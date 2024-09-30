Barktoberfest, Saint Paul Art Crawl, Bob the Drag Queen: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

TUESDAY 10.1



Sarah Jaffe



Magers & Quinn

As the author of Necessary Trouble and Work Won’t Love You Back, Sarah Jaffe has become one of the premier left journalists in the U.S. Her latest book, From the Ashes: Grief and Revolution in a World on Fire, addresses grieving as a political act that not only reclaims our time but enables us to imagine a revolutionary future; it includes interviews with activists throughout the country, including participants in the George Floyd uprisings. As Jaffe told Amie Stager for Workday Magazine, among her aims is “just to show people that, not only is there something that you can do, but here are the people who are doing it, and it’s hard and it’s exhausting.” Tonight she’ll be in conversation with Rod Adams, the founder of Minnesota’s New Justice Project. Free; registration required. 7 p.m. 3038 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Jay Jurden Promo

WEDNESDAY 10.2

Jay Jurden

Parkway Theater

Readers of Variety may have been watching this Mississippi-born, NYC-based comic since 2022. That’s when he nabbed a spot on the magazine's enviable “Comics to Watch” issue, having drummed up buzz while writing for Apple TV+’s The Problem with Jon Stewart. Armed with a BFA and an MFA, Jurden moved to New York to find his voice as a queer comic. Much of that journey is explored on 2020’s very funny album Jay Jurden Y'all, which hits on race, sexuality, the South, and misunderstanding fantasy football. $20-$25. 6:30 p.m. 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

PJ Harvey

Palace Theatre

Has Harvey really not played Minneapolis since 2004? In fact, her last show anywhere in Minnesota was at the Zoo in 2009. Her most recent release is the haunting I Inside the Old Year Dying, a musical adaptation of her book-length poem, Orlam, which loiters among the linguistic byways, landscape, and folklore of her native Dorset, England. If that all sounds a bit hermetic coming from a woman whose riffs and belted vocals were once world-conquering stuff, Harvey’s innate ability to communicate with an audience is intact—as ever, her mysteries are intriguing rather than distancing. Elvis even makes his way into this world, through quotes from “Love Me Tender” and “Are You Lonesome Tonight?” I don’t know what it all means, but Harvey does, and that’s what matters. 18+. $69.50-$89.50. 8 p.m. 17 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Juvenile & the 400 Degreez Band

First Avenue

It’s official—you’ve been backing that azz up for 25 years now, grandma. And to celebrate that landmark, the man who first set those backfields in motion will perform with a live band, as he first did a summer ago for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert. (That is, after he famously rejected the possibility out of hand on Twitter, replying to a fan’s suggestion with “Wtf is a tiny desk 😂and no 😂😂.”) As one of the Hot Boyz alongside Lil Wayne, Juvie helped popularize the jumpy rhythms of beatmaster Mannie Fresh, whose style derived from New Orleans bounce (and who’ll also be performing tonight), and though he never rose to Weezy’s heights as a rhymer, Juvenile still embodies the joyous spirit of early Cash Money Records. 18+. $49.50. 8 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Majestic. Centennial Lakes

THURSDAY 10.3

Llama Party

Centennial Lakes Park

Llama Party: It’s not the name of a new Facebook game that your most gullible distant family member is spending $20 a month to play! It’s the way this Edina farmers market is celebrating its last event of the season. Carlson's Lovable Llamas will provide the gentle creatures, whom you can pet and take pictures with as you shop local (llocal?) fruits, veggies, honey, bagels, pierogi, momos, and more. Free. 3-6 p.m. 7499 France Ave. S., Edina; more info here.—Em Cassel

Schmidt Fall Open Studios, which is part of this weekend's Saint Paul Art Crawl Clockwise, left: The Creative Artista, Serendipity, DC Ice and Steven Karl Krause, Heidi V Pottery, Maya Makes Stuff

FRIDAY 10.4

Saint Paul Art Crawl

Various Locations

For the past couple of years, the Saint Paul Art Crawl has been spread out over a series of weekends, each one focusing on a different neighborhood. This fall, however, the St. Paul Art Collective is going big, forming one giant arts Voltron that will showcase the galleries, artist lofts, schools, and shops in the city in one weekend. We’re talking about 11 different areas to explore. Major nodes include West Seventh, where the Schmidt Art Crawl will be showcasing over 75 artists (and there’s beer nearby); Little Mekong, where Xia Gallery will host an open mic open to all; and Lowertown, where there are so many artists lofts you could spend an entire day exploring just one. Find locations and specific events online. 5-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Bob the Drag Queen: This is Wild!

