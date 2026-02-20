Freeloader Friday: 94 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

“Painter Painter Painter” Matthew Clara

FRIDAY

“Painter Painter Painter”

New work by Matthew Clara, Brad Geiken, and Matt Reimers Kill, curated by Nathanael Flink. The opening reception from 6-8 p.m. features a solo guitar performance from Alex Kim. NE Sculpture, Casket Arts Building, 1720 NE Madison St., Minneapolis.

Black History Month Festival

This three-day celebration includes Black To the Future (Fri.) a kid-friendly event exploring Black scientists, inventors, and artists via hands-on fun and entertainment; a live recording of the They Call Me Daddy podcast (Sat.); and Black Girl Magic, a party featuring beauty services, karaoke, and fun activities (Sun.). Advance registration is required; do it here. 4-7 p.m. Fri.; 3-6 p.m. Sat.; 2-5 p.m. Sun. 825 Arts, 825 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

The Hazel Noire Experience

This free drag show, presented by The Other Productions, includes host Hazel Noire and features Keke Boudreaux, Jojo Ventus Ninja, Gattina Jones, Mak3va, and Sweet Novemba. 8-10 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Taste Second Drop

Celebrate the release of Taste Magazine Issue 02 with creator Tyler Seuf and collaborators of Taste Magazine. With food, drinks, and DJ tunes. Free; RSVP here. 8 p.m. Harmony Bar, 501 First Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Groovin’ Through History: A Black History Month DJ Dance

Featuring tunes, snacks, and family activities. 6-8 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

VooDoo Bird Family

With King James Version. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Alex Rossi

7-9 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Mind Out Of Time: A Tribute To Bob Dylan

9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Pew Pew, Unattractive Giant Monster, Wish Wash

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Textile Center

Fiber Art for All: Growing Community

It’s time for Textile Center’s annual open house! This two-day event celebrates all kinds of fiber art, with hands-on demos, a maker’s market featuring 25 artists, and also less fiber-specific things like live music (from DJ Jacques on Friday) and coffee (from Misfit, available Saturday). The theme for 2026 is “growing community,” something you may have experienced acutely as people across the Twin Cities have come together to defend their neighbors over the last several months. In a more literal sense, Textile Center will celebrate the pollinators that support its fiber dye garden with an interactive community installation. 5:30-8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Saturday—Em Cassel

“Group Art Show”

Photography, mixed media, apparel, and more curated by Anthony Eaton. On view, starting today, during regular business hours. Gambit Brewing Company, 141 E. Fourth St., St. Paul.

Steller Goods Warehouse Sale

Shop fabrics, notions, yarns, and more. 5-9 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat. Waterbury Building, 1121 Jackson St. NE #121, Minneapolis.

Eli Gardiner

All donations made will be donated to the Immigrant Defense Network. 7 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite #102, Minneapolis.

Underneath Oceans

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Tommy Bentz Band

A George Harrison birthday tribute. 8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

True North Elite MN United Season Kickoff Gathering

5-8 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Watch Party

7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Axel & Betty

Axel & Betty

Outlaw country. 7-10 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second St. Anoka.

Karaoke

7-10 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Black History Month Showcase

Featuring a soundbath experience (bring a yoga mat), family photo sessions, food from Wendy’s House of Soul, youth performances, a resource fair, and crafters market. 5-8 p.m. Community Activity Center, 5600 85th Ave. N., Brooklyn Park.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Bring a beer and don a onesie on the ice. Sociable Cider Werks

SATURDAY

Bonspiel 2026

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been watching a ton of Olympic curling over the last week, all the while whispering to yourself, delusionally, “I could totally do that.” Time to put your stone sliding and sweeping to the test, chump! This is the sixth-annual bonspiel—that’s a curling tournament, newbie—hosted by Sociable, and experts and novices alike are invited to assemble a team of curlers and try to take home the top spot. It’s $75 to register your team (which you can do here), and brooms, sliders, stones, and sticks are provided. Smashed Pattys will be slingin’ burgs throughout the ‘spiel, and there’s live music on Saturday from 1-6:30 p.m. How will you ever discover that you’re an Olympian-in-waiting if you don’t try? Free to watch; $75 to compete. 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sat.; 12:30-5:30 p.m. Sun. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. Also Sunday—Em Cassel

