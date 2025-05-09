Freeloader Friday: 97 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

Mere Kats

FRIDAY

With Rebecca Lake Fritz. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Sugarcoat, Mishi Mega, Linus

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Third Date

With Fumbler & The Green Line. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Cindy Lawson, Whiskey Rock 'n' Roll Club, Deadly Cyclamates

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Pretty Pretty Please

Rock tunes. 6-7:30 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Side.door, Nana J and the Collaborators

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Keith BraveHeart, 'Haŋwí'

"Creation.Story"

For this group show, artists blend the oral histories of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ (Sioux Nation’s Lakota, Nakota, and Dakota tribes) with the modern-day people, ideas, and language. Think portraits featuring computer tech flourishes or fluffy felt buffalos rendered as collectible figurines. Co-curated by Keith BraveHeart and David Meyer, this touring exhibition changes with each location, inviting local artists to contribute works that make each event gallery specific. Fourteen artists will be showcased here, including James Star Comes Out, Dyani White Hawk, Jaida Grey Eagle, and others. While the show opened in a reception yesterday, the galleries are open this weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri. and noon to 3 p.m. Sat. All My Relations Arts, 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through July 26—Jessica Armbruster

Open Screen: The Forum

This three-week series centers LGBTQ+, immigrant, and underrepresented voices in film and photography. Find the full schedule here. Public Functionary, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis. Through May 18

Friday’s events:

-Creative Rotoscoping: An Experimental Approach to Animation

Learn how to design and animate a walk cycle. Sign up here. 5-6:30 p.m. Public Functionary, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

-Black Queer Movie Night IV: Shorts That Speaks Volumes

With a Q&A/talk with filmmakers after each screening. 7-10 p.m. Public Functionary, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

-“Granny’s House”

This sensory installation by Cinefilmu’s scenic designer Mariah Hanson is inspired by warm weekends at your grandma’s house. Daily through May 18.

Friends School Plant Sale

This super-popular three-day sale has over 2,000 varieties of plants. Free parking is available in the Transit Hub parking lot. Reserve a time and find more details at friendsschoolplantsale.com. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sun., when all remaining plants are 1/3 off. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul.

﻿43rd Annual Barton Plant Sale

A full selection of flowers, vegetables, herbs, and baskets, plus Minnesota native and pollinator-friendly plants. 4-7:30 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat. Barton Community School, 4237 Colfax Ave. S., Minneapolis.

“Karthik Pandian: VIBRATIONS”

Two days of public programs in celebration of Pandian’s current exhibition, “Surrendur.” Featuring tunes and group chanting with the artists and composer Douglas R. Ewart on Fri., and a conversation with collaborators on Sat. 6-8 p.m. Fri.; 1-4 p.m. Sat. Midway Contemporary Art, 1509 NE Marshall St., Minneapolis.

“Fruits of the Spirit”

This exhibition, which opened on Thursday, features dense, abstract paintings by Grace Rosario Perkins. You can stop by the gallery from noon to 5 p.m. Tue.-Sat. Bockley Gallery, 2123 W. 21st St., Minneapolis.

Lake Street Art Drop & Shop

Check in at the Visit Lake Street table for clues for the area’s art scavenger hunt. Find more info here. 5-7 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis

Dan Israel

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

St. Croix Pottery Tour

33rd Annual St. Croix Valley Pottery Tour

Looking for a little day trip? Tour eight studios featuring over 70 makers. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Find locations and more info at saintcroixvalleypotterytour.com.

Porsches and Pints Night

Featuring 30+ Porsches of varying styles and years in the parking lot. 5-8 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Company, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

‘90s Hip-Hop Night

With DJ Shannon Blowtorch. 21+. 8:30-11:30 p.m. Smash Park Roseville, 1721 County Rd. C W., Roseville.

Visit Milwaukee Pop-up

Featuring free tickets to Summerfest (RSVP and show your confirmation email to pick them up at the event), plus trivia, food and beer samples, freebies, and tunes and performances from VLNTYN and Ballet Folklorico Mexico Azteca. 11 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

56 Brewing

SATURDAY

56 Turns 10

I visited 56 Brewing a couple weeks back and can confirm: nice place! With that in mind, we can offer a full-throated endorsement of the northeast Minneapolis brewery’s big 1-0, which’ll feature: loads of special beer releases, a mini fleet of food trucks (Chimborazo, OG Zaza, MN Nice Cream), onsite screenprinting, a bag-toss tourney, raffles, giveaways, DJs, a “power hour” with $5 pours, pop-up tattoos from Northeast Tattoo, and, to cap off the night, the rock ‘n’ roll stylings of cover band Just What You Needed. Racket’s Action Weather Desk is forecasting a downright pleasant Saturday in the city. Free. Noon to 10 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave. #102, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Art Fair

