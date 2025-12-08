Gully Boys, ‘Star Wars Holiday Special,’ Grrrl Scout’s Adieu: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

MONDAY 12.8

Coal or Candy: A 2025 Xmas



Heights Theater

It’s the end of an era. In 2026, ownership of the Heights will pass from longtime proprietor Tom Letness to the Chicago-based Music Box Theatre. This is not a bad thing. We’re told the Heights’ special programming will continue—for instance, the theater will still show White Christmas for days and days each December, and each screening will sell out. We can continue to expect series like Coal or Candy: A 2025 Xmas. This seasonal selection balances holiday standards It’s a Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, and The Muppet Christmas Carol against less Xmas-identified fare like The French Connection, John Waters’s Female Trouble, and (a true lump of coal) La La Land. And then, the Heights will ring in 2026 with Holiday Inn. 3951 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights; find the schedule here. Through December—Keith Harris

TUESDAY 12.9

Ana Gasteyer

Parkway Theater

“I'm not a very religious person, but I love a party, and I love jollity and humor and gaiety," SNL alum Ana Gasteyer told NPR back in 2019 of her holiday album, Sugar & Booze. That album is full of the kinds of songs she felt were missing from the holiday canon—there’s nothing else out there like "Secret Santa," a duet with Maya Rudolph from the POV of a woman who’s shopping for her rich boyfriend when she realizes he sucks, actually, and opts for a stay in Havana instead. At Sugar & Booze: A Holiday Spectacular, she’ll perform favorites from the record and maybe a few holiday classics too. All ages. $84.24+. 7:30 p.m. 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

WEDNESDAY 12.10

Star Wars Holiday Special

Bryant-Lake Bowl

What holiday is The Star Wars Holiday Special celebrating? Life Day, a Kashyyyk tradition where… ancient ghost wookies slowly walk through space or something? This beautiful trainwreck doesn’t make a lot of sense except when it does, and that is what makes it great. Part 1970s-style variety show, part commentary on the rise of fascism, this thing features musical numbers, serial-style segments from the original Star Wars gang, ironic government propaganda, Nazi-coded soldiers with amazing copstaches, Boba Fett in a cursed cartoon segment, and Bea Arthur. The special aired only once on TV in 1978, but it’s such an epic fail that it’s circulated for decades thanks to VHS hoarders. See this legendary piece of media at this super-popular annual screening, which turns 20 this year. Tickets become available at noon, and each screening offers unique perks. The first round features F1rst Wrestling; viewers will get one free pint of Bent Paddle Wookiee Cookie Cream Ale (or fountain drink). The second airing is hosted by us, Racket, and includes a Star Wars Holiday Special survival kit with glow sticks and ear plugs. The final watch has trivia from Tape Freaks. Admission is free, but you gotta bring at least one new, unwrapped Toys for Tots donation. Get there early! 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 p.m. doors. 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; more info at bryantlakebowl.com/theater.—Jessica Armbruster



FRIDAY 12.12

Earl Sweatshirt

Uptown Theater

A grand old man of the hip-hop underground at the wizened age of 31, Earl raps like a motherfucker without expending any more effort than a track calls for. His latest, the modestly brilliant Live Laugh Love, serves up 11 cuts in 24 minutes, and it’s largely a collab with producer Theravada, who sweetens his woozy, clattery beats with just enough soul samples. Earl remains articulate without articulating, his cadence between a growl and a yawn, and like his old buddy Tyler, the Creator, he’s come a long way from his Odd Future days. Unlike the restless persona-shedder Tyler, however, Earl seems pretty content right where he is. $49-$148. 7 p.m. 2900 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Fulton Taproom

Holidazzle isn’t coming back anytime soon; it’s been replaced by the nebulous (and awkwardly named) Winterapolis. Still, this charming Christmas mini-fest at Fulton does a pretty good job of recreating the overall offerings of the event—at least, back when it was a festival (sorry, no light parade, folks!). For the next three days, they’ll be hosting a stream of special events, such as a local biz market with 15-20 vendors popping up daily. There will also be free pics with Santa, free drag bingo with B. Louise, and two choirs caroling while you drink your brew. Free. 3-11 Fri.; noon to 11 p.m. Sat.; noon to 8 p.m. Sun. 414 N. Sixth Ave., Minneapolis; visit fultonbeer.com for the full deets. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Fillmore