ICE Out of MN and Everywhere Rally & March

Join the People's Action Coalition Against Trump, Women Against Military Madness (WAMM), and Black Lives Matter Minnesota. 11 a.m. Whittier Park, 425 W. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Sabathani Wall Street Market

Featuring Black-owned businesses, community resources, and more celebrating the 38th Street Corridor, once known as Black Wall Street. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sabathani Community Center, 310 E. 38th St., Minneapolis.

Monster Drawing Rally 2026

Watch hoards of artists create art live. See something you like? Buy it for $35 to support the gallery and its programs. 2-5 p.m. Midway Contemporary Art, 1509 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

The Foxgloves Promo

The Foxgloves

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

John Forrest & the Model Citizens, Stardust, Simple Motions

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Bonder

With Nick Rivers, Club Tric. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Wyatt Avery

With Ambient Toad, Logan Vagle. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Glass-Eyed Brother

With Untainted Whites (White Stripes cover band), J-Mo & The J-Lighters. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mary Cutrufello

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The Stunt

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Jimmi & the Band of Souls

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Locktunes

7:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Spare Parts

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

“Untitled 20”

“Untitled 20”

Guest curator Tamara Khasanova selects work from 27 artists from 254 submissions. 6-9 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

City vs Newcastle (PL)

2 p.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Kids’ Yoga and Music and Movement Classes

10:30 & 11 a.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

My Afro Indigenous Superpower Release Party

With a reading from author Marique B. Moss, cultural activities, and other fun for families. Noon to 2 p.m. Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery, 1256 N. Penn Ave., Minneapolis.

27th Annual Cherish the Children Powwow

Featuring performances, competition, food trucks, a vendors market, community meal, and more. 11 a.m. Sat.-Sun. Johnson Senior High School, 1349 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Meet the Makers

Featuring locally made items from Black crafters. 4-6 p.m. Queermunity MN, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Makers Market

Check out five local makers. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. AudreyRose Vintage, 3508 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

"Small Expressions" Dona Rozanski, 'Trail of Twisted Tiers'

“Small Expressions”

See pieces from the Handweavers Guild of America’s 2025 touring exhibit program. The opening reception features an artist talk. 2-4 p.m. ArtReach St. Croix, 224 Fourth St. N., Stillwater.

Toy Swap

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. D&H Toys Minnesota, 1272 Vierling Dr. E., Shakopee.

Cabin Fever Craft & Vendor Show

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oak Glen Golf Course and Banquet Facility, 1599 McKusick Rd. N., Stillwater.

Grunge Unplugged

7-10 p.m. Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 Third St., Excelsior.

Beer Choir

7-9 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Used Book Sale

Featuring hundreds of adult and kids’ books, puzzles, games, DVDs, and CDs. Fill an entire shopping bag for $5 starting at 2 p.m. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ridgedale Library Rohlf Room, 12601 Ridgedale Dr., Minnetonka.

Lunar New Year Celebration

Featuring traditional dragon and lion dances, live music, dance performances, and art. 12:30-5:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington. 5-8 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKETS

Fridley Winter Farmers Market

Music, to-go eats, and produce. Other dates: Mar. 21. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bachman's Fridley, 8200 University Service Rd., Minneapolis.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Apr. 19. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Mill City Farmers Market

The yearlong market moves indoors this weekend for its fall/winter schedule. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first and third Sat., Nov. through Apr. 750 S. Second St., Minneapolis; find more info at millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Minneapolis Winter Farmers Market