An art fair in an art garden? Yes, sometimes the stars align for a perfect pairing. Now in its second year, the festival, organized by the folks behind the equally delightful Minnehaha Falls Art Fair, is back for two days of fun in the oft-underused Sculpture Garden. Over 160 artists will set up booths to showcase their art, along with makers, organizations, and crafters. Folks looking to get a jump start on their backyard or windowsill gardens should check out the botanical market in the conservatory (that big glass house). Beer and wine will be available, and food trucks and food tents will be on site. Find more details at sculpturegardenartfair.com. Free. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Also Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Arbeiter

Asian Phoenix Festival

Only 2% of breweries in the U.S. are Asian-owned, and Longfellow’s Arbeiter Brewing Co. is one of them. Join them as they celebrate AAPI Heritage Month this weekend with the annual Asian Phoenix Festival, with food from Asian vendors (Bao Bao Buns, Caphin Vietnamese Coffee, and the elusive D’s Bahn Mi) and a craft market featuring Lora Marie Hlavsa, the Paper Lantern Project, and Myonghee Kimchi, and many more. Asian performing artists will also be part of the celebration, with JangmiArts and special guests Gina Choi and Chansoo Lee, DTG Lions, Seev Cev, and DJ Diane Miller. Free. 1-5 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

2025 Kingfield Garage Sale

Featuring over 55 participants. Find the sale map here. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A Dark Room: Reefer Madness and Night of the Living Dead

This free double feature movie night includes free popcorn and soda. 7:30 p.m. Art To Change The World, 699 Lowry Ave. N., Minneapolis.

May DJ Dance Ride

Join Joyful Riders Club for a friendly 10-mile round trip ride blending dancing and cycling. 2-5 p.m. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Rock the Hall: Amanda Grace

Tunes monthly on the patio from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Graze Food Hall,

520 N. Fourth St., Minneapolis.

Minnesota Songkran Festival

It’s Thai New Year, and to celebrate, local cultural groups are coming together for a free two-day festival. There will be plenty of food to choose from, with a focus on street food that includes traditional noodle dishes, papaya salads, and boba drinks. (We dare you to look at the pics from previous year’s festivals and not come away hungry.) Thai artists and vendors will set up shop at the pop-up market, and dance and music performances will feature new acts as well as old arts. Art installations, family-friendly fun, and a special Thai temple blessing round out the event. Free. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

River Hub at Graco Park Grand Opening

If this lifelong Southsider can lob some criticism at our neighbors to the northeast: Y’all have underutilized the hell outta your share of the riverfront. The city of Minneapolis is aware of that, and 10 years ago it purchased the ol’ Scherer Bros. lumber mill along Hall’s Island near the Plymouth Avenue bridge. Today, the folks behind the civic restoration project will celebrate the "vibrant public space" that exists there today, with fun that includes: a makers’ market, environmental activities, yoga, arts 'n' crafts, food trucks, and, of course, always-thrilling opening remarks. “Explore the new park building, connect with the river, and enjoy a day filled with creativity, community, and celebration,” the Parks Board teases. (Read more about the broader effort to reclaim the riverfront with Graco Park, which opened last year, here.) Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Graco Park, 520 Sibley St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Lili Lennox

Second Saturday Open Studios

Explore the work of local artists in three buildings on the Casket campus. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Paintings. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. le mur bleu, studio 114, Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

MPLS House

DJ tunes. 2-6 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis.

Chris Hepola

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Voltage Controller

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band, The 241s, The Dirty Pretty

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

ATLR Gallery

“Visions from the Tabletop”

This fantasy art show celebrates the magic, mayhem, and imagination of tabletop roleplaying games. 5-10 p.m. ALTR Gallery, 451 Taft St. NE, #22, Minneapolis.

Mid Death Calm

With tunes from Bunny Blood and Warcake, plus visuals by the Van Glow Light Show. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Nathan Woolery

Indie-folk with a punk-rock edge. With A Sunken Ship Irony. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Doug Collins

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Irish Session Musicians

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Becky Kapell & The Fat 6

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

CC Mercer Watson, Khadijah Zahra Muse

“THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED: AN ODE TO THE GREEN BOOK” and “Woven Paths”

Two shows open in one night! CC Mercer Watson pays homage to The Wiz and the essential African-American travel guide The Green Book while Khadijah Zahra Muse explores women-made textiles across the world. 6 to 9 p.m. Soo Visual Art Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Beer Choir

5-7 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Twins Pre-Gaming

Featuring free oysters from Brookies Fish Market and (not free) beer. 4 p.m. Fulton Taproom, 414 6th Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Dan Israel

7-10 p.m. Gambit Brewing Company, 141 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Amelia Biewald

“Swans and Horses”

New work by Amelia Biewald. 6-9 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

NE Farmers’ Market

It’s back! Shop produce and artisanal goods every Saturday rain or shine. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. Boniface Church’s Parking Lot, 629 NE Second St. NE, Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org. Through October 11

Two Rivers’ Vintage Outdoor Flea Market

Featuring over 20 vendors plus sales inside. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Big White House, 1900 Third Ave. S., Anoka.

