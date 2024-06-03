Chalkfest, Asian Night Market, Buy Nothing Boutique: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

MONDAY 6.3

The Long Take

Trylon

This series brings you just what it says: movies featuring long, uninterrupted takes. And fittingly, it’s a long series, running throughout the summer. But though they all include at least one bravura sequence, these films offer much more than just flashy technique. Orson Welles’s Touch of Evil (showing again tonight and tomorrow) got things rolling over the weekend, and in the weeks to come you’ll get a chance to check out international arthouse champs like Tarkovsky and Antonioni, modern Asian greats like Hong Kong action master Johnnie To and Park Chan-wook, and movies you can never see too often, like Children of Men and Goodfellas. Let me put in a special word for the elegant The Earrings of Madame de…, directed by the incomparable Max Ophuls, a man so in love with long takes that James Mason once wrote a poem about him that began *extremely James Mason voice* “A shot that does not call for tracks/Is agony for poor old Max.” 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; find complete showtimes and more info here. Through August 27—Keith Harris

WEDNESDAY 6.5

Bill Frisell Trio

Dakota

Frisell has made a career of showcasing his own versatility while still honing a distinctive guitar style. Atmospheric originals, reinterpreted film soundtracks, straight jazz, bent country, standards, contemporary pop—he’s taken it all in and Friselled it in his image. Rounding out his trio are longtime accomplices Thomas Morgan on bass and drummer Rudy Royston, who knows his tricks inside and out. Though the trio most recently recorded Orchestras, a live double album, with the 60-piece Brussels Philharmonic and the 11-piece Umbria Jazz Orchestra (not at the same time), that’s way too many musicians to squeeze into the Dakota. Tonight it’ll just be Frisell, Morgan, and Royston. $30/$35. 6:30 & 8:30 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

TC River Rats

THURSDAY 6.6

TC River Rats

Mississippi River

What is Ratagascar? It’s not a place (we checked); it’s not a movie about a vermin chef (we think). It’s this summer’s thematic show from the Twin Cities River Rats, the local water skiing crew that has been carving up the Mississippi River since 1979. Specifically, the Rats say, “Ratagascar is filled with adventure, including high-flying jumps, tall pyramids, powerful balancing acts, and barefoot tricks.” Hm, sounds a lot like all River Rats shows, but there ain’t a damn thing wrong with that. As always, this team of rivertop tricksters performs for free and for the whole family. Bring some chairs and blankets, buy some concessions, and enjoy a Minneapolis summertime institution. Free. 6:30 p.m. 1758 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis; find more info here. Thursdays through August—Jay Boller

Bakkenalia

The Bakken Museum

Been looking for a reason to visit the Bakken? There’s no better one than Bakkenalia, which gives you after-hours access to the science museum’s exhibits and gardens, live music from St. Paul singer-songwriter Emmy Woods, and drink samples from local breweries, cideries, and distilleries. Beyond being a chance to check out the space, it’s also an opportunity to talk with curators about rare artifacts and books in the museum’s collection and learn about botanical oddities courtesy of CBS Conservatory and the Botanical Collection at the UMN. It’s not your grandma’s garden party—expect it to be a little weirder and a lot more fun. 21+. $17.50-$35. 6-9 p.m. 3537 Zenith Ave. S., Minneapolis; tickets and more info here.—Em Cassel

Beth Stelling, promo image

Beth Stelling

Acme Comedy Co.

“Her comedy emerges from an onstage character as rich and resonant as a great movie protagonist,” writes the great NYT comedy critic Jason Zinoman. “Even if you don’t know someone like Stelling, her fully realized performance makes you feel as if you do.” High and deserving praise for this very funny comic from Ohio. Stelling’s big break came in 2017, when she earned a writing gig alongside Pete Holmes and Judd Apatow on HBO’s Crashing. She then appeared on Netflix’s (retrospectively star-making) series The Standups, and eventually scored two hour-long specials of her own—2020’s Girl Daddy (HBO) and last year’s If You Didn't Want Me Then (Netflix). $28-$43. 8 p.m. Thursday; 7 & 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Saturday—Jay Boller

FRIDAY 6.7

Kim Gordon

Fine Line

Turns out the breakup of Sonic Youth wasn’t just for the best of its members’ emotional well-being, but for their creative output as well. Lee Ranaldo in particular has flourished on his own, expanding his sound and his emotional range on a series of terrific solo albums. Gordon was out of the game for a little bit, but then she teamed up with producer Justin Raisen for the 2019 album No Home Record, an idiosyncratic mix of guitar and electronics that’s both tuneful and noisy. She reteamed with Raisen for her latest, the even beatier, more abrasive, and often funnier The Collective. On “Bye Bye,” she simply recites a to-do list and rattles off a bunch of mundane items, as though packing for a trip, though in a more ominous tone—it’s like a postmodern riff on the old line about a great vocalist being able to sing the phone book. And she takes on Manosphere dolts and their incel following with "I’m a Man” (“Don’t call me toxic just because I like your butt”). With Infinite River. $35-$50. 8 p.m. 318 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Varietopia with Paul F. Tompkins

