Freeloader Friday: 91 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

FRIDAY

Nights of the Macabre

This two-day spooky party featuring a Halloween-themed vendors market, Tarot readings, live art and a silent auction with Black Coffin Tattoo, a dual beer release (Broomstacker Red Lager and Minnator Doppelbock), and a screening of Shaun of the Dead at 7:30 p.m. Fri.; followed by a haunted forest, horror tunes and trivia (7 p.m.), more from Black Coffin, and a costume contest Sat. 5-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Emo Night Market

Hosted by the Society for the Strange & Unusual. With food trucks and spooky-themed cocktails, followed by a ($10) dance party. 4-8 p.m. Jackson Flats, 901 18th 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Halloween Hemp Fest

What better time to be introduced to the world of THC and CBD than Halloween? The Smoke Shack couldn't agree more, and they’ll be helping you do just that with Friday night’s Halloween Hemp Fest. Whether you’re a cannabis enthusiast, newbie, or just curious, this free Halloween event allows guests 21+ to learn about different THC and CBD products. Shop from pop-ups from Insight Brewing and Jane & Mary's Smoke Shack, visit a tooth gem artist to add some bling to your teeth, and meet with a tattooer to design a mini tattoo. Live music by DJ Scifi will keep you entertained while you shop, get inked, take a smoke break, and just hangout. Costumes are encouraged. This event is free, but you can reserve admission at Eventbrite. 3-7 p.m. Abyssinia Cultural Center, 322 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.—Makenzie Johnson

"Conveyance"

A group show curated by Maria Cristina Tavera. 6-9 p.m. NE Sculpture/Gallery Factory, 1720 Madison St. NE, Minneapolis.

The Collaboratory 4th Fridays

With DJ Piecemeal and Carnage the Executioner plus guests Capaciti, Animalhead, and HHHAPPPENNNINNNGGG. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Flowerstalks, Greg Volker and The River, Moy Dukksen

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Fall Fest

Featuring bingo, mini-golf, cornhole, music from Tre Aaron and DJ Jacques, bonfires, and beer, wine, and food for purchase. 4-8 p.m. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave., Minneapolis.

Final Fridays at Artblok

Visit with resident artists, sip some mead, and tour the building. 6-9 p.m. Artblok, 2010 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis.

Ronald’s Red Beer Release Party

Ronald McDonald House Charities celebrates the release of Ronald's Red Imperial Red Ale. $1 for every pint will benefit the cause. 6-9 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Spellbound

Featuring art from over 50 local artists. There will be a costume party/reception this Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. Fresh Eye Gallery, 4238 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

The MTV’s

Retro tunes. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 Third St., Excelsior.

Tumblin Dice

Rolling Stones tunes. 8 p.m. Shaws Bar and Grill, 1528 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Annual Halloween Bash: Nicollet & Alcohol

Oasis covers and other Brit classics. British costumes encouraged. 8:30 p.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Goblins on Ice

Free ice skating plus free rental skates if you need ‘em. Costumes are welcome, too. Noon to 1:30 p.m. at indoor west rink and 5:45-7 p.m. outside. St. Louis Park Rec Center, ROC, Aquatic Park, 3700 Monterey Dr., St. Louis Park.

Brews and Broomsticks: A Night of Witchcraft and Wizardry

Featuring prizes for the best costumes, plus special-release beers and flights of: Hungarian Horntail (a chocolate chipotle porter), Chinese Fireball (a cinnamon vanilla blonde ale), Welsh Green (a sour apple hard seltzer), and the Norwegian Ridgeback (a lingonberry IPA). 4-11 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Halloween Party at Griggs

A family-friendly Halloween party in the park hosted by Parks & Rec. 5-7 p.m. 1188 Hubbard Ave., St. Paul.

Halloween Bonfire Northwest Como

Featuring a costume contest and other kid-friendly fun. 6-8 p.m. 1550 Hamline Ave. N., St. Paul.

Halloween Weekend at UP-Down

With scary decorations, blood bag cocktails, a photobooth, and costume contest. Judging starts at 11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Up-Down Minneapolis, 3012 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Warehouse District Live

Enjoy a closed-off street open to pedestrians, with food trucks, tables and seating, activities, and added restrooms every Friday through Saturday through Halloween. Find more info on the official website, but in general events start around 7 p.m., with the street closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday. First Avenue North, between Fifth and Sixth streets, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.



Farmers Markets

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Possibly the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, EBT hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thu.-Sun. June through Oct. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 27. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

This DJ is Team Rocket. Falling Knife Brewery

SATURDAY

Halloween Fright Fest

With spooky beers, seltzers, and creepy concoctions; beats spun by Backyard Boombox and special guest headliner Netgate; a costume contest; and more. 1-11:45 p.m. Falling Knife Brewing Company, 783 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis.

