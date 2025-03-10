Pond Skimming, St. Pat’s Barhopping, Soccer Mommy: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy Christy Bush

WEDNESDAY 3.12

Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy



First Avenue

It seemed too unlikely to work when gruff character actor Shannon and indie rock veteran Narducy formed an R.E.M. cover band. Or maybe it seemed too unlikely not to work. In either case, they not only drew raves with their initial tour, performing the band’s debut full-length, Murmur, in full, but all four members of R.E.M. shared the stage with them in Athens, Georgia. (I am of course demographically required to consider Murmur one of the greatest albums of all time but also I’m right.) Since I personally believe Reckoning > Fables Of The Reconstruction, I’m a little bummed that Shannon and Narducy leapfrogged past the band’s second album to its third for this tour, but they play an extended second set of miscellaneous R.E.M. songs, so that doesn’t really matter. With Dave Hill. 18+. $30. 7:30 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

MC Lyte

Dakota

The Dakota has been booking more legacy hip hop lately, which is a terrific development—middle-aged rap artists deserve an opportunity to perform in settings other than poorly promoted package tours. (I personally promise myself I will catch GZA next time he passes through the Dakota.) MC Lyte is certainly maturing into a solid representative of her era. Released last September, 1 of 1 is Lyte’s first album in nearly a decade, and it offers a taste of what you might expect from tonight’s show: throwback beats and career reminiscences, with skills undiminished. $50/$55. 7 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

The Moth Twin Cities GrandSLAM Championship

Fitzgerald Theater

Folks, it’s the grandaddy of ‘em all, a night that’ll see the club-tested heavyweights of local longform storytelling duking it out (rhetorically) for all the marbles (presumably some sort of tasteful trophy or plaque). That’s right, it’s the Moth’s Twin Cities GrandSLAM Championship, where 10 winners of past open-mic StorySLAMs will gather for “the ultimate storytelling showdown” and the title of “Twin Cities’ Story Champion.” If you’d like to catch the next crop of championship contenders, the smaller-scale StorySLAM will return to the Parkway Theater on March 19 for tales tied to “BEEF” (aka bad blood, grievances, grudges, etc.). I don’t have a ton to add here, so allow me to yet again plug HBO’s Girls, which really holds the fuck up upon rewatching; remember in Season 5 when Hannah competes in a Moth StorySLAM themed to jealousy? Great stuff. All ages. $45-$48. 7 p.m. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

The Wicked Winter Art Shanty @smorgasborg on Instagram

THURSDAY 3.13

East Lake Skate and Sauna

East Lake Street

Winter this year? Pretty weak! Also short. While some years we have snow through March, in 2025 it’s pretty dang springlike out there right now. So for folks who feel we missed out this season there’s this free little pop-up fest offering wintertime activities. First of all, we got a skating rink. But not the kind that can melt; this thing is made out of the synthetic stuff. While waxy fake rinks are usually a bummer, we’re approaching 75 degrees in Minnesota on Friday, so just glad this thing will survive it. Bring your own skates or rent some for free. Second, there’s a sauna at this thing. Hourlong sessions in Urban Wing’s wood-fired sauna are free, but you gotta RSVP. If you missed the Art Shanties on Lake Harriet—or just want a repeat—at least one has set up shop here, and related entertainment and activities here include free yoga sessions (2 p.m. Sat.), Queer Puppet Clash performances (2-4 p.m. Sat.), and a dance party hosted by Pollinator Frenzy (2 p.m. Sun.). 4-8 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 2800 E. Lake St. (the former U.S. Bank property), Minneapolis; find more info here. Through March —Jessica Armbruster

Soccer Mommy

First Avenue

If you’re anything like us, you could relisten to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, then a surging Democratic presidential candidate, saying “Socca Mummy” over and over again. Well before that political nod, Sophia Allison, still just 27, was at the forefront of mining '90s indie-rock sounds for a new generation of fans. The Swiss-born, Nashville-raised singer-songwriter debuted in 2018 with Clean, an album that cleaned up with an impressive array of year-end list finishes. The crunch, the slack, the sneaky hooks—Allison felt like a Gen Z Malkmus, the Pavement-fronting indie icon for whom she’d later open. Subsequent albums mellowed, veering into darker and shoegazier directions, but last year’s Evergreen is being heralded as an ambitious return to her *Bernie voice* Soccer Mommy roots. Hana Vu opens. All ages. $30-$35. 6:30 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Riding to a Shamrock Shake this weekend. Joyful Riders

FRIDAY 3.14

St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations

All Over Town

This year, St. Pat’s Day falls on a Monday, which can make things tricky for parade goers. But if you’re looking for a green brew or a shamrock shake, this weekend has you covered. Finnegans, which is sharing space with Fulton these days, is celebrating the holiday from Friday to Monday with live music, performances, and $5 pints on tap. Joyful Riders will also be doing their monthly casual ride over there at noon on Saturday; participants score a free brew afterwards. Inbound will also have tunes and special beers all weekend, as will Bent Brewstillery and Bauhaus. Broken Clock is turning two this month with a party, if you’re looking for beer and birthday vibes. And yes, there are two different bar crawls this weekend, if you’re the type who needs an itinerary and a $40 drink ticket/T-shirt package. Or just stay home, pop an edible (it’s green!), and try to find Leprechaun 4: In Space on streaming.—Jessica Armbruster

Ben Barson and Brassroots Democracy: A Panel Discussion on Music and the Movements

