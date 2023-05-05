Freeloader Friday: 90 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

FRIDAY

Cinco de Mayo

This weekend, Minneapolis’s only Latin-influenced brewery is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with cover-free dance nights featuring with Salsa de Soul on Friday and Expresion Tropical on Saturday. The music—salsa, bachata, cumbia, and more—kicks off at 9 p.m. And who said this is a sleepy town? The fun doesn’t stop until 2 in the morning. Fuel your late-night dance party with La Dońa’s ultra-refreshing Dońa Fría Lager, or spice things up with the smoky ​​Enmolada infused stout. Find more info and RSVP here. Free. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday & Saturday. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.—Em Cassel

KFAI’s 45th Anniversary Community Celebration

Tunes from The Muatas, Mad Mojo Jett, and The Real Chuck Norad. 6-10 p.m. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

DJ Joe Bills

10 p.m. 21+. Basement Bar, 511 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Olio Vintage New Vendor Launch + Happy Hour

Meet the new May vendors, including Hells Belles Vintage. 4-7 p.m. Olio Vintage, 21 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Cinco de Mayo at NE Palace

With live music from RION and DJ Kramer, a tequila tasting, margarita specials, and eats. 11 a.m. NE Palace, 2500 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Cinco de Mayo at Burrito Mercado

Featuring an indoor and outdoor bar, food trucks on the street, drink specials, DJ tunes, performances, elote eating contests, and more. 3-8 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. El Burrito Mercado, 175 Cesar Chavez St., St. Paul.

Beer Spa Release Party

Beer Spa is a 12° premium Czech Pils. 2 p.m. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville.

Cinco de Mayo at Insight Brewing

With homemade Mexican food, hard seltzer margarita slushies, and the return of Limes are Extra. 3-11:45 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Maibock Release Party

Special firkin tappings of a dry hopped and herbal spiced firkins start at 4 p.m. in the Biergarten, poured by Head Brewer Matt. 3 p.m. Waldmann Brewery, 445 Smith Ave. N., St. Paul.

Outdoor Arcade

Beer, food trucks, and classic video game favorites, skeeball, pinball, and more for $6 all-you-can-play. 3-11 p.m. Friday; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Bad Weather Brewing, 414 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Nina Luna

Tacklebox, Nina Luna, Jordan Carr

21+. 9 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Northside Community Pop-Out

Featuring free food, food for purchase, musical performances, local makers, a variety of activities for kids of all ages, info on summer programs, and community fitness and yoga classes. 4-7 p.m. Patrick Henry High School, 4320 N. Newton Ave., Minneapolis.

Cinco de Mayo Beer Release and Food Truck Party

With El Jefe’s Food Truck, meal deals, music, prizes, and vendors. 4-9 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

May Day 2023

Featuring music, salsa lessons, flower crowns, food, drinks, puppets, and art. 4-7 p.m. Roosevelt High School, 4029 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Cinco de Mayo Fast Food Fight

Tonight’s party is taco themed. 4-8 p.m. Graze Provisions and Libations, 520 N. Fourth St, Minneapolis.

Oake & Paine

Tunes in the beer garden. 6-8 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Cinco de Mayo Latin Night

With music from Rumbaeterna and dance instruction. 6:30-10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sarah Vanasse Miles at ArT at 967 Payne

Saint Paul Art Crawl: Week 4

Since 1991, the Saint Paul Art Crawl has been inviting people to explore the studios, galleries, and artists’ lofts in our capital city. That makes it the longest running event of its kind in the nation. The crawl began as a Lowertown showcase, but over the years it has expanded and grown to encompass 10 different neighborhoods to be enjoyed over the course of about a month. Things kicked off earlier this month with happenings on the West Side, Cathedral Hill, and Summit Grand. This week things are happening in South Como, Payne/Phalen, and Merriam Park. Hours vary per venue, but in general each weekend they are: 6-10 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Find more details here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Matt & Laurel

Popular music cover tunes. 7-10 p.m. Steele & Hops, 2800 39th Ave. NE, St. Anthony.

Spring Choral Concert

7:30 p.m. Whitney Fine Arts Center MCTC, 1424 Yale Place, Minneapolis.

