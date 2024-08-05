Pickup Truck Opera, Nershfest, Street Art in Downtown: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

Clockwise left: Blackout Improv, Pena Flamenca, 'Intimate and Appropriate,' 'Juliet & Juliet: Improvised Shakespeare,' 'The Brothers Dangus Vol. 3: Wealth and Hellness,' and 'Turn Your Suck Into Success.' Fringe Fest, 2024

MONDAY 8.5

Fringe Festival Week 2

Various Locations

Theater fanatics: Your marathon awaits you. Every August, the Fringe Fest brings us a metric crapton of theater meant to be consumed buffet-style. Nearly 100 theater orgs, troupes, and houses are coming to town, so it’s not really cliché to say there’s a little bit of everything here. There will be comedies, there will be musicals, there will be biting social satires, there will be silly puff pieces. There will be gems, and there will be bombs. These are short productions mostly under one hour each, so if you find yourself in the latter situation, it will be blessedly short. But oh, when you find a gem it’s truly magic. Pro tip: Ask people in line or in the theater before the show what they’ve seen and liked to help you find the best good stuff. Plan your Fringe by checking out the schedule at minnesotafringe.org. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Comedy Bang! Bang!

Fitzgerald Theater

Does Scott Aukerman receive the proper amount of credit for his vast influence on modern comedy, podcasting, and yes, comedy podcasting? Since launching Comedy Bang Bang as a radio show in 2009, the lightning-quick host has showcased entire generations of improv comics who’ve gone on to incredible careers—Lauren Lapkus, Paul Rust, Neil Campbell, Ben Schwartz, and Thomas Middleditch, just to name a handful. Tonight’s live podcast recording at the Fitz will feature fan-favorite Paul F. Tompkins (listen to Herzog listening to his Herzog), plus other friends of the reliably hilarious pod. Be sure to revisit our shoehorned attempt to localize a Q&A with Aukerman from 2022. $39.75+. 7 p.m. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

TUESDAY 8.6

Blink 182

Target Center

The latest much-ballyhooed Blink-182 reunion tour—this one featuring the return of prodigal son Tom DeLonge—got off to a rocky start when the band’s all-world drummer, Travis Barker, injured his finger so badly it required surgery. Now, finally, the world’s greatest pop-punk band is at full power. “Edging,” the lead single from last year's comeback album, suggested a return to their self-titled artistic opus from 2003. (One More Time... ended up being... just OK.) Never mind mercurial DeLonge’s (increasingly non-crackpot) extraterrestrial obsession, and forget Barker’s odd turn as a tabloid fixture: Following co-frontman Mark Hoppus’s victory over cancer, the vibes in Blink land appear stronger than ever. The trio’s fun, muscular Coachella set felt like celebratory fan service. Opening are Pierce The Veil and Astronoid. $39-$550. 7 p.m. 600 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Pickup Truck Opera Mixed Precipitation

THURSDAY 8.8

Pickup Truck Opera Volume Four: Faust

Various Locations

Now in its 16th year, Mixed Precipitation’s Pickup Truck Opera returns with a mashup of opera, Top 40 hits, and theater in the parks, gardens, and bluffs of Minnesota. This time they’re tackling Faust, Charles Gounod’s operatic take on the legendary tale where a man makes a classic “buy now, pay later” deal with the devil. This version takes place in the not-so-distant future when Dr. Faust strives to save people on our dying planet before Méphistophélès comes to collect. Add in some new wave disco tunes and Depeche Mode, and you’ve got a thoroughly modern take on a work penned in 1859. Find a list of locations and make reservations at mixed precipitation.org. $5-$45 suggested donation. Through September 15—Jessica Armbruster

Vegan Night Market

Reverie Cafe + Bar

This is the last (for now!) in the summer’s series of Vegan Night Markets hosted by Tried and True Confections and Reverie Cafe + Bar. Head to the restaurant’s secluded patio, sip a cocktail, enjoy live music, and wander the tree-canopied courtyard while you shop plant-based wares from vendors selling art, baked goods, and more. Free. 5-8 p.m. 1517 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Definitely normal shark behavior. 'Jaws'