East Side Freedom Library

How tied to mass, grassroots social movements has music been, historically speaking? To hear the organizers of this fascinating discussion at St. Paul’s East Side Freedom Library tell it: inextricably. Pittsburgh-based historian, musician, musicologist, composer, and educator (whew!) Benjamin Barson will lead the panel, which also includes a trio of experts from the U of M—Davu Seru, Rev. Dr. Yolanda Y. Williams, and Dr. Shekela Wanyama. Barson studies music from a Zinnian bottom-up perspective, and his latest book, last year’s Brassroots Democracy, explores “vibrant narratives of New Orleans musicians to reveal how early jazz was inextricably tied to the mass mobilization of freedpeople during Reconstruction and the decades that followed.” Free. 7 p.m. 1105 Greenbrier St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Twin Cities Board Game Marathon

SATURDAY 3.15

Twin Cities Board Game Marathon

2DHQ

Tabletop gamers of the Twin Cities, this one’s for you. Each month, the folks behind 2D Con host an all-day board game marathon at their headquarters in Northeast. Newbies and experienced gamers alike are welcome, and you can bring your own games or borrow from the 2D Con library—there’s even a request form you can fill out if you’re hoping to play a specific game. And it really is a marathon; the fun kicks off at 10 a.m. and doesn’t stop till midnight. If you need gaming inspiration, check out this Racket feature from last year about how some of the most exciting and challenging games around were developed right here in the Twin Cities. $5. 10 a.m. to midnight. 1325 Winter St. NE, Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Harlem Globetrotters

Target Center

Years ago, for a local publication that no longer exists, I interviewed a Harlem Globetrotter and hit him with the firmest of hardball Qs: Do you ever get tired of winning? He didn’t. Armed with that knowledge, we encourage you to see these historic basketball tricksters smash the living shit outta the Washington Generals. (Fun fact I didn’t know: The Globetrotters have indeed lost to the Generals a handful of times, the most recent L being in 1971; some children in attendance reportedly wept.) Expect this current iteration of the 99-year-old franchise to be as dominant as ever, with lots of woman hoopsters and a single white guy named “Dazzle” on the squad. Dunks, pranks, the famous four-point shot, lots of fan engagement—you know the drill. $40-$157. 1 p.m. 600 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Mary J. Blige

SUNDAY 3.16

Mary J. Blige

Xcel Energy Center

Today has been the first day of the rest of Mary J. Blige’s life for more than 30 years now. Whether pioneering her soon-to-be-dominant rap/R&B hybrid on What’s the 411? or gliding along to throwback beats on her latest, Gratitude, Blige has consistently pledged herself to overcoming drama, treating herself better, and staying true to her vision of herself. (Though clearly she’s done some backsliding along the way, or she wouldn’t always be recommitting to those goals.) There’s no more human a diva, grasping for the beauty a Whitney or a Bey assumes effortlessly and, when through sheer will she approximates it, retaining that edge of Yonkers grit to remind us who she is. That makes her my kind of diva, and ensures that she’s a treat live, where she flaunts the too-much imperfections of her voice—in fact, the 1998 live album The Tour is where I still go when I want to hear her early hits get roughed up a little. With Ne-Yo and Mario. $59.50+. 7 p.m. 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; find more info here. March 16—Keith Harris

Härdsmälta Pond Skim and Festival

Hyland Hills Ski Area

Are you familiar with pond skimming? The tradition takes place toward the tail end of the skiing season, inviting skiers and snowboarders to try to “skim” all the way across a pond at the bottom of the slope. Härdsmälta is Swedish for “meltdown,” and that’s the name Hyland gives its annual skim, which is celebrating its 10th year with a DJ, fire pits, a costume contest, and plenty of food and beer. And you can watch for free (you will need a lift ticket) if you bring three non-perishable food donations. 1-3 p.m. 8800 Chalet Rd., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

"Untitled 19"

ONGOING

“Untitled 19”

Soo Visual Arts Center

Each year, SooVAC invites a guest curator to organize a group show featuring artists at all skill levels or places in their career. Hundreds will apply; only a few dozen will make it in. The results typically yield an eclectic collection of pieces in a variety of mediums, all threaded together by the whims of the curator. This year’s juror is Keisha Williams, gallery director at MCAD, who was tasked with choosing works from a pool of 231 artists (31 of which made the cut). Her process: “As I reviewed work, I couldn’t help but reflect on the words of Adrienne Maree Brown: ‘I am fascinated by those instances when you can feel the fabric of the universe between you and another being fall away or bunch together, bringing you magnificently undeniably closer.’” 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through March 23—Jessica Armbruster

“A Thousand Nesting Dolls”



The Museum of Russian Art

Did you know that the largest collection of Russian nesting dolls in the U.S. is located right off the Diamond Lake entrance to I-35W? Now that you know, how do you feel about that? The Museum of Russian Art will begin presenting its Matryoshka dolls (to use the proper Russian term) to the public; they’ll be on display until March 9. And since it’s likely been a while since you popped in at TMORA (I myself am always overdue for a visit), while you’re there, be sure to take in Alexander Viazmensky’s watercolors of Russian mushrooms, a recently opened exhibit. 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through April 6—Keith Harris

Ukrainian Lenten Fish Fry

Ukrainian American Community Center

Even passive news consumers might’ve noticed the diplomatic (word used very lightly) tantrum thrown inside the White House last week. Thankfully, delicious options for Ukrainian solidarity do exist right here in Minnesota. Consider this Lenten fish fry, which benefits both the UACC and the Cheremosh Ukrainian Dance Ensemble. We’re talking generous plates of fried fish, coleslaw, French fries, and—crucially—varenyky (aka perogies). Beer and wine are available via the cash bar; ambiently positive geopolitical vibes are available for all diners. Also, gotta mention it: This animated fish chef is worth the price of admission. $15 adults; $10 kids. 4:30-7:30 p.m. 301 NE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Fridays through April 11—Jay Boller