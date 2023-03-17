Opinion
Friday Open Thread 2: The Open Threadening
Got something to say? Got nothing to say? Either way, say it here.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Racket
News
Hunger-Denying MN Senator Raising Cash off Backlash
Plus flood alert, Herkimer housing, and the 20th anniversary of the Iraq War in today's Flyover.
Culture
‘Grasshopper, Grasshopper, Go to Hell!’: Inside the MN-Hatched Holiday of St. Urho’s Day
The wacky holiday has resonated with Finnish-Americans for decades.
Events
Freeloader Friday: 100 Free Things to Do This Weekend
One of our biggest mega-lists yet!
News
‘Clean Car’ Foes Sue to Protect Their Right to Pollute
Plus a legislator pivots to weed drinks, a historic barbershop closes, and more pothole chatter in today's Flyover.
News
Brother Justus Whiskey Co.’s Frustrated Union Wants to Pack the Place on St. Pat’s
As contract talks stall, union workers are throwing a "Pack the Bar" solidarity party Friday.