. “More and more people are getting it, understanding the role that [LVTs] can play in spurring redevelopment in underdeveloped areas. Keep your fingers crossed, but I think this could be our year.”

Relatives of Assaulted Uber Driver: "A Pure Hate Crime"

Early Saturday morning an Uber driver named Mohamed Yusuf was discovered beaten and bloodied in a Hopkins ditch, allegedly run over several times with his own vehicle after picking up a customer about an hour earlier. Now he's hospitalized in a coma, fighting for his life. The suspected attacker is in police custody.

The victim's son, Mustafa Osman, says his father suffered broken legs, collapsed lungs, a spinal injury, and internal bleeding that's baffling doctors. Abdinasir Ali, a cousin, tells Somali Brief that Yusuf told him the passenger said “I don’t like that name" after learning they were being driven by someone named Mohamed. "This is a pure hate crime; our politicians created this hostile environment," another relative says from the hospital.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations Minnesota (CAIR-MN) is telling officials to investigate the attack as a hate crime. Eid Ali, president of the Minnesota Uber/Lyft Drivers Association, tells MPR News that Twin Cities-based Somali rideshare drivers are "terrified" to work after hearing about Yusuf.

A GoFundMe campaign for Yusef has raised over $340,000 of the $450,000 goal.

Subscribe to skip ads Advertisement

"A pure hate crime": Somali American Uber driver fights for his life after brutal attack.



Mohamed Yusuf left for his Uber shift expecting an ordinary early Saturday morning.



Hours later, rescuers found him in a ditch after a passenger brutally beat him and ran him over multiple… pic.twitter.com/y3CVXjqIfe — The Somali Brief (@thesomalibrief) November 15, 2026

Ana Gasteyer Meets Lynne Rossetto Kasper, the Inspiration for Her "Schweddy Balls" Sketch

So I grew up on '90s Saturday Night Live, but given my since-vanished youth, I had no way of knowing: a) what public radio was, since I grew up in a KQRS household; b) that Ana Gasteyer's classic 1998 "Schweddy Balls" sketch was spoofing Lynne Rossetto Kasper's Splendid Table program, which had debuted via Minnesota Public Radio in 1995.

The Star Tribune's Neal Justin sussed out that latter fact in his Gasteyer Q&A (gift link) ahead of the SNL vet's run of “Sugar & Booze Holiday Spectacular” shows over the weekend at Minneapolis's Parkway Theater. "It was definitely a Splendid Table parody. I’m an NPR fanatic," the comic/singer, 59, confirmed.

And guess what happened at the Parkway? Gasteyer met the subject of her parody, the since-retired Rossetto Kasper! (The old host says her successor, Francis Lam, is "brilliant," in case you're wondering.)

“I just wanted to say thank you,” Rossetto Kasper told Gasteyer backstage, per the Strib's Sarah Nelson (gift link). Gasteyer offered back, warmly: "You inspired a lot of comedy, even if you didn’t mean to." We encourage you to look at the cute green room photo of the two, and also the video below.

More SNL: Let's Watch John Mulaney as the Pope, James Austin Johnson as Dylan

I'm not sure if most Racket readers enjoy Bob Dylan coverage, so I try to set aside my own (significant) fandom and call my shots about when and how often to write Hibbing's favorite son. This is one of those times—sorry? We love John Mulaney 'round here (duh), and I love the late-era Dylan impression deployed by SNL's very funny James Austin Johnson. It'd be hacky to summon '60s Bob; post-Love & Theft inscrutable old wizard Bob is so much more specific and rewarding. Anyway, enough of my rambling. Enjoy this sketch! The Shreveport line made me LOL.