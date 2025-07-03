Freeloader Friday on a Thursday: 105 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

THURSDAY

Fresh off their hit 2024 show, Ratagascar, the River Rats return with another spoof, this time of The Office. The cartoon poster appears to depict Dwight Schrute and Michael Scott being pulled behind a speedboat captained by a rat, suggesting at least some high-concept hijinks will be related to the beloved NBC sitcom. Here’s what organizers tease: “With high flying jumpers, towering pyramids, and our ballet ladies there is something for everyone! It’s a show you won’t want to miss.” Hm, sounds a lot like all River Rats shows, but there ain’t a damn thing wrong with that. As always, this team of rivertop tricksters performs for free and for the whole family. Bring some chairs and blankets, buy some concessions, and enjoy a Minneapolis summertime institution. Free. 7 p.m. Mississippi River, 1758 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis; find more info here. Thursdays through August—Jay Boller

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

6:30 p.m. Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

Classical Actors Ensemble is bringing free Shakespeare to the public this season. It will be interesting to see what they do with All’s Well That Ends Well, a 400-year-old comedy where a woman of low status uses sexual deception, intellectual wiles, and high-stakes gambling to marry up. (Is the Real Housewives series a Shakespearean reboot?) Prepare to get a little trashy with some fancy language. This summer you can see it in the parks of the Twin Cities and surrounding ‘burbs. Find times and locations here. 7 p.m. Thu. at the North Loop Green (350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis); 7 p.m. Fri. at Civic Plaza at Highland Bridge (2219 Bohland Ave., St. Paul); 7 p.m. Sat. at Lake of the Isles (2500 Lake of the Isles Pkwy. E., Minneapolis); 4 p.m. Sun. at the Normandale Lake Bandshell (5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington). Through July 13—Jessica Armbruster

Bring your vinyl; if they play your selection you get a free beer. 6-9 p.m. Fulton Taproom, 414 6th Ave. N., Minneapolis.

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”

Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts—think chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs—ranging from four to 15 feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. You can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. Raspberry Island, 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster

Bluegrass. 7 p.m. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis.

With Matt Winn. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

9 to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Eagan Funfest City of Eagan

Eagan Funfest

Featuring a carnival with rides and games, parades both big and small, food trucks, fireworks (Fri. at 10 p.m.), and live music featuring the intriguingly named Pork Tornados. The first few days are at the festival grounds, with the party moving to Viking Lakes on Saturday. 4-10:30 p.m. Thu.; 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fri.; 1-10 p.m. Sat. Funfest Festival Grounds, 1501 Central Pkwy., Eagan. Sat: Viking Lakes, 2685 Vikings Cir., Eagan.

Featuring a dance party, hands-on crafts, inflatables, a foam party, kids bingo, lawn games, and food trucks, all ending in a sensory-friendly drone show. 6-10 p.m. Round Lake Park, 16691 Valley View Rd., Eden Prairie.

Anoka's Annual Fireworks

10 p.m. Castle Field, 600 Castle Field Blvd., Anoka.

Featuring tons of food trucks; live music from Flashmob!, Angelica Cantanti Youth Choirs, and the Medalist Concert Band; and fireworks at dusk. Find more info here. 5-10:30 p.m. Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington.

Watch (always free) live harness racing with free admission and parking, family-friendly entertainment, food trucks, giveaways, specials, and more both outside or indoors. 6 p.m. Running Aces Casino, Hotel & Racetrack, 15201 Running Aces Blvd., Columbus.

Food trucks, entertainment, music, and fireworks. 7-10:30 p.m. Aquila Park, 3110 Xylon Ave. S., St. Louis Park.

Fourth of July Chanhassen

Featuring carnival rides and concessions, a business expo, Taste of Chanhassen, a beer garden, kiddie parade, live music, a street dance, a classic car show, and all kinds of other things. Hours vary; find a complete schedule of hours here. Thu.-Fri. City Center Park, 7700 Market Blvd., Chanhassen.

Fourth of July Coon Rapids

Featuring carnival games, food trucks, live music, and fireworks on Fri. noon to 10 p.m. Thu.; noon to 7:30 p.m. Fri.; fireworks at 10 p.m. Fri. Find more details here. Boulevard Plaza, 11002 Crooked Lake Blvd., Coon Rapids.