If you’re worried about the falling birthrate in the U.S., don’t blame Dijon Duenas. The arty R&B collagist didn’t call his latest album Baby as just a term of endearment: The title track is addressed to the infant he and his wife had so much fun making. When he follows that with “Another Baby” (“we need to expand the collection”), you’ve gotta wonder if the fella knows about birth control. Dijon is coming off a year where he worked with both Justins (Bieber and Vernon) and throughout Baby you can hear him commune with the horny weirdos who came before—there are Prince echoes of course, but I hear more of the pop-funk of Scritti Politti. True, his wordplay’s not quite worthy of Scritti’s Green Gartside, though Dijon’s lyrics are cute enough that I wish he’d nudge the vocals up in the mix, especially since that would inspire him to write even cuter lyrics. $101-$248. 6:30 p.m. 525 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

The God Damn Doo Wop Band

Cloudland Theater

The God Damn Doo Wop Band “burst onto the scene with such vigor in 2005 that they placed third in City Pages' Picked to Click poll and were invited to tape a session for the Current's then-new Local Show, all without so much as a single to their name,” Andrea Swensson wrote for the Current in 2013. But that 2013 story coincided with the band’s last show; it’s been over a decade since TGDDWB bowed out, “without much fanfare,” with one last show at the Hexagon Bar. (Man, RIP the Hex.) However! You can catch the punk rock doo wop band playing its first show in ages tonight with Pretty Boy Thorson, the Right Here, and the Hilltop Pines. 21+. $12/$15 at the door. 7:30 p.m. 3533 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

SATURDAY 12.13

Grrrl Scout: That’s a Wrap

Green Room



After over a decade throwing some of the funnest queer parties in town, Grrrl Scout announced back in October that the series was coming to an end. "What was intended to be a short term, pop-up event, extended for 13 incredible years,” organizers wrote in an Instagram post. “We are constantly in awe of this community and feel so lucky to have created a space that resonated with you for so long." The last dance is this weekend at the Green Room in Uptown, where you can send it off with lots of queer joy. Presale options are already sold out, but there will be tickets at the door while they last. And fear not! Grrrl Scout is not completely disappearing; its 30+ dance night Mature Content will continue into 2026, and organizers hint at the possibility for "new offerings on the horizon." 21+. $20/$25 at the door. 2923 Girard Ave. S., Minneapolis; find tickets here.—Jessica Armbruster

Jahrgang Jargon: A Vintage Market

Arbeiter Brewing Co.

There’s no shortage of shopping to be done this month—check out Racket’s evolving guide to local holiday pop-ups if you don’t believe us—but not all markets are as fun as this one from Arbeiter sounds. At Jahrgang Jargon (“jahrgang” is German for “vintage”), you can grab cool tees from Knitwits and Creeper Vintage or pick up some dead media from MN Record Show and Minneapolis Vinyl. Prefer a new tattoo to an old tee? Father Tats and Tame Skinner Tattoos will be tattooing, and DJ Cold Sweat from Hiahli is providing the tunes, with food from Gehard's Bratwursts. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Gully Boys

Varsity Theater

Gully Boys have been such an integral part of local music for the past seven or so years that you might be surprised to hear that Gully Boys, released in October, is their debut full-length album. I sure was—has their 2019 debut, Not So Brave, been memory-holed? But hey, I’m willing to play along, if only because the sound on Gully Boys is so fully realized it’s like meeting the band for the first time. There’s never been much that’s punky about Gully Boys, unless you call any hard rock that moves and doesn’t put on airs “punk,” but their guitar attack was thickened since the addition of guitarist Marah Mercedes made ’em a quartet. And the range of songwriting has grown as well: They taunt a disrespectful bro on “Mother,” ask the safe and propertied “You wanna watch the city burn?” on “Murderapolis,” and as for “Big Boobs”—well, I’ll give you two guesses what that’s about. With Jhariah, Zora, and Fiji-13. $26.35. 6 p.m. 1308 NE 4th St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

