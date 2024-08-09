Freeloader Friday: 98 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

Definitely normal shark behavior. 'Jaws'

FRIDAY

Star Tribune Music & Movies: Jaws

If I worked for the upper Midwest’s largest media organization, I would simply put an iota of marketing muscle behind the very cool music/movies series my org plans each August. But hey, I don’t and the Strib doesn’t, so we’re here to let you know that the annual Lake Harriet Bandshell bash kicks off today with a killer pairing: exciting local pop musicians Annie XO and Ber, followed by Steven Spielberg’s endlessly rewatchable 1975 shark romp Jaws. As the Strib marketing team promises/threatens: “Bring the whole family and get ready for a boatload of fun and a night that’ll keep you bobbing up for more!” We’d tease the following three weeks of band + movie pairings… but the information doesn’t appear online, as far as we can tell. Great work, guys. Free. Event starts at 5:30; movie begins at dusk. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Black Bike Week: Happy Hour Ride

A round-trip bike jaunt to Malcolm Yards, Surly Brewery, and O’Shaughnessy. Bring money for drinks. Find more about Black Bike Week here. 6-9:30 p.m. Venture Bikes Midtown, 1834 10th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Blak Grit

An art exhibition featuring “seven bad ass art m*thafu*kas”: seangarrison, A Drew Hammond, Miko Simmons, Ron Brown, Flahn Manly, Nnamdi “Dio” Darlington, and Shea Maze. 6-9:30 p.m. Gallery 332, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE., Minneapolis.

Lakeside Guitar Fest

This annual showcase of guitar wizardry is full of surprises. The local musicians are always top-notch and at least one of the out-of-towners is a “Wow, really?” booking. This year that honor belongs to Jamaldeen Tacuma, the veteran bass innovator who’s probably best known for his work in Ornette Coleman’s electric jazz group, Prime Time. But that’s not to slight Ava Mendoza, the avant-gardist who was just in town in May with Bill Orcutt’s electric guitar quartet. As for the Minnesotans, Paul Metzger will improvise experimentally on banjo, Alan Sparhawk will jam with an undisclosed set of “friends,” and guitarist Yohannes Tona presents his new project Made In Abyssinia. Free. 6-9:30 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Sat. Como Pavilion, 1360 Lexington Pkwy. N., St Paul; find times and more info here. Also Saturday—Keith Harris

Black Panther

Movie at dusk. Como Lakeside Pavilion, 1199 Midway Pkwy., St. Paul.

Ancient Waves

Rock. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Side By Side

Women's acapella barbershop octet. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Minnehaha Park Market

Featuring local makers, food, and drinks. 4-8 p.m. Fridays through August. Minnehaha Falls Park Pavilion, 4825 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

SOLIDSTATE, SUPERMODIFIED, Audrey Robinson

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Squid City Slingers

Folksy, bluesy tunes. 6:30 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Machinery Hill

Machinery Hill

Blues, rock. 6-8 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Holding On

Paintings and drawings by Steve Smith. 5-9 p.m. ArT at 967 Payne, 967 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

30th Anniversary Sale

Featuring three days of discounts, raffle prizes, and more. Fri.-Sun. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Beaches, Bands, and Brews

Featuring yard games, Americana tunes from Sawyer’s Dream, and food and drink for purchase by D’s Kitchen, The Pork Chop Guys, Rock Elm Tavern, and Luce Line Brewery. 6-9 p.m. Medicine Lake Park, 1740 East Medicine Lake Blvd., Plymouth.

Strictly Bball Weekend

High school basketball players from across the country face off, including Friday’s Game ChangeHER Creator Basketball Shootout and the Strictly HS 3x3 Nationals on Saturday. 6-9 p.m. Fri.; 4-8:30 p.m. Sat. Mall of America – Huntington Bank Rotunda.

Valerie Evans and Will DeBlaey Duo

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Thunderheads

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Classically Tamed, Katy Vernon

Free tunes at the Plaza on Nolan Mains. 5-8 p.m. 50th & France, Edina.

Jared Justen

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Warehouse District Live

The fate of Open Streets may be uncertain, but every weekend a part of First Avenue will be closed to cars—and not just for construction reasons. Described as “an enhanced pedestrian zone,” Warehouse District Live will offer things that big cities normally have in their downtown areas: food trucks, extended seating areas, and more public bathrooms. Wow! So do some bar-hopping, sit outside and eat, walk in the middle of the street, and wonder why so many exurban Twitter users are so scared of downtown. Free. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fri.-Sat. First Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth Streets, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October—Jessica Armbruster

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fridays through October 25. Hope Church, 797 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.-Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 25. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

4-8 p.m. Fridays through August 30. 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Imagine 6th Avenue North Bump Opera

SATURDAY

Imagine 6th Avenue North

Event aims to gain community input on neighborhood transportation issues. With community quilt building hosted by Million Artist Movement, free food, a pop-up market with over 20 North Side artists and makers, face painting, a bouncy house, and music from Northside artists like Traiveon, Casual Confusion, and Se’anna. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Harrison Park, 503 N. Irving Ave., Minneapolis.

