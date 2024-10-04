Freeloader Friday: 90 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

Schmidt Artists' Lofts

FRIDAY

Saint Paul Art Crawl

For the past couple of years, the Saint Paul Art Crawl has been spread out over a series of weekends, each one focusing on a different neighborhood. This fall, however, the St. Paul Art Collective is going big, forming one giant arts Voltron that will showcase the galleries, artist lofts, schools, and shops in the city in one weekend. We’re talking about 11 different areas to explore. Major nodes include West Seventh, where the Schmidt Art Crawl will be showcasing over 75 artists (and there’s beer nearby); Little Mekong, where Xia Gallery will host an open mic open to all; and Lowertown, where there are so many artists lofts you could spend an entire day exploring just one. Find locations and specific events online. 5-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Finnegans Residency Kick-off Party

Featuring tunes from the Brian Boru Irish Pipe Band, a ceremonial ribbon-cutting of the tap handles, toasts, commemorative pint glasses (while supplies last), and more. Reserve a spot here. 5-7 p.m. Fulton Taproom, 414 N. Sixth Ave., Minneapolis.

Piotr Szyhalski/Labor Camp

WAR REPORTS

Works by Piotr Szyhalski/Labor Camp in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 6 to 9 p.m. NE Sculpture I Gallery Factory, 1720 Madison St. NE, Minneapolis.

Author Talk: M.E. O'Brien

The co-author of Everything for Everyone discusses her latest book, Family Abolition: Capitalism and the Communizing of Care, with author Haze Harrison. 4:30 p.m. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Hend Al-Mansour

Migration and Memories

Over 60 visual artists, musicians, and poets share their personal migration stories and cultural memories. With a gallery show at ArT @ 967 Payne, more art on display in the storefronts of 25 businesses, plus popup of live music and poetry. 5-9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 9 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Payne Avenue (aim for 967 Payne Ave.), St. Paul.

Eaglehorse Mountain, Chris Cashin

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Gated Community

With Emmy Woods & The Red Pine Ramblers. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Astronomy Town

Indie jazz from another dimension. 7-9 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Matthew Jensen

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Jiggs Lee Invasion

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

PryesFest Tim McGee

PryesFest

Parking lot parties don’t end in Minnesota when the weather gets cooler. Thanks to Oktoberfest season, we’re just getting started. This weekend, one of the biggest offerings will be at Pryes, as the North Side brewery is hosting a three-day party filled with tunes, beer, and food. The live music offerings are typically bountiful, with this year’s emphasis on traditional German beer-drinking songs; hopefully it won’t scare the goats in the petting zoo. On tap: a large variety of seasonal beers, and the food menu features German treats like soft pretzels and sausages, as well as pizzas. For $20 you can get a pour of Pragmatic Pilsner or PryesFest Märzen inside a PryesFest stein, which grants you access to $5 refills. Free. 11 a.m. to midnight Fri.-Sat.; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sun. Pryes Brewing Co., 1401 W. River Rd. N., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October 6—Jessica Armbruster

Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Health & Fitness Expo

Featuring 80+ vendors, hands-on health and fitness exhibits, deals on running and fitness gear, free samples and massages, and information on equipment, nutrition, and running events. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat. Saint Paul RiverCentre, 175 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul.

Twin Cities Oktoberfest

OK, folks, this is the big one. The one with the most beer, the biggest crowds, and the largest space. Buy a $10 wristband online, and you’ll have access to over 20 beers and ciders on tap, all from local breweries. Think pilsners, Kölsch, hefeweizens, and Marzen-style pints from Minnesota makers like Pryes, Lupulin, Lift Bridge, and Sociable. Yes, there will be German food, including brats from Gerhard's and pretzels from Aki's Breadhaus, but there will also be fair favs Sara's Tipsy Pies and Pronto Pups, plus Pizza Karma, one of Racket’s top local pizza chains. Oompah-style tunes and a vendor’s mart round out the event. All ages. Free; wristbands cost $10 to drink (group packages available). 5-11 p.m. Fri.; noon to 10 p.m. Sat. Find tickets here. The Eco Experience Building at the Minnesota State Fair, 1621 Randall Ave., St. Paul. Also Saturday—Jessica Armbruster

Fall Into Winter Festival

Featuring food trucks, live music, drinks in the beer garden, a job fair, and a new and used gear sale and swap (find more info on that here). 5:30-9 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. Afton Alps, 6600 Peller Ave. S., Hastings.

Warehouse District Live

The fate of Open Streets may be uncertain this season, but every weekend a part of First Avenue will be closed to cars—and not just for construction reasons. Described as “an enhanced pedestrian zone,” Warehouse District Live will offer things that big cities normally have in their downtown areas: food trucks, extended seating areas, and more public bathrooms. Wow! So do some bar-hopping, sit outside and eat, walk in the middle of the street, and wonder why so many exurban Twitter users are so scared of downtown. Free. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fri.-Sat. First Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth Streets, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October —Jessica Armbruster

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

House of Hope Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fridays through October 25. Hope Church, 797 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.-Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 25. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Mary Gibney, 'Its' A Pink Pink Pink World'

SATURDAY

Are You With Me?

