Freeloader Friday: 87 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best event, cost be damned, click here.

The Wicked Winter Art Shanty @smorgasborg on Instagram

FRIDAY

East Lake Skate and Sauna

This pop-up weekend fest features a synthetic skate rink with free skate rental, sauna sessions, and Art Shanties from this year’s fest. Weekly events include yoga sessions (2 p.m. Sat.), Queer Puppet Clash performances (2-4 p.m. Sat.), and a dance party hosted by Pollinator Frenzy (2 p.m. Sun.). Also super cool: Hourlong sessions in Urban Wing’s the wood-fired sauna are free, but you gotta RSVP. 4-8 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 2800 E. Lake St. (the former U.S. Bank property), Minneapolis. Through March

March for Science Minnesota

March and rally; find more info at standupforscience2025.org. 3-5 p.m. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul.

Empower Sour Vol. VI Happy Hour

With tunes from Gigi Amal, raffle prizes, and all proceeds benefitting Alexandra House. 2-5 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second Ave., Anoka.

Art-omic!

Meet artists and check out work from LOLA (League of Longfellow Artists). With tunes from Dos Deano. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Winter Chill Fest

Featuring snowshoeing and sledding activities (sleds and snowshoes provided if needed), followed by a bonfire with marshmallows and hot chocolate. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis.

Netlix

Love Is Blind Watch Party

Welp, we’ve made it to the end of the Minnesota season of Love Is Blind. So far we’ve had lots of awkward dates at Twin Cities breweries, one couple constantly fighting over gossip coming from mutual acquaintances, two men who claim to be apolitical, an attempt to convert someone to Christianity, and tubing at Buck Hill. Sounds like townie dating in Minnesota! On the grand finale we get to find out which couples are willing to make it legal and which ones will flee from the nightmare. If you feel like watching it with a live audience check out this free screening at Machine Shop (RSVP for a ticket here), which will also host a pre-party with drinks, food, interactive activities, and chances to meet the cast (but it’ll cost you $60 to $150). 8-9:30 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

Watch Season 17 with your buds. This weekly event includes prizes and drink specials. RSVP for a seat at Eventbrite. 6-8 p.m. On the RoX, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 Viewing Party

RSVP at Lushmpls.com to claim a seat. 6:30-8:30 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Stories at the Station: Marlene M. Johnson

Minnesotan author and former lieutenant governor Marlene M. Johnson discusses her memoir, Rise to the Challenge, with Margaret Anderson Kelliher, City Operations Officer for the City of Minneapolis. RSVP requested; register here. 6-8 p.m. The Mezzanine at 1881, Union Depot—Head House, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Dave's Manual

The Owl-Eyes, Dave’s Manual, Murder Curious

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Camdens: Scott Walker & Katy Veron

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Citron Vision

“Minneapolis Alt Rock for hopeless romantics.” With Unfinished Products, Deer Skin. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Matthew Hope

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Slavic Mardi Gras: Ukrainian Village Band

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Serfs

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Robert Haigh

“The Alligator/Crocodile and The Fish”

New work by Robert Haigh. 6-8 p.m. Calendula Gallery LLC, 275 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Bato Bato!

Marimba. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

An Evening with Willard of Grunge Unplugged

Acoustic jams. 6-9 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Free Meat Raffle

Buy a beer, get $1 off and a raffle ticket. This week’s meat: Anoka Meats. 6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

The Black Market

SATURDAY

The Black Market

Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. Reserve a free ticket at theblackmarketmpls.com. 2-6 p.m. The Lab—Pilot Facility and Taproom, 767 N. Eustis St., Minneapolis.

Drag Storytime with Miz Diagnosis

1-2 p.m. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

International Women’s Day Protest

Join the Minnesota Abortion Action Committee (MNAAC) and its partners in support of the working class, reproductive rights, immigrant rights, and trans rights. 1 p.m. 301 Cedar Ave. (outside MayDay Books), Minneapolis; find more info here.

Queer Career Fair

Featuring free parking, resume reviews, practice interviews, free interview clothing, and free resume printing. Find more info here. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. DoubleTree by Hilton, 1500 Park Place Blvd., Minneapolis.

