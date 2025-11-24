Glow, Ribsgiving, Danksgiving, Euro Christmas Market: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

TUESDAY 11.25

Algernon Cadwallader

7th St Entry

Not everything about 2025 is totally terrible—sometimes the Philly emo bands you loved as a youth get their original lineup back together and release an album for the first time in 14 years. Sometimes that album’s even really good. Thematically, Trying Not to Have a Thought finds noodly four-piece Algernon Cadwallader tackling everything from the joys of procrastination to the MOVE bombing, and its title reflects the discord and distraction that go hand-in-hand in these chaotic times. Musically, it just sounds fucking fun; even on album opener “Hawk,” which grieves the loss of a high school friend, the hooks bounce along as vocalist-bassist Peter Helmis hollers about wrestling and playing with pocket knives and thinking you’d have more time. With Walter Mitty and His Makeshift Orchestra and Star 99. 18+ $28.94+ 7 p.m. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

WEDNESDAY 11.26

Glow Holiday Festival

CHS Field

When it gets dark at 5 p.m., it’s easy to appreciate a little light at night. At Glow, you can gaze upon millions of little lights, as the Saints’ ballpark is once again turned into a winter wonderland with tons of installations, twinkling tunnels, and animated sites. For folks who enjoy mild thrills, there’s a giant slide and a carousel, while a market will showcase local artists and small businesses. And yep, Santa will be stopping by. $12.75-$21.75. Thursdays through Sundays, plus Wednesday, Nov. 25, Dec. 24-31. 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul; find tickets and more info here. Through January 4—Jessica Armbruster

Mack OC

7th St Entry



How many album-release parties are actually parties? Ozone Creations never does things halfway, so when crew member Mack OC offers up an introduction to his latest album, Osinachi II (the follow up to—what else— Osinachi) you know it’ll be a real p-a-r-t-y. Mack OC’s latest single, “BTM (Omalicha),” steeped in steamy Afrobeats goodness, gives you a taste of what to expect. He’ll be joined onstage by Qmoe, Osa Derae, Eshini BoBo, some dancers, and some other Ozone Creations members. And that’s not even to mention openers Gifted Handz, Tailor Briann, and Huhroon. The lil ol’ Entry is gonna be as crowded as a Marx Brothers stateroom, and we wouldn’t want it any other way. $20.59. 7:30 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Ribsgiving

Animales Barbeque Co.

What better way to get your stomach primed for Thursday than with this inaugural Ribsgiving event at Minneapolis’s premier BBQ joint? Food and drink specials abound (half racks will be $18 and whole racks will be $30, with chopped pork sandwiches for $10 and $4 cans of Hamms). Animales will be “maxing out” the smokers and encourage you to bring the whole fam: “Our tables seat up to 10.” Plus, they’ll have Al Church and his band playing from 6-8 p.m. Free. 4-9 p.m. 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

DakhaBrakha Promo

THURSDAY 11.27

DakhaBrakha

Dakota



Nothing says Thanksgiving like “Ukrainian punk folk circus rock,” right? Though nine years old, this Tiny Desk concert will give you a taste of the humor and liveliness in this quartet’s music, as well as letting you know what their hats look like. While rooted in traditional Ukrainian styles, DakhaBrakha (all women, except for “director, ideologist, and founder” Vladyslav Troitskyi) takes in influences from all over the place without ever collapsing into a multiculti mess. And that’s by conscious design—the group’s name means “give/take.” And for you holiday traditionalists out there, the Dakota is offering a $42 turkey dinner. What’s Ukrainian for “thank you”? $81.09. 8 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