Vampire Family Reunion

Featuring a vendor market, trick-or-treating, a vampire costume contest, magician Mike Davis, and music from Bag Raiders, Slow Magic, and Beacon Bloom. 11 a.m. doors; 6 p.m. music. Pryes Brewing, 1401 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis.

¡Día de Muertos!

Join CLUES for a day of fun with workshops, live performances, music, food, and more. Noon to 3 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Dark Fatha Halloween Party

Featuring a costume contest, the release of this year’s Dark Fatha, and a special Death Star cocktail. Noon to 11 p.m. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville.

North Loop Mpls Halloween Pub Crawl

Enjoy drink specials and "boos" at AxeBridge Wine Co., Number 12 Cider, Fulton Brewery, Inbound Brew Co., Modist Brewing, and Storm King Brewpub during open hours.

Halloween Costume Contest

Categories include spookiest, most unique, most punny, and most on trend. 1-4 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Bats: The dogs of the sky, very capable of bleps. Peter Neumann

Minnesota Bat Festival

Did you know it’s International Bat Week? Now, if we were in charge of such matters, we’d place the week on a less spooky part of the calendar to fight bat stigma, particularly after all the shit bats caught for allegedly starting COVID-19… but we’re not, so all we can do is acknowledge that the feds are throwing a Bat Festival that looks like a whole lotta fun. You’ve got: bat cave explorations, convos with Minnesota DNR bat biologists, bat trivia, "batty crafts," bat house information, and giveaways that include free tree seedlings while supplies last. If you’re a classic pre-Batman Bruce Wayne-type (terrified of bats due to deep-seated trauma), consider trick or treating with the birds at the Raptor Center instead. Free. 1-5 p.m. Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, 3815 American Blvd. E., Bloomington; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Pet Haven’s Howl-o-Ween

Featuring a dog costume contest, adoptable dogs, and more. $1 per pour will be donated to Pet Haven. 1-4 p.m. Dual Citizen Brewing Company, 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

Sun Ray Spooktacular

With trick-or-treating, activities for kids, music by the Twin Cities Radio Network. 1-4 p.m. Sun Ray Shopping Center, 2195 Old Hudson Rd., St. Paul.

Boo-tiful Neighborhood Walk

Join Lyndale Neighborhood Association’s Crime & Safety Committee for a neighborhood Halloween walk. Costumes are encouraged; the route is roughly 10-12 blocks. 3-5 p.m. 3200 Pleasant Ave., Minneapolis.

Home Opener Tailgate

Featuring a special appearance from Timberwolves’ mascot, Crunch, plus specials and giveaways. 5 p.m. Kieran’s Irish Pub, 85 N. 6th St., Minneapolis.

We love a spruced up bridge. Development Tracker Minneapolis

Third Avenue Bridge Reopening

Remember the Third Avenue Bridge? The 102-year-old, 2,223-foot-long, Mississippi River-spanning beauty closed for construction waaaaay back in January 2021, and has been snarling downtown Minneapolis car, bike, and pedestrian traffic ever since. But, following recent delays, the landmark bridge is finally set to reopen this weekend. The benefits of the $129.3 million project appear numerous: improved multi-use paths on both sides, new pavement, repairs to the historic ornamental railing, and, as we learned Monday from the Development Tracker Minneapolis, giant orb-shaped lights! For a surprisingly robust suite of Third Avenue Bridge intel, consult this MnDOT construction page that offers renderings, videos, and even winners from a bridge-themed poetry contest. And click here for details on Saturday’s reopening party, which’ll feature remarks by MnDOT (thrilling!), plus historic walking tours, lawn games, "up-close experiences" with construction vehicles, and a food truck. Free. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Third Avenue Bridge, Central Avenue SE above SE Main Street, Minneapolis.—Jay Boller

All Gender Health 2023

Featuring a variety of talks covering issues concerning trans, non-binary, and intersex communities in Minnesota. Admission is free; registration details can be found at allgenderhealth.eventbrite.com. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mitchell Hamline School of Law, 875 Summit Ave., St. Paul.

Hallowhiskey

Featuring music from Little Man and a DJ set by The Current’s Jade, a photobooth, special cocktails, a costume contest with prizes for best regular costumes and best Barbie & Ken costumes, and tarot readings. 21+. 7-11 p.m. O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co., 600 Malcolm St., Minneapolis.

Double Divas Band

Music and a costume contest. 9:30 p.m. Gluek's Restaurant & Bar, 16 N. Sixth St., Minneapolis.