Black Bike Week: Leo’s Light Up the Night “Glow Roll”

Arrive early to install lights on bikes. Find more about Black Bike Week here. 6:30 p.m. meet; 7:30 p.m. roll out. Venture Bikes, 1000 Midtown Greenway, Minneapolis.

Culture & Craft BIPOC Market

Featuring goods from eight local makers, plus food, live music, and a bounce house. 1-5 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Chariots of the Gods Van Show

Chariots of the Gods Van Show

Awww yeah! This custom van and vintage camper show and camp-out includes a vendor mart, live music, a food truck, and beer. Fuck yeah. The market starts up at noon, tunes begin at 2 p.m. 211 St. Anthony Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Buy Nothing Event

Giveaway and take home free stuff. Bring goods in usable condition by 8:30 a.m. to secure a table. With free coffee and parking. 9 a.m. to noon. River City Church, 301 NE Main St., Minneapolis.

Early Show

With Eldest Daughter, Jordy Vaughn, Finick. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bethany Larson & The Bees Knees

Outside. With Johanna Mathews. 6-10 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Danger Club

With Enemy In The Sky, Burning Peasant. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Vintage & Makers Market

Noon to 5 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Indeed Brewing Company

Flavor Fest 2

Flavor World was just a clothing brand when it launched in 2018, but six years later it’s a whole lot more: In addition to offering printing services, they’ve hosted fashion shows, music fests, art exhibits, and even released a magazine, Flavor Mag. For a look at everything the south Minneapolis-based creative brand has been up to over the past several years, swing by Flavor Fest 2 at Indeed, where they’ll have live music from Miloe, Creeping Charlie, Jonny Darko, and more, along with the release of the second edition of Flavor Mag. Not enough for ya? They’ll also have art vendors and food trucks, and, of course, beer and THC bevs. Free. 1-10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Company, 711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Voltage Controller

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Doug Otto and The Getaways, John Till

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Downtown Mpls Street Art Festival Tony Nelson

Downtown Mpls Street Art Festival

Did you miss Chalkfest out in Maple Grove earlier this summer? Well you’re in luck, as downtown Minneapolis is hosting its own street art fest this weekend. Take a stroll along the Mall and you’ll find a variety of artists making art, including intricate chalk pieces that trick the eye, large-scale murals on buildings, and aerosol artistry. Indie artisans Jackalope Arts will be hosting a makers’ fair, with over 100 local creators sharing and selling their wares. There will also be opportunities to create art, play giant games like chess and Connect 4, listen to lots of live music, and score ears from food trucks. Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Nicollet Mall, from 6th to 11th Streets, Minneapolis. Also Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Jackalope Arts Fair

Featuring 100+ local artists, fashion designers, jewelry makers, and more. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Nicollet Mall between 6th and 11th Streets, Minneapolis.

Augtoberfest

Don’t be alarmed: You still have several weeks before Oktoberfests start up in September. The folks at Indeed are just celebrating August, Bavarian party-style. For those who are over the light beers of summer, they’ll have five different lagers on tap, including the Schickemode festbier. German (but also summertime-friendly!) eats like wieners and pretzels will be available to snack on as well. Other fun includes hammer-schlagen (the nail game), polka tunes from the Concord Singers, and an artists’ mart hosted by Market Collective MN. Free. 1-10 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Disco Death

Disco Death 2 Year Anniversary

Disco Death’s vintage markets are almost always worth a Saturday morning stop—if there’s a better way to start off your weekend than browsing clothing, books, and records with a fancy coffee drink in hand, we’ve not found it yet. This one’ll be extra special, because DDR is celebrating its second trip around the sun. “Two years might not seem that long but for us it's been a TRIP!” the Disco Death guys write, and hey, you don’t have to explain it to us; launching a business is hard stuff. (Revisit Racket’s 2022 chat with the Disco Death guys about their record store/coffee shop/film lab here.) Vendors include Primary Colors Vintage, Siempre Viva Vintage, and Tooth Saint, and there’ll be barbecue. Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Disco Death Records, 721 W. 26th St.; more info here.—Em Cassel

The Black Market

This monthly market features 60 local, Black-owned businesses as well as food trucks, activities, and more. 2-7 p.m. The Case Building, 767 Eustis St., St. Paul.

