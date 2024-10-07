Fright Night Market, 10K Comedy Fest, Falling Water: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

MONDAY 10.7

Percival Everett

Hopkins Center for the Arts

Everett is having, as they say, a moment. His novel Erasure was adapted into the (just OK) 2023 film American Fiction starring Jeffrey Wright, and now his 24th novel, James, a version of Huckleberry Finn told by Huck’s escaped slave companion, has become one of his best received novels of his 40-year career. A little overdue (Everett is now 67), but such is the literary life. Everett’s subject matter has ranged wildly, dipping frequently into mythology and history for source material, but he gravitates toward the representation of Black people in literature, and he’s often darkly comic. $35-$59. 7:30 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. Tuesday. 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins; find more info here. Through Tuesday—Keith Harris

Illuminati Hotties Promo

TUESDAY 10.8

Illuminati Hotties

Turf Club

As the (non-problematic) Kanye West of contemporary indie rock, Illuminati Hotties mastermind Sarah Tudzin is both a studio wizard and great artist in her own right. And lemme tell ya, as a longtime fan, I’m thrilled to see both pursuits paying dividends: Tudzin scored a Grammy for her recording work with supergroup Boygenius, and her Illuminati Hotties profile continues to rise. Lyrically, the L.A. singer-songwriter approximates the David Bermanian ideal—mixing the emotional with the yuks, albeit in more direct/millennial fashion. IH always promises more rippers than skippers per album, and that holds true on their latest, POWER. The group sounds larger and louder than ever, with the guitars on “The L” throbbing with the force of 100 Gecs and “Can’t Be Still” exploding with fuzz-drenched choruses. But POWER is undergirded by tenderness and sweetness, a document of its author finding comfort in true love; “Sleeping In” manages to swoon without irritating, while “I Would Like, Still Love You” heightens infatuation to dangerous metaphorical places. You know you’re in good hands with Tudzin. Daffo opens. 18+. $20/$25. 7 p.m. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Crash & Burn

Acme Comedy Co.

You know the drill: A cast of comics is tasked with creating 20-minute sets from scratch. It’s a reliable high-wire hoot, and this year’s format features funny and familiar Acme headliners Erica Rhodes (A Prairie Home Companion), Tony Deyo (Conan), Tim Slagle (The Mudslingers Ball), and Nate Abshire (Last Comic Standing). 18+. $20-$25 (dinner options available). 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Saturday—Jay Boller

WEDNESDAY 10.9

Hernan Diaz

University of Minnesota, Coffman Union Theater

Before he ever published a novel, the Argentine-born, Brooklyn-based Diaz hinted at the sort of writer he’d become with Borges, Between History and Eternity, a look at the work of the infinitely self-referential literary trickster Jorge Luis Borges, though Diaz is a little less playful and more pointed in his metatextuality than his inspiration. His first novel, In the Distance, was published by the local Coffee House Press, and his 2022 follow up, Trust, which won the Pulitzer Prize, is truly a great, smart read. A historical novel about a reclusive financier with a reputation for outwitting the market and his troubled relationship with his wife, Trust examines how history is told and who gets omitted from the official version. Free with registration. 7:30 p.m. 300 Washington SE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Cine Latino Film Festival

Main Cinema

As our awareness of regional and racial identities becomes more complex, Cine Latino’s remit gets a little trickier to describe every year. They seem to have settled on “Latin American, U.S. Latinx, and Ibero Cinema”—I think “films in Spanish and Portuguese from the Americas, and some films from Spain” pretty much covers it. The festival opens this year with I’m Still Here, the latest from Brazilian director Walter Salles (The Motorcycle Diaries), and it’s already sold out. (The Main will also screen Salles’s Central Station for Film Society members during the festival as part of its Cinema Club.) I’m also looking forward to Close Your Eyes, the first film from Spanish director Víctor Erice in over 30 years. (He’s the guy behind The Spirit of the Beehive, the classic child’s eye view of Franco’s Spain, a direct inspiration for Pan’s Labyrinth.) And I’m curious about La Cocina, with Rooney Mara and Raúl Briones, about a New York restaurant where a theft leads to an investigation of its many undocumented workers. There are also plenty of other lower-profile films worth a peek, plus an always sharp selection of short films and some flicks for the kids. $12 per movie; $100 all-access passes available. 115 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find showtimes and more info here. Through Sunday—Keith Harris

