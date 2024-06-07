Freeloader Friday: 91 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

FRIDAY

Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel

Yes, this is real. This squirrel just loves waterskiing, OK? Performances and meet-and-greets will take place at noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Mall of America.

Pride Makers Market

Market Collective hosts eight local makers. 7-10 p.m. Modist Brewing, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Warehouse District Live

The fate of Open Streets may be uncertain this season, but every weekend a part of First Avenue will be closed to cars—and not just for construction reasons. Described as “an enhanced pedestrian zone,” Warehouse District Live will offer things that big cities normally have in their downtown areas: food trucks, extended seating areas, and more public bathrooms. Wow! So do some bar-hopping, sit outside and eat, walk in the middle of the street, and wonder why so many exurban Twitter users are so scared of downtown. Free. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fri.-Sat. First Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth Streets, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October —Jessica Armbruster

I Like You Employee Garage Sale

Shop secondhand stuff from employees. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fri.-Sat. I Like You, 1955 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Pillsbury Summer Festival

Featuring live music, aerialists, food trucks (the first 300 kids eat free), Inflatables, carnival games, health screenings, and community resources. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Pillsbury Community School, 2300 Hayes St. NE, Minneapolis.

Vintage Prom

Featuring vintage vendors 444denim and Izzie Summer, retro tunes, drinks from BLCD, and more. Prom attire encouraged. 7-9:30 p.m. Legacy, 1610 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Spit Takes

With High Tiny Hairs, Bev. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Ratatouille

Movie at dusk. Van Cleve Recreation Center, 901 15th Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Rion, Sarah Morris

Free tunes at the Plaza on Nolan Mains. 5-8 p.m. 50th & France, Edina.

Linden Hills Chamber Orchestra

7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

USPOP

American Britpop. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Trip Wire, Red Lovely, Money Bones

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Emmy Woods

5:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

The Clifford Place Collection

Featuring Brian and Teresa McMahon’s collection of Polish art and posters collected in the 1980s while living in Brooklyn. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. through June. Vandalia Tower, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul.

Mill City Caravan

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Jimmi & the Band of Souls

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

House of Hope Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fridays through October 25. Hope Church, 797 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.-Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 25. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

4-8 p.m. Fridays through August 30 (no market July 12 or 29). 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Asian Street Food Night Market

SATURDAY

Asian Street Food Night Market

An epic festival in a Sears parking lot? Hell yes. The ever-popular, always delicious Asian Street Food Night Market returns this weekend. The gang’s all here: fried egg rolls, crepes (both savory and fruity), sushi burritos, mini donuts, halo-halo, deep-fried stuffed mochi, shaved ice, boba tea—are you hungry yet? Add in a beer garden, a live music stage, local vendors, a talent show, and a Lion Dance performance and you have a great way to spend a few hours consuming (literally, on several levels) local Asian-American culture. Follow the org’s Facebook page for updates of what’s coming to the fest. Free. 3-11 p.m. Sat.; 3-10 p.m. Sun. Sears Parking Lot, 425 Rice St., St. Paul. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

American Craft Fest

Featuring up-and-coming artists, hands-on fun, beer, food trucks, and more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Buy Nothing Boutique

If you’re not in your local Buy Nothing group or familiar with the Buy Nothing movement—well, first of all, check out this great Star Tribune story from Rachel Hutton, which outlines the hows and whys of the charming free giving (and asking) trend. Unlike making a big drop at Savers or Goodwill, Buy Nothing promotes gifting between neighbors, which is why the Facebook groups that facilitate its existence are localized in specific neighborhoods. But for events like this one, which takes place in Longfellow, you don’t have to live in Longfellow to join; anyone can come collect some free stuff or give away things they no longer use, from clothing to household items to toys to books to pet products to doodads, doohickeys, and the like. In the last 24 hours in my BN group, folks have given away a puzzle, Coffee-mate creamer, kids’ clothes, and a miter saw. The possibilities are truly endless! Free. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Howe Elementary School, 3733 43rd Ave. S., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Longfellow Neighborhood Garage Sale

Over 74 sales in the area. Find a map and more info here. Sat.-Sun.

White Squirrel Vintage & Makers Market

Outdoor vintage shopping. Noon to 5 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Early Show

With Scott Hefte and the Bury ‘Em Deep, Pure Shifter, Emma Jeanne. 1 to 4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Driftless Revelers

String band freak folk. Outside. 6 to 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Nights with Tim

9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Black Market

It’s that time of year again, when the markets move from huge warehouse spaces into the parking lots and side streets around town. One such event: The Black Market, a monthly fest featuring Black-owned businesses, makers, and artists that has been going strong since 2021. This weekend they head outside for a market featuring over 60 vendors. Shop handmade candles, vintage clothing, baked goods, books, and more. There’ll be live music all day, and a handful of food trucks will be stopping by. Add in face painting for kids and lawn games for all and you have all the options you need for a fun afternoon. Free. 2 to 6 p.m. 767 N. Eustis St., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Movie at dusk. Sumner Field Park, 901 N. Aldrich Ave., Minneapolis.