Red, White, and Boom City of Minneapolis

FRIDAY

Red, White, and Boom

Red, White, and Boom is more than just a night of fireworks over the Mississippi River set to misunderstood anthems from Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp, and Woody Guthrie. This year, it’s a full-blown daylong downtown Minneapolis fest. That means free yoga in the morning, a makers’ market until 4 p.m., food trucks all hours, and pickleball, free dance lessons, and DJ tunes taking you from the afternoon into the evening. Find more details about parking and viewing spots online. 10 a.m.; 10 p.m. fireworks. West side of the Mississippi River, at Water Works and the Stone Arch Bridge parking lots, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Looking for a fireworks-free way to celebrate the Fourth? This long-running, much-loved fest is a great fit. Things kick off with a morning run, followed by a parade that travels along Como Avenue from Luther Place to Langford Park. From there, folks can enjoy a variety of chill family lawn activities, sports tournaments (yes, there will be pickleball), food trucks, and live music from Ticket to Brasil, the Foxgloves, and Light of the Moon Trio. Find more details at 4thinthepark.org or via their Facebook event page. Free. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Langford Park, 30 Langford Park, St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

Food trucks in a parking lot! 4:30-9 p.m. Fri. through Sep. 12. 1570-1590 White Bear Ave. & Hoyt Ave. E., St. Paul.

Featuring open gameplay with a variety of video game consoles and board games, tournaments open for anyone to enter, trivia, indie game developers showcasing their latest projects, and live music from Abandon Quest, DJ Eve, and MangaBookGuy. Find the complete schedule of events here. Fri.-Sun. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Freedom from Pants Ride FB

Freedom From Pants Ride XIX

Is it even summer if you don’t ride your bike in your underwear in celebration of America? Look, in these dark days we need to find joy where we can. So if Minneapolis’s time-honored tradition of riding a bike pantsless through town hits the spot, so be it. As always, dress in as little or as much clothing as you feel comfortable in, don’t be a handsy/chatty creep, and BYO beer, water, and sunscreen. This year’s route, which is subject to change, will start at Nicollet Island then head on to Loring Park, South Cedar Lake Beach, and end on the Sabo Bridge. Keep up to date on changes and planned stop times at freedomfrompantsride.com or on Facebook. Free. 6 p.m. Nicollet Island, 2 Merriam St., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

There are multiple ways to win at Meteor’s inaugural Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest. Speed eating, of course, is always an option, and there will be two heats of competition to reward the athletes who can house 10 dogs in the shortest amount of time. But in addition to the speed-eating competitions, there will be a round of glizzy chomping that’s a little more… interpretive. “In between heats we will also be doing a round of ‘performances’ featuring a more artistic side of eating a hot dog,” is how Meteor bar manager Tyler Kleinow describes it. Tantalizing, no? The whole thing is being hosted by drag star The Other Jeannie Retelle, and we’ve heard a rumor that the author of this very blurb is judging the competition, along with Dan Herman from Falling Knife and former Meteor bar manager and hot dog enthusiast Ash Murray. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. Meteor Bar, 2027 N. Second St. #2202, Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Summer Concert Series: Favourite Girl

Rock/pop. With Liam Halloran. 5:30-7:15 p.m. 50th & France, Edina.

Rock and Rockets Mystic Lake Casino

Food trucks, fireworks, and live music from Al Jardine and the Pet Sounds Band and Doug Collins. 5-10:30 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake.

10 p.m. Lake Ann Park, 1456 W. 78th St., Chanhassen.

Featuring a kids’ bike parade, a petting zoo, food vendors, fireworks, and tunes from the Percolators, Sawyer's Dream, and Jake + Josie. 11 a.m. to 9:50 p.m. Excelsior Commons, 135 Lake St., Excelsior.

Food, music, and fireworks. 3-10:30 p.m. Round Lake Park, 16691 Valley View Rd., Eden Prairie.

Family fun ending with fireworks. 6–9:30 p.m. Johnny Cake Ridge Park East, 5800 140th St. W., Apple Valley.

10 p.m. National Sports Center, 1750-105th Ave. NE, Blaine.

Featuring tunes from the First John Philip Sousa Memorial Band, two food trucks, and fireworks at dusk. 7p.m. Rosland Park, 4300 W. 66th St., Edina.

10 p.m. Mendakota Park, 2111 Dodd Rd., Mendota Heights.

With fair food, a beer garden, live music, and fireworks. 3-10:30 p.m. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield.

Featuring tunes from Capital Sons, Audio Circus, the St. Croix Jazz Orchestra, and fireworks at dusk. 5:30 p.m. Lowell Park, 201 Water St. N., Stillwater.

With a plane flyover, music, food, and fireworks. 6 p.m. 4958 Lake Ave. N., White Bear Lake.

