Bonspiel at Sociable, Nur-D, Stump Party V: This Week’s Best Events

THURSDAY 2.19

Nur-D

Underground Music Venue

It’s never a bad time to praise Matt Allen, better known by his nom de rap Nur-D. He’s an outspoken local musician with the courage of his convictions, truly committed to our community. He was on the front lines as a medic during the George Floyd uprising; more recently he was pepper-sprayed and violently detained, essentially just for being present, during the mayhem following the killing of Alex Pretti. “I assumed I was going to die,” he told Rolling Stone. His latest album, Chunkadelic, handily flips an online diss of his weight into a boast, and the rapper also discusses the incidents that led to him publicly cutting ties with First Avenue in December 2023. (Long story short: Nur-D says he was booked to share the stage with an abuser, and was ghosted by the venue when he scheduled a meeting with its reps.) 18+. $25.97. 7 p.m. 408 N. Third Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Black Europe Film Festival



Main Cinema/Capri Theater

It’s festival season at the Main—seems like every weekend there’s another themed fest offering a rich selection of films that otherwise wouldn’t screen in town. This week it’s the wonderful Black Europe Film Festival, and its theme is “Afro-Pasts, Afro-Futures.” The opening film is Fanon, a biopic about the revolutionary theorist; other narrative features include the Hanami, a Cape Verdean coming-of-age film, and Memory of Princess Mumbi, an African sci-fi tale. There are also documentaries about Spike Lee and Rudy Gobert, along with special features on Ethiopia and aging among African populations. Showtimes, prices, and more info here. Through Sunday—Keith Harris

Death Cafe

Lakewood Cemetery

Death: It stalks us all from the second we’re born, yet it remains a taboo subject of conversation. The folks behind Death Cafe intend to fix that latter point (nothing to be done about the former…) with this monthly mixer inside Minneapolis’s beautiful Lakewood Cemetery. Created in 2011 to channel the work of a Swiss sociologist, the nonprofit gathering has satellite hubs around the world, all with the aim of "increasing the awareness of death to help people make the most of their finite lives." (It is not a therapy or grief group, organizers stipulate.) Our local chapter is led by Sara Anondson, a certified death doula who closes each free-flowing mortality chat with a grounding meditation. (More like in-the-grounding meditation.) Oh yeah, about that "cafe" element—there'll be coffee, tea, and cake. Just a few of the small joys afforded to the living. Free with reservation. 5 p.m. 3600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; more info here.—Jay Boller



Textile Center

FRIDAY 2.20

Fiber Art for All: Growing Community

Textile Center

It’s time for Textile Center’s annual open house! This two-day event celebrates all kinds of fiber art, with hands-on demos, a maker’s market featuring 25 artists, and also less fiber-specific things like live music (from DJ Jacques on Friday) and coffee (from Misfit, available Saturday). The theme for 2026 is “growing community,” something you may have experienced acutely as people across the Twin Cities have come together to defend their neighbors over the last several months. In a more literal sense, Textile Center will celebrate the pollinators that support its fiber dye garden with an interactive community installation. Free. 5:30-8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat. 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Saturday—Em Cassel

Ukrainian Lenten Fish Fry

Ukrainian American Community Center

Delicious options for Ukrainian solidarity exist right here in Minnesota. Consider this Lenten fish fry, which benefits both the Ukrainian American Community Center and the Cheremosh Ukrainian Dance Ensemble. We’re talking generous plates of fried fish, coleslaw, French fries, and—crucially—varenyky (aka perogi). Beer and wine are available via the cash bar; ambiently positive geopolitical vibes are available for all diners. Also, gotta mention it: This animated fish chef is worth the price of admission. $15 adults; $10 kids 6-12; free for kids under 6. 4:30-7 p.m. 301 NE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Fridays through March 27—Jay Boller

Stump Party Promo Video

SATURDAY 2.21

Stump Party V



Black Hart

For the past four Februaries, Racket contributor and all around stand-up guy Ian Ringgenberg has been inviting folks to his backyard to take a whack with an ax at a locally sourced tree stump. This is Stump Party, and it’s so much fun it couldn’t remain a private event forever. For Stump Party V, the celebration that many are calling Minnesota’s “premiere catharsis-generating winter event” will relocate from Minneapolis to St. Paul—more specifically to the patio of Black Hart. And if it gets a little chilly, you can duck inside and warm up by moving your body to Hipshaker’s all-vinyl dance night. 21+. $7; proceeds donated to the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota. 9 p.m. 1415 University Ave. W., St. Paul; watch the full hype video for details here.—Keith Harris

Bonspiel 2026

Sociable Cider Werks

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been watching a ton of Olympic curling over the last week, all the while whispering to yourself, delusionally, “I could totally do that.” Time to put your stone sliding and sweeping to the test, chump! This is the sixth-annual bonspiel—that’s a curling tournament, newbie—hosted by Sociable, and experts and novices alike are invited to assemble a team of curlers and try to take home the top spot. It’s $75 to register your team (which you can do here), and brooms, sliders, stones, and sticks are provided. Smashed Pattys will be slingin’ burgs throughout the ‘spiel, and there’s live music on Saturday from 1-6:30 p.m. How will you ever discover that you’re an Olympian-in-waiting if you don’t try? Free to watch; $75 to compete. 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sat.; 12:30-5:30 p.m. Sun. 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. Also Sunday—Em Cassel

