Ski Jumping, ‘Love Is Blind,’ Space Fest: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

Guy Davis Promo

TUESDAY 2.11

Guy Davis



Cedar Cultural Center

Kinda makes sense that the friendliest of folk blues revivalists started making the finest albums of his career as he entered his 70s—Davis has always had more Mississippi John Hurt in his soul than most of his peers. His latest, The Legend of Sugarbelly, is an excellent follow up to 2021’s Be Ready When I Call You, mixing folk tales with gently finger-picked stories of rambling and setting still. The mood is placid if not reassuring, putting him over the head of dummies who buy the old lie that the blues is about feeling bad (or about any one thing at all). And you know he’s got the stories to go along with them. Confession: Somehow I only recently learned Guy was Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis’s son. Maybe I shoulda been paying more attention all along. All ages. $25/$30 at the door. 7:30 p.m. 416 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Space! Bell Museum

FRIDAY 2.14

Space Fest: Cosmic Chaos

Bell Museum

I genuinely love how dizzyingly vague the promo copy is for Space Fest: “Get ready for crashes, collisions, explosions, astronomical anomalies, and all the things we have yet to understand about our universe.” I’m ready… I think? More specifically, the seventh-annual Bell Museum blowout will feature a star party on Friday with telescopes and astronomy experts setting up outside, followed by a planetarium show. On Saturday and Sunday researchers and students will fill the museum, offering activities and demonstrations; there will also be Q&As with NASA workers, quantum physicists, and honest-to-god astronaut Josh Cassada. You can catch planetarium shows, spanning Minnesota night skies to supervolcanoes, all weekend long. “Just watch out for the black hole,” organizers warn ominously. $12-$15 (students and kids under 2 get in free). 7:30-9 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 2088 Larpenteur Ave. W., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Il Cinema Ritrovato On Tour



Main Cinema

Each year in Bologna, Italy, Il Cinema Ritrovato presents the latest restored films that have been rescued from the dustbin of history. Now in its second year, Il Cinema Ritrovato on Tour, organized by Archives on Screen Twin Cities, brings a taste of those restored films to Minnesota. Opening night offers The Brilliant Biograph: Earliest Moving Images of Europe (1897-1902) a collection of clips from that era shot on 68mm stock, as well as Murdering the Devil (1970), the only film directed by Ester Krumbachová, a central figure in the Czech New Wave. Saturday we get Festa (1979-80), a collection of three short films documenting the early years of independence in Cape Verde and Guinea-Bissau, directed by Sarah Maldoror (whose incredible, recently restored film about Angolan independence, Sambizanga, I hope you caught at the Walker a couple years back). Delphine Seyrig (aka Jeanne Dielman) spoke to a number of prominent actresses for her 1976 feminist doc Be Pretty and Shut Up!; the quasi-documentary Blow by Blow embeds itself in union activity at a French factory; and the day ends with two Iranian films directed by women: The Sealed Soil (1977) and Marjan (1956). The festival closes with a selection of short silent films from the Tunisian director Samama Chikli (did you even know they were making movies in Tunisia in 1911?) and the 1929 Soviet socialist realist silent film My Grandmother. And if you think this is all just for film nerds, the movies I caught last year weren’t just of historical significance. You can put off seeing Harrison Ford hulk out for one more weekend. $12; $75 all-access pass. 115 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find complete showtimes and more info here. Through Sunday—Keith Harris

Mustafa Promo

SATURDAY 2.15

Mustafa

Cedar Cultural Center

This Sudanese-Canadian called himself “Mustafa the Poet” until grabbing the mic for his 2021 debut EP, When Smoke Rises, by which point he’d already established himself as a productive toiler in the pop world, mostly notably for co-writing a track for The Weeknd in 2016. Released last year, Mustafa’s first full-length, Dunya, documents the difficulties of being caught between cultures with acute sensitivity. Written and performed in acoustic singer/songwriter mode, the album touches base with scattered friendships and loves, and bids a bitter farewell to his city with “Leaving Toronto.” $25. 8 p.m. 416 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Donnell Rawlings

Parkway Theater

When you were young (so, so, so many years ago) and wearing your Chappelle’s Show DVDs down to nubs, the cry of "I'm rich, biaaaaatch!" punctuated each episode. That was the voice of Donnell Rawlings and, whether you’ve been conscious of it or not, the Washington, D.C. comic has been entertaining your ass for decades: Chappelle’s Show, The Wire, Winning Time, Pixar’s Soul, plus standup specials galore. You’re in good hands with the gregarious Rawlings, who, at 56, has spent over half his lifetime prowling club and theater stages. His latest special, From Ashy to Classy, dropped last year via YouTube. 18+. $35/$40-$55. 6 p.m. 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Love Is Blind

Graze Provisions + Libations

The first few episodes of the Minneapolis-set season of Love Is Blind hits Netflix on February 14, but, if you wait just a day, you can catch ‘em at Graze—and enjoy a free gold wine glass (you know the type) filled with a signature cocktail. The first 50 folks to show up will get the free drink, and as for everyone else, you can shop Graze’s Galentine’s market, with a flower bar by Sip N' Bloom, custom hats by Hat Trix Chix, and permanent jewelry from Linc. Read up on the 32 singles who make up this year’s cast here (it’s the largest group to date) so you can start forming opinions about the heroes and villains ahead of time. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. 520 Fourth St. N., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