The Fitzgerald Theater

Winning season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race, appearing as Madonna’s emcee on the Celebration Tour, starring on HBO’s We're Here… all that, and somehow Christopher Caldwell, professionally known as Bob the Drag Queen, hasn’t had a headlining tour of their own until this year. After kicking off in Australia this summer, the U.S. leg of the This is Wild! tour is swinging through North America, with one of the funniest queens out there working the crowd, doling out advice, and delivering looks and laughs. You’ll love it—but be prepared to be read to filth. $32+. 8 p.m. 10 East Exchange St., St. Paul; tickets and more info here.—Em Cassel

Twin Cities Oktoberfest

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

OK, folks, this is the big one. The one with the most beer, the biggest crowds, and the largest space. Buy a $10 wristband online, and you’ll have access to over 20 beers and ciders on tap, all from local breweries. Think pilsners, Kölsch, hefeweizens, and Marzen-style pints from Minnesota makers like Pryes, Lupulin, Lift Bridge, and Sociable. Yes, there will be German food, including brats from Gerhard's and pretzels from Aki's Breadhaus, but there will also be fair favs Sara's Tipsy Pies and Pronto Pups, plus Pizza Karma, one of Racket’s top local pizza chains. Oompah-style tunes and a vendor’s mart round out the event. All ages. Free; wristbands cost $10 to drink (group packages available). 5-11 p.m. Fri.; noon to 10 p.m. Sat. Find tickets here. The Eco Experience Building at the Minnesota State Fair, 1621 Randall Ave., St. Paul. Also Saturday—Jessica Armbruster

Molly Brandt

Icehouse

Brandt moved up from Iowa just before the pandemic hit, remade herself as a country singer-songwriter, and released an excellent debut, Surrender to the Night, in 2023, that was celebrated by some very important local music tastemakers. Tonight she’ll be celebrating the release of her new album, American Saga; lyrically she’s developed her gifts as a storyteller with political insight, and musically it ranges further, thanks in part to the contributions of guitarist Eric Julio Carranza, while still highlighting Brandt’s capacious down-home voice. Hope that all sounds interesting to you, because I’ll have a feature on Brandt later in the week that I expect you to read. With Roe Family Singers and Jest. $20/$25. Dance lessons at 7 p.m.; music at 8 p.m. 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Mary Gibney, 'Its' A Pink Pink Pink World'

SATURDAY 10.5

Are You With Me?

Rosalux Gallery

“My paintings are inspired by the magical, in-between world of the bar, offering a no invitation necessary social setting for friends, acquaintances, and strangers,” artist Mary Gibney explains. She’s interested in many bar aspects (yes, beyond the alcohol): the camaraderie, the power dynamics, the visual clutter, the idea that “Anything Could Happen.” And she explores it in a colorful and overloaded style that often includes cats, skeletons, and ghosts. There’s an artist's reception tonight from 7 to 10 p.m., followed by a conversation with guests Bill Lindeke and Andy Sturdevant, authors of the local dive bar history Closing Time, on Sunday, October 20, at 1 p.m. 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis; more info here. Through October 27—Em Cassel

Rosie Tucker



Underground Music Venue



Rosie Tucker can never quite tune out global catastrophe while they go about their daily life—as they sing-song their latest album, Utopia Now, “I hope no one had to piss in a bottle at work to get me the thing I ordered on the internet.” Or maybe you prefer “While Palantir sells us to LAPD/I get jealous when someone I know’s on TV”? Tucker’s tunes whirl about with memorable charm, commitment-shy as they flirt with fixed melodies. And while Tucker has lost some of the buzz they had while recording for Epitaph, an experience they seem understandably not entirely over emotionally, they chirp too pleasantly and write with too much perspective to come across as bitter. Even when they follow up “Unending Bliss,” which they wish upon their foes, with “White Savior Myth,” a petty takedown of an unnamed indie star who “is skinny like a teen and exactly as depressed/And a genius.” $19.62. 7 p.m. 408 N. Third Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Oktoberfest at Arbeiter

Arbeiter Brewing Co.