House of Hope Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fri. through October 31. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Labor Day. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through October 31. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Trickster Tacos FB

SATURDAY

Is St. Paul becoming a food festival destination? With two hugely popular Asian markets, plus festivals celebrating German, Hmong, Thai, and Indian culture and eats, I’d say yes. And now we’ve got this Indigenous event, featuring over 20 food trucks and chefs. We’re talking BBQ, tacos, churros, fry bread, and more from the likes of Trickster Tacos, Indigenous Food Labs, Wanna Wotapi, and Pow Wow Grounds. There will also be live performances, local vendors, lawn games, and resources from community groups. Find updates and more info here. Free. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Harriet Island Regional Park, 200 Dr. Justus Ohage Blvd., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

Featuring art kits, activities, film screenings, and more. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

A free sketching workshop led by Jim Lammers, whose work is currently featured in “Urban Observations Exhibition.” Registration is required; visit landmarkcenter.org. Noon to 2 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul.

3:30–5:30 p.m. Graze Food Hall, 520 N. Fourth St., Minneapolis.

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

With QRRRKY. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

6-8 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

With D.M.C.A. Quartet. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Big band. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Taste of Minnesota FB

Taste of Minnesota

Through the '80s and '90s, this food ‘n’ tunes bash was held outside the State Capitol. It relocated to St. Paul’s Harriet Island in 2003, and, finally, lasted for a couple of years out in Waconia before shutting down in 2015. In 2023, the relaunched Taste of Minnesota, a free two-day festival along Nicollet Mall, was framed by city leaders as a Minneapolis-is-back victory lap. Now, following some logistical hiccups in year one but strong attendance across both installments, organizers are already calling it “beloved.” We’ll see about that, but this year’s lineup is the strongest since Taste’s recent resurrection. On Saturday, we've got eternal rock 'n' roller Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and power-pop pioneers Cheap Trick headlining, with Bluewater Kings Band, Rhythm Street Movement, and A Steele Family Affair adding support. Come Sunday, State Farm pitchman Ludacris will bring a career's worth of rap bangers after a set from local hip-hop star Nur-D, with David Yang, Frankie Torres, and Good for Gary rounding out that bill. There’ll be Fancy Ray. There’ll be Andrew Zimmern. There’ll be a small army of food trucks. Crucially, there’ll be no cost involved, though you gotta RSVP for tix. Free. Noon to 10 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Washington Avenue & Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jay Boller

That’s right, Minneapolis: St. Paul, home of the original Taste of Minnesota, has its own tasty fest today too. This one is a little, um, smaller scale, but looks like a good time. In fact, it might be even better if you prefer a less packed street fest. It’s also free, with food trucks and booths showcasing local businesses, a kid-friendly play zone, and live music onstage over two days this weekend. Noon to 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 1201 Maryland Ave., St. Paul. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

8 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

7-9:45 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Ukulele tunes. 7 p.m. Water Works at Mill Ruins Park, 425 W. River Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Hair of the Dog Party July 5 Party Forgotten Star Brewing

Hair of the Dog Party July 5 Party

Featuring BOGO pints and $5 bloody beers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., live Americana covers in the beer garden, and a hot dog flight. Get a free pitcher of Northstar Cream Ale if you show up in a hot dog costume. Noon to 3 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Drive, Fridley.

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 200 Burnsville Pkwy., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 23. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through October 22; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. July 20 through September 20. 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT accepted. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat. through October 28. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat., through October 11. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University & Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known at the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. June 14 through October 4. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

Thai Sunday Market Promo

SUNDAY

Thai Sunday Market

Featuring food, artists and artisans, and entertainment. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 24. Wat Promwachirayan, 2544 Hwy. 100 S., St. Louis Park.

The Summer of Craft & Curiosity Makers Market

Shop wares from seven different makers. 1-5 p.m. Lodge of Lazarus Crow, 560 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Yep, on the sixth. With picnic/carnival eats and a kids’ bike raffle. 6-11:30 p.m. Kingston Park, 9195 75th St. S., Cottage Grove.

7-10 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Big band. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

With A Sunken Ship Irony, Better Devils. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Kingfield Farmers' Market

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th Street), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., through October 26. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. starting June 15 through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Markets on Main

A new farmers market?! Yep! This weekly event includes locally sourced foodstuffs, goods from farmers and florists, vintage shopping, and Minnesota makers on the plaza. Now through mid-October. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. Riverplace, 1 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info at marketsonmainmpls.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2-7 p.m. Sun. right by the bandshell through August 31. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.