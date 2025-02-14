Freeloader Friday: 88 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

FRIDAY

March for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, Boys, LGBQI+, Two Spirit, and Transgender Relatives

With speakers, lunch, info tables, and more. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Minneapolis American Indian Center, 1530 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Brew Crew: Magic the Gathering (Commander)

5-11 p.m. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

“Reading Thucydides”

Screenprints by Maura K. Williams. 5-7 p.m. Q.arma Building – Q2 Gallery, 1224 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Phoenix de la Rosa and The Other Jeannie Retelle at Fair State

Featuring a weekend of Valentine’s Day fun, including food and drink specials, Fairly Luscious Cabaret hosted by The Other Jeannie Retelle and Phoenix de la Rosa (Fri.), a Gal Pals Valentine’s Day Pop-up with Dana Christopherson and Meeshy Beads (Sat.), vinyl tunes (Sat.), and a permanent jewelry pop-up with Poppy and Violet (Sun.). 9-11 p.m. Fri.; 2-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE., Minneapolis.

Institute of Hearts

Make a Valentine for your favorite art piece and see the pieces that have resonated with other guests. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Fire & Ice

Meet your neighbors at this gathering featuring bonfires, hot drinks, s'mores, pickup hockey, skating, and more. 5-7 p.m. Windom Park, 2301 NE Johnson St., Minneapolis.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 Viewing Party

Hosted by Luna Muse. RSVP at Lushmpls.com to claim a seat. 6:30-8:30 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Love Is Blind Viewing Party

Hosted by Luna Muse. RSVP at Lushmpls.com to claim a seat. 9 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Valentine’s Day FriGAY

Drag performances, host Paris Mylan, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots–sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

Watch season 17 with your buds. This weekly event includes prizes and drink specials. RSVP for a seat at Eventbrite. 6-8 p.m. On the RoX, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

All The Pretty Horses, Butter Boys

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Grand Lilac

Power pop. With Muscle Fork. 6-9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Spiderlily

Alt rock. With Oceanographer, Twin River, 1947. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Battle of the Bands: Battle 2

Watch student bands compete for a chance to perform at Spring Jam. Tonight’s bands: Corporate Death Party, Homunculus Rex, and Virgo. 8 p.m. Whole Music Club, 311 SE Delaware St., Minneapolis.

“Beyond Metal: Metal + Anything Exhibition”

A group show featuring mixed medium art. 5-7 p.m. Chicago Ave Fire Arts Center, 3749 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.

“Objects of My Affection”

New works of figurative portraiture by Nicholas Harper. 6-11 p.m. Rogue Buddha Gallery, 357 13th Ave., NE, Minneapolis.

Outdoor Ice Bar

Featuring a special menu of winter drinks. 5-9 p.m. Fri.; 4-9 p.m. Sat. Revolve Hall-Food Hall in Apple Valley, 14889 Florence Trail, Apple Valley.

Valentine’s Swing Dance Night

Featuring a swing dance lesson from TC Swing at 6:30 p.m., followed by live music from Katia + the Upswing at 7 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda.

The Pickleback Prowlers

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Just Luv, Inc

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Vinyl Night: Led Zeppelin’s Whole Lotta Love Listening Party

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Free Meat Raffle

Buy a beer, get a raffle ticket. 6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

SATURDAY

“Untitled 19”

Each year, SooVAC invites a guest curator to organize a group show featuring artists at all skill levels or places in their career. Hundreds will apply; only a few dozen will make it in. The results typically yield an eclectic collection of pieces in a variety of mediums, all threaded together by the whims of the curator. This year’s juror is Keisha Williams, gallery director at MCAD, who was tasked with choosing works from a pool of 231 artists (31 of which made the cut). Her process: “As I reviewed work, I couldn’t help but reflect on the words of Adrienne Maree Brown: ‘I am fascinated by those instances when you can feel the fabric of the universe between you and another being fall away or bunch together, bringing you magnificently undeniably closer.’” There will be an opening reception this Saturday, February 15, from 6 to 9 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through March 23—Jessica Armbruster

Rom-Com Movie Night: Millennial Edition

Enjoy movies and free popcorn all day. The schedule: Juno (1 p.m.), The Parent Trap (3 p.m.), Crazy Rich Asians (5 p.m.), Garden State (7 p.m.), Knocked Up (9 p.m.). Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Pride Cultural Arts Center Open House

Explore the new space, learn about classes and upcoming programs, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Pride Cultural Arts Center, 1201 Harmon Place, Minneapolis.

Open the Doors Open House

Featuring a variety of open studios offering vintage clothing, antique furniture, bins of $5 stuff, and all kinds of deals. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Art & Architecture, 3338 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Record Show

Shop 10 vendors selling records, 45s, and memorabilia. Noon to 4 p.m. Summit Brewing, 910 Montreal Cir., St. Paul.

