Freeloader Friday: 86 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

FRIDAY

Casks & Candy

Pumpkin carving, free candy, spooky movie trivia, and a screening of the ’90s Disney Channel classic Halloweentown, starring Debbie Reynolds (aka Princess Leia’s mom). 3-10 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

BoO-tepils Halloween Market

With kooky vendors, horror movies, scary tunes, and uh, hopefully not terrifying special beer releases. 3-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Haunted Halloween Market

With a makers market, tattoo pop-up, trick-or-treating, DJ tunes, and costume contests for kids, adults, and dogs. 4-8 p.m. Francis East Lake, 3900 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Halloween Pop-Up Market

Featuring 10 or so spooooky pottery, trinket, nail, candle, and other vendors, plus live tattooing and beer. 4-9 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

KVNT, Anslam, TODD

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Art Beagle’s Backup Band

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Eli Gardiner

Acoustic songwriters tunes. With Sawtooth Witch. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

FXRMNK

With Chickyrooster. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

These 3 Ghosters

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Hot Pastrami

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Halloween Night

Featuring a costume contest, spooky tunes from DJ Shannon Blowtorch. 10 p.m. Dusty's Bar, 1319 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Root Pickers

Wear a costume for the chance to win prizes. 7:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Grunge-o-Ween

Costumes encouraged. With ‘90s tunes from Gunge Unplugged. 6-10 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Dia de los Muertos at MGM. Courtesy Midtown Global Market

Halloween Trick or Treat/Día de los Muertos Celebration

With facepainting, ofrendas, crown making, soap sculptures, and live cultural performances. 5-7 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Día de los Muertos: Latin Luminos

This three-day celebration includes an ofrenda by Margarita Sandoval, Mexican candy, food sampling, live music, linocut printing and crafts, and dance performances. Find the full schedule here. 3-6 pm. Fri.; 1-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Mall of America, North Atrium, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Wild Spooktacular

Candy, prizes, a costume contest, and vintage shopping. 7-9 p.m. Wild Things Collective, 7270 Commerce Cir. E, Fridley.

Center for Lost Objects’ Grand Re-Opening

They moved! Check out the new, larger space. 3-9 p.m. Center for Lost Objects, 941 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Halloween Costume Contest

Enter to win $500 in prizes. With blood bag cocktails and a photobooth. 8-11:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Up-Down Minneapolis, 3012 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Giant Pumpkin Display

Love to see an awesome Halloween yard? This person’s home has over 100 (organic!) carved pumpkins on the lawn, all carved by friends in the neighborhood. Neat! Donations collected benefit a local STEP program that helps people and families in the St. Louis Park area. Private residence at 8811 Club Rd., St. Louis Park.

Candleberry on the Lakes Boutique

This pop-up hosts over 60 local makers. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Nov. 1. Hughes Pavilion at Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave. S., Edina; find more info here.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots–sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fri. through October 31. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through October 31. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Areca Roe, 'Lava Field Ghost' and 'Leadbetter Point Mossy Ghost'

SATURDAY

“Spectral”

Areca Roe’s new photography exhibition featuring spooky sheet ghosts making their way through nature. 7-10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Brit’s Halloween Party

[Editor's note: This event was originally listed as happening on Friday. It is indeed scheduled for Saturday!] In honor of its 30th anniversary, Oasis tribute Nicollet & Alcohol perform tunes from What's the Story (Morning Glory) in its entirety, as well as other Oasis and Brit classics. Brit-themed costumes are encouraged. 7 p.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Valors, The Envies, Danser

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Yeah Yeah Fine

With Katy Tessman. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

David Stoddard

With Charlie Roth. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Cameras

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Silent Fox, 'Sit and Wonder'

“Venus Reincarnated”/ “My Flowers Died; So I’ll Bury Them and Plant New Ones”

Two exhibitions open tonight. “Venus Reincarnated” is curated by Dr. Margarita Lila Rosa and features the work of 22 artists exploring the mythical god of love. “My Flowers Died; So I’ll Bury Them and Plant New Ones” offers new work by Silent Fox exploring grief, inheritance, and regeneration. 6-10 p.m. Public Functionary, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Tumbling Daisies

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Phantom Fields

With Emmy Woods. 8 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Luke Bakken

5:15-8 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Irish Diplomacy

7:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Slavic Halloween Party

With UVB, SlovCzech. 8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

That's trash! "Mystery Trash Remix"