"Untitled 19"

“Untitled 19”

Soo Visual Arts Center

Each year, SooVAC invites a guest curator to organize a group show featuring artists at all skill levels or places in their career. Hundreds will apply; only a few dozen will make it in. The results typically yield an eclectic collection of pieces in a variety of mediums, all threaded together by the whims of the curator. This year’s juror is Keisha Williams, gallery director at MCAD, who was tasked with choosing works from a pool of 231 artists (31 of which made the cut). Her process: “As I reviewed work, I couldn’t help but reflect on the words of Adrienne Maree Brown: ‘I am fascinated by those instances when you can feel the fabric of the universe between you and another being fall away or bunch together, bringing you magnificently undeniably closer.’” There will be an opening reception this Saturday, February 15, from 6 to 9 p.m. 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through March 23—Jessica Armbruster

The Official 2025 Flyfest Ski Jumping Event

Minneapolis Ski Jumping Club

Slapping on a pair of skis, sending yourself hurtling down a multi-story ramp, flying (or flipping) through the air, then somehow, miraculously, landing safely—that’s a feat most of us will never attempt. And yet, it prevails as a popular (and dazzling!) Olympic sport. One place where you can learn to do such a thing is through the Minneapolis Ski Jumping Club, which teaches folks of all ages how to do the impossible. (It’s a slow process building up to the big jump). At this annual event, former, current, and future Olympic hopefuls from around the world will compete, sending themselves up to 300 feet into the air. It will be exhilarating, majestic, and kinda crazy. Thankfully, you get to watch it from the safety of the ground. Find tickets here. $30; kids under 12 free. 5-9 p.m. 8249 E. Bush Lake Rd., Bloomington.–Jessica Armbruster

Twin Cities Pie Chasers Meet-Up

Turtle’s Bar & Grill

Welcome to Twin City Pie Chasers. The first rule of the 19,500-member Facebook group? "[We're] looking for all the great mom and pop pizza shops in the TC area." The second? Don't post about "chain pizzas and or frozen pizzas from the grocery store." And mamma mia, the resulting vibes are stupendous: endless gooey, saucy, crispy pizza pics, good-natured pizza debate, and pizza recommendations from East Grand Forks to Stillwater (the group operates under a broad definition of "Twin Cities"). At the risk of painting with editorialized broad strokes, the internet circa 2025 is an irredeemable swamp of bad ideas and even worse motives. Twin City Pie Chasers is an earnest, community-building, food-porny oasis. And that community is growing, spurred by a recent MPR News feature that some observers are noting came almost two full years after Racket’s. If you’re ready to make the leap into IRL pizza camaraderie, group founder Dan Gougé has organized this third-annual meetup at Turtle’s in Shakopee, which reportedly slings great tavern-style ‘za. The stellar Iowa brewery Toppling Goliath will be staging a simultaneous tap takeover with these styles flowing all day. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. 132 First Ave. E., Shakopee; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Dua Saleh YouTube

SUNDAY 2.16

Dua Saleh

Fine Line



Dua Saleh operates best on a small scale: At 32 minutes, their debut full-length, I Should Call Them, isn’t much longer than the three EPs that preceded it. But the formerly Minneapolis-based singer (now out in L.A., like so many formerly Minneapolis-based musicians) doesn’t need a lot of time to cover a lot of emotional ground. Their always stylistically elastic voice ranges more broadly than ever on the new album, with their sinuous upper range getting a particularly rigorous workout; proximity to simpatico duet partners Serpentwithfeet and Sid Sriramhas keeps Saleh thinking on their feet. The tracks, crafted by a crew of producers including Andrew Broder, are less murky than Saleh’s norm, all the better to showcase their playful sexual boasting. Related: I am just now finishing up the final season of Netflix’s Sex Education (in which Saleh plays the trans student Cal) and I am going to miss those kids! With Sam Austins. All ages. $25. 7:30 p.m. 318 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.– Keith Harris

Queer Writes Romance Book Fair

Machine Shop

The Queer Writes book fair is back, and this time around, they’re going with the very seasonally appropriate theme of “queer romance.” They’ll have an author panel with romance book shop Tropes and Trifles, workshops from the Loft Literary Center, activities like bookmark-making, and lots of vendors selling queer lit. Looking for a reading rec from Racket? I just finished Anna Dorn’s Perfume & Pain and really enjoyed it! Free. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 300 Second St. NE, Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Minnesota Ice Castle