Call Me, Maybe

Music from the ‘00s and ‘10s. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. The Front, 15 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis.

The Get Up, Stand Up Comedy Open Mic

Sign up at 6 p.m. 21+. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mortimers, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Cinco de Mayo

Tunes from the Jeff Gavin Band. 6-11 p.m. Pajarito Edina, 3910 W. 50th St., Edina.

Fulton's Grand Fundo

SATURDAY

Fulton’s Grand Fundo Block Party

This annual, super fun block party serves as a post-race gathering for the Fulton Gran Fondo bike race, sure, but don’t think you need to exert any physical energy to attend. On tap for this year: eight hours of outdoor live music (Lucy Michelle, Monica LaPlante, Of The Orchard, All Tomorrow's Petty, DJ Benny Nord), oceans of beer and seltzer, including Fulton's award-winning 300 IPA, and a mini fleet of food trucks (KCM Egg Rolls, Que Tal Street Eats). Free. Noon to 8 p.m. Fulton Brewing Co., 2540 NE Second St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Open Studios

See new works in drawing, installation, painting, photography, printmaking, and sculpture. 5:30-9 p.m. Traffic Zone Center for Visual Art, 250 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Revved Up Band

Followed by DJ Matty Matt at 10 p.m. 21+. 7 p.m. Basement Bar, 511 N. Washington ave., Minneapolis.

The Hale Page Diamond Lake Garage Sale

It’s a big-ass garage sale at area shops and people’s homes! Click here to open the full map. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

​Spring Craft Boutique

Featuring all homemade crafters, food, and more. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bethesda Lutheran Church ELCA, 2855 47th St. E, Inver Grove Heights.

Manchester City FC vs Leeds (PL)

Morning ports! 9 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Selby/Fairview Neighborhood Arts Pop-Up

Featuring 15 local artists working in wood, letterpress, photography, jewelry, pottery, and more, plus live music, crafts for kids, and snacks from the Naughty Greek. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Boulanger Pottery, 1832 Selby Ave., St. Paul.

Brit's

Annual Kentucky Derby Day Party

Bluegrass tunes, cigar rolling. 1:30 p.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Moth Oddities New Shop Grand Opening

With NA cocktails, treats, DJ tunes, and more in the new space. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Moth Oddities, 13 5th St NE, Minneapolis

Boot R&B, Killer Prophets, Scott Allen & the List, Kindorance

Noon to 4 p.m. Barely Brothers Records, 783 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

Solar Arts

Artists Marketplace

Explore work by over 45 artists and tons of live music on the second floor stage. Noon to 6 p.m. Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Open Studios

Open studios, sales, special receptions, and more. Noon to 5 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

On 5/6 We Party

Featuring DJ tunes, a bean bag tournament, beer specials, local makers’ market, food trucks, and more. Noon to 11 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Day at the Derby: 4 Year Anniversary Party

Featuring food from Breizh Kitchen, mini ponies, a derby photo booth, and more. Derby wear is encouraged. 1-8 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

NE Neighborhood Makers Market & Bar Hop

Shop at a variety of pubs. There will be a free shuttle service between locations. 1-6 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 NE 15th Ave.; BŪCH, 1121 Quincy St. NE; 612 Brew, 945 Broadway St. NE; Tattersall Distilling, 1620 NE Central Ave.; Dashfire Distillery, 1620 Central Ave. NE; Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE.

Derby Party 2023

Yard games, live music, a photobooth, and more. 2-11 p.m. O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co.

Elizabeth Erickson

Meet the Artist: Elizabeth Erickson

Paintings and poured drawings. 3-5 p.m. Form+Content Gallery, Whitney Square Building, 210 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

Wild West W33d Fest

This parking lot party features THC bubbly from seven breweries, a vendor mart, glass blowing demos, dank IPAs on tap, a bonfire, and more. 2-10 p.m. Fire & Nice Alehouse, 2700 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Makers Market

Shop from 25 local makers. 2-8 p.m. Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

Jax Derby Viewing Party

Featuring food and drink specials, prizes for best dressed. 4-10 p.m. Jax Cafe, 1928 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Jessica Kray Martin

Free First Saturday: Pacita’s Party

Featuring art kits, activities, film screenings, and more. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Bruce Nygren and the Mumble Bugs

Blues and rock tunes. 7 p.m.612 Brew, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Mike Wolter Trio

Jazz. 8-10:30 p.m. Ngon Bistro, 799 University Ave. W, St. Paul.