Ephraim Cruz Eusebio

“Kinetic Playground: 30+ Years of Play as Process”

Featuring decades of work from Ephraim Cruz Eusebio. 7-10 p.m. MLX - Modus Locus Expansion, 3338 University Ave. SE, 220, Minneapolis.

Fix-It Clinic

Bring your busted appliances, tech, and more and get help on how to fix it. Noon to 4 p.m. Westminster Church, 1200 S. Marquette Ave., Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

A feature film screening and Q&A with director Raven Jackson. 6-9 p.m. Part of Open Screen: The Forum. Public Functionary, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Screenwriters’ Circle

Writers/directors Mariah Hanson and Ryan Stopera host this informal get together for script feedback and discussion of story ideas. 3-4:30 p.m. Find more info here. Part of Open Screen: The Forum. Public Functionary, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

MOMosa’s and Macarons

Featuring a gift market, crafts for kids, and other mom-friendly opps. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Brühaven Craft Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Bend It at Brit’s

Yogay, DJ tunes, and drink specials on the grassy rooftop. 10:30 a.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Mpls Vintage Market Darin Kamnetz

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Find more info here. Noon to 4 p.m. St. Louis Park ROC, 3700 Monterey Dr., St. Louis Park.

Mother’s Day Market

With sampling with Marigold, Milton Square vendors, plus art and other illustrations by Harper Steinbach, flowers from The Bouquet Bar MPLS, and sweets from Jerbear and His Sticky Buns. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Milton Square, 2236 Carter Ave., St. Paul.

Selby West Spring Fling

Featuring vintage sellers, raffle prizes, live music, a free photobooth, spring crafts, and more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Selby Avenue & Snelling Avenues, St. Paul.

“Suds on the St. Croix”

An exhibit exploring the historic breweries of the St. Croix Valley. With live music from Scrapegoat Productions. 3-5 p.m. Washington County Historical Society, 1862 S. Greeley St., Stillwater.

Plymouth Library Book Sale

Featuring hundreds of adult and kid's books, puzzles, DVDs, and CDs. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plymouth Library, 15700 36th Ave. N., Plymouth.

Mother’s Day Craft Market

2-6 p.m. Bald Man Brewing Company, 2020 Silver Bell Rd., Eagan.

Pottery on the Porch Art Sale

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ANM Pottery, 4667 Pleasant St. SE, Prior Lake.

Food Truck Train: Lakeville

Food trucks in a parking lot. Noon to 5 p.m. Fleet Farm, 17070 Kenrick Ave., Lakeville.

Mother’s Day Weekend Markers’ Market

Shop seven vendors. 3-6 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Mother's Day Weekend Art Festival Pop-up

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda.

Mother’s Day Jewelry Pop-Up

Noon to 3 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers’ Market

One of the best markets in town. Visit the site for more info, including free bus pass downloads. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul (find parking at 420 E. Prince St., St. Paul).

Momacita Market

SUNDAY

Featuring vintage vendors, custom hats, and free B12 energy shots for the first 50 guests. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Graze, 505 N. Fourth St., Minneapolis.

Forever Tom: A Celebration of Life

After suddenly losing Tom Berg, Falling Knife’s founder/owner, earlier this month, friends, family, and colleagues will celebrate his life. With special beers on tap, a mac ‘n’ cheese bar, stories from loved ones between music sets, and tunes outside from some of Tom’s favorite bands: the Great Went, Align, Lovely Dark, Buildings, Bear Claw, and Traindodge. Noon to 8 p.m. Falling Knife Brewing Company, 783 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday Funday

Food trucks in the parking lot. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Cult Cinema Classics: Clueless

With free popcorn and drink specials. 7-10 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Introduction to SteadyCam 101

Sign up for this free workshop here. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Part of Open Screen: The Forum. Public Functionary, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Photo Walk

Join documentary photographer Drew Arrieta for a casual walk around the Northrup King Building. All skill levels and equipment welcome. Find more info here. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Part of Open Screen: The Forum. Public Functionary, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Everything Begins with a Dream/Soñar No Cuesta Nada

Mamá Papaya presents three short films about migrant motherhood. Find more info here. 2-5 p.m. Part of Open Screen: The Forum. Public Functionary, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Disco Death Vintage Market: Mother’s Day ‘25

Shop over 15 vintage vendors. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Disco Death Records, 721 W. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Modesitt Markets’ Second Sundays

With over 20 local artists, Mother’s Day gifts, and free activities. Noon to 6 p.m. 3119 E. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Sensory Friendly Sundays Courtesy Walker Art Center

Sensory-Friendly Sunday

This monthly event is designed for kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder, or developmental disabilities. The galleries will be closed to the general public, and there will be quiet spaces, fidgets, and sunglasses available. It’s free; but you’ll need to sign up at the Walker to reserve a time. 8 to 11 a.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Emmy Woods, Mark Joseph

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Railroad Island

With El Drifte, Taylor Ray, Lunaderos. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Ait Ait

With DesertX. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Deletist

With Baby Mahi, Frank & Janea. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Odd Market

A local makers market featuring all kinds of oddities. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.