There' a table in there... Leftovers Ride

FRIDAY 11.28

11th Annual Leftovers Ride

Fulton Beer

It all started over a decade ago, when a group of cyclists burning off their Turkey Day dinner stumbled upon a picnic table in the woods and decided to, uh, burn something else instead. All these years later, Joyful Riders Club continues to gather on the day after Thanksgiving to pedal around the city, explore the scenery, share some Thanksgiving leftovers—and yes, set a table on fire “as a symbol of gratitude, community, and pure silliness,” according to organizers. The ride is around five miles with a stop at Bohemian Flats Park, and every rider gets a free beer when you finish the route at Fulton. BYO food, drinks, utensils, and plates; they’ve got you covered with the flammable stuff. Free. 4 p.m. 424 N. Sixth Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

European Christmas Market

Union Depot

This is the big one, folks. The one that is more of a festival. The one where you can pick up your own stein. This huge holiday market is modeled after classic markets popular throughout Europe (the first known event of this kind being in Dresden in 1434). During this annual outdoor festival there will be live entertainment, with traditional music and dance performances. The VIPs of the fest are Santa and Krampus, who will be on hand, as will reindeer, sled dogs, and elves. There will be tons of food, such as giant pretzels, fresh roasted nuts, Swedish meatballs, churros, waffles, spaetzle cheese curds, and all kinds of party weinies. Also good to know: There will be lots of hot bevvies, whether you’re looking for coffee, cocoa, or glühwein. Or bust out that market stein and order up a beer. Find more info at stpaulchristmasmarket.org. Free. Noon to 9 p.m. opening day (Nov. 28); 3-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul. Through December 21—Jessica Armbruster

Blank Friday: A Zen Alternative to Black Friday

The Minnesota Zen Meditation Center

Traveling is stressful. Cooking a giant meal is stressful. Families are stressful. Ergo, Thanksgiving is stressful. Why do we top it off with shopping, which is also super stressful? If you’re looking for something a little less hectic, you have options. Take this open house at the Minnesota Zen Mediation Center, for example. There will be plenty of chances to mellow out, whether you’d like to drop in on a one-hour mindfulness and meditation class (sessions are at 1 and 3 p.m.) or go for a more concise 20-minute option offered every half hour. The low-key party will also include tours of the space, refreshments, and info on what the center gets up to throughout the year. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. 3343 East Bde Maka Ska Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more info at mnzencenter.org.—Jessica Armbruster

Burna Boy



Armory

What is Mick Jagger doing on this Nigerian superstar’s latest album, No Sign of Weakness? Shaboozey is a welcome guest, and Travis Scott I understand without necessarily approving of. But Mick’s sepulchral groan isn’t doing anyone’s bank account or cultural cachet any favors. And yet, his inclusion is indicative of Burna Boy’s willingness to overreach, a characteristic I approve of in this cautious stay-in-your-lane era. More than any of his countrymen, Burna Boy wants to present himself as a certain kind of world-straddling African artist in the tradition of Angélique Kidjo and Youssou N’Dour, both of whom have appeared on previous records. He wasn’t exactly rewarded for this stance—No Sign of Weakness pretty much tanked in the states. But commercial ambitions don’t have to be successful to be engaging. All ages. $101.25. 7 p.m. 500 S. Sixth St.; find more info here.—Keith Harris

World Oddities Expo

SATURDAY 11.29

World Oddities Expo

Hyatt Regency

Where do the freaks do their holiday shopping? This event might be a good place to start. Whether you’re looking to give some Satanic jewelry, a taxidermied goat head, or some sort of cursed clown totem, the World Oddities Expo has you covered. Throughout the day there will be classes and workshops featuring a variety of macabre/bad-ass activities like butterfly pinning, terrarium building, rat skeleton articulation, and owl poop dissection. There will also be live tattooing options onsite, guest speakers, and lots of other things to see, do, and lurk around. $20; $25 VIP. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; 10 a.m. VIP. 1300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Danksgiving

The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge

One thing we’re not thankful for this season: Our legislators have banned hemp-derived THC products on a federal level. Of all the injustices in our country right now, this one ranks pretty low. But still, what a crock of bullshit. So, fellow stoners, unless Minnesota gets a last-minute carveout or someone files a really good lawsuit, our time being legally high on gummies and bubbly could be precious. That also means that events like Danksgiving could become a no-go soon, so enjoy it while you have it. Today’s party includes DJ tunes all day and a local market filled with handmade bongs, Native jewelry, THC-inspired art, and weed vendors. There will also be stoner bingo, a few video game tournaments, and something called a “dank buffet.” 21+. Free; $40 VIP. 4-9 p.m. 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; RSVP here.—Jessica Armbruster

