Freeloader Friday: 83 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Dog-Toberfest Saint Paul Brewing

FRIDAY

Dog-Toberfest

Adult Halloween costume parties just aren’t as ubiquitous as they were a decade or so ago. But dogs in Halloween costumes? That’s that’s forever. And yep, we’ve got another one this weekend for you to enjoy, this time at Saint Paul Brewing. There will be a dog costume contest (humans can enter one too if that’s your thing), beers for people and pets, and just overall good cheer because you can’t be in a bad mood when there’s a dog dressed like a taco two feet away. Free. 4-10 p.m. Saint Paul Brewing, 688 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

Market Collective Halloween Makers’ Market

7-10 p.m. Modist Brewing, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Slaphazard, Indicat, The Slashies

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Beebe Gallini

6 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Pogo Ballet

Featuring classic and obscure punk, alt, and power-pop covers. With Earload. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Matthew Hope

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Hot Pastrami

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Stunt

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

LOTR Movie Night

Featuring The Fellowship of the Ring, bonfires, s’mores, and popcorn. Bring a blanket to help you keep warm. 8-11 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Haupt Antiek Market: Harvest Picks

A European-style flea market featuring vintage items and other finds. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Haupt Antiek Market, 7570 147th St. W., Apple Valley.

Wild Spooktacular

Featuring a Halloween-themed party with pop-up dealers, candy, tarot readings, and more. 6-9 p.m. Wild Things Antiques, 7270 Commerce Circle E., Fridley.

Dan Shattuck and Rebecca Fritz

An evening of music and art. 7-10 p.m. Barely Brothers Records, 783 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

The Game is Not the Thing: Sport and the Moving Image

This film series explores the intersection of art and athleticism, challenging what it means to be a sports film. This weekend’s screenings are Power Plays at 7 p.m. on Fri., and World/AntiWorld: On Seeing Double at 7 p.m. on Sat. Wear a sports jersey to get in for free; find more info here. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Pearl Monkey

Covers and originals. 6 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Ghouls and Grooves

Featuring a costume contest, speciality drinks, a dance floor, tunes, and more. 21+. 7 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Art Battle Minnesota

Watch a global live painting tournament locally, with pro artists battling it out to create their best work within three 20-minute rounds until the champion of the night is crowned. 5-8 p.m. Mall of America–Huntington Bank Rotunda.

Warehouse District Live

The fate of Open Streets may be uncertain this season, but every weekend a part of First Avenue will be closed to cars—and not just for construction reasons. Described as “an enhanced pedestrian zone,” Warehouse District Live will offer things that big cities normally have in their downtown areas: food trucks, extended seating areas, and more public bathrooms. Wow! So do some bar-hopping, sit outside and eat, walk in the middle of the street, and wonder why so many exurban Twitter users are so scared of downtown. Free. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fri.-Sat. First Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth Streets, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October —Jessica Armbruster

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fridays through October 25. Hope Church, 797 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.-Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 25. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Owámni: Falling Water Festival

SATURDAY

Owámni: Falling Water Festival

Owámni, the Dakota word for St. Anthony Falls, translates to “whirling/falling water”—way more fitting than naming it after St. Anthony, a 13th century Spanish monk, like Father Hennepin did. These waters are considered sacred to Indigenous cultures, and are celebrated annually at this event. During the afternoon, visitors to Mill Ruins Park, Water Works, and Father Hennepin Bluff Park will discover a variety of performances, including traditional music and dance, as well as tasty eats, makers’ booths, and visual arts. 1-5 p.m. Mill Ruins Park, 4 W. River Pkwy., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Period Action Day

Minnesota Menstrual Equity Coalition hosts this afternoon reflecting on 2023 menstrual equity legislation in Minnesota. With guest speakers, a community Q&A session, talks on what’s next, and a postcard-writing campaign to gather data and spread awareness. 2-3:30 p.m. Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

At the Moulin Rouge

This exhibition celebrates the life and times of Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, including his famous painting of the same name. The exhibition opens on Saturday during museum hours, and will be on display through March 9. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

NE Farmers Market Fall Festival

Shop foods, produce, locally made stuff, hot drinks, and more to benefit the market. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. Boniface Church, 629 Second St. NE Minneapolis.

Midwest Princess Sale

Featuring a collection of Chapell Roan-inspired threads (sparkles, circus vibes, camo) from Back Pocket Vintage out on the sidewalk. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Style Society, 453 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Corn Fest, 2021 Centro

Corn Fest

It’s corn! Look, I’m from Ohio, and like any good, vowel-packed state in the Midwest, I’m a big fan of corn. So when I saw that Centro was bringing back its corn-themed festival, it caught my eye. Get ready for corn eats, from savory items like corn tortillas to sweet corn and cornbread (maybe some corn ice cream if we’re lucky?). It’ll all be consumed in a parking lot converted into a corn party. There will also be family-friendly games (I’m placing my bets on there being some cornhole), and tunes from Nur-D and Lazy Scorsese. 2-8 p.m. Centro, 1414 NE Quincy Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Fright Night Market

A horror filled market filled with spooky stuff? Followed by a surprise movie? And there’s beer? Sold. This week, Cinema of the Macabre returns with a creepy market featuring old media oddities. Take a deep dive into bins of VHS, where horrors from the ’80s await you. Check out posters from movies time forgot (or didn’t want you to remember), shop bloody T-shirts, sift through boxes of dusty vinyl and slip-covered stacks of books, and score weird collectibles. Folks from Wizard Wax, Cemetery Man Vintage, Valiant Video, Weird Punk Books, and Other Skies Books will be setting up shop. Past markets have included old Stephen King paperbacks, retro rubber masks, and a My Buddy, the doll that inspired Chucky—scary! Once darkness falls, this parking lot pop-up turns into a movie theater, with a surprise horror flick on the big screen. (Bring lawn chairs and blankets.) 5-10 p.m.; mystery movie at 9 p.m. Falling Knife Brewing Co., 783 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Voltage Controller

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Cult Vibes, Wish Wash, Fruit Form

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Del-Viles

Rock. With The Sparks, The Makeouts. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

David Stoddard

5-7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Betty and the Rumble

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mellifera

Sting cover tunes. 7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

LoLo’s Ghost & Kung Fu Hippies

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Black Market

The Black Market: BBIB Market

Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. Reserve a free ticket at theblackmarketmpls.com. 2-6:30 p.m. The Lab–Pilot Facility and Taproom, 767 N. Eustis St., Minneapolis.