“My paintings are inspired by the magical, in-between world of the bar, offering a no invitation necessary social setting for friends, acquaintances, and strangers,” artist Mary Gibney explains. She’s interested in many bar aspects (yes, beyond the alcohol): the camaraderie, the power dynamics, the visual clutter, the idea that “Anything Could Happen.” And she explores it in a colorful and overloaded style that often includes cats, skeletons, and ghosts. There’s an artist's reception tonight from 7 to 10 p.m., followed by a conversation with guests Bill Lindeke and Andy Sturdevant, authors of the local dive bar history Closing Time, on Sunday, October 20, at 1 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis; more info here. Through October 27—Em Cassel

LollaPAWLooza

With pet Halloween costumes for sale, food, drinks, rescues available for adoption, live music, and pet-related vendors. 3-7 p.m. Unleashed Hounds and Hops, 200 E. Lyndale Ave. N. (under the Farmer’s Market Annex awnings), Minneapolis.

365 Days of Incidents V

Featuring five new specialty beers on tap, the debut of new Meteor Hard Seltzer cocktails, food trucks, and more, plus tunes from Unstable Shapes, Rad Owl, Gentleman Speaker, and Lazerbeak & Friends. 1-10 p.m. Falling Knife Brewing Co., 783 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis.

Darkness Day 2024

Featuring the Schizophonics, Khemmis, Mean Jeans, Christy Costello, ROT, the Rumours, God Came From Space, Impaler, and headliners Rocket from the Crypt, plus Surly Darkness variants on tap and food. 11 a.m. to midnight. Surly Brewing Co. Festival Field, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

The Widgets

8 p.m. Gluek's Restaurant & Bar, 16 N. Sixth St., Minneapolis.

DJ Dance Ride Joyful Riders Club

Surprise October DJ Dance Ride

Join DJ Elliott Payne and DJ Dev for a chill, no-drop 10-mile bike/skates/scooter/misc. wheels ride with two planned stops for tunes. Hosted by Joyful Riders Club. 6-9 p.m. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Boards and Brews

Bring a board game or play from a selection from Bored Game Events. 6-9 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Draw at Utepils

Grab a beer and do some coloring. Supplies will be provided, and Draw's New Minnesota Brewery Book will be available for purchase. 4-7 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Northeast Community Fiber Swap

Donate or shop for fabric, yarn, trims, tools, and more. Hosted by Fiberworksmpls. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 158 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Earl Jam

Featuring tunes from McNasty Brass Band, Orange Goodness, Jacuzzi Puma, Alex Rossi & Shannon Curfman, and Some Sh!tty Cover Band. 1 p.m. Earl Giles Distillery, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Oktoberfest at Arbeiter

As we enter October, the beer fests are winding down before the Halloween parties, pop-up brewery holiday shopping, and “darkest day” events start up. But there are a few places to get your Oktoberfest on this weekend, including this get together at Arbeiter. Yes, they will have the typical offerings, like a stein holding contest, brats on the grill, and polka bands, but we’re more excited for the oddities, which include an inflatable curling setup, a Saturday happy hour starting up a 5 p.m. (Oktoberfest lager is $2 off), and dog stuff, which includes a costume contest, a special menu, and free schwag (while supplies last). Prost! Free. Noon to 8 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

La Dona

La Doña 6th Anniversary Party

¡Feliz cumpleaños, La Doña! To our Spanish-ignorant readers, we just wished a terrific north Minneapolis brewery “happy birthday,” and the timing could not be more appropriate: Today, La Doña will be partying all day to celebrate six years as the city’s only “Latin influenced” microbrewery. What does that mean for you, the good-time-seeking drinker? Special beer releases, a diverse vendors’ market, a three-on-three soccer tournament, live music til bar close courtesy of Salsa Del Soul Live, and dance performances from Nuestra Lucha MN, ColombiaLive, and Baila Venezuela. Hey, sounds muy divertido to me. (“Very fun.”) Free. Noon to 2 a.m. La Doña Cerveceria, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Record Sale

Shop records, cassettes, T-shirts, DVDs, CDs, posters, and VHS from 20 vendors. Hosted by MN Record Show. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

New Traditions

This group art exhibition and music show celebrates how artists either break from or honor traditions to further their creative evolution. 4-8 p.m. Familia Skateboard Shop, 835 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Synth Meet

Hang with synth enthusiasts, show or or swap supplies, and enjoy music. It’s free, but there is a $5-$10 suggested donation if you can afford it. 1-5 p.m. Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Irish Session Musicians

4-6 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Inland Seas

7-10 p.m. Merlins Rest, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Simple Motions

John Forrest and the Model Citizens, Rhino Shrine, Simple Motions

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Quietchild

Indie pop. With MilesBlvd, Natanyael, King Swank. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Ear Candy Vol. 8

Featuring electronic cyberpunk Dystopiary, Anthropomancer, and Colors in Reverse, plus live visuals by Altuit and other musical interludes by Mach Fox. Hosted by Manual Controller. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Yeah Yeah Fine

With Ben Lexau. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Free First Saturday, photo by Jessica Kray Martin. Courtesy Walker Art Center.