Camdentown Marketplace

Minneapolis Craft Market, The Get Down, and North Market team up for a pop-up market with local businesses. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Market, 4414 N. Humboldt Ave., Minneapolis.

Backyard Boombox Two-Year Anniversary

Featuring Honey and Badger. 1-10 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

The Bungalow Club’s Spring Market

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Bungalow Club, 4300 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Juicy Fruit Market

Fruitcake hosts this supergay queer market outside. Noon to 5 p.m. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Artist Market Pop-up

Hosted by MN Artisan Market. 1-6 p.m. Būch Fermentary, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Chalkfest Jan Riggins Art

Chalkfest Maple Grove

Folks, we’ve been sleeping on Chalkfest, a massive art celebration out in Maple Grove. Each year, artists from around the world come to town to create amazing pieces, using asphalt as their canvas. The resulting artworks are, to put it mildly, gorgeous. Past efforts have included mind-bending optical illusions, super-realistic portraits, detailed cityscapes, odes to rap artists, and lots of mandalas. You can watch artists create these pieces live and, in some cases, even help out. The event also includes a kids’ zone with tons of hands-on activities and a stage featuring local live music. Find more details at chalkfestmaplegrove.com. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Art can be found along Main Street, between Elm Creek Boulevard and Arbor Lakes Parkway, Maple Grove. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Pokémon Party

Featuring console gaming, Pokémon vendors, evening tunes from DJ Theology, carnival games, themed beers, and creatures to catch on your PokémonGo game. Noon to 11 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Company, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Art on the Lake

Featuring over 120 juried artists, live music, food, and hands-on fun. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Downtown Excelsior, Water Street from Third Street to Lake Street, Excelsior.

Hennepin County Fix-It Clinics

Bring busted clothing, electronics, and small household appliances and talk with experts on how to fix it. Noon to 4 p.m. St. Louis Park Recreation Center, 3700 Monterey Dr., St. Louis Park.

Deutsche Tage

Polka tunes and brats… in June? It’s more likely than you think! There’s no need to wait around for Oktoberfest: At the 66th annual Deutsche Tage (German Days), the Germanic-American Institute invites you to enjoy authentic foods paired with Paulaner beer, music, and traditional dance from groups like Wisconsin’s Pommersche Tanzdeel Freistadt. They’ll have food from Aki’s Pretzels, Black Forest Inn, Burbach’s Potato Pancakes, Ruhland’s Strudel, and others, plus additional entertainment from Bavarian Musikmeisters, The Jolly Huntsman, Minnesänger Choir, Jimi the Polka Pirate, and Rivers Ballet. Free (adults 21+ can purchase a $10 wristband to buy alcohol). 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Germanic-American Institute, 301 Summit Ave., St. Paul; more info here. Through Sunday—Em Cassel

Avigail Manneberg, 'Power Play'

Power Play!

New work by Avigail Manneberg. 7-10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Second Saturday Open Studios

Explore the work of local artists in three buildings on the Casket campus. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Open Studio Saturdays

Open studios, sales, special receptions, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Art Beagle Back Up Band

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Erin McCawley’s Harrison Street Band

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Voltage Controller

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Little Fevers, Ancient Waves, Andrew Kneeland

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Mill City Farmers' Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 26. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers Market

Downtown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street, where they have pedicab rides from the lot to the market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 24. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the School District

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers’ Market

Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods plus free fitness classes, chef cook-offs, and more. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through September 21. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 12. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 2nd St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 5 (no market July 6). St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

Disco Death

SUNDAY

Disco Death Records’ Vintage Market

Shop 20+ vintage vendors and makers outdoors. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Disco Death Records, 721 W. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Fat Beach Days

Is your body beach ready? If you have a body and you’re in the mood to hang at a beach, then yes, your body is beach ready. And if you’d like some company, you can bring your body to Fat Beach Days, an annual series where folks of all shapes and sizes—but especially supportive of those with bonus bodies—can meet and have fun in a friendly crowd. This is more of a hang as opposed to an organized event, so you don’t need tickets. Just show up with whatever you need for fun—SPF, a beach towel, a picnic, a canned bevvy—and say hi. You can find more info here. Free. 1-4 p.m. Lake Nokomis Beach, 4800 Nokomis Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Pride Makers Market

Over over a dozen local LGBTQ+ markers. Noon to 5 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Sociable Summer Market

Hosted By Minneapolis Craft Market. Noon to 5 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Odd Market

This indoor maker’s market features a dozen local artists and vintage sellers, including clothes, prints, zines, and jewelry. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Toolbox Collective Makers Market

Featuring 12+ makers. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Toolbox Collective, 3400 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Egg Roll Fest

5th Annual Egg Roll Festival

Featuring over 40 types of egg rolls, plus other eats. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Valley Winds

2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

The Jugsluggers

Electric string tunes. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Emmy Woods & The Red Pine Ramblers

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Early Show R&R Sunday

With Jeff Ray, Molly Maher. 1-3 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds

With Caley Factorial, Madison Kolbet, Whit, Madelyn Hartke (of Tiny Bouquet), Kayla Via, and host TJD. 7-10 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKET

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 9 through October 27. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 27. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays starting June 16 through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays right by the bandshell through August 25. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.