Clockwise: Ali Macofsky, Ben Roy, Rory Scovel, Mike E Winship, Dan the Stranger 10,000 Laughs

THURSDAY 10.10

10,000 Laughs Festival

Various Venues

The brainchild of Comedy Corner Underground owner Bob Edwards, 10KL is more of a loose constellation of stellar comedy bookings around town rather than a proper “festival.” This year’s standout headliners include: the great David Cross (Thursday, First Ave), hometown hero Geoff Asmus (Friday, Parkway), Pete Holmes (see blurb below), Katherine Blanford (Saturday, Southern Theater), and the extremely funny Rory Scovel (Saturday, Theatre in the Round). One smaller show to keep an eye on is Dan the Stranger on Saturday at Sisyphus. “He's a Russian comic who had to defect while actively being pursued by Putin's goons,” says comedian/10KL partner/friend of Racket Bryan Miller. “He's pretty much the most famous comedian in Russia and worked on the show that made Zelenskyy famous and helped propel him to the Ukrainian presidency.” Launched in 2011, the fest now has support from basically every major venue in town and seems stronger and larger than ever, to which we say: hell yeah. Given the scope of this thing, it’s really easier just to check out the complete lineup/logistics, which you can view here.—Jay Boller

Latte Art Throwdown

Wildflyer Coffee

Latte art: There’s a latte that you can make besides just a little leaf, as the baristas at this throwdown’ll show ya. It’s free to attend (and you’ll get free drinks and cookies!), but $15 lets you compete in the competition, with all proceeds supporting Wildflyer’s work and life skills training program. (For more on Wildflyer’s mission of supporting and employing youth experiencing homelessness, revisit Racket’s 2022 story.) Minneapolis musician Kokou Kah is guest judging the art, and they’ll have prizes from brands including Acaia Pearl, Encore, La Marzocco, and Cafe Imports. Come hungry: Breakfast and brunch food truck Kabomelette will also be there dishing up hash, breakfast burritos, omelets, and more. Free; $15 to compete. 6 p.m. 3262 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Dog-Toberfest Saint Paul Brewing

FRIDAY 10.11

Dog-Toberfest

Saint Paul Brewing

Adult Halloween costume parties just aren’t as ubiquitous as they were a decade or so ago. But dogs in Halloween costumes? That’s that’s forever. And yep, we’ve got another one this weekend for you to enjoy, this time at Saint Paul Brewing. There will be a dog costume contest (humans can enter one too if that’s your thing), beers for people and pets, and just overall good cheer because you can’t be in a bad mood when there’s a dog dressed like a taco two feet away. Free. 4-10 p.m. 688 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

Kathy Griffin

Pantages Theatre

Will she show any depictions of the decapitated ex-president onstage? Don’t bet on it. But do expect Griffin’s My Life On The PTSD List Tour, her first in six years, to explore her harrowing recent history, which includes: the whole Trump decapitation thing, plus lung cancer, divorce, addiction, a suicide attempt, the death of her mom, and alleged harassment by the U.S. government. Gaa! (Much of that was recapped earlier this year on The View.) Sometimes the best comedy is mined from tragedy, and after that avalanche of shit, Griffin has no shortage of material. “Now cancer free, able to fly, and funnier than ever,” reads promo material for this tour, “Kathy is on the road with a brand-new comedy show celebrating resilience, humor, and the power of laughter to heal.” $59.50-$99.50. 8 p.m. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Cider Fest Minneapolis Cider Company

SATURDAY 10.12

CiderFest

Minneapolis Cider Co.