Free First Saturday: Dreaming Color

Featuring family-friendly activities exploring the impact colors have on our emotions and memories. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (free gallery admission until 5 p.m.) Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Oktoberfest Market

MartinPatrick3 hosts a pop-up party in the alley with local makers, plus German music, food, and beer. Noon to 4 p.m. MartinPatrick3, 212 N. Third St., Minneapolis. Saturdays through October 5

Kid Dakota

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Maurice Jacox & We Still R

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Rivertown Fall Art Festival

Rivertown Fall Art Festival

Featuring a juried art festival 150+ artisans, live music, family fun, over a dozen food vendors, free trolley rides to the event (with a free Lift Bridge Root Beer for riders), and a beer and wine garden. Sunday’s activities will be Oktoberfest-themed. Find more info at rivertownfallartfestival.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Lowell Park, 201 Water St. N., Stillwater.

Reclaim Edmund Boulevard Open House

Learn about Edmund Walton, a British-born dude who came to America in the 1880s and established racial covenants in Minneapolis. Now residents are hoping to come up with a better new name. Noon to 2 p.m. Sunbean Coffee Shop, 4553 34th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Extreme Noise Flea Market

This parking lot market includes records, tapes, posters, gig tees, and more. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Extreme Noise Records, 407 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Open Studio Saturdays

Open studios, sales, special receptions, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Vintage Halloween Market

Pop-up vendors include recycling plastic connoisseur Cool Trash and others, as well as tarot reading. Noon to 6 p.m. Love Token, 3950 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Anoke Vintage Fest

Anoka Vintage Fest

With 100+ vintage and antique vendors selling toys, homewares, old tech, clothing, and more; a classic car show featuring over 100 vehicles; tons of food trucks; and live music. Bonus: You’re allowed to shop while drinking booze, beer, and wine, if that’s your thing. Find more details at anokavintagefest.com, including free parking lots. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Downtown Anoka (aim for West Main Street and Third Avenue), Anoka.

Touch-a-Truck/Kids Garage Sale

Featuring sales, cars, and inflatables. 9 a.m. to noon. Shoreview Parks & Recreation, 4600 Victoria St. N., St. Paul.

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 26. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street, where they have pedicab rides from the lot to the market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 24. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the School District

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 12. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 2nd St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 5. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

Barktoberfest Inbound Brew Co.

SUNDAY

Barktoberfest

Let me bore you with a tedious tale of bad jokes and corporate cowardice. About eight years ago, City Pages launched a parking lot party that featured beer and dogs. It was called “Barks and Brews” or some shit; I don’t know, wasn’t my problem. But! In a stroke of entrepreneurial genius, I did pitch a branding tweak that could’ve saved the event, CP, and quite possibly journalism: Why don’t we call it “Bo Obama Presents: Barks and Brews.” You’d have to think Obama was too busy with drone warfare or Netflix deals to get litigious about it, and what, is Bo gonna sue with some sort of dog lawyer? In any event, my idea was laughed out of the room and City Pages is cold in the ground. That’s a very roundabout way of saying: Inbound Brew Co. seems to have perfected the doggy brew party, as “Barktoberfest” is entering its eighth year. There’ll be pet vendors, photo booths, costume contests, and live music from Twin Cities Brass Band. Leashed dogs are the only types of animals allowed, hence the “bark” in the title. Who knows, the ghost of ol’ Bo might even show up*. (*I’ve been advised by Racket’s legal team to stress that no, Bo’s ghost won’t show up.) Free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Inbound Brew Co., 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Shades Vintage Market

Featuring over a dozen vendors. Noon to 4 p.m. The Neu Neu, 514 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Slow Oldtime Music Jam

2-4 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Standup Sundays

Hosted by Grant Winkels and Courtney Baka. 7:30 p.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Vikings Watch Party with KFAN

Sports on a big screen in the parking lot at the buttcrack of dawn! Featuring food and drink specials, prizes, and more. 7 a.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Corpse Reviver

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Brass Messengers

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Bluedriver

With Yuhh, Ditto. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Vintage & Makers Market

1-7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Sounds of Schmidt

This all-day music fest includes sets from Jowl, Volley Tejeda/Trent Tejeda, the Secret Izz (Stephanie Was), Noah Topliff, Henry Patterson, Filthy Kittens, Shawn Kraft, and Halfway Down. 1-7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Kingfield Farmers' Market

FARMERS MARKET

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 27. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.