ONGOING

Minnesota Ice Festival

TCO Stadium

Is it “cool” that Minnesota Ice, “the nation's leading manufacturer of sculpture-grade ice,” has set a Guinness World Record for the largest ice maze? Sure! Other elements of the Minnesota Ice Festival seem fun, too: music from Kat Perkins, the Snow Sisters, and the Red Bull DJ truck, plus ice-sculpting contests, ice skating, ice slides, ice bars, food trucks, and scavenger hunts. (I would have thrown in a Mr. Freeze-themed ice pun contest, except licensing could have gotten dicey.) If you sensed a “but” coming, here’s that but: Tickets seem exorbitantly expensive for this sort of thing! Ice is famously cheap! At any rate, if your family has cash to blow, you could do worse—how often does the world’s largest ice maze come around? $25 adults; $13 kids; $70 family of four packages. 4-10 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sun. 2645 Vikings Circle, Eagan; find more info here. Through February 16—Jay Boller

Minnesota Ice Castle

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

It’s cold as hell out there, and that’s good news for ice castle explorers. Unleash (unshackle?) your inner Shackleton at the MN State Fairgrounds, which is just one of the local outdoor castles/palaces/mazes now offering a collection of caverns/slides/tunnels made from ice. You’ll also find twinkling trails filled with lights, hand-carved iced sculptures created by local (and not-so-local) artists, and a polar pub serving up warming winter-themed alcoholic drinks. $17-$24 ($12-$17 during off-peak days). Thursdays through Mondays. 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; more info here. Through February 17—Em Cassel

Night Trains

Twin City Model Railroad Museum

The holidays are over, and you know what that means: It’s Night Trains season at the Model Railroad Museum! If you’ve never been to the Model Railroad Museum, this is the way to experience it. They’ll turn down the house lights and let the miniature train models show off their cozy glow while they weave through towns that are buried in blizzards or lit up with holiday decorations. It’s quaint as hell; you’re gonna love it. And did we mention that the museum turns 90 friggin’ years old this year? No better time to visit this St. Paul gem. $15; free for children four and under. 3-7 p.m. Saturdays (check online for bonus nights). 668 Transfer Rd., Suite 8, St. Paul; tickets and more info here. Through February 22—Em Cassel

Melanin in Motion Nordic Skiing

Theodore Wirth Park

On Mondays this winter, Melanin in Motion is hosting introductory and progressive Nordic/cross-country ski lessons for members of the BIPOC community, with sessions led by BIPOC women and youth. You’ll learn all the XC basics—kinds of strides, using your poles properly, climbing and descending—and the $11 fee includes the equipment rental and a trail pass. (That’s a great deal; it’s usually $26 for a rental and day pass.) Catch up with Melanin in Motion co-founder Anthony Taylor in this 2024 Racket feature about the groups working to diversify the outdoors. $11, with scholarships available to those in need. 6-8 p.m. 1221 Theodore Wirth Parkway, Minneapolis; get more info and reserve your spot here. Mondays through February—Em Cassel

The Ice Palace

Delano

A little road trip to Delano gets you to this sprawling ice installation, which features mazes, tunnels, ice rooms, and other delights, plus occasional fireworks shows and fire performances. There’s food from vendors including Brickside Grille & Tap and Doxy’s Donuts, and they’ll also have themed nights on Valentine’s Day and Super Bowl Sunday, with special early hours on holidays like Presidents’ Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day. $11-$23; $25-$69 VIP passes; $49-$69 season passes. 5-9 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; 4 to 9 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 657 River St. N., Delano; more info here. Through March 2—Em Cassel

Highways of Doom

The Heights

The Heights/Trylon annual noir festival goes on the road this year—without ever leaving Columbia Heights. Every Thursday in February (and one in March) they’re showing a movie that features someone on the run, and every one's a winner. In Fritz Lang’s You Only Live Once (hey, that’s where Drake got that), Henry Fonda is an innocent man sentenced to death, and man is he pissed. Ann Savage’s mean femme fatale steals the nasty Detour, while Gun Crazy more than lives up to its name. Forward to the 1970s and Steven Spielberg’s Duel, in which mild-mannered Dennis Weaver and his Plymouth Valiant are menaced across the Mojave Desert by an 18-wheeler with an unseen driver. Wrapping things up is Thelma & Louise, which really does hold up, in case you were wondering. $12. 7:30 p.m. 3951 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights; find dates and more info here. Thursdays through March 6—Keith Harris

“Paul Shambroom’s American Photographs”

Katherine E. Nash Gallery, University of Minnesota

Photographer Paul Shambroom has been documenting the relationship between individuals and power, in all its forms, for four decades now. This selection of his work will debut his most recent projects, Purpletown and Past Time, which look at the current political climate in the U.S. His 1979 series, Portrait of Hennepin Avenue, which has not been shown publicly since 1985, will also be on display, as well as Shambroom’s work with found objects such as unattributed photographs and business cards. Free. 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through March 8—Keith Harris

“Unveiling 1,000 Nesting Dolls”



The Museum of Russian Art

Did you know that the largest collection of Russian nesting dolls in the U.S. is located right off the Diamond Lake entrance to I-35W? Now that you know, how do you feel about that? The Museum of Russian Art will begin presenting its Matryoshka dolls (to use the proper Russian term) to the public; they’ll be on display until March 9. And since it’s likely been a while since you popped in at TMORA (I myself am always overdue for a visit), while you’re there, be sure to take in Alexander Viazmensky’s watercolors of Russian mushrooms, a recently opened exhibit. 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through March 9—Keith Harris