Freeloader Friday: 91 Free Things To Do This Weekend

FRIDAY

Featuring $5 pint specials, reuben sandwiches, crafts for the kids, daily Split the F contests, green Luck of the Lonely (Blonde) for $6, plus music from Blame Not the Bard (Fri.), Rince na Chroi, Wild Rose Cloggers, and Irish Diplomacy‍ (Sat.), We Lucky Few and trivia (Sun.), and Brian Boru Band (Mon.). 3-11 p.m. Fri., Mon.; noon to 11 p.m. Sat.; noon to 8 p.m. Sun. Fulton Taproom/FINNEGANS, 414 Sixth Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Featuring green beer, Shamrock Shakes, and tunes each night from Kingsview (Fri.), DJ tunes (Sat.), Johnny Table All-Stars (Sun.), and Bill the Accordion Guy (Mon.). Noon to midnight Fri.; 11 a.m. to midnight Sat.; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sun.; noon to 11 p.m. Mon. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Featuring special drinks, light bites, live music by the Loreweavers (3 p.m.), and DJ tunes. 2-11 p.m. Keeper's Heart Whiskey, 600 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

East Lake Skate and Sauna

Winter this year? Pretty weak! Also short. While some years we have snow through March, in 2025 it’s pretty dang springlike out there right now. So for folks who feel we missed out this season there’s this free little pop-up fest offering wintertime activities. First of all, we got a skating rink. But not the kind that can melt; this thing is made out of the synthetic stuff. While waxy fake rinks are usually a bummer, we’re approaching 75 degrees in Minnesota on Friday, so just glad this thing will survive it. Bring your own skates or rent some for free. Second, there’s a sauna at this thing. Hourlong sessions in Urban Wing’s wood-fired sauna are free, but you gotta RSVP. If you missed the Art Shanties on Lake Harriet—or just want a repeat—at least one has set up shop here, and related entertainment and activities here include free yoga sessions (2 p.m. Sat.), Queer Puppet Clash performances (2-4 p.m. Sat.), and a dance party hosted by Pollinator Frenzy (2 p.m. Sun.). 4-8 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 2800 E. Lake St. (the former U.S. Bank property), Minneapolis; find more info here. Through March —Jessica Armbruster

Unstable Shapes, Ahem, Toilet Rats

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

A psychedelic rock event. Tonight’s lineup includes Weald, Erik’s Iridescent Tent, and Scott Hefty & the Bury ‘em Deep. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

This guy is playing all over town this weekend. Gus the Bardic Troubadour

9 p.m. Fri.-Sun. O'Donovan's Irish Pub, 700 N. First Ave., Minneapolis.

9 p.m. Kieran’s Irish Pub, 85 N. 6th St., Minneapolis.

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Shop antiques, furniture, decor, pottery, and more from 20 juried dealers. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. Bachman's on Lyndale, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots–sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Watch Season 17 with your buds. This weekly event includes prizes and drink specials. RSVP for a seat at Eventbrite. 6-8 p.m. On the RoX, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

RSVP at Lushmpls.com to claim a seat. 6:30-8:30 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

How tied to mass, grassroots social movements has music been, historically speaking? To hear the organizers of this fascinating discussion at St. Paul’s East Side Freedom Library tell it: inextricably. Pittsburgh-based historian, musician, musicologist, composer, and educator (whew!) Benjamin Barson will lead the panel, which also includes a trio of experts from the U of M—Davu Seru, Rev. Dr. Yolanda Y. Williams, and Dr. Shekela Wanyama. Barson studies music from a Zinnian bottom-up perspective, and his latest book, last year’s Brassroots Democracy, explores “vibrant narratives of New Orleans musicians to reveal how early jazz was inextricably tied to the mass mobilization of freedpeople during Reconstruction and the decades that followed.” Free. 7 p.m. East Side Freedom Library, 1105 Greenbrier St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Anoka Meats Heavy Rotation

Buy a beer, get $1 off and a raffle ticket. This week’s meat: Osseo Meats. 6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Play board and card games with friends and new friends. 6:30-9 p.m. Community Grounds, 560 40th Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.

Folk, bluegrass, and old-timey tunes. 7 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Featuring local businesses, handmade items, and vendors. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Rosedale Center, 1595 Highway 36 W, Roseville.