As we enter October, the beer fests are winding down before the Halloween parties, pop-up brewery holiday shopping, and “darkest day” events start up. But there are a few places to get your Oktoberfest on this weekend, including this get together at Arbeiter. Yes, they will have the typical offerings, like a stein holding contest, brats on the grill, and polka bands, but we’re more excited for the oddities, which include an inflatable curling setup, a Saturday happy hour starting up a 5 p.m. (Oktoberfest lager is $2 off), and dog stuff, which includes a costume contest, a special menu, and free schwag (while supplies last). Prost! Free. Noon to 8 p.m. 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

"A Thousand Nesting Dolls" The Museum of Russian Art

Unveiling 1,000 Nest Dolls



The Russian Museum of Art

Did you know that the largest collection of Russian nesting dolls in the U.S. is located right off the Diamond Lake entrance to I-35W? Now that you know, how do you feel about that? The Russian Museum of Art will begin presenting its Matryoshka dolls (to use the proper Russian term) to the public; they’ll be on display until March 9. Tonight’s opening will include snacks from Chowgirls Killer Catering and live music by Twin Cities Hot Club, along with remarks from the museum’s curator and executive director. And since it’s likely been a while since you popped in at TMORA (I myself am always overdue for a visit), while you’re there, be sure to take in Alexander Viazmensky’s watercolors of Russian mushrooms, a recently opened exhibit, and a Women in Soviet Art exhibition that closes on October 20. $19. 7-9 p.m. 5500 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through March 9, 2025—Keith Harris

Franconia 5-Minute Film Festival

Franconia Sculpture Park

A juried film fest featuring 15 five-minute movies screened outdoors in the autumnal splendor of Franconia Sculpture Park? That’s more or less the gist of this wonderful moving-picture competition, which’ll award $500 to the Minnesota or Wisconsin filmmaker who crafted the best clip across all sorts of genres—art, film, documentary, animation, or experimental. (Every entrant receives some level of cash prize.) Given the run times, even the stinkers will fly by, though we don’t suspect any duds made it to the final round. Fans of “limited food and drink options” will be happy to know that, yes, those will be available. Can’t make it out to the art park? These movies will be screened again on October 10 at the Trylon. Free ($10/car suggested donation). 7 p.m. 29836 St. Croix Trail, Shafer; find more info here.—Jay Boller

La Doña 6th Anniversary Party

La Doña Cerveceria

¡Feliz cumpleaños, La Doña! To our Spanish-ignorant readers, we just wished a terrific north Minneapolis brewery “happy birthday,” and the timing could not be more appropriate: Today, La Doña will be partying all day to celebrate six years as the city’s only “Latin influenced” microbrewery. What does that mean for you, the good-time-seeking drinker? Special beer releases, a diverse vendors’ market, a three-on-three soccer tournament, live music til bar close courtesy of Salsa Del Soul Live, and dance performances from Nuestra Lucha MN, ColombiaLive, and Baila Venezuela. Hey, sounds muy divertido to me. (“Very fun.”) Free. Noon to 2 a.m. 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Barktoberfest Inbound Brew Co.

SUNDAY 10.6

Barktoberfest

Inbound Brew Co.

Let me bore you with a tedious tale of bad jokes and corporate cowardice. About eight years ago, City Pages launched a parking lot party that featured beer and dogs. It was called “Barks and Brews” or some shit; I don’t know, wasn’t my problem. But! In a stroke of entrepreneurial genius, I did pitch a branding tweak that could’ve saved the event, CP, and quite possibly journalism: Why don’t we call it “Bo Obama Presents: Barks and Brews.” You’d have to think Obama was too busy with drone warfare or Netflix deals to get litigious about it, and what, is Bo gonna sue with some sort of dog lawyer? In any event, my idea was laughed out of the room and City Pages is cold in the ground. That’s a very roundabout way of saying: Inbound Brew Co. seems to have perfected the doggy brew party, as “Barktoberfest” is entering its eighth year. There’ll be pet vendors, photo booths, costume contests, and live music from Twin Cities Brass Band. Leashed dogs are the only types of animals allowed, hence the “bark” in the title. Who knows, the ghost of ol’ Bo might even show up*. (*I’ve been advised by Racket’s legal team to stress that no, Bo’s ghost won’t show up.) Free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

PryesFest Tim McGee

ONGOING

Last Call: PryesFest

Pryes Brewing Co.