ONGOING

European Christmas Market

Union Depot

This is the big one, folks. The one that is more of a festival. The one where you can pick up your own stein. This huge holiday market is modeled after classic markets popular throughout Europe (the first known event of this kind being in Dresden in 1434). During this annual outdoor festival there will be live entertainment, with traditional music and dance performances. The VIPs of the fest are Santa and Krampus, who will be on hand, as will reindeer, sled dogs, and elves. There will be tons of food, such as giant pretzels, fresh roasted nuts, Swedish meatballs, churros, waffles, spaetzle cheese curds, and all kinds of party weinies. Also good to know: There will be lots of hot bevvies, whether you’re looking for coffee, cocoa, or glühwein. Or bust out that market stein and order up a beer. Find more info at stpaulchristmasmarket.org. Free. 3-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul. Through December 21—Jessica Armbruster

Minneapolis Christkindl Market

North Loop Green

Have you traveled through time, fortuitously arriving at a 16th-century German Christkindl market? Or are you in the North Loop? OK, unless you are having some kind of mental break or decided to hit a nearby dispensary way, way too hard, you’re not going to confuse the two. (That’s probably for the best; Europe used to be pretty gross.) Still, it’s fun to stroll through “time” at these holiday events in a Ren Fest kind of way. During festivities, guests will be able to partake in food and warm drinks including spiced glühwein, gooey raclette cheese, heart-shaped Nordic waffles, French galettes, and Polish pastries. There will be shoppin’ too, with over 30 vendors selling things like traditional ornaments, wooden toys, nutcrackers, steins, beeswax candles, socks, and more. The weekly lineup of entertainment onstage features traditional old world holiday music and dance, and Santa and Krampus will be stopping by too. Free. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more here. Through December 21—Jessica Armbruster

Dayton’s Holiday Market

Dayton’s

Downtown is back? Well, this annual pop-up shop is, at least. Now in its fifth year, Dayton’s Holiday Market does the old department store one better, hosting over 100 local makers and brands, including Love Your Melon gear, artisan giftables, and unique sports merch from Minnesota teams. Or maybe food and booze is more your thing? The market will also be home to Oak Grill Culinary Classics, which will serve up wild rice soup and pastries from local bakeries, and the Jingle Giles Bar, which, according to the release, will offer “festive cocktails, mocktails, meatballs,” and other treats. Folks too scared to venture downtown fear not, as a satellite market will be setting up shop in Southdale Center later this month (personally, I’d take an empty downtown over an empty mall any day). 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through December 27—Jessica Armbruster

“Open Door XX”

Rosalux Gallery

For the past two decades, Roslux has hosted “Open Door,” an annual exhibition featuring a guest juror who is tasked with creating a group show using any method they choose. They always have a lot of work to consider; this year the gallery received 201 submissions, with 23 making it into the show. Some years, the resulting collections have had clear themes, but often the threads connecting pieces are a little more mysterious. This year’s juror, Stephanie Lynn Rogers, is opting for the latter. “These pieces reflect, spotlight, celebrate, complicate, mirror, ooze, coalesce, reframe, question, and connect,” she says. “They remix ephemera and experiences, presenting new ways of seeing familiar things and showcasing everyday images as metaphors for complex experiences.” Get ready for ooze! There will be an artists’ reception this Friday, December 6, from 7 to 10 p.m. Otherwise, gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis. Through December 28—Jessica Armbruster

