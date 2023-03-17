Skip to Content
Opinion

Friday Open Thread 2: The Open Threadening

Got something to say? Got nothing to say? Either way, say it here.

10:58 AM CDT on March 17, 2023

amirali mirhashemian via Unsplash
54Comments
Last week's Friday Open Thread seemed like a success to us. Our inaugural end-of-the-week free-for-all (damn that's a lot of hyphens) got 117 comments, with discussions ranging from what to do for fun in St. Louis Park (apparently, there are some options!) to accusations (as yet unverified by us) that all is not as it seems at the Cub Bakery.

If that sounds interesting to you, well, you're in the right place. And if that sounds boring to you, well. guess what? You're still in the right place, because you can talk about something else instead. That's kinda the whole point!

OK, I could keep typing words here but the real action is down below. Dive in, and Happy Friday!

Keith Harris@useful_noise

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