FRIDAY 8.9

Star Tribune Music & Movies: Jaws

Lake Harriet Bandshell

If I worked for the upper Midwest’s largest media organization, I would simply put an iota of marketing muscle behind the very cool music/movies series my news org plans each August. But hey, I don’t and the Strib doesn’t, so we’re here to let you know that the annual Lake Harriet Bandshell bash kicks off today with a killer pairing: exciting local pop musicians Annie XO and Ber, followed by Steven Spielberg’s endlessly rewatchable 1975 shark romp Jaws. As the Strib marketing team promises/threatens: “Bring the whole family and get ready for a boatload of fun and a night that’ll keep you bobbing up for more!” We’d tease the following weeks of band + movie pairings… but the information doesn’t appear online, as far as we can tell. Maybe this is 2024's sole installment? Free. Event starts at 5:30; movie begins at dusk. 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Lakeside Guitar Fest

Como Pavilion

This annual showcase of guitar wizardry is full of surprises. The local musicians are always top-notch and at least one of the out-of-towners is a “Wow, really?” booking. This year that honor belongs to Jamaldeen Tacuma, the veteran bass innovator who’s probably best known for his work in Ornette Coleman’s electric jazz group, Prime Time. But that’s not to slight Ava Mendoza, the avant-gardist who was just in town in May with Bill Orcutt’s electric guitar quartet. As for the Minnesotans, Paul Metzger will improvise experimentally on banjo, Alan Sparhawk will jam with an undisclosed set of “friends,” and guitarist Yohannes Tona presents his new project Made In Abyssinia. Free. 6-9:30 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Sat. 1360 Lexington Pkwy. N., St Paul; find times and more info here. Also Saturday—Keith Harris

A view to a music fest. Indeed Brewing Company

SATURDAY 8.10

Flavor Fest 2

Indeed Brewing Company

Flavor World was just a clothing brand when it launched in 2018, but six years later it’s a whole lot more: In addition to offering printing services, they’ve hosted fashion shows, music fests, art exhibits, and even released a magazine called Flavor Mag. For a look at everything the south Minneapolis-based creative brand has been up to over the past several years, swing by Flavor Fest 2 at Indeed, where they’ll have live music from Miloe, Creeping Charlie, Jonny Darko, and more, along with the release of the second edition of Flavor Mag. Not enough for ya? They’ll also have art vendors and food trucks, and, of course, beer and THC bevs. Free. 1-10 p.m. 711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

TGNP Party 2024



Icehouse



Totally Gross National Product has been around for two decades (a little longer actually) and the adventurous Minneapolis label is throwing itself a belated 20th anniversary party with DJs, solo acts, and bands playing inside and outside of Icehouse throughout the afternoon and evening. The lineup includes label linchpins like Marijuana Deathsquads, MCs like Greg Grease, veterans like Alan Sparhawk, and relative newcomers like Papa Mbye. Plus the ever-versatile Andrew Broder, a solo set from Poliça’s Channy Leaneagh, and, as they say, much more. $40. 3 p.m. 2528 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Disco Death

Disco Death 2 Year Anniversary

Disco Death Records

Disco Death’s vintage markets are almost always worth a Saturday morning stop—if there’s a better way to start off your weekend than browsing clothing, books, and records with a fancy coffee drink in hand, we’ve not found it yet. This one’ll be extra special, because DDR is celebrating its second trip around the sun. “Two years might not seem that long but for us it's been a TRIP!” the Disco Death guys write, and hey, you don’t have to explain it to us; launching a business is hard stuff. (Revisit Racket’s 2022 chat with the Disco Death guys about their record store/coffee shop/film lab here.) Vendors include Primary Colors Vintage, Siempre Viva Vintage, and Tooth Saint, and there’ll be barbecue. Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 721 W. 26th St.; more info here.—Em Cassel

Downtown Mpls Street Art Festival

Nicollet Mall

Did you miss Chalkfest out in Maple Grove earlier this summer? Well you’re in luck, as downtown Minneapolis is hosting its own street art fest this weekend. Take a stroll along the Mall and you’ll find a variety of artists making art, including intricate chalk pieces that trick the eye, large-scale murals on buildings, and aerosol artistry. Indie artisans Jackalope Arts will be hosting a makers’ fair, with over 100 local creators sharing and selling their wares. There will also be opportunities to create art, play giant games like chess and Connect 4, listen to lots of live music, and score ears from food trucks. Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Nicollet Mall, from Sixth to 11th Streets, Minneapolis. Also Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Nershfest