Winter Lights

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

Looking for the motherlode of twinkling lights? You’ve got a few options, including Glow in St. Paul and these guys right here. For the holidays, the Arboretum festoons its many trees, bushes, poles, and pathways with seasonal bulbs, creating a fun one-mile walk that also features light sculptures and other installations (there’s a giant lit-up honeycrisp apple you can walk through!). New this year is the indoor forest, where folks can explore 50+ trees decorated with natural elements. The Rootstock Cafe is back, with s’mores, seasonal teas, and other treats for sale, including a bar with warm drinks. Special events scheduled include this week’s Adults’ Night Out (Dec. 3-4), Family Nights (Dec. 11 & 18), and New Year’s Eve. $25 non-members; $10 members and Indigenous peoples; free for kids 15 and under ($5 on Family Nights). Check online for times, but the lights mostly run from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Thu.-Sun. 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska; find more info here. Through December 31—Jessica Armbruster

"Gingerbread Wonderland"

Norway House

What do y’all know about Pepperkakebyen? The world-famous gingerbread house in Bergen, Norway, got its start in 1991, and here in the Twin Cities it inspired the Gingerbread Wonderland at Norway House, which brings together a community of bakers and artists to create impressive gingerbread structures. Hundreds of cookie creations now fill the Franklin Avenue cultural nonprofit, and they’ll be up until January 3. But why wait? $5-$10. 913 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info and reserve a time here. Through January 3—Em Cassel

Glow Holiday Festival

CHS Field

When it gets dark at 5 p.m., it’s easy to appreciate a little light at night. At Glow, you can gaze upon millions of little lights, as the Saints’ ballpark is once again turned into a winter wonderland with tons of installations, twinkling tunnels, and animated sites. For folks who enjoy mild thrills, there’s a giant slide and a carousel, while a market will showcase local artists and small businesses. And yep, Santa will be stopping by. $12.75-$21.75. Thu.-Sun., plus Wednesdays, Dec. 24-31. 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul; find tickets and more info here. Through January 4—Jessica Armbruster

Winter Warm-Up

U.S. Bank Stadium

Like I said last year, U.S. Bank Stadium needs money. In May, the Vikes encouraged lawmakers to set aside $20 million in pull-tab revenue for stadium upkeep. And, according to a 2023 report, the venue is gonna eat up at least $280 million from a variety of sources over the next decade. Someone’s gotta pay for those incoming dystopian fences and upgraded box seats, right? U.S. Bank’s side hustle, Winter Warm-Up, isn’t gonna cover it all, but it sure is a nice chunk of bonus change. Most Tuesdays and Thursdays, the stadium turns into a track where you can walk, jog, or inline skate. At the ol’ Metrodome, this kinda thing used to be free, but we’re living in 2025 America, and walking through those stadium doors is gonna cost us plebs a pretty penny. But hey, it’s a thrill that’s around the same price as a movie ticket, and that view from the makeshift “track” is pretty neat. $14.71. 5 to 9 p.m. Tue. & Thu. 401 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; RSVP here. Through January 22—Jessica Armbruster

“Dyani White Hawk: Love Language”

Walker Art Center

Wisconsin-born Minnesota resident Dyani White Hawk gets a major survey covering 15 years of work at the Walker Art Center this fall. Mostly working in abstraction, she explores her Lakota and European heritage using a variety of media. For “Love Language,” White Hawk’s work will be arranged in four sections, starting with paintings and quill- and beadwork, shifting to video installations featuring Indigenous languages and large-scale photography, and concluding with recent and new works of glass mosaics and beaded sculpture. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; walkerart.org. Through February 15—Jessica Armbruster

Night Trains

Twin City Model Railroad Museum

Night—and I cannot emphasize this enough—Trains! This seasonal show at Twin City Model Railroad Museum is a winter wonderland of miniatures. The lights are turned down low, and everything has a warm glow as the vintage engines chug around their tiny landscape. It’s incredibly cute, wholesome winter fun, and while the trains typically run on Saturdays, there are bonus nights on Black Friday (November 28), and additional dates throughout December and January. Plus, we hear a certain Santa Claus plans to make an appearance on December 13 and 20. $15, free for children ages 4 and under. 3-7 p.m. 668 Transfer Road, Ste. 8, St. Paul; find more info here. Saturdays through February—Em Cassel