Center for Lost Objects’ Grand Reopening

A few weeks ago, the vintage shop’s ceiling collapsed. But they were able to quickly fix it and are ready to reopen. Check out the new ceiling and meet new permanent vendors at today’s open house. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Center for Lost Objects, 957 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

International Women’s Day Market

Featuring local makers (tarot desks, dog treats, sweaters, beadwork, candles, and more) plus the re-release of the Pickles are a Girl's Best Friend beer. 2-6 p.m. Wandering Leaf Brewing Co., 2463 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

"Ways of Knowing" Christine Howard Sandoval

Opening Day Artist Panel: “Ways of Knowing”

A talk with artists Cabello/Carceller, Christine Howard Sandoval, and Gala Porras-Kim, moderated by exhibition curator Rosario Güiraldes. RSVP required; more info here. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Int’l Women's Day Market

Shop female and nonbinary makers. With tunes from DJ Minnie Blanco, beer-release of Big Chick Energy blonde ale, and more. 1-6 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Minneapolis.

International Women’s Day Market

Local sustainable fashion brand WAY and Modist Brewing are teaming up for an International Women’s Day celebration featuring local women-owned and -operated businesses. Home goods, wellness items, books, and even excellent Mogi Bagels will be available from more than a dozen area vendors, and the occasion coincides with Modist’s annual women-brewed beer release. (Wisely, they did not call the event “Broads & Beers.”) Noon to 5 p.m. Modist Brewing Co., 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

International Women’s Day

Featuring an all-women makers’ market, beer release of Wild Women (a wild rice amber ale), and a morning self-defense class (register here; donations go to Period Kits MN). 1-5 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

International Women’s Day

Featuring a beer-release party for What A Girl Wants (Is Fundamental Rights) served to you by Minnesota Roller Derby folks on wheels (2-6 p.m.), followed by a “Women of the Decades” concert with the High Flying Heads. 2-10 p.m. Headflyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Loki's Folly

Porcupine, Loki’s Folly, Hot Press

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Voltage Controller

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

LOWBOY

Jazz-fusion from Madison, Wisconsin. With LASALLE, Tarias & The Sound, and Vinny Franco & The Love Channel. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Scott Zosel

Sunny roots/rock sounds. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

John Lees 3

With Waterline, Hidden Bastille. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Irish Session Musicians

4-6 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Lowfalutin String Band

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Beats & Brunch: Second Breakfast

House music. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. North Loop Galley, 729 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Hot Pastrami

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Gus the Bard

7:30-11 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Vinyl Night

With DJ J. 7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

"Schematics" John Gaunt

“Schematics”

New works by John Gaunt. 7-10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Eccelsia: Music of Black Composers

Featuring music by Kamoinge String Ensemble from Walker West Music Academy. 7 p.m. Prospect Park United Methodist Church, 22 Orlin Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Gene Pool

Acoustic tunes. 5-8 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Bachman's Winter Farmers Markets

Shop seasonal eats and goods from local farmers, bakers, artisans, and more. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bachman's, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Dame Errant Seconds Sale

Shop slightly off but fully functional handmade clay/pottery/ceramics at a discounted price. Noon to 4 p.m. Dame Errant Clay, 1729 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

Emmy Woods & Laura Hugo

7-10 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Minneapolis.

Makers of Herstory

Featuring a market showcasing work by LGBTQIA2S+ women and femmes, a raffle, and panel talks/Q&A sessions with female-identifying business owners. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Queermunity, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Bunside Pop-up Market

Vintage and handmade items. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. 2756 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through March 23

Six Nations Rugby Tournament Weekend

Super early sports! With Ireland vs. France (8:15 a.m.) and Scotland vs. Wales (10:45 a.m.). Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

"ALOFT" Andrew Wykes

“ALOFT”

Conceptual landscape paintings by contemporary abstract artist Andrew Wykes. Noon to 4 p.m. Kolman & Reeb Gallery, Studio 395 in the Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Second Saturday Open Studios

Six floors of open studios, receptions, sales, and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Second Saturday Open Studios