The Black Market Spring Festival

Featuring Black-owned businesses, food trucks, art, flowers, and more. 2-7p.m. 767 Eustis St., St. Paul.

ArtJuice Market

This is an outer space themed market. With live music. 2-8 p.m. Headflyer Brewery, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Makers’ Market May

This weekend’s installment will feature Sharaya Reetz on Saturday, and Nina Dani on Sunday. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. PlantyQueens, 2807 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Joe & The Mechanics, Elour, Red Eye Ruby

21+. 9 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Mary Celeste Griffin

Strange Vista

Recent work by Mary Celeste Griffin. 6-8 p.m. Dreamsong, 1237 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Vehicle Day

See, sit inside, and enjoy fun photo ops among a fleet of official vehicles and big trucks. 10 a.m. to noon. Southdale Center, Southeast Parking Lot, corner of York Ave. and 69th St., Edina.

Last Call Saturdays

Weekly event features drink specials, DJ tunes, light shows, beer pong, bar games, and giant Jenga. 10 p.m. to midnight. Last Call MN, 26 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Nature Rocks! Outdoor Center Open House

Weekly events include free family-friendly activities such as hiking, hands-on interactions with live animals, craft projects and more. Through May 27. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eden Prairie Outdoor Center, 13765 Staring Lake Pkwy, Eden Prairie.

Mill City Farmers Market

Farmers’ Markets

Mill City Farmers Market

With over 40 local farmers, makers, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Downtown Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. St Paul Farmers Market, 290 East Fifth St., St. Paul.

Minneapolis Farmers’ Market

Fresh produce, plants, and locally made products. 9 a.m. to noon. 312 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Southside Battletrain 2022

SUNDAY

MayDay Parade & Celebration

Last year we published “69 Things We Wish We Knew Before We Moved to the Twin Cities” (make a joke about that headline number and we will block your ass), and, now, I must admit an error: We didn’t mention the MayDay Parade, which is as beloved of a tradition as you’ll find in south Minneapolis. Launched in 1975, it has it all—crust punks, hippies of all ages, ginormous puppets, leftist underpinnings, and, crucially, a sense of the civic togetherness that makes this city great. There have been organizational hiccups in recent years, but this year the whole shebang is promised, with the southward marching parade kicking off at 11 a.m. at Bloomington Avenue and 28th Street. It'll conclude, as always, at Powderhorn Park, and things will then move to Reverie Café for a block party that'll feature more puppets, stilters, painters, art cars, and live music acts. Free. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis.—Jay Boller

Emma Nadler

The author discusses The Unlikely Village of Eden. 5 p.m. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S, Minneapolis.

Quincy Street Makers Market

Hosted by Minneapolis Craft Market. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

St. Kate’s Katwalk 2023

A student fashion show. 7-9 p.m. Coeur de Catherine Ballroom, St. Catherine University Campus, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul.

Ordway Inside Out

Ordway Inside Out: The Kanneh-Masons

Watch an outdoor stream of a live concert inside featuring a family of classical musicians. 6 p.m. Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul.

Morel Fest

With morel mushroom sampling, live music, vendors, a morel costume contest, a morel piñata, and more. 1-9 p.m. Lakes & Legends, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Spring Into Uptown Block Party

Featuring performances, demonstrations, food, art, and activities. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Amazing Thailand, 3024 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Society for the Strange & Unusual Society Brunch

With 15+ elder emo and alternative makers. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 11 Wells Spirits, 704 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring 40+ local growers, artisans, and more. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Settergren of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis.

Safe Hands Rescue Meet & Greet

Meet adoptable dogs. 1-3 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Queen Mab #15 with Open Flame Theatre

3-5 p.m. 21+. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Confucisaurus

Psychotropic tunes from Dani Reese and onion bun, comedy by Grum 9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Squirrel Chess Club

Bring a board and your chess friends. 5 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Varsity Gaymes

Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.