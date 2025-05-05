Kölsch Night, 56 Turns 10, Songkran Festival: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

MONDAY 5.5

Lucy Dacus

Palace Theatre

I know it’s not a competition, but Dacus is my favorite boygenius member. She’s the warmest singer of the bunch, and the trio’s most open-hearted songwriter as well. Her latest, Forever Is a Feeling, shows how her songwriting has grown since we last heard from her. She’s looking forward more, dissecting past mistakes less, with the line “You are my best guess at the future” proof that there will always be new ways to write a love song. On “Ankles,” Dacus makes her needs clear: hot sex, lifelong love, and help with the crossword in the morning. She deserves nothing less, and neither do you or I. Don’t you dare break her heart, Julien. With Katie Gavin and Jasmine.4.T. $63.26/$87. 7:15 p.m. 17 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul; find more info here. Also Tuesday—Keith Harris

Kölsch Night

Wild Mind Ales

If you’ve never experienced traditional Kölsch service, Wild Mind Ales is the place to give it a try—well, outside of Köln, I guess. The Windom neighborhood brewery didn’t just help bring Kölsch service to the Twin Cities, but helped launch the movement in the U.S. more broadly. “The service model is designed to sit down, and drink a lot of beer, and keep drinking until you tell them to stop giving it to you, which obviously appealed to a lot of us,” Wild Mind head brewer Austin Myhran told Racket in 2023. At the latest installment of Kölsch Night, they’ll be serving a Kölsch-style ale called Balance of Time. Free. 4-9 p.m. 6031 Pillsbury Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

TUESDAY 5.6

Flo

Fillmore

As they acknowledge in the intro to their debut full-length, Access All Areas (an intro intoned by none less than Cynthia Erivo), these three British gals offer a self-conscious throwback to the R&B girl group era of the '90s, before Destiny’s Child emerged at decade’s end as a trend-squashing apogee. Like most throwbacks, they don’t live up to their godmothers, especially in the rhythm department—the whole point of those ’90s ladies was that they were working with contemporary beatmakers. But the harmonies are on point, a handful of the tunes connect (start with “Check” and “Bending My Rules”), and overall Flo are on par with, say, Xscape or post-Dawn Robinson En Vogue. At a moment where K-pop has commandeered the girl group format and female rappers hoard all the attitude, who wouldn’t be nostalgic for a little R&B femme solidarity? $41.75. 6 p.m. 525 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

WEDNESDAY 5.7

Amyl and the Sniffers

Palace Theatre

Amy Taylor is the kind of frontwoman that every punk band unashamed of wanting to succeed dreams about, a live wire performer with unlimited energy and attitude, and plenty of smarts as well. On its second album, 2021’s Comfort to Me, the band soared, sounding brawnier than ever as Taylor got brainier. Dismissive when she wanted to be, as on “Don’t Need a Cunt (Like You to Love Me)” (sometimes a parenthetical makes all the difference), she also stretched her worldview on "Capital," averring "I only just started learning basic politics." Cartoon Darkness, 2024’s followup, is a baby step backwards, as animated and two-dimensional as its title suggests, with Taylor coasting a bit on attitude, but with the band pounding behind her, it still smokes most of the competition. With Sheer Mag, who have plenty of energy, smarts, and attitude themselves. $50.67-$337.19. 7 p.m. 17 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Giant Patio Pong Tournament

Up-Down

Can I just say I love that this is happening on a Wednesday? Very college-coded to have a big pong tournament on a weeknight. And a big pong tournament it is, literally—this version involves a soccer ball and buckets, not the typical plastic ping pong balls and red Solo cups. It’s all going down on the Up-Down’s rooftop patio as the Lyn-Lake barcade kicks off its Wednesday night beer series; throughout May, if you buy an Indeed beer upstairs on a Wednesday, you’ll get a prize. 21+. Free. 7 p.m. 3012 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Raanan Hershberg

Acme Comedy Co.

Esteemed NYT comedy critic Jason Zinoman named Hershberg's YouTube special Jokes From the Underground one of 2022’s best. The self-described “loud, neurotic Jew” from Louisville, Kentucky, dropped two specials last year—Brave and It Could Have Been Better—while finding time to host the popular Joe and Raanan Talk Movies podcast with fellow comic Joe List. As Zinoman writes, “[his] punchy and deliriously funny club comedy made me laugh after second and third viewings.” $20-$40. 8 p.m. Wed.-Thu.; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Saturday—Jay Boller

Keith BraveHeart, 'Haŋwí'

THURSDAY 5.8

"Creation.Story"