Vegan Seafood Popup

You can get great vegan versions of a lot of meaty dishes these days: burgers, sausages, chicken sandwiches. But vegan seafood? That’s not really had its day, at least here in the Twin Cities. Enter Oh My Cod Vegan Seafood Co., a Florida-based mobile “seafood” vendor that’s bringing plant-based sea treats to Wabasha Brewing this weekend. Dishes will include banana blossom fish and chips, crabby cakes, scallops, and “LOBSTA MAC,” along with buffalo shrimp and crabby spring rolls. Now, if they could do vegan oysters, they’d really have something… 1-7 p.m. Wabasha Brewing Company, 429 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul; more info here.—Em Cassel

Bruce Nygren

Bruce Nygren: Flights of Fantasy

New surrealist paintings. The opening reception will feature food, drinks, and live music from Nygren’s band, the Mumble Bugs. 4-7 p.m. Douglas Flanders and Associates, 5025 France Ave. S., Minneapolis.

One Year Anniversary Party

Featuring vintage pop-ups with Barbalynn’s Vintage, Rhodeo Vintage, and Dawn of Time Vintage, plus live music, donuts and sweet treats, sammies from Dahlia. Noon to 6 p.m. The Color Blue Vintage, 2403 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Makers Market

1-6 p.m. BUCH Fermentary & Taproom, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Dawn of the Read

Meet 10 local horror writers who will be stopping by and signing books. Hosted by Weirdpunk Books. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

CHAT's Art and Crafts Expo

Featuring local artists and talents from the United States and Thailand, henna, fun for kids, and a (not free) international fashion show after the pop-up market. 2-5 p.m. Saint Paul RiverCentre, 175 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul.

Casket Arts Building

Second Saturday Open Studios

Explore the work of local artists in three buildings on the Casket campus. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Bentoberfest

Featuring tons of craft beers, grilled brats, pretzels, pumpkin carving, giant beer pong, flip cup, and more. 10 a.m. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville.

Stillwater Harvest Fest

Featuring a giant pumpkin weigh-off, fall market, kids’ fun, trolley shuttle rides from parking lots, a beer garden, live music, chili contest, pie-eating contests, bingo, a Halloween kids’ parade, and folks in giant pumpkins paddling along on the St. Croix River. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. 101 Water St. S., Stillwater.

Logan Park Neighborhood Association’s Clothing Swap

Bring up to 15 in good condition items for men, women, or kids, and take home anything you want/need. Find more info here. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Logan Park Recreation Center, 690 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Woodworkers Expo 2024

Hosted by the Minnesota Woodworkers Guild, this event features 70+ local and national woodworking retailers, tool manufacturers, lumber sellers, schools, organizations, and makers, as well as tool swaps, kids’ workshops, door prizes, and more. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul.

Big Red Barn Folk Arts & Crafters Fair

Big Red Barn Folk Arts & Crafters Fair

Featuring 100 booths showcasing makers from MN and WI. Find more details here. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bruentrup Heritage Farm, 2170 County Road D E, Maplewood.

Harvest Fest

Featuring music, pumpkin painting for the kids, balloon artists, a caricaturist, and more. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 9020 Hudson Rd., Woodbury.

Gus the Bard

7-10 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 26. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street, where they have pedicab rides from the lot to the market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 24. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the School District

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 12. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 2nd St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Three out of four family members will have a good time. PAWS in the Park

SUNDAY

PAWS in the Park

Featuring a pet-themed market, pet Halloween costume contest, an outdoor screening of Frankenweenie, and other adorable shenanigans. 1-5 p.m.; movie at 6:30 p.m. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Queer Writes Book Fair

Meet and support queer authors, book sellers, publishers, and bookish makers. Noon to 5 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Festival Bazaar

Featuring gifts, outfits, home decor, and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sewa - Asian Indian Family Wellness, 6645 James Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Okie Spooky Makers’ Market

Shop vegan Halloween from a dozen or so vendors. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reverie Cafe, 1517 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.

Halloween Odd Market

Featuring nine different artists, makers, bakers, and collectors. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Walker Art Center

Sensory Friendly Sunday

This monthly event is designed for kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder, or developmental disabilities. The galleries will be closed to the general public, and there will be quiet spaces, fidgets, and sunglasses available. It’s free; but you’ll need to sign up at the Walker to reserve a time. 8 to 11 a.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Watch Party: Lynx WNBA Finals Game 2

Featuring DJ Matty Matt, airbrush tattoos, giveaways, and more. 1:30 p.m. Mall of America–Huntington Bank Rotunda.

The Toolbox Collective Maker’s Market

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Toolbox Collective, 3400 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Darin Kamnetz

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Noon to 4 p.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.



Emmy Woods & The Red Pine Ramblers

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Gradience

With Blame The Witness, Dead By 50. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

R&R Sundays

With Jeff Ray. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKET

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 27. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Savage Farmers Market8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.