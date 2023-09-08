Freeloader Friday: 95 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

FRIDAY

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Cowabunga, man. This outdoor screening includes free pizza and popcorn. East Side Sculpture Park, 705 7th St. E., St. Paul.

WAM-O-RAMA

When’s the last time you made it over to The Weisman? That’s right—too long ago. Fix that with WAM-O-RAMA, the annual back-to-school museum blowout that’s open to all inside and around the Gehry-designed masterpiece. The live music begins with Dial Tone, winner of this year’s UMN Battle-of-the-Bands, whose jangly, throwback emo suggests a woman-fronted Braid with more dramatic alt-rock flair. (Check out their killer in-studio at Radio K.) Also performing are folk-rockers Harlow and funky pop-rock headlining duo FenixDion. The party also features a photo booth, drinks from Misfit Coffee, and 400 free posters from Bohemian Press. Free. 4-8 p.m. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Taste of Greece Festival

Greek food? Delicious. Taste of Greece Festival? Super delicious, of course. This popular food and culture festival returns to Uptown this weekend for three days of middle eastern tastes and treats. That includes dolmathes, gyros, souvlaki, and baklava, and be sure to stop by the bake sale where you can pick up things to take home. Outside, guests can enjoy live music, dance, and cultural performances; inside there will be tours, demonstrations, talks, and a book boutique. Bring your plastic money; this is a no-cash event. Find more details online. Free. 2-9 p.m. Friday; noon to 9 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church, 3450 Irving Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Art Drop and Shop

Featuring an artists’ market, food trucks, activities for kids, a beer garden, freebies, and live performance. Find more details at visitlakestreet.com/artdropandshop. 4-8 p.m. Lake Street, 3026 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Community Resource Event

Learn more about local health orgs, neighborhood groups, schools, and more. Noon to 3 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Oktubrefest Weekend

Featuring a special beer release on Fri. plus a celebration of Brazil Day with dance and capoeira demonstrations and live music on Sat. La Doña Cervecería Brewery, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Kathryn Nobbe

Poets, Musicians, and Artists in the House: Round #3

Featuring a closing reception for Kathryn Nobbe’s “Indelible Vestiges” at 5 p.m., followed by an artists’ salon with music and spoken word from 6-8 p.m. Form + Content Gallery, 201 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

September Fest

Featuring live music from Matt Carson & the Disappointments, a silent auction, pull tabs, a wine toss, food, and more. 5-10 p.m. Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1621 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Douglas R. Ewart Molly Miles

Excursion: Visual and Sonic Galaxy

A retrospective of Douglas R. Ewart's 40-year artistic journey. 6-8 p.m. MCAD, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

Young, Gifted, and Black

An exhibition of work from MCAD’s Black Artist Collective, running concurrently with “Excursion.” 6-8 p.m. MCAD, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

Crimson Roots, Kristen Franzen Johnson, Dennis Johnson

6-9 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Pints & Pups: Dasch-toberfest

Drink beer and hang with your dog. 6-8 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE Suite 100, Minneapolis.

Amy Finch

Blues, roots, and more on the patio. 6 p.m. Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

The MTV’s

DJ tunes on the patio. 6:30-9:45 p.m. Padraigs (formerly 612Brew), 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

James J. Hill Days 2023

Featuring a screening of Zootopia, free music, a beer, food trucks, open-air street market, dachshund races, parade, and more. Find more details at jamesjhilldays.com. 5-9 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Downtown Wayzata, 402 E. Lake St., Wayzata.

Top Gun: Maverick

Danger zone be dangerin’ again. Dusk. Nokomis Park, 2401 E. Minnehaha Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Monthly Vendor Happy Hour

Featuring bubbly, NA beverages, and this month’s new vendors. 4-6 p.m. Olio Vintage, 21 5th St. NE, Minneapolis.

The Sparks, The Del-Viles, Frances Gumm

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Briefcase

With Jarad Miles & The Ancient Waves, Is This Thing On? 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Warehouse District Live

Enjoy a closed-off street open to pedestrians, with food trucks, tables and seating, activities, and added restrooms every Friday through Saturday through Halloween. Find more info on the official website, but in general events start around 7 p.m., with the street closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday. First Avenue North, between Fifth and Sixth streets, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.