Winter Beer Dabbler

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Binge drinking in the dead of winter? That’s basically a Midwest pastime. And you can do it this weekend at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. At the Dabbler you’ll find over 120 Midwestern varieties of brew, which you can hoover up like the lush you are via the event’s sipping glass, provided at the door. Don’t be fooled though—the beers are unlimited, and those little samples add up, so be sure your rideshare apps are up to date or bring a sober driver and keep them (and yourself) well fed via the dozen or food trucks onsite. This beer party takes place outside in the Mighty Midway, so dress warm; hypothermia is harder to detect when you're good and buzzed. 21+. $60; $80 VIP; $20 designated driver. 3-6:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. VIP. 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; find tickets and more info at beerdabbler.com.—Jessica Armbruster

Bring your heated gloves; it's the Winter Beer Dabbler! Promo

SUNDAY 2.22

Book & Vinyl Fair

BlackStack Brewing

Pretty easy to wrap your head around this one: browse books and vinyl vendors while sipping suds at one of the metro’s prettiest breweries. The participating booksellers include Subtext, Once Upon a Crime, Cream & Amber, Beck's Books, Wild Rumpus, and Comma; five record-slingers will have crates loaded with goodies. The flipping opportunities, re: pages and LPs? Ample! And if you’d like to check out some of the best cheeseburgers in town while you’re at it, the Angry Line Cook food truck will be parked outside. (Revisit our super-sized RacketCast burger chat with the ALC crew here.) Frank the Tank-like, you’ve got yourself a pretty nice little Sunday. Free. Noon to 5 p.m. 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Songs for Our Neighbors: Raising Funds for Food & Rent

Parkway Theater

Whether or not our long, local Operation Metro Surge nightmare is ending or not, we still live in a vastly unequal country with a threadbare social safety net. As such, it’s (unfortunately) never a bad time to come together and raise mutual aid funds for 50 Twin Cities families in need. Privy to that are the dozen local musicians responsible for this "evening of music and stories of resistance, community, and joy." The includes Bathtub Cig, Faith Boblett, Molly Brandt, Ben Cook-Feltz, Laura Hugo, Jeremy Messersmith, Sarah Morris, Mother Banjo, Jillian Rae, Sabocat, Colleen Somerville, and Leslie Vincent. Lemme put on my hack copywriter hat and say: Pitching in never sounded so good. $25-$30. 6 p.m. 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

ONGOING



Practice As A Show: Poliça Residency

Icehouse

Ever wonder how Poliça records an album? Well, during this three-week residency, you’ll get a little peek behind the scenes. The band is taking over Icehouse to craft a followup to 2025’s Dreams Go. "Audience participation will be welcomed," they say. The material won’t be entirely unfamiliar—they’ll warm up with some of your Poliça faves before they get to work on the new stuff. 21+. $15/$18. 8 p.m. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Wednesdays through February 18—Keith Harris

Minnesota Ice Castle

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

We’re talking about the good kind of ice here, which has been stacked, packed, and shaped into whimsical creations. The fairgrounds isn’t just the home of the Great Minnesota Get-Together; the site hosts festivals, showcases, and expos year-round. Winter is an especially busy time. Next week, it will welcome Saint Paul Winter Carnival revelers with all kinds of things to see and do. But first we’ve got an ice castle, which will endure through February—weather permitting. Icy things to explore include caverns, giant slides, tiny secret passageways, and twinkling trails filled with lights. There will also be a polar pub serving up warm drinks, snowtubing, live music nights, and ice sculptures created by artists both local and international. Reservations are required; find dates, times, and tickets at icecastles.com/minnesota. $13-$26. Thu.-Mon. 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul. Through February 21—Jessica Armbruster

Winter SKOLstice

Viking Lakes

The Vikings might train out here, but all you have to do is hang out. This winter, Viking Lakes is hosting a variety of wintertime things to do. During the holidays, there’s the Magic of Lights, a drive-thru holiday lights trail. Other festive things include weekly visits from Santa, free Christmas movie nights, and bingo sessions, as well as live music and lots of games on the big screen. There’s also a free skating rink with open skate hours (bring skates or rent them onsite) and a warming house with hot drinks. Many events are free; some are ticketed. Check online to RSVP. 2685 Vikings Circle, Eagan; find more info here. Now through February 22—Jessica Armbruster

Giorgio Moroder: Mood Engineer/A Celebration of Giorgio Moroder

Trylon + Berlin



You gotta love a collab between two great orgs. Over the course of the month, the Trylon will screen four films that were scored by the disco godfather: two sexed up Paul Schrader entries (Cat People, American Gigolo) along with freaky children’s tale The NeverEnding Story and Alan Parker’s brutal Midnight Express. And on Thursday, Berlin is getting in on the action with a tribute to the disco pioneer’s musical legacy. Leopard Tree Dream will explore Moroder’s affinity with Krautrock, Mudd will perform a set drawn from his film scores, and Dory Kahalé will close the night with a Moroder DJ set. A Celebration of Giorgio Moroder: $20. 7:30 p.m. 204 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Giorgio Moroder: Mood Engineer: 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; find showtimes and more info here. Through February 24—Keith Harris

Night Trains

Twin City Model Railroad Museum

Night—and I cannot emphasize this enough—Trains! This seasonal show at Twin City Model Railroad Museum is a winter wonderland of miniatures. The lights are turned down low, and everything has a warm glow as the vintage engines chug around their tiny landscape. It’s incredibly cute, wholesome winter fun, and while the trains typically run on Saturdays, there are bonus nights throughout January. $15, free for children ages 4 and under. 3-7 p.m. 668 Transfer Road, Ste. 8, St. Paul; find more info here. Saturdays through February—Em Cassel