Nershfest

Nershfest was once a collection of friends who, loosely inspired by Bill Nershi of the String Cheese Incident, crafted Spotify playlists to blast from stages in their backyards. Nowadays, the party has grown into a first-rate Twin Cities block party with a rock-solid lineup of live music (Bad Bad Hats, Raffaella, Lupin, Sleeping Jesus, and China Rider) and a deep roster of food trucks (Cuchillo, KCM Egg Rolls, and Bad Rooster, the latter of whom’s owner has been the subject of culty speculation). An exclusive Mexican Lager riff, Nershi Nectar, will be on tap for the party, which features the titular Nersh on posters as some sort of demonic party animal. We love you, Nersh! Free before 8 p.m., $10 after. 11 a.m.-midnight. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Plein Air SmackDown X Groveland Gallery

Groveland Gallery’s Plein Air SmackDown X

Twenty-one Groveland Gallery artists and guests make live art at Lake Harriet. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lake Harriet, Minneapolis.

Porch Party | Art Sale

4-6 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

Manchester Derby (Community Shield)

Morning sports! 9 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Wrexham vs. Wycombe

Sports on TV! 11:30 a.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Food Truck Fest

Featuring yard games, DJ tunes, and eats from five or more food trucks. 2-8 p.m. HeadFlyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Art on the Edge Festival

Featuring over 60 artists and vendors who focus on the metaphysical world. With food trucks, music, hands-on art making, psychic readings, and more. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 4254 S. Zenith Ave., Minneapolis.

Holly Streekstra

Open Studio Saturdays

Open studios, sales, special receptions, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Holly Streekstra: Interpreting the Invisible Universe

Works use encaustic paint, photograms, and photo-based collages to investigate and explore images of deep space. Noon to 4 p.m. Kolman & Reeb Gallery, Northrup King Building, Studio 395, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Second Saturday Open Studios

Explore the work of local artists in three buildings on the Casket campus. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Boom Con

It’s a free geek party this weekend at Boom Island, where the folks at 2D Con will team up with the brewery for a daylong celebration of all kinds of nerdery. Revelers can battle it out at the all-day Super Smash Bros competition, which is open to all. A ton of authors will be stopping by, with readings and book talks every 30 minutes (check online for the full schedule). A vendors’ mart will offer quirky wares from local makers, and a cosplay contest (at 5:45 p.m.) will feature lots of looks. There will be karaoke in the parking lot all day, pro-tunes in the evening (7 p.m.) by Theology Music, special event-only beers on tap, and a tech collection drive hosted by Free Geek (check here for a list on the kind of electronics and accessories accepted). Free. Noon to 11 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.—Jessica Armbruster

Art Beagle Backup Band

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

B-4

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

4 Down/6 Across

Americana tunes. 5:30 p.m. Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

Sweet Science Ice Cream Sampler

Try lots of locally made flavors. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seward Co-op Creamery Cafe, 2823 Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Wish

Movie at dusk. Folwell Recreation Center, 1615 N. Dowling Ave., Minneapolis.

Fix-It Clinic

Bring all kinds of broken things and figure out how to fix it. Noon to 4 p.m. Southdale Library, 7001 York Ave. S., Edina.

Excelsior Flea Market

Hang out on Lake Minnetonka while shopping from local vendors, artisans, artists, and more. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. 10 Water St., Excelsior. Through September 21

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 26. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street, where they have pedicab rides from the lot to the market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 24. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the School District

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers’ Market

Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods plus free fitness classes, chef cook-offs, and more. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through September 21. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 12. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 2nd St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 5. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

Toolbox Makers Market

SUNDAY

August Makers Market

Shop from a dozen’ish local artists. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Toolbox Collective, 3400 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

7th Annual Pollinator Festival

Wakan Tipi Awanyankapi hosts an afternoon of fun including environmental education activities, Native-owned small businesses, live music, food trucks, plant walks, canoeing, and more. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phalen Regional Park, 1600 Phalen Dr. E, St. Paul.

Jacuzzi Puma

3:30-5 p.m. Surly Brewing Co. Festival Field, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Colorful Expressions

Featuring work by Michael Birawer, Sue Mooney, Lisa Roy, Andrew Sjodin, and Isaac Theobald. 4-6 p.m. Stonebridge Lofts, 1120 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Vintage Market Darin Kamnetz

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Noon to 4 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Eldest Daughter, Emmy Woods

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Early Show R&R Sundays

With Jeff Ray. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds

7-10 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Percolators Band

Sixties-era vocal harmony rock. 2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Kenwood Symphony Orchestra

5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Odd Market XL

This week’s installment is extra big. Oddities include zines, baked goods, vintage, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKET

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 9 through October 27. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 27. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays starting June 16 through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays right by the bandshell through August 25. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.