Farmers Markets

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Possibly the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, EBT hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thu.-Sun. June through Oct. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 27. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

West Broadway Farmers Market

Featuring local foods, arts, and community development, promoting healthy food access for North Minneapolis, with fresh produce, artisanal goods, grab-and-go eats, and locally grown plants. 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays, through Oct. 6. The Plaza @ the Capri, 2027 W. Broadway Ave. N. (Broadway and Oliver Street), Minneapolis; appetiteforchangemn.org/wbfm.

Tunes at the Greenway Glow Provided

SATURDAY

Greenway Glow

The Greenway is already a scenic ride, offering unique views of neighborhoods, lots of artists murals, and pollinator gardens along the way. But this week, the Greenway ups the experience with its annual nighttime glow ride. Along the five-mile trail folks will find illuminated art installations, pop-up theater performances, puppetry productions, and live music. As always, people are welcome to bike, walk, skate, or rollerblade though. Main hubs of activities include 10th Avenue near the Midtown Bike Center, the Roof Depot in East Phillips, and the Ivy Arts Building in Seward, where there will be a beer garden. This event is also a benefit for the Greenway; folks who pay for VIP tickets get two free pints, apps, and other treats. Free; $49 VIP. 4-10 p.m. Midtown Greenway, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

voltage controller

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Drinkin’ Spelling Bee

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Shawty Ensemble, Luddgang Dog Gamn

10 p.m. to 1 a.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Selby Jazz Fest

Selby Avenue Jazz Fest

Since 2002, this beautiful celebration of music and community has shut down Selby for a day of world-class live jazz. Among this year’s performers: the Selby Avenue Brass Band, students and staff from Walker|West Music Academy, the enormous Brio Brass collective, trumpeter/bandleader Solomon J. Parham's Urban Legends of Jazz, uplifting duo Pippi & Daniel and, as headliner, New York City’s Grammy-nominated smooth jazz saxophone/flute ace Najee. As always, the block will be lined with arts and food vendors, the latter of which will include Taste the Real Nawlins, West Indies Soul Food Truck, and Logan’s Catfish. Free. 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Corner of Selby Avenue & Milton Street North, St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Early Show

With Trevor McSpadden, Marc Delgado, Jackie Rae Daniels. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Todd Albright

5 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Room 3

With Cyrus, Jada Lynn. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

John Zorn, pictured here in front of a Jackson Pollock painting. Alan Nahigian

Zorn @ 70

You only turn 70 once, even if you’re John Zorn. The genre-splintering experimentalist has amassed a colossal body of work over the years, rooted in classical music but boldly improvisational, taking on rock, jazz, traditional Jewish music, and whatever else has come his way. He’s the kind of figure who practically demands an excessive celebration, and with 12 hours of performance, in various locales, Minneapolis is giving him one. The whole thing ends with a performance of Hermetic Organ at midnight on the Basilica’s organ. Basilica of St. Mary, 88 N. 17th St., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Clocktoberfest 2023

Featuring a ceremonial Oktoberfest firkin tapping; games; food trucks, live music from Hero & The Villain, Squid City Slingers, and Pine & Fire. 1 p.m. to close. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE Suite 100, Minneapolis.

The Third Annual Grape Stomp

Watch people stomp grapes competitively. Sessions start at 1 p.m. Sat.; noon Sun. AxeBridge Wine Co., 411 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; find tickets and more info here.

LIttle Man

Little Man, Chris Perricelli

Rock (Little Man) and an acoustic (Perricelli). 7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs (formerly 612Brew), 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Sip & Shop Makers’ Market

Featuring 10 vendors outdoors. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wild Grind Coffee, 6031 Pillsbury Ave., Minneapolis.

The Black Market: BBIB Market

Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. Reserve a free ticket at theblackmarketmpls.com. 2-6:30 p.m. The Lab – Pilot Facility and Taproom, 767 N. Eustis St., Minneapolis.

Ute Bertog

Ute Bertog: Common Ground

Paintings, poetry, and ceramics. There will be an artist's reception on Saturday, Sep. 9, from 7 to 10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 West 48th St., Minneapolis.

STL Art Fair

Featuring 80+ local artists, food trucks, live music, community, and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. St. Louis Park Rec Center, ROC, Aquatic Park, 3700 Monterey Dr., St. Louis Park.

DJ Buster Baxter

Rarities, B-sides, remixes. 7-10 p.m. Twin Spirits Distillery & M Coffee Shop, 2931 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Monarch Festival

Featuring live music, arts, dance, food, and monarchs. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lake Nokomis, 4800 E. Nokomis Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Edina Fall Into Arts Fest

Edina Fall into the Arts Festival

Featuring over 235 artists and food vendors. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave. S., Edina.