Minneapolis Makers’ Market & Bar Hop

Shop from 45 different makers across three pop-up markets at three nearby locations. 1-6 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis. Dashfire Distillery, 1620 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Mill City’s Indoor Winter Market

This long running market features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, as well as handmade gifts and goods. For the season, the market moves inside Mill City Museum (museum admission is not required). Winter Markets are held on the first and third Saturdays of each month through April. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 15, Mar. 1 & 15, and Apr. 5 & 19. 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

“Bucolic Topographies”

Artist Lisa Truax discusses her work and most recent show, which features abstract, wall-based ceramic pieces. 2 p.m. Kolman & Reeb Gallery (Studio 395), Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson Street NE, Minneapolis.

Love Is Blind

The first few episodes of the Minneapolis-set season of Love Is Blind hits Netflix on February 14, but, if you wait just a day, you can catch ‘em at Graze—and enjoy a free gold wine glass (you know the type) filled with a signature cocktail. The first 50 folks to show up will get the free drink, and as for everyone else, you can shop Graze’s Galentine’s market, with a flower bar by Sip N' Bloom, custom hats by Hat Trix Chix, and permanent jewelry from Linc. Read up on the 32 singles who make up this year’s cast here (it’s the largest group to date) so you can start forming opinions about the heroes and villains ahead of time. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. Graze Provisions + Libations , 520 Fourth St. N., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

The Heart Ride with Joyful Riders

Dress in your warmest and enjoy a slow-paced (8-10mph), family-friendly ride ending with a free drink at Fulton. Noon to 2:30 p.m. Fulton Taproom, 414 Sixth Ave. N., Minneapolis.

“Spring Awaits”

Nomadic gallery Wick takes over the gallery with a group show featuring artists ranging from emerging to established, local to national. 5-8 p.m. NE Sculpture/Gallery Factory, 1720 Madison St. NE, Minneapolis.

The Six Triple Eight

This movie screening includes free popcorn and M&M’s. 1:30-4 p.m. Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery, 1256 Penn Ave. N., Minneapolis.

DJ Alexis Rose

2-6 p.m. Modist Brewing, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

The Crimson Boys, Porch Knights

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Woodzen

With Red Wing Blackbird, Miss Georgia Peach. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

13 Howell

With Muun Bato. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

LAZARUS

With Tony Ortiz, Unfinished Products. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Sheet Rockers

7 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Matt Wilson & his Orchestra

9 p.m. Volstead Emporium, 711 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Switched @ Birth

7:30-11 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Slow Irish Session

2-4 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Tyler Herwig

6:30-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Candlelight Community Night

Featuring a luminary trail, Indigenous winter storytelling with Hope Flanagan, a screening of the Bold North documentary, nature crafts, free snacks and cocoa, and more. 5-8 p.m. Bloomington Education and Visitor Center, 3815 American Blvd. E., Bloomington.

Winter Fun Fest

This day of fun includes kicksledding, boot hockey, ice mini golf, reindeer and horse-drawn trolley rides, bonfires, music, and more. 2-5 p.m. Dodge Nature Center, 365 W. Marie Ave., West St. Paul.

Twin Cities Pie Chasers Meet-Up

Welcome to Twin City Pie Chasers. The first rule of the 19,500-member Facebook group? "[We're] looking for all the great mom and pop pizza shops in the TC area." The second? Don't post about "chain pizzas and or frozen pizzas from the grocery store." And mamma mia, the resulting vibes are stupendous: endless gooey, saucy, crispy pizza pics, good-natured pizza debate, and pizza recommendations from East Grand Forks to Stillwater (the group operates under a broad definition of "Twin Cities"). At the risk of painting with editorialized broad strokes, the internet circa 2025 is an irredeemable swamp of bad ideas and even worse motives. Twin City Pie Chasers is an earnest, community-building, food-porny oasis. And that community is growing, spurred by a recent MPR News feature that some observers are noting came almost two full years after Racket’s. If you’re ready to make the leap into IRL pizza camaraderie, group founder Dan Gougé has organized this third-annual meetup at Turtle’s in Shakopee, which reportedly slings great tavern-style ‘za. The stellar Iowa brewery Toppling Goliath will be staging a simultaneous tap takeover with these styles flowing all day. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. Turtle’s Bar & Grill, 132 First Ave. E., Shakopee; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Craig Clark Band

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

SUNDAY

Love and Heartbreak: Karaoke With Ally

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Queer Writes Romance Book Fair

The Queer Writes book fair is back, and this time around, they’re going with the very seasonally appropriate theme of “queer romance.” They’ll have an author panel with romance book shop Tropes and Trifles, workshops from the Loft Literary Center, activities like bookmark-making, and lots of vendors selling queer lit. Looking for a reading rec from Racket? I just finished Anna Dorn’s Perfume & Pain and really enjoyed it! Free. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. NE, Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Grumpy Old Men (1993)

RSVP here. 3 p.m. Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Minneapolis.

eleven degenerates

10:30 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Switchyard

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Robert Wilkinson

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Wintry Elementary

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bingo With Pete

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Union Depot

Valentine’s Day Shop & Brunch Pop-Up Market

With a local vendor marketplace featuring handmade gifts, treats, and goods. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Brews & Bullies

Meet adoptable pups. Noons to 3 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Odd Market

A local makers market featuring all kinds of oddities. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.