Late Night Comedy in the Ox

10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Star Trek Bar Crawl: Fistful of Datas

10 p.m. to 1 a.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Early Show

With Joe Hysell & The Ramblin’ Mercenaries. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Ela

With Robert Skoro. 6 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Pop Punk Halloween Vol. 2

With My Kid Banana, Unattractive Giant Monster, Linus. 9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Queenie Flea

This month’s vendors include Blue Geanie Art, For Goodness Socks, and Moz Rude Ceramics. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Queenie & Pearl, 5014 Xerxes Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Star Trek

This crawl, traditionally held in mid-September, is going Halloweeny in 2023. What does that mean? Think sci-fi crossed with horror—a combo as classic as PB&J. While traditional Trekkies are welcome, of course, the crawl’s closeness to All Hallow’s Eve means you can get a little freaky, so if you’ve ever wanted to be a zombie Spock, vampire Data, stab-wound Kirk, or ghostly Uhura, now’s a pretty dang good reason to do so. The bar crawl starts at Elsie’s, then travels on the hour to 1029 Bar and Knight Cap (bring cash for this spot), and ends with a concert from Fistfull of Datas at 331 Club. The crew usually live posts where they are via event organizer’s Facebook page, so it’s easy to catch up if you need to. There’s no fee, you just gotta show up. 6 p.m.—Jessica Armbruster

Spooky Wild Vintage Market

Hosted by Wild Things Antiques and Wild Vintage Collective. Noon to 4 p.m. Clapping Monkey, 7274 Commerce Cir. E., Fridley.

Market Collective MN Makers Market

Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. 2-6 p.m. Urban Growler Brewing, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

Urban Street Market

Featuring streetwear, sneakers, vintage, and more. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Hennepin Avenue South, between W. Lake St. & W. 31st St., Minneapolis.

We Are Starborne

This monthly event features crystals, aromatherapy, vintage items, upcycled threads, tarot readings, plants, and more. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. We the Starborne, 593 Hamline Ave. N., St. Paul.

Fall Psychic Fair

Featuring holistic vendors, folks offering a variety of services, free workshops, and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lake Harriet Spiritual Community (LHSC), 44th and Upton Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Frightfully Early Holiday Market

It’s a Halloween and Christmas mashup (with some Thanksgiving in there too, probably) from the organizers of the Minnehaha Fall Art Fair. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Bachman's, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Craft Fair

Two gymnasiums of vendors! 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. El Rio Vista Recreation Center 109 Robie St. E., St. Paul.

Mark Ostapchuk

Persistent Cover

New paintings by Mark Ostapchuk. 6:30-8 p.m. Form+Content Gallery, Whitney Square Building, 210 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

Open Studios Saturdays

Open studios, sales, special receptions, and more. 5-9 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Anoka Club Gem & Mineral Show and Sale

Featuring unique gem, mineral, and fossil jewelry, collectibles, and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Crystal Community Center, 4900 Douglas Dr., Minneapolis.

Pup-o-Ween

Dogs in costumes get a free treat all day. 11 a.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Fall Festival Arlington Hills

With free food, activities, specialty vehicles, a bike giveaway, and candy. Noon to 2 p.m. 1200 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

Halloween Pawty and Costume Contest

Watch dogs compete for spookiest and funniest costume. Hosted by Ruff Start. 1-4 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Fourth Degree

Spooky covers from of tunes from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Ghostbusters, The Addams Family, and Thriller. 7-9 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Company, 5959 Bakers Rd., Minnetonka.

Farmers Markets

Apple Valley Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Saturday Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Lowertown Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 19. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Final Outdoor Market: Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. The market moves indoors next week. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Ghouling Around Town

SUNDAY

Ghouling Around Town Halloween Ride

A friendly ride with Halloween costumes. 9:45 a.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Spooky Movie Sunday

Featuring Hotel Transylvania at 5 p.m., followed by Beetlejuice at 7 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Hallieween Party

With games, candy, and costumes. 2-4 p.m. Hallie Q. Brown Community Center, 270 N. Kent St., St. Paul.

Trunk or Treat

Featuring decorated trunks filled with treats for the kids, Halloween-themed activities for all ages, and the Vikings vs. Packers Game will be in the B-Side lounge. Noon to 6 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Manchester Derby

10:30 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Becky Kapell and The Fat 6

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The DitchLilies

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Early Show

With Rachel Bearinger, Vlad Messing, Francis Emil Johnson. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Baldwin/Harris/Hennig

7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

BOOnion Depot

Most of our highlights this week showcase things adults can do this Halloween: beer rereleases, R-rated movies, and 21+ dance nights. But this gathering of specters is purely for the kiddos. The family-friendly BOOnion fest features a variety of hands-on fun and games. Costumes are encouraged, of course, and prizes will be awarded to the best ones. There will also be a DJ spinning tunes for little ones who like to dance, and food trucks will be stopping by. Free. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Union Depot, 219 Kellogg Blvd. E., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

The Warmup Beer Garden

Vikings pregame features draft beer from Indeed Brewing, food from Giulia, live music with appearances from DJ Mad Mardigan, a Bloody Mary bar, lawn games, and more. 9 a.m. to noon. Hotel Emery, 215 Fourth St. S., Minneapolis.



Varsity Gaymes

Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

Farmers Markets

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Last Call: Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live music. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 29. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 29. 8595 Central Park Place, Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.