Salvage Saturdays

Recycle unwanted electronics for free. 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Repowered, 860 Vandalia St., St. Paul; 825 Boone Ave. N., Golden Valley.

Joyful Riders Ride to Mac-Grove Fest

Featuring a chill 3-mile ride to Edgcumbe Recreation Center. 10:30 a.m. Shadow Falls Park, 30 N. Mississippi River Blvd., St. Paul.

Mac-Grove Fest

Featuring live music from School of Rock, O'Shea Irish Dance, Lex-Ham Community Band, and Kashimana; food trucks; craft fair and marketplace; and games. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Edgcumbe Recreation Center, 320 Griggs St. S., St. Paul.

Madison Elyse Rubenstein

Too Much

Solo show featuring the work of Madison Elyse Rubenstein. Noon to 4 p.m. Gallery 310/Future Tense Gallery at the California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Summer Haus Party

Featuring DJ tunes from QLANK. QLANK, Nova, Melon Farmer b2b Hawx, Noe, Norah Liz, WKND BNDR, Caiked Up, Drop Dead Fred, b2b, Azn Persuasion, Pearlescent, Stereogo, and Davilla. 1-10 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

Woofstock

Featuring tunes from the Disappointments, food, beer, and pet-related vendors and events. 2 p.m. Mint Orthodontics, 2804 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis.

Satur-Graze

DJ tunes. 3-7 p.m. Graze Provisions and Libations, 520 N. Fourth St, Minneapolis.

Waite Park Fall Fest

Featuring live music, local vendors and artisans, kids games, a fire truck, food trucks, and free food options from the grill. 3-7 p.m. Waite Park, 1810 34th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Yeah Yeah Fine

Indie rock. 6-8 p.m. Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

Rock’N Tap Fest

Featuring tunes from Chase & Ovation: A Tribute to the Music of Prince, food trucks, cold drinks, and fun for the whole family. 6-9 p.m. Lewis Street in Downtown Shakopee.

Free Yoga

9 a.m. Crisp & Green, 3930 W. 50th St., Minneapolis.

Open Studio Saturdays

Open studios, sales, special receptions, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Excelsior Flea Market

Shop local makers at this weekly market. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sept. 16. 10 Water St., Excelsior.

Farmers’ Markets

Apple Valley Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 29. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Saturday Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods plus free fitness classes, chef cook-offs, and more. 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through September 23. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Lakeville Saturday Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through September 23. Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 19. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 14. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 2nd St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Family Day

SUNDAY

Family Days: Arts & Folk Crafts

Hands-on activities for kids inspired by art in the galleries. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Sensory Friendly Sunday

This monthly event is designed for kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder, or developmental disabilities. The galleries will be closed to the general public, and there will be quiet spaces, fidgets, and sunglasses available. It’s free; but you’ll need to sign up at the Walker to reserve a time. 8 to 11 a.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

The Warmup Beer Garden

Vikings pregame features draft beer from Indeed Brewing, food from Giulia, live music with appearances from DJ Mad Mardigan, a Bloody Mary bar, lawn games, and more. 9 a.m. to noon. Hotel Emery, 215 Fouth St. S., Minneapolis.

Vendor Market Summer Series

Featuring local artisans, handmade goods, dessert vendors, and music. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Loft at Studio J, 214 Main St. S., Stillwater.

Sandy Silva

Movement Workshop

With choreographer Sandy Silva. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Silverwood Park, 2500 Cty. Rd. E W, St. Anthony.

Joel Shapira

4 p.m. MetroNOME Brewery, 385 Broadway St., St. Paul.

School of Rock

Dusk. Painter Recreation Center, 620 W. 34th St., Minneapolis.

Cars and Coffee

Gaze upon cool cars are the break of dawn. 8-11:30 a.m. Keg and Case Market, 928 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Before Summer Is Gone Craft Market

Featuring music, food, art, crafts, and art from artists and makers. Noon to 6 p.m. La Doña Cervecería Brewery, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Sunday Market

Shop this weekly farmer/cottage food and artisan market through Oct. 15. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dancing Bear Chocolate, 4367 N. Thomas Ave., Minneapolis.

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds

7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Woodzen

9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Varsity Gaymes

Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 8. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live music. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 29. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 29. 8595 Central Park Place, Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.