Fitzgerald Theater

You know you’re in good hands with Tompkins, whose lightning-quick wit and killer impressions (lord, hope he does Herzog at The Fitz…) delight across all sorts of podcasts. Tonight, the sharply dressed comedian will ringlead his zany riff on the classic variety-show format. Varietopia has existed in various formats since 2002, and Tompkins has yet to reveal which guests—comedic, musical, or otherwise—will be traveling with him to St. Paul. But, again, you’re in the capable hands of a seasoned improv ace who’s no stranger to this stage. In fact, he’ll be back at the Fitz in August as part of Comedy Bang! Bang!’s “Into Your Mouth” live tour. $25+. 7 p.m. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Asian Street Food Night Market

SATURDAY 6.8

Asian Street Food Night Market

Sears Parking Lot

An epic festival in a Sears parking lot? Hell yes. The ever-popular, always delicious Asian Street Food Night Market returns this weekend. The gang’s all here: fried egg rolls, crepes (both savory and fruity), sushi burritos, mini donuts, halo-halo, deep-fried stuffed mochi, shaved ice, boba tea—are you hungry yet? Add in a beer garden, a live music stage, local vendors, a talent show, and a Lion Dance performance and you have a great way to spend a few hours consuming (literally, on several levels) local Asian-American culture. Follow the org’s Facebook page for updates of what’s coming to the fest. Free. 3-11 p.m. Sat.; 3-10 p.m. Sun. 425 Rice St., St. Paul. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Wort Tour

Insight Brewing

If you’re anything like me, you spent your awkwardest years attending Warped Tours and recording New Found Glory’s debut album onto MiniDiscs (still waiting on my investment into that format to pay off…). The folks at Insight Brewing are hoping your nostalgia for that pop-punk/emo/ska era pays off at Wort Tour, a DIY riff on the punky teen lifestyle fest that ran from 1995 until 2019. Among the rad activities planned for Wort Tour: a goddamn pop-up skate park on which pro skaters will shred and amateurs can compete for prizes; flash tattoos from Ritual & Union Tattoo Collective; merch and freebies galore; and food trucks and specialty beers and pops. The music lineup includes ska band Umbrella Bed, fellow skasters Lost Island Society, Space Monkey Mafia (one guess at their genre...), emo/punk tribute act Panic! at the Costco, Blink-182 cover band Blink $1.82, pop-punkers Linus, and (the slightly off-theme) Killers cover crew Smile Like You Mean It. (Check out the very fun, hopefully not legally actionable Wort Tour poster here.) Sounds like an absolute blast. $5. 1 to 10 p.m. 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Buy Nothing Boutique

Howe Elementary School

If you’re not in your local Buy Nothing group or familiar with the Buy Nothing movement—well, first of all, check out this great Star Tribune story from Rachel Hutton, which outlines the hows and whys of the charming free giving (and asking) trend. Unlike making a big drop at Savers or Goodwill, Buy Nothing promotes gifting between neighbors, which is why the Facebook groups that facilitate its existence are localized in specific neighborhoods. But for events like this one, which takes place in Longfellow, you don’t have to live in Longfellow to join; anyone can come collect some free stuff or give away things they no longer use, from clothing to household items to toys to books to pet products to doodads, doohickeys, and the like. In the last 24 hours in my BN group, folks have given away a puzzle, Coffee-mate creamer, kids’ clothes, and a miter saw. The possibilities are truly endless! Free. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 3733 43rd Ave. S., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

The Black Market

The Black Market

The Black Market Event Site

It’s that time of year again, when the markets move from huge warehouse spaces into the parking lots and side streets around town. One such event: The Black Market, a monthly fest featuring Black-owned businesses, makers, and artists that has been going strong since 2021. This weekend they head outside for a market featuring over 60 vendors. Shop handmade candles, vintage clothing, baked goods, books, and more. There’ll be live music all day, and a handful of food trucks will be stopping by. Add in face painting for kids and lawn games for all and you have all the options you need for a fun afternoon. Free. 2 to 6 p.m. 767 N. Eustis St., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