Explore the work of local artists in three buildings on the Casket campus. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Showcase 114: le mur bleu presents

Each month, Studio 114 invites an artist to transform their blue feature wall into a canvas. This month's guest: interdisciplinary artist Jessica Pendzimas. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

7th Annual Mujeres Creadoras

Constanza Carballo teams up with the Minnesota Latino Museum for an International Women’s Day show featuring artists from Minnesota, Cuba, Denmark, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and beyond. With live music and hands-on art activities. 2-7 p.m. Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Fix-It Clinic

Fix-It Clinic

Bring electronics, household items, clothing, and more that need fixing and get some help on how to do it. Noon to 4 p.m. (last items accepted at 3:30 p.m.). Lynnhurst Recreation Center, 1345 W. Minnehaha Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Corda Mor Irish Dance

Noon, 2, 3, and 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda.

Sip & Shop Women's Day Market

Shop women-owned businesses. 11 a.m. 2 p.m. OMNI Brewery & Taproom, 9462 Deerwood Ln. N., Maple Grove.

Brewery Running Series 2025 Kickoff

Do ya like running? Do ya like beer? Do ya like running or beer and have enough curiosity about the other to want to merge those interests? Since 2012, the Minnesota Brewery Running Series has hosted 5K-ish fun runs at breweries, cideries, wineries, coffee shops, and more. This year’s first official event of the season will be a trail run and film fest at Utepils Brewing, but it all really kicks off at this Malcolm Yards party, where you can take 10-50% off 2025 registrations, play games, and win free beer and gear. Free, but RSVP required. 11 a.m. The Market at Malcolm Yards, 501 SE 30th Ave., Minneapolis; register and find more info here.—Em Cassel

Healing Hearts Rescue

Meet adoptable pups. Noon to 2 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Beer Choir

5-7 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

"Green Screen" Regan Golden

SUNDAY

“Green Screen”

A solo exhibition by Regan Golden. 1-3 p.m., with an artist talk at 2 p.m. Viewpoint Gallery, 591 Hamline Ave. N., St. Paul.

Cult Cinema Classics: Fight Club

White men rage against the machine. With free popcorn. 7-10 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Six Nations Rugby Tournament Weekend

England vs. Italy. 10 a.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

March Makers’ Market

Shop female artists, makers, and vintage curators at celebration of International Women’s Day. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Toolbox Collective, 3400 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Sign o' the Times

A free concert film screening of Prince's 1987 classic. 2:30 p.m. The Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Mighty Ducks Double Header

Watch The Mighty Ducks and D2. RSVP here. 2 p.m. Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Minneapolis.

Mpls Craft Market

Old St. Anthony Spring Market

Hosted by Minneapolis Craft Market. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

Fresh Blooms Market

Ashes Markets hosts this makers’ market. Noon to 5 p.m. Turbo Tim's, 2375 Mounds View Blvd., Mounds View.

Vinyl & Book Market

Shops books from Subtext, Once Upon a Crime, Cream & Amber, Avant Garden, and A Comma Bookshop, plus a variety of vinyl vendors. Noon to 4 p.m. BlackStack Brewing, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul.

Moto Thaw

What’s a big sign that spring has arrived in Minnesota? When motorcyclists start meeting en masse at breweries. And while a late-season blizzard might be heading our way on Wednesday, let the optimism of these riders bring you hope that we’re almost there. Folks are welcome to stop in, hang with fellow cyclists, and enjoy a brew or two. At this low-key party there will also be merch from shops and motomakers (BMW, Ducati, etc.), KCM Eggrolls will be stopping by, and riding groups will also be on hand with info if you’re a joiner. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

?ORI

Emo/rock. With MAGICK FLAVOUR STATION, Toadstool, and Rocking Rodents. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Emmy Woods & The Red Pine Ramblers

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Violet Press

Rock/pop/alt music covers from the last 30 years. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mammoth Moth

Mammoth Moth

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Winter Market

Featuring seasonal produce and local treats from the Northeast Farmers’ Market gang. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mar. 9, Apr. 13. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Odd Market

A local makers market featuring all kinds of oddities. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.