Rage & Reset at Pilllar, ‘Love Is Blind’ Parties, Ukrainian Fish Fry: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

TUESDAY 3.4

Mardi Gras 2025: Battle of the Brass Bands

Palmer’s

Nightmare scenario: It’s Fat Tuesday, and you’ve got zero idea where you’ll get sloshed NOLA-style, much less where you’ll hear the brassy tooting that screams Mardi Gras. Palmer’s has you covered. With wonderfully punctuated promo copy, the reliably excellent West Bank institution promises, “These **two brass bands** are going to **create such thunder**, warmth and love for all that attend.” The local bands in question, the Brass Messengers and Brasszilla, will be soundtracking a party that’ll include beads, king cake, and drink specials. As temps creep past 50, you’ll swear Cedar Avenue is Bourbon Street. Elsewhere in locally angled Mardi Gras offerings: The new New Orleans-themed restaurant Lagniappe, which Racket’s Em Cassel enjoyed, is throwing a big ol’ party on Lake Street. 21+. $15. 8 p.m. to midnight. 500 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

WEDNESDAY 3.5

Lazerbeak

Berlin

While the Doomtree rap collective has been dormant this decade, its key beatmaker has kept busy with production work on high-profile (and high-quality) local releases like Lady Midnight’s 2023 album Pursuit & The Elusive. His new four-track EP, A Bridge Under The Alley, is an intimate display of range; the wordless vocals, saxophones, and chiming guitar decorating the tracks are too ear-tugging for anyone to mistake these soundscapes as ambient. Expect plenty of rhythmic interplay tonight, as Lazerbeak will be joined tonight by Zack Baltich on percussion. And if you haven’t made it over yet to Berlin, you really should—the tiny, elegant nook has been killing it with its bookings. With Paul Hecht and the Nunnery. $15/$18. 7 p.m. 204 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

'TRIBE: A Touch of Red' ALEX APT Photography

THURSDAY 3.6

TRIBE: A Touch of Red

Northrop

Two boxers meet in a ring at the start of Tribe, but they aren’t here to fight. Instead, they're mostly kind to each other, playfully competitive, but also gentle, supportive, and forgiving. This dance of dudes is part of Shamel Pitts’s RED series which, much like his BLACK series, explores Black masculinity via Gaga-informed dance, sports, and expressions of camaraderie. $38. 8 p.m. Thu.-Sat. 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; find tickets here. Through Saturday—Jessica Armbruster

Morgan Wade Promo

FRIDAY 3.7

Morgan Wade



First Avenue

Don’t let Wade’s album titles—Reckless, Psychopath, and, most recently, Obsessed—lead you to mistake her for some dumbass shit-kicker. Her songs reveal a woman possessed by an intense desire, the sort of gal who tells a lover she’s been longing for on the road, “I might crush your bones with the power I feel running through.” But while Obsessed is true to its title, the new album also has its share of wistful post-breakup reveries, and the borders of romantic and friendly love blur on several of these songs. I wouldn’t say Wade is softening up, though, not when she sings to a lover/pal, “There’s two types of people/We hate’em both.” She’s also a lot craftier than those album titles suggest, as any good country songwriter should be. She’s collaborated with pop A-lister Julia Michaels, and when I saw her at First Ave in 2023, she covered Miley Cyrus and Tom Petty. $35. 8 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. March 7—Keith Harris

Rage & Reset 2025



Pilllar Forum

A year ago, the thriving northeast Minneapolis skate shop/coffee shop/music space Pilllar Forum expanded into a vacant office area next door, setting the area aside as a new music venue. A three-day event called Rage & Reset christened that space; this year’s follow-up fest may rage even harder. I don’t mean to slight a solid Friday night lineup that includes Valeska Suratt and Baumgardner, but Saturday offers as good an answer to “What’s happening in Twin Cities rock right now?” as any with Early Eyes, Bugsy, Anita Velveeta, and a whole lot more. Sunday is when you “reset” with a day of singer-songwriter performances including the Penny Peaches and Emma Jeanne. All in all, you can see 20 bands for 50 bucks, which is not a bad deal. $15-$25 day passes; $50 weekend pass. 4:30-11 p.m. Fri.; 2:30-11 p.m. Sat.; noon to 3 p.m. Sun. 2300 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Keith Harris

Ukrainian Lenten Fish Fry

Ukrainian American Community Center

Even passive news consumers might’ve noticed the diplomatic (word used very lightly) tantrum thrown inside the White House last week. Thankfully, delicious options for Ukrainian solidarity do exist right here in Minnesota. Consider this Lenten fish fry, which benefits both the UACC and the Cheremosh Ukrainian Dance Ensemble. We’re talking generous plates of fried fish, coleslaw, French fries, and—crucially—varenyky (aka perogies). Beer and wine are available via the cash bar; ambiently positive geopolitical vibes are available for all diners. Also, gotta mention it: This animated fish chef is worth the price of admission. $15 adults; $10 kids. 4:30-7:30 p.m. 301 NE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Fridays through April 11—Jay Boller

Love Is Blind Watch Party

Machine Shop, Hewing Hotel

Welp, we’ve made it to the end of the Minnesota season of Love Is Blind. So far we’ve had lots of awkward dates at Twin Cities breweries, one couple constantly fighting over gossip coming from mutual acquaintances, two men who claim to be apolitical, an attempt to convert someone to Christianity, and tubing at Buck Hill. Sounds like townie dating in Minnesota! On the grand finale we get to find out which couples are willing to make it legal and which ones will flee from the nightmare. If you feel like watching it with a live audience, you’ve got at least two options. At Hewing Hotel you can enjoy a themed cocktail, small bites, and trainwreck camaraderie for $35 (the party starts at 7 p.m.; find tickets here). There’s also a free screening at Machine Shop (RSVP for a ticket here), which will also host a pre-party with drinks, food, interactive activities, and chances to meet the cast (but it’ll cost you $60 to $150). —Jessica Armbruster