Inbound BrewCo

Nershfest was once a collection of friends who, loosely inspired by Bill Nershi of the String Cheese Incident, crafted Spotify playlists to blast from stages in their backyards. Nowadays, the party has grown into a first-rate Twin Cities block party with a rock-solid lineup of live music (Bad Bad Hats, Raffaella, Lupin, Sleeping Jesus, and China Rider) and a deep roster of food trucks (Cuchillo, KCM Egg Rolls, and Bad Rooster, the latter of whom’s owner has been the subject of culty speculation). An exclusive Mexican Lager riff, Nershi Nectar, will be on tap for the party, which features the titular Nersh on posters as some sort of demonic party animal. We love you, Nersh! Free before 8 p.m., $10 after. 11 a.m.-midnight. 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Boom Con

Boom Island Brewing

It’s a free geek party this weekend at Boom Island, where the folks at 2D Con will team up with the brewery for a daylong celebration of all kinds of nerdery. Revelers can battle it out at the all-day Super Smash Bros competition, which is open to all. A ton of authors will be stopping by, with readings and book talks every 30 minutes (check online for the full schedule). A vendors’ mart will offer quirky wares from local makers, and a cosplay contest (at 5:45 p.m.) will feature lots of looks. There will be karaoke in the parking lot all day, pro-tunes in the evening (7 p.m.) by Theology Music, special event-only beers on tap, and a tech collection drive hosted by Free Geek (check here for a list on the kind of electronics and accessories accepted). Free. Noon to 11 p.m. 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.—Jessica Armbruster

Augtoberfest

Insight Brewing

Don’t be alarmed: You still have several weeks before Oktoberfests start up in September. The folks at Indeed are just celebrating August, Bavarian style. For those who are over hazebois, they’ll have five different lagers on tap, including the Schickemode festbier. German (but also summertime-friendly!) eats like wieners and pretzels will be available to snack on as well. Other fun includes hammer-schlagen (the nail game), polka tunes from the Concord Singers, and an artists’ mart hosted by Market Collective MN. Free. 1-10 p.m. 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Brian Huddleston for Walker Art Center

ONGOING

The Long Take

Trylon

This series brings you just what it says: movies featuring long, uninterrupted takes. And fittingly, it’s a long series, running throughout the summer. But though they all include at least one bravura sequence, these films offer much more than just flashy technique. Orson Welles’s Touch of Evil (showing again tonight and tomorrow) got things rolling over the weekend, and in the weeks to come you’ll get a chance to check out international arthouse champs like Tarkovsky and Antonioni, modern Asian greats like Hong Kong action master Johnnie To and Park Chan-wook, and movies you can never see too often, like Children of Men and Goodfellas. Let me put in a special word for the elegant The Earrings of Madame de…, directed by the incomparable Max Ophuls, a man so in love with long takes that James Mason once wrote a poem about him that began *extremely James Mason voice* “A shot that does not call for tracks/Is agony for poor old Max.” 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; find complete showtimes and more info here. Through August 27—Keith Harris

Colbert: Sexy, Sophisticated, Hilarious

The Heights

It Happened One Night is about as classic as classics come, a zany comedy and a reminder of how horny folks were for Clark Gable in an undershirt way back in the ’30s. I only refrain from calling The Palm Beach Story screwball master Preston Sturges’s best because I don’t feel like arguing with fans of The Lady Eve. Both are part of this month-long Colbert tribute, and neither would work without her. But lots of people know those movies, so I am here to praise Mitchell Leisen’s undersung Midnight, a comedy built from synopsis-defying twists and turns that also features Don Ameche as a Hungarian. The series is rounded out by Cecil B. DeMille’s Cleopatra, one of those Old Hollywood extravaganzas that’s more read about than seen these days, and the original Imitation of Life. (They’ll be showing the better known Douglas Sirk version as well, so you cineastes can compare and contrast.) $12. 3951 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights; find showtimes, ticket prices, and more info here. Through August 29—Keith Harris