Deutsche Tage

Germanic-American Institute

Polka tunes and brats… in June? It’s more likely than you think! There’s no need to wait around for Oktoberfest: At the 66th annual Deutsche Tage (German Days), the Germanic-American Institute invites you to enjoy authentic foods paired with Paulaner beer, music, and traditional dance from groups like Wisconsin’s Pommersche Tanzdeel Freistadt. They’ll have food from Aki’s Pretzels, Black Forest Inn, Burbach’s Potato Pancakes, Ruhland’s Strudel, and others, plus additional entertainment from Bavarian Musikmeisters, The Jolly Huntsman, Minnesänger Choir, Jimi the Polka Pirate, and Rivers Ballet. Free (adults 21+ can purchase a $10 wristband to buy alcohol). 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. 301 Summit Ave., St. Paul; more info here. Through Sunday—Em Cassel

Chalkfest, Erik Greenawalt

Chalkfest Maple Grove

Main Street

Folks, we’ve been sleeping on Chalkfest, a massive art celebration out in Maple Grove. Each year, artists from around the world come to town to create amazing pieces, using asphalt as their canvas. The resulting artworks are, to put it mildly, gorgeous. Past efforts have included mind-bending optical illusions, super-realistic portraits, detailed cityscapes, odes to rap artists, and lots of mandalas. You can watch artists create these pieces live and, in some cases, even help out. The event also includes a kids’ zone with tons of hands-on activities and a stage featuring local live music. Find more details at chalkfestmaplegrove.com. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Art can be found along Main Street, between Elm Creek Boulevard and Arbor Lakes Parkway, Maple Grove. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

SUNDAY 6.9

Fat Beach Days

Lake Nokomis Beach

Is your body beach ready? If you have a body and you’re in the mood to hang at a beach, then yes, your body is beach ready. And if you’d like some company, you can bring your body to Fat Beach Days, an annual series where folks of all shapes and sizes—but especially supportive of those with bonus bodies—can meet and have fun in a friendly crowd. This is more of a hang as opposed to an organized event, so you don’t need tickets. Just show up with whatever you need for fun—SPF, a beach towel, a picnic, a canned bevvy—and say hi. You can find more info here. Free. 1-4 p.m. 4800 Nokomis Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Keith Haring, 'Moses and the Burning Bush,' 1985 Photo by Jessica Armbruster

ONGOING

Tetsuya Yamada: Listening



Walker Art Center

As performers from around the world will be heading to the Walker for its annual Out There Series, the galleries will be staying local, showcasing the work of ceramicist Tetsuya Yamada. For this survey, the Japanese-born, Minnesota-residing U of M prof will share over 65 pieces, including drawings, notes, and many, many everyday examples of ceramics–plates, vases, coffee mugs, and more. The title of the exhibition, “Listening,” refers to the instinctual choices an artist makes along the way to creating something. “The process might take me to places I didn’t imagine initially,” he explains. “This is the fundamental of studio practice for me.” ​​725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through July 7—Jessica Armbruster

Keith Haring: Art Is for Everybody

Walker Art Center



Keith Haring was a hugely influential artist in the 1980s and, whether you know it or not, he still is today. The Pennsylvania-raised, NYC-based artist first gained notoriety in the early ‘80s for his subway graffiti art, adorning unused black ad space with crawling babies, barking dogs, and UFOs. A year or two later, he would emerge with projects above ground, including a billboard in Times Square, a mural on the Lower East Side, and the covers of Vanity Fair and Newsweek. His friends and collaborators included Madonna, Grace Jones, and Jean-Michele Basquiat. Regardless of his meteoric rise, Haring wanted his art to be approachable, accessible, and affordable, so he kept most of his pieces in the public sphere. Though his work was crowd pleasing, it was also political, whether it was celebrating queer love, calling for an end to apartheid in South Africa, or promoting safe sex. Though Haring died in 1990 from complications from AIDS, his prolific collection and enduring messages live on. For “Art Is for Everybody,” over 100 works and archival pieces will be on display at the Walker, including ephemera from his 1984 residency at the museum. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through September 8—Jessica Armbruster

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center



Speaking of stuff to do on rooftops, Skyline Mini Golf is also back this week. While some putt-putt courses aim for putting green realism others go full spectacle. At the Walker, it’s all about the latter, with holes featuring giant hot dogs, mirrored surfaces, tiny odes to the cities, and wacky opportunities to become an obstacle for putters yourself. Don’t expect to work on your handicap here; this course takes mini golf almost to the point of parody as you’ll find yourself testing your skills at ping pong, pool, and Plinketto. Just roll with the chaos–that’s part of the fun. $12 ($10 Walker members and ages 7-18); free for ages 6 and under with paid adult. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through October 6—Jessica Armbruster