MN Brewery Running Series FB

SATURDAY 3.8

Brewery Running Series 2025 Kickoff

The Market at Malcolm Yards

Do ya like running? Do ya like beer? Do ya like running or beer and have enough curiosity about the other to want to merge those interests? Since 2012, the Minnesota Brewery Running Series has hosted 5K-ish fun runs at breweries, cideries, wineries, coffee shops, and more. This year’s first official event of the season will be a trail run and film fest at Utepils Brewing, but it all really kicks off at this Malcolm Yards party, where you can take 10-50% off 2025 registrations, play games, and win free beer and gear. Free, but RSVP required. 11 a.m. 501 SE 30th Ave., Minneapolis; register and find more info here.—Em Cassel

Kumail Nanjiani

Pantages Theatre

Old-school fans of Nanjiani might worry that he’s lost a step after getting jacked as hell for Marvel movies. Stop worrying! Based on the handful of podcasts I’ve heard him on this year, our man still brings it. Born in Pakistan, Nanjiani moved to the Midwest for college and fell into an absolutely stacked '00s Chicago comedy scene that included Kyle Kinane, Hannibal Buress, super canceled T.J. Miller, Pete Holmes, and Cameron Esposito. He would influence a generation of comedy nerds as a host at L.A.’s NerdMelt Showroom, before winning over a national audience as Dinesh on HBO’s fantastic and prophetic Silicon Valley. Then, ya know, he became a big movie star with Eternals and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. $42.50-$90.50. 7 & 9:30 p.m. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

International Women’s Day Market

Modist Brewing Co.

Local sustainable fashion brand WAY and Modist Brewing are teaming up for an International Women’s Day celebration featuring local women-owned and -operated businesses. Home goods, wellness items, books, and even excellent Mogi Bagels will be available from more than a dozen area vendors, and the occasion coincides with Modist’s annual women-brewed beer release. (Wisely, they did not call the event “Broads & Beers.”) Other IWD events around town include markets at Can Can, Broken Clock Brewing, and Omni, as well as a free concert and Minnesota Roller Derby folks serving beer on wheels at Headflyer. Free. Noon to 5 p.m. 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

SUNDAY 3.9

Moto Thaw

56 Brewing

What’s a big sign that spring has arrived in Minnesota? When motorcyclists start meeting en masse at breweries. And while a late-season blizzard might be heading our way on Wednesday, let the optimism of these riders bring you hope that we’re almost there. Folks are welcome to stop in, hang with fellow cyclists, and enjoy a brew or two. At this low-key party there will also be merch from shops and motomakers (BMW, Ducati, etc.), KCM Eggrolls will be stopping by, and riding groups will also be on hand with info if you’re a joiner. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Paul Shambroom

ONGOING

Highways of Doom

The Heights

The Heights/Trylon annual noir festival goes on the road this year—without ever leaving Columbia Heights. Every Thursday in February (and one in March) they’re showing a movie that features someone on the run, and every one's a winner. In Fritz Lang’s You Only Live Once (hey, that’s where Drake got that), Henry Fonda is an innocent man sentenced to death, and man is he pissed. Ann Savage’s mean femme fatale steals the nasty Detour, while Gun Crazy more than lives up to its name. Forward to the 1970s and Steven Spielberg’s Duel, in which mild-mannered Dennis Weaver and his Plymouth Valiant are menaced across the Mojave Desert by an 18-wheeler with an unseen driver. Wrapping things up is Thelma & Louise, which really does hold up, in case you were wondering. $12. 7:30 p.m. 3951 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights; find dates and more info here. Thursdays through March 6—Keith Harris

“Paul Shambroom’s American Photographs”

Katherine E. Nash Gallery, University of Minnesota

Photographer Paul Shambroom has been documenting the relationship between individuals and power, in all its forms, for four decades now. This selection of his work will debut his most recent projects, Purpletown and Past Time, which look at the current political climate in the U.S. His 1979 series, Portrait of Hennepin Avenue, which has not been shown publicly since 1985, will also be on display, as well as Shambroom’s work with found objects such as unattributed photographs and business cards. Free. 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through March 8—Keith Harris

“A Thousand Nesting Dolls”



The Museum of Russian Art

Did you know that the largest collection of Russian nesting dolls in the U.S. is located right off the Diamond Lake entrance to I-35W? Now that you know, how do you feel about that? The Museum of Russian Art will begin presenting its Matryoshka dolls (to use the proper Russian term) to the public; they’ll be on display until March 9. And since it’s likely been a while since you popped in at TMORA (I myself am always overdue for a visit), while you’re there, be sure to take in Alexander Viazmensky’s watercolors of Russian mushrooms, a recently opened exhibit. 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through April 6—Keith Harris

“Untitled 19”

Soo Visual Arts Center

Each year, SooVAC invites a guest curator to organize a group show featuring artists at all skill levels or places in their career. Hundreds will apply; only a few dozen will make it in. The results typically yield an eclectic collection of pieces in a variety of mediums, all threaded together by the whims of the curator. This year’s juror is Keisha Williams, gallery director at MCAD, who was tasked with choosing works from a pool of 231 artists (31 of which made the cut). Her process: “As I reviewed work, I couldn’t help but reflect on the words of Adrienne Maree Brown: ‘I am fascinated by those instances when you can feel the fabric of the universe between you and another being fall away or bunch together, bringing you magnificently undeniably closer.’” 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through March 23—Jessica Armbruster