Lowertown Sounds

Mears Park

Proper, functioning cities should rock. With the annual, free, weekly, outdoor Lowertown Sounds program St. Paul is privy to this in ways Minneapolis could really learn from. When this year’s lineup was announced, organizers noted that over half of the acts are new this summer. Non-musical offerings include great beer from Wabasha Brewing Co., Dual Citizen Brewing Co., Utepils Brewing, and MetroNOME Brewing, plus wine from Alexis Bailly Vineyard and a rotating cast of 20 food trucks. Free. 6-9:30 p.m. 221 5th St. E., St. Paul; find more info here. Weekly through August 29—Jay Boller

TC River Rats

Mississippi River

What is Ratagascar? It’s not a place (we checked); it’s not a movie about a vermin chef (we think). It’s this summer’s thematic show from the Twin Cities River Rats, the local water skiing crew that has been carving up the Mississippi River since 1979. Specifically, the Rats say, “Ratagascar is filled with adventure, including high-flying jumps, tall pyramids, powerful balancing acts, and barefoot tricks.” Hm, sounds a lot like all River Rats shows, but there ain’t a damn thing wrong with that. As always, this team of rivertop tricksters performs for free and for the whole family. Bring some chairs and blankets, buy some concessions, and enjoy a Minneapolis summertime institution. Free. 6:30 p.m. 1758 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis; find more info here. Thursdays through August—Jay Boller

Keith Haring: Art Is for Everybody

Walker Art Center



Keith Haring was a hugely influential artist in the 1980s and, whether you know it or not, he still is today. The Pennsylvania-raised, NYC-based artist first gained notoriety in the early ‘80s for his subway graffiti art, adorning unused black ad space with crawling babies, barking dogs, and UFOs. A year or two later, he would emerge with projects above ground, including a billboard in Times Square, a mural on the Lower East Side, and the covers of Vanity Fair and Newsweek. His friends and collaborators included Madonna, Grace Jones, and Jean-Michele Basquiat. Regardless of his meteoric rise, Haring wanted his art to be approachable, accessible, and affordable, so he kept most of his pieces in the public sphere. Though his work was crowd pleasing, it was also political, whether it was celebrating queer love, calling for an end to apartheid in South Africa, or promoting safe sex. Though Haring died in 1990 from complications from AIDS, his prolific collection and enduring messages live on. For “Art Is for Everybody,” over 100 works and archival pieces will be on display at the Walker, including ephemera from his 1984 residency at the museum. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through September 8—Jessica Armbruster

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Speaking of stuff to do on rooftops, Skyline Mini Golf is also back this week. While some putt-putt courses aim for putting green realism others go full spectacle. At the Walker, it’s all about the latter, with holes featuring giant hot dogs, mirrored surfaces, tiny odes to the cities, and wacky opportunities to become an obstacle for putters yourself. Don’t expect to work on your handicap here; this course takes mini golf almost to the point of parody as you’ll find yourself testing your skills at ping pong, pool, and Plinketto. Just roll with the chaos–that’s part of the fun. $12 ($10 Walker members and ages 7-18); free for ages 6 and under with paid adult. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through October 6—Jessica Armbruster

Movie Night at the Green

North Loop Green

Star Tribune columnist Jim Buchta recently wondered if the new North Loop Green, the new mixed-use tower overlooking Target Field, could be a “model for languishing downtowns.” But why take his word for it? You can judge the development for yourself at this ongoing series of outdoor movie nights, which takes place on the Green’s… greens (the grassy park along Washington Avenue). So far this summer, they’ve screened Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Little Big League, and the MN-made cult classic Drop Dead Gorgeous (a perfect film, we will not be hearing dissenting opinions). Free. 7:30 p.m. 240 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; more info here. Through October 9—Em Cassel

Warehouse District Live

Downtown Minneapolis

The fate of Open Streets may be uncertain this season, but every weekend a part of First Avenue will be closed to cars—and not just for construction reasons. Described as “an enhanced pedestrian zone,” Warehouse District Live will offer things that big cities normally have in their downtown areas: food trucks, extended seating areas, and more public bathrooms. Wow! So do some bar-hopping, sit outside and eat, walk in the middle of the street, and wonder why so many exurban Twitter users are so scared of downtown. Free. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fri.-Sat. First Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth Streets, Minneapolis; find more info here. June 7 through October —Jessica Armbruster