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

SATURDAY

Oceanographer, Ghosting Merit, Calla McDermott, CAUSE & CONTROL

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

With Soft Topics, High Tiny Hairs. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

2-4 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

7:30-11 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Noon. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

3-5 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

6:30-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

St. Patrick’s Day

With Irish dancing, live music, face painting, and festive activities. 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Green at North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Featuring the release of A Picture Of Nectarony, a collab with Arbeiter Brewing made with nectaron and anchovy hops. With free fishing (the magnets in a pool kind) for the kiddos with prizes, free snacks, family-friendly interactive booth, a visit from Nate from Shorelunch with Nate P, and a Phish tribute concert in the warehouse from 4-7 p.m. Noon to 10 p.m. HeadFlyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Featuring drink specials, fire pits, food and snack booths, and live music from Rep. Maria Isa, James Patrick, DJ Low, and more. 21+. 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Maharaja’s Rock & Roll Headquarters, Back Parking Lot, 205 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Riding to a Shamrock Shake this weekend. Joyful Riders

Take a friendly-paced ride with fellow cyclists and enjoy a free drink (beer, NA, or THC) upon return to Fulton. Noon to 2:30 p.m. Fulton Taproom/FINNEGANS, 414 Sixth Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Featuring $6 pours of Drunken Lullabies Irish Rye Stout and Smitty’s Irish Red, La Cocina food truck, and entertainment from Ardaigh Suas Academy of Irish Dance, the Mud & the Blood Duo, and Tyler Polzin. Noon to 9 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing, 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Brooklyn Park.

Featuring tunes from Last Chance for Love and green glitter beer. 7-11 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Featuring headliner Braydon Terzo from Arizona. 1-10 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

Plymouth Library Book Sale

Featuring adult and kid's books, puzzles, DVDs, CDs from 50¢ to $2. Proceeds benefit the Plymouth Library and Friends programs and events. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plymouth Library, 15700 36th Ave. N., Plymouth.

Rugby on TV. Featuring Italy vs. Ireland (9:15 a.m.), Wales vs. England (11:45 a.m.), and France vs. Scotland (3 p.m.). Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

10 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Tunes from We Lucky Few Sat., happy hour, bagpipers, corned beef and cabbage meals, and parade views Mon. 7:30 p.m. Sat.; 3:30 p.m. Mon. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Featuring Shamrock Shakes, special beers and menu items. 3-10 p.m. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville.

Karthik Pandian

6-8 p.m. Midway Contemporary Art, 1509 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

St. Pat’s Day tunes. 8 p.m. The Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

See drag queens sing live. RSVP online or find details at Lushmpls.com to claim a seat. 21+. 9 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Vintage and handmade items. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. 2756 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through March 23

Vinny's Angels Pet Resources

With free dog food, cat food, cat litter, toys, beds, and blankets for furry friends in need, hosted by Vinny's Angels Pet Resources. 10 a.m. West Saint Paul Sports Complex, 1650 Oakdale Ave. W., St. Paul.

Featuring a variety of special beer releases, Reuben pizza, live music, Irish dance, and giveaways. 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. OMNI Brewery & Taproom, 9462 Deerwood Lane N., Maple Grove.

With dancing, music, art, food specials, and more. Noon to 2 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

This carnival event features interactive performances, Han character writing, dancing with calligraphy imagery, a tea ceremony, aboriginal dancing, musical folk songs, hands-on activities. 1-5 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda.

Get yer beer poked and enjoy free s’mores by the bonfire. 3-5 p.m. Bear Cave Brewing, 1201 Mainstreet, Hopkins.

Jim Conaway, "Island of Ithaca"

2-5 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

2-5 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

New drawings by Joyce Lyon. 4-6 p.m. Form + Content Gallery, 201 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

See photographers from around the world in two very different group shows. 6-8 p.m. Praxis Gallery & Photo Arts Center, 2601 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.; noon to 4 p.m. Sun. 7227 Portland Ave. S., Richfield.

This long-running market features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, as well as handmade gifts and goods. For the season, the market moves inside Mill City Museum (museum admission is not required). Winter Markets are held on the first and third Saturdays of each month through April. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mar. 15, and Apr 5 & 19. 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Math Emergency

SUNDAY

This St. Paul-based rock band has an all-math professor rhythm section. With The Janey Winterbauer Trio, Meanest Genus. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Arsenal vs. Chelsea and Fulham vs. Spurs (8:30 a.m.), Liverpool vs. Newcastle United (11:30 a.m.), and Leicester City vs. Manchester United (2 p.m.). Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Featuring Irish music and dance. 1-5 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda.

With free popcorn. 7-10 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

10:30 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Noon. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

2:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

6-8 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

A local makers market featuring all kinds of oddities. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.