Courtesy Twin City Model Railroad Museum

ONGOING

Minneapolis Christkindl Market

North Loop Green

Have you traveled through time, fortuitously arriving at a 16th-century German Christkindl market? Or are you in the North Loop? OK, unless you are having some kind of mental break or decided to hit a nearby dispensary way, way too hard, you’re not going to confuse the two. (That’s probably for the best; Europe used to be pretty gross.) Still, it’s fun to stroll through “time” at these holiday events in a Ren Fest kind of way. During festivities, guests will be able to partake in food and warm drinks including spiced glühwein, gooey raclette cheese, heart-shaped Nordic waffles, French galettes, and Polish pastries. There will be shoppin’ too, with over 30 vendors selling things like traditional ornaments, wooden toys, nutcrackers, steins, beeswax candles, socks, and more. The weekly lineup of entertainment onstage features traditional old world holiday music and dance, and Santa and Krampus will be stopping by too. Free. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more here. Through December 21—Jessica Armbruster

Dayton’s Holiday Market

Dayton’s

Downtown is back? Well, this annual pop-up shop is, at least. Now in its fifth year, Dayton’s Holiday Market does the old department store one better, hosting over 100 local makers and brands, including Love Your Melon gear, artisan giftables, and unique sports merch from Minnesota teams. Or maybe food and booze is more your thing? The market will also be home to Oak Grill Culinary Classics, which will serve up wild rice soup and pastries from local bakeries, and the Jingle Giles Bar, which, according to the release, will offer “festive cocktails, mocktails, meatballs,” and other treats. Folks too scared to venture downtown fear not, as a satellite market will be setting up shop in Southdale Center later this month (personally, I’d take an empty downtown over an empty mall any day). 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through December 27—Jessica Armbruster

"Gingerbread Wonderland"

Norway House

What do y’all know about Pepperkakebyen? The world-famous gingerbread house in Bergen, Norway, got its start in 1991, and here in the Twin Cities it inspired the Gingerbread Wonderland at Norway House, which brings together a community of bakers and artists to create impressive gingerbread structures. Hundreds of cookie creations now fill the Franklin Avenue cultural nonprofit, and they’ll be up until January 3. But why wait? Swing by this week for the yuletide season opener, which includes a Nordic Julemarket. $5-$10. 913 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info and reserve a time here. Through January 3—Em Cassel

“Dyani White Hawk: Love Language”

Walker Art Center

Wisconsin-born Minnesota resident Dyani White Hawk gets a major survey covering 15 years of work at the Walker Art Center this fall. Mostly working in abstraction, she explores her Lakota and European heritage using a variety of media. For “Love Language,” White Hawk’s work will be arranged in four sections, starting with paintings and quill- and beadwork, shifting to video installations featuring Indigenous languages and large-scale photography, and concluding with recent and new works of glass mosaics and beaded sculpture. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; walkerart.org. Through February 15—Jessica Armbruster

Night Trains

Twin City Model Railroad Museum

Night—and I cannot emphasize this enough—Trains! This seasonal show at Twin City Model Railroad Museum is a winter wonderland of miniatures. The lights are turned down low, and everything has a warm glow as the vintage engines chug around their tiny landscape. It’s incredibly cute, wholesome winter fun, and while the trains typically run on Saturdays, there are bonus nights on Black Friday (November 28), and additional dates throughout December and January. Plus, we hear a certain Santa Claus plans to make an appearance on December 13 and 20… $15, free for children ages 4 and under. 3-7 p.m. 668 Transfer Road, Ste. 8, St. Paul; find more info here. Saturdays through February—Em Cassel