Parking lot parties don’t end in Minnesota when the weather gets cooler. Thanks to Oktoberfest season, we’re just getting started. This weekend, one of the biggest offerings will be at Pryes, as the North Side brewery is hosting a three-day party filled with tunes, beer, and food. The live music offerings are typically bountiful, with this year’s emphasis on traditional German beer-drinking songs; hopefully it won’t scare the goats in the petting zoo. On tap: a large variety of seasonal beers, and the food menu features German treats like soft pretzels and sausages, as well as pizzas. For $20 you can get a pour of Pragmatic Pilsner or PryesFest Märzen inside a PryesFest stein, which grants you access to $5 refills. Free. 11 a.m. to midnight Fri.-Sat.; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sun. 1401 W. River Rd. N., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October 6—Jessica Armbruster

Last Call: Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Speaking of stuff to do on rooftops, Skyline Mini Golf is also back this week. While some putt-putt courses aim for putting green realism others go full spectacle. At the Walker, it’s all about the latter, with holes featuring giant hot dogs, mirrored surfaces, tiny odes to the cities, and wacky opportunities to become an obstacle for putters yourself. Don’t expect to work on your handicap here; this course takes mini golf almost to the point of parody as you’ll find yourself testing your skills at ping pong, pool, and Plinketto. Just roll with the chaos–that’s part of the fun. $12 ($10 Walker members and ages 7-18); free for ages 6 and under with paid adult. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through October 6—Jessica Armbruster

Sever’s Fall Festival

Sever’s Farm

Folks, we live in a corn state. In fact, Minnesota is the fourth-biggest corn producer in the country, producing 1.5 billion bushels annually. So it makes sense that one of our most enduring fall traditions involves heading out to Shakopee to get lost in a corn field. You can do that at Sever’s, which has hosted an epic maze each year since 1997. The challenge takes about 30 minutes, but there’s plenty to see and do once you escape, with corn pits for kids to dive into, obstacle courses, a zip line, and friendly goats and llamas in the petting zoo. $16-$26; $45 season pass. Find tickets and more info at seversfestivals.com. 3121 150th St. W., Shakopee. Through October 27—Jessica Armbruster

Warehouse District Live

Downtown Minneapolis

Every weekend a part of First Avenue will be closed to cars—and not just for construction reasons. Described as “an enhanced pedestrian zone,” Warehouse District Live will offer things that big cities normally have in their downtown areas: food trucks, extended seating areas, and more public bathrooms. Wow! So do some bar-hopping, sit outside and eat, walk in the middle of the street, and wonder why so many exurban Twitter users are so scared of downtown. Free. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fri.-Sat. First Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth Streets, Minneapolis; find more info here. June 7 through October —Jessica Armbruster

Art & Artefact: Murals From the Minneapolis Uprising

Katherine E. Nash Gallery

When George Floyd was murdered by police on May 25, 2020, Minnesotans took to the streets in protests, building owners boarded up their doors and windows, and artists created art. “I just felt so hopeful seeing the boards, seeing the plywood murals coming up, seeing the art around 38th and Chicago,” Leesa Kelly of Memorialize the Movement told Em Cassell at the time. As businesses reopened, she and her org have worked on collecting these pieces made from humble plywood and spray paint, which otherwise would have ended up in the trash, destroyed from outdoor exposure, or crassly sold online. The collection is now at over 1,000 boards; this fall you can view a selection of artworks in their archives, curated by former MM intern Amira McLendon, at the U of M. The exhibition will open on Saturday, September 14, with a special program with Leslie Guy, Seitu Jones, Kelly, and McLendon at 6 p.m., followed by a reception from 7-9 p.m. 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 7—Jessica Armbruster

Kara Walker: Harper's Pictorial History of the Civil War (Annotated)

Weisman Art Museum

First published in 1862, Harper’s Pictorial History of the Civil War collects numerous contemporary maps, portraits, and other illustrations from Winslow Homer that appeared in the magazine during the conflict. As you might expect, there’s a genteel coffee-table stateliness to the proceedings, ideal for Kara Walker to disturb with her trademark cut-paper silhouettes. Walker’s style, which draws upon exaggerated Black stereotypes and other crude graphics, has become so familiar over the years that it may no longer be as immediately startling as it once was, but this 2023 exhibit, organized by the New Britain Museum of American Art and The Museum Box, showcases her continued vitality. The opening runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and features a performance by puppeteers Monkeybear's Harmolodic Workshop (read about them here) and a lecture by Homer scholar Gwendolyn DuBois Shaw. Free. 333 E. River Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through December 29—Keith Harris