Artistic ReUse-A-Thon

Trash will be transformed at the Flux this weekend. Some of it will become art, some will become functional items, and some will even become functional art. For “Mystery Trash Remix” exhibition, 20 local artists were invited to pick up a garbage bin filled with single-use plastics and other regrettables destined for the landfill. Their task: Turn it into something special, using every single item—including the container. You can check out the resulting sculptures, wall hangings, and displays this Saturday. Be sure to vote for your favorite; the “People’s Choice” winner takes home a $500 prize. Guests will also be invited to turn trash into treasure (or at least something more useful) via a handful of workshops throughout the day. There are opportunities for jewelry-, wallet-, and toy-making, or you can grab a discarded item and re-paint it into something pretty. There will also be an art swap, where you can drop off unused supplies—paper, frames, paints, yarn, etc.—before the event and shop Saturday for something to take home that you can use. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Flux Arts Building, 2505 NE Howard St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Field + Festival Holiday Market 2025

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this weekly market offering eats from local farmers and artisans. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Wagner’s Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 21

Girls’ Day Out

With pop-up tattooing and a themed Polaroid photo booth, followed by a parking lot screening of Wicked at 2-6 p.m.; movie at 6:30 p.m. Jenny in the City, 520 Selby Ave., St. Paul.

កូន Koun: A Khmer Youth Archive

A magazine release party and arts exhibition created by Khmer youth in Minnesota. RSVP here. 5-7 p.m. XIA Books, Café & Gallery, 422 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Lost Mountain December Night 2024 5” x 7” Kit Wilson, 'Lost Mountain'

“Kit Wilson: Lost Mountain”

The artist talks about her art and new exhibition. 3 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

International Rugby Series

With England v. Australia (10:10 a.m.); Scotland vs. USA (12:40 p.m.); Ireland vs. New Zealand (3 p.m.). 9:45 a.m. doors. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Free First Saturday: See, Honor, Nurture, and Celebrate

Featuring art kits, activities, film screenings, and a chance to check out the museum’s latest exhibition, “Dyani White Hawk: Love Language.” 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Silverwood Park

The Great Sculpture Costume Crawl

The outdoor sculptures will be dressed in playful disguises. With small treats and treasures at each stop. Costumes encouraged. 1-3 p.m. Silverwood Park, 2500 County Rd. E. W., St. Anthony.

Rock9 Open Studio

New work by Geoff Laskowski, Neil Johnston, Jon Reischl, and Jeremy Szopinsk. 3-8 p.m. Rock9 Art Studio, 840 N. Hampden Ave., St. Paul.

Twin Cities Vintage Assembly

This pop-up features local vintage dealers and designers. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. Century Gallery, 2030 St. Clair Ave., St. Paul.

Holiday-Palooza

This party includes a makers’ market on Sat., new shop residents, candlemakers Flicker & Fizz’s shop opening, Bliss Mobile Sauna, and more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; noon to 4 p.m. Sun. AudreyRose Vintage, 3508 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Holiday Gallery Shop

A juried collection of artisan goods for gifting from 100+ artists. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; textilecentermn.org. Through December 31

Holiday Market

It’s Nov. 1, which means it’s shoppin’ time. This market has handmade goods and coffee. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Backstory, 528 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Four Seasons Nordic Village

Nordic Village Winter Market

It’s back! Featuring European-style market where little houses are shops. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Four Seasons Minneapolis, 245 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Through December 21

“Neitherness”

Work by Matthew Pawlowski. 2-4 p.m. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

“TexT”

Work by Lin Lacy. 2-4 p.m. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy Night

With Joe Addict. Every Sat. on the patio. 7-9 p.m. The Cabooze, 917 S Cedar Ave, Minneapolis.

Pilates for the People

A free pilates class. RSVP here. 10:15-11 a.m. Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Market, 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKETS

Mill City Farmers Market

The yearlong market moves indoors this weekend for its fall/winter schedule. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first and third Sat., Nov. through Apr. 750 S. Second St., Minneapolis; find more info at millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Apr. 19. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

Shopping in nature? Pffft. This one lets you shop for greens without the weather. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through April 18. 308 Prince St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

SUNDAY

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Brass Messengers

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Thomas Sticha

Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Corpse Revivor

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Emily Haavik

With Dave Mehling. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Jeff Ray

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Close To Toast

With Marty Foul, Paper Beast. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Red Bird Celebrates 15 Years

With readings, prizes, cake, and fun. 2-4 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul.

Agates IndyBookstore Tour

Featuring readings from Jana Bouma, Susan Coultrap-McQuin, Deborah Goschy, Brittany Jaekel, Dennis Maulsby, Loren Neimi, Alan Perry, Nick Theisen, Steven Vogel, and more. RSVPs encouraged. 1 p.m. Milkweed Books, 1011 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Church of Cornbread

5-7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Día de los Muertos Celebration

Hosted by Segundo Sábado. With altar installations, music, and dance. 1-3 p.m. Queermunity MN, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.