All My Relations Arts

For this group show, artists blend the oral histories of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ (Sioux Nation’s Lakota, Nakota, and Dakota tribes) with the modern-day people, ideas, and language. Think portraits featuring computer tech flourishes or fluffy felt buffalos rendered as collectible figurines. Co-curated by Keith BraveHeart and David Meyer, this touring exhibition changes with each location, inviting local artists to contribute works that make each event gallery specific. Fourteen artists will be showcased here, including James Star Comes Out, Dyani White Hawk, Jaida Grey Eagle, and others. There will be an opening reception this Thursday, May 8, from 6-8 p.m. 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through July 26—Jessica Armbruster

FRIDAY 5.9

Magnetic Fields

Fitzgerald Theater

69 Love Songs turned 25 last year, and honestly the Magnetic Fields masterwork feels at least that old. It already sounded monumental and familiar upon release, deserving that overused phrase “instant classic,” and it’s not like Field-in-Chief Stephin Merritt ever seemed exactly spry and youthful. I was lucky enough to catch them on the 69 Love Songs tour at the Woman’s Club in 1999, but those songs will surely have different resonances after sticking around for a quarter century. While we all have our favorites, what’s more interesting is which of these songs pop into your head unbidden the most. To spare audiences a Springsteenian show length, the album is split into two nights, with separate tickets for each show. But if your budget can only allow for one, hey, half of a 69 can be pretty fun, too. $50-$388. 8 p.m. 10 E. Exchange St., St Paul; find more info here. Also Saturday 9-10—Keith Harris

Laugh Until You Cry: Two Comedies by Elaine May

Trylon



Charles Grodin’s Lenny Cantrow is among the least likable characters in film history and The Heartbreak Kid (1972) is so nasty in what it means to “follow your heart,” it should have smothered the romantic comedy in its crib. While honeymooning with his annoying fiancee Lila (Jeannie Berlin), self-absorbed salesman Lenny falls for a Minnesota shiksa (understandably—it’s Cybill Shepherd). Naturally, he dumps Lila and follows the blonde back north to Minnesota, where he continues to reveal the depths of his emptiness. If you’re wondering why you’ve never seen it, blame Bristol Myers Squibb—somehow the pharmaceutical giant wound up with the rights, which it sat on for years, keeping the film off streaming and DVD. (I’ve only seen it on YouTube.) Also showing, and equally nasty in its way, is A New Leaf. Walter Matthau is a playboy who’s pissed away his fortune, so he marries a nerdy heiress (May herself) in order to kill her. Hit both screenings and you’ll be halfway through May’s directorial filmography—all that remains is the brilliantly grubby buddy drama Mikey and Nicky and (ah well) the career-killing Ishtar. $8. 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; find showtimes and more info here. Through Sunday—Keith Harris

Minnesota Songkran Festival

SATURDAY 5.10

Minnesota Songkran Festival

Minnesota State Capitol

It’s Thai New Year, and to celebrate, local cultural groups are coming together for a free two-day festival. There will be plenty of food to choose from, with a focus on street food that includes traditional noodle dishes, papaya salads, and boba drinks. (We dare you to look at the pics from previous year’s festivals and not come away hungry.) Thai artists and vendors will set up shop at the pop-up market, and dance and music performances will feature new acts as well as old arts. Art installations, family-friendly fun, and a special Thai temple blessing round out the event. Free. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

River Hub at Graco Park Grand Opening

Graco Park

If this lifelong Southsider can lob some criticism at our neighbors to the northeast: Y’all have underutilized the hell outta your share of the riverfront. The city of Minneapolis is aware of that, and 10 years ago it purchased the ol’ Scherer Bros. lumber mill along Hall’s Island near the Plymouth Avenue bridge. Today, the folks behind the civic restoration project will celebrate the "vibrant public space" that exists there today, with fun that includes: a makers’ market, environmental activities, yoga, arts 'n' crafts, food trucks, and, of course, always-thrilling opening remarks. “Explore the new park building, connect with the river, and enjoy a day filled with creativity, community, and celebration,” the Parks Board teases. (Read more about the broader effort to reclaim the riverfront with Graco Park, which opened last year, here.) Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 520 Sibley St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

56 Turns 10

56 Brewing

I visited 56 Brewing a couple weeks back and can confirm: nice place! With that in mind, we can offer a full-throated endorsement of the northeast Minneapolis brewery’s big 1-0, which’ll feature: loads of special beer releases, a mini fleet of food trucks (Chimborazo, OG Zaza, MN Nice Cream), onsite screenprinting, a bag-toss tourney, raffles, giveaways, DJs, a “power hour” with $5 pours, pop-up tattoos from Northeast Tattoo, and, to cap off the night, the rock ‘n’ roll stylings of cover band Just What You Needed. Racket’s Action Weather Desk is forecasting a downright pleasant Saturday in the city. Free. Noon to 10 p.m. 3055 NE Columbia Ave. #102, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Asian Phoenix Festival

Arbeiter Brewing Co.