9 a.m. to noon Feb. 21, March 7 & 21, and Saturdays through April. Minneapolis Farmers Market Site, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info at mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Plymouth Winter Farmers Market

Music, to-go eats, and produce. Other dates: Feb. 21, Mar. 21. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bachman's Plymouth, 10050 Sixth Ave. N., Minneapolis.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

Shopping in nature? Pffft. This one lets you shop for greens without the weather. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through April 18. 308 Prince St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

See the Northernettes on ice this weekend

SUNDAY

The Northernettes’ 2026 Winter Exhibition

A free skate performance before the team heads to the National Synchronized Skating Championships in Salt Lake City. 4-6 p.m. at Mariucci Arena, 1901 Fourth St. SE, Minneapolis.

Step Brothers Trivia Night

6-8 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

DayFunk: Daytime House Party

Featuring Tyree Cooper and friends. 2-8 p.m. Eat Street Crossing, 2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Last Rites: Dark Arts Market

Witches, goths, industrial punks, etc.: All are welcome here at this macabre market of dark arts and artisans. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pilllar Forum, 2300 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Mutual Aid Art Fair

Featuring a cake walk and bake sale, live music, and all kinds of cool local artists and makers who are raising funds for the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota and the CTUL Emergency Fund. 1-5 p.m. Vine Arts Center, second level of the Ivy Arts Building, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Book & Vinyl Fair

Pretty easy to wrap your head around this one: browse books and vinyl vendors while sipping suds at one of the metro’s prettiest breweries. The participating booksellers include Subtext, Once Upon a Crime, Cream & Amber, Beck's Books, Wild Rumpus, and Comma; five record-slingers will have crates loaded with goodies. The flipping opportunities, re: pages and LPs? Ample! And if you’d like to check out some of the best cheeseburgers in town while you’re at it, the Angry Line Cook food truck will be parked outside. (Revisit our super-sized RacketCast burger chat with the ALC crew here.) Frank the Tank-like, you’ve got yourself a pretty nice little Sunday. Noon to 5 p.m. BlackStack Brewing , 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Loop Market’s Shop for Good

Shop upcycled items, vintage, and local makers. With a resource fair hosted by Minnesota 50501. A portion of the day’s profits will benefit MIRAC. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. New World Gallery, 1729 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

The Room

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

The Real Chuck NORAD

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Kelley Smith

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Allison Sounds

With Graf. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Jonii Vermeersch

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

STAT

With Economic Headwinds & Buzz Box. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Al Church’s Sunday Service

A monthly mass of sing-a-longs. 3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Church of Cornbread

A weekly Cornbread Harris jam. 5-7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Nicholas Harper

Artist Talk: Nicholas Harper

The local artists discusses work from his current romantic portraiture show, "Love Life." Gallery 360, 3011 W. 50th St., Minneapolis.

MAEP Artist Talk: Amy Usdin

The artist talks textiles her current exhibition, “After All,” with MAEP supervisor Nicole Soukup. RSVP for free tickets here. 2 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Gus the Bard

8-11 p.m. O'Donovan's Irish Pub, 700 N. First Ave., Minneapolis.

Free Book Swap

Bring a gently used book or two (no kids’ books!) and take home some books to read. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bald Man Brewing Company, 2020 Silver Bell Rd., Eagan.

Urban Expedition: Trinidad & Tobago

Presented with Minnesota’s Caribbean American Cultural Center. Featuring performances, art, food, and more. 1-3 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 W. Fifth St., St. Paul.

Black History Month Read-In

An open mic celebrating Black authors. 1-4 p.m. Sumner Library, 611 Van White Memorial Blvd., Minneapolis.

New Words: A Variety Open Mic

Do what you want on the mic. 5:30 p.m.; 5 p.m. sign up. The Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Minnesota Wedding Show

Tickets to this expo are free if you RSVP before the event. Do that here. Noon to 4 p.m. Saint Paul RiverCentre, 175 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.