Only 2% of breweries in the U.S. are Asian-owned, and Longfellow’s Arbeiter Brewing Co. is one of them. Join them as they celebrate AAPI Heritage Month this weekend with the annual Asian Phoenix Festival, with food from Asian vendors (Bao Bao Buns, Caphin Vietnamese Coffee, and the elusive D’s Bahn Mi) and a craft market featuring Lora Marie Hlavsa, the Paper Lantern Project, and Myonghee Kimchi, and many more. Asian performing artists will also be part of the celebration, with JangmiArts and special guests Gina Choi and Chansoo Lee, DTG Lions, Seev Cev, and DJ Diane Miller. Free. 1-5 p.m. 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Art Fair

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

An art fair in an art garden? Yes, sometimes the stars align for a perfect pairing. Now in its second year, the festival, organized by the folks behind the equally delightful Minnehaha Falls Art Fair, is back for two days of fun in the oft-underused Sculpture Garden. Over 160 artists will set up booths to showcase their art, along with makers, organizations, and crafters. Folks looking to get a jump start on their backyard or windowsill gardens should check out the botanical market in the conservatory (that big glass house). Beer and wine will be available, and food trucks and food tents will be on site. Find more details at sculpturegardenartfair.com. Free. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Also Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Tiny creature, I love youuuuuuu!!! Minnesota Zoo

ONGOING

Saint Paul Art Crawl

Various Locations

What do St. Paul’s creative lofts, business districts, and galleries have to offer? A lot, as the ever-sprawling Saint Paul Art Crawl demonstrates twice each year, in spring and fall. Over the next three weekends, artsy pockets of various neighborhoods will showcase their thriving communities via open houses, friendly happy hours, open studio demonstrations, special sales, pop-up galleries, exhibitions, and more. In past years, weekends have been divvied up by neighborhood; this year they’ve got groupings by ward, so be sure to check the map to see what areas are highlighted each week. This final week is all about Wards 1, 3, and 4, so get ready to explore galleries in Cathedral Hill, Little Mekong, Summit-Grand, Merriam Park, and the mural bedecked Creative Enterprise Zone. It’s all free, and while hours vary by venue, in general they are: 6-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Find more details at ​​stpaulartcollective.org. April 25-May 11—Jessica Armbruster

Farm Babies’ 25th Anniversary

Minnesota Zoo

You don’t have to wait ‘til fair time to see baby creatures at the Miracle of Birth Center; there are all kinds of adorable minis hanging out in Apple Valley. Now that we’re well into spring, the zoo's farm is bursting with new life, from fuzzy ducklings to fluffy lambs. There will be tiny piglets, ornery little goats, baby calves, and tiny chicks wandering around and doing stuff… cutely. The zoo is celebrating its 25th year of farm babies; it’s raised hundreds of animal infants over that time. Daily opportunities for cuteness overload include meet-and-greet sessions, piglet and chicklet feedings, and baby Clydesdale (!!) photo ops. Free with admission: $19.95-$25.95. 13000 Zoo Boulevard, Apple Valley; mnzoo.org. Through May 18—Jessica Armbruster

“Embracing Fallibility: A Neon Exhibition”

Foci - Minnesota Center for Glass Arts

Humans are imprecise, messy, and flawed, and Brooklyn-based neon/glass artist James Akers wants us to celebrate this. “In today's era of surveillance and automation to enhance business objectives, human fallibilities are often framed in a negative light, to be replaced by seemingly infallible ‘machine intelligence,’” he says. So while neon work is often clean and precise, Akers creates sculptures that are chaotic, haphazard, and, sometimes, even smudged; an overpacked machine with a giant red button or an electric rat’s nest. It’s an absolute mess, and it’s wonderful. 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis; more info here. Through July 19—Jessica Armbruster

Under the Canopy

Hook and Ladder

The Hook’s summerlong, pandemic-spawned outdoor series returns this week with 15 excuses to enjoy great music and fresh air while avoiding the sun’s poisonous rays. The jazzy, bluesy, and otherwise rootsy Davina and the Vagabonds kicked things off, and the series wraps up in early August with Dr. Mambo’s Combo paying tribute to two funk/soul powerhouses of the ’70s: Sly & the Family Stone and Rufus featuring Chaka Khan. Between those two dates you can catch Racket faves Vial, soulful rockers Mae Simpson, astute singer-songwriter Chastity Brown, the THC-fueled dance party Doinks N’ Dubstep, a tribute to the Dead’s storied 1977 set at Cornell, and—you guessed it!—much more. 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through August 8—Keith Harris