Few things can help unleash your inner Mr. Autumn Man like a seasonal cider celebration, so pop on that flannel, set down your coffee cup, and head to CiderFest. They’ll have more than 20 local and regional cideries on hand, including Loon Juice, Keepsake Cidery, and Milk and Honey Ciders, all of whom will be serving up unlimited samples. There’s also food from Potter's Pasties and Breizh Crêperie. But hurry, Mr. Autumn Man—tickets are limited. 21+. $50; $60 VIP; $10 DD (includes one NA drink). 1-5 p.m. 683 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Vegan Seafood Popup

Wabasha Brewing Company

You can get great vegan versions of a lot of meaty dishes these days: burgers, sausages, chicken sandwiches. But vegan seafood? That’s not really had its day, at least here in the Twin Cities. Enter Oh My Cod Vegan Seafood Co., a Florida-based mobile “seafood” vendor that’s bringing plant-based sea treats to Wabasha Brewing this weekend. Dishes will include banana blossom fish and chips, crabby cakes, scallops, and “LOBSTA MAC,” along with buffalo shrimp and crabby spring rolls. Now, if they could do vegan oysters, they’d really have something… 1-7 p.m. 429 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul; more info here.—Em Cassel

Owámni: Falling Water Festival

Owámni: Falling Water Festival

Mill Ruins Park

Owámni, the Dakota word for St. Anthony Falls, translates to “whirling/falling water”—way more fitting than naming it after St. Anthony, a 13th century Spanish monk, like Father Hennepin did. These waters are considered sacred to Indigenous cultures, and are celebrated annually at this event. During the afternoon, visitors to Mill Ruins Park, Water Works, and Father Hennepin Bluff Park will discover a variety of performances, including traditional music and dance, as well as tasty eats, makers’ booths, and visual arts. Free. 1-5 p.m. 4 W. River Pkwy., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Corn Fest

Centro

It’s corn! Look, I’m from Ohio, and like any good, vowel-packed state in the Midwest, I’m a big fan of corn. So when I saw that Centro was bringing back its corn-themed festival, it caught my eye. Get ready for corn eats, from savory items like corn tortillas to sweet corn and cornbread (maybe some corn ice cream if we’re lucky?). It’ll all be consumed in a parking lot converted into a corn party. There will also be family-friendly games (I’m placing my bets on there being some cornhole), and tunes from Nur-D and Lazy Scorsese. Free. 2-8 p.m. 1414 NE Quincy Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Fright Night Market

Falling Knife Brewing Co.

A horror filled market filled with spooky stuff? Followed by a surprise movie? And there’s beer? Sold. This week, Cinema of the Macabre returns with a creepy market featuring old media oddities. Take a deep dive into bins of VHS, where horrors from the ’80s await you. Check out posters from movies time forgot (or didn’t want you to remember), shop bloody T-shirts, sift through boxes of dusty vinyl and slip-covered stacks of books, and score weird collectibles. Folks from Wizard Wax, Cemetery Man Vintage, Valiant Video, Weird Punk Books, and Other Skies Books will be setting up shop. Past markets have included old Stephen King paperbacks, retro rubber masks, and a My Buddy, the doll that inspired Chucky—scary! Once darkness falls, this parking lot pop-up turns into a movie theater, with a surprise horror flick on the big screen. (Bring lawn chairs and blankets.) Free. 5-10 p.m.; mystery movie at 9 p.m. 783 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

MJ Lenderman Promo

MJ Lenderman & the Wind

First Avenue

I’ll admit it: I enjoy Manning Fireworks, the latest from this celebrated young North Carolina wisecracker with a shambling guitar, much more on a track by track basis than as a whole. On their lonesome, the mordant “She’s Leaving You” and the one where Lenderman pleads “Don't move to New York City, babe/It's gonna change the way you dress” while trying to keep up with "Bark at the Moon" on Guitar Hero and the one where he quotes Quiet Riot (quoting Slade) offer fresh insights into the current state of indie male immaturity. But stack those lackadaisical moments end to end and you can understand why babe might have lost patience. Taking it this slow in 2024 can be kind of a spiritual achievement, but you also risk life passing you by. With Ryan Davis and the Roadhouse Band. $20/$25. 8 p.m. 701 N. First Ave.; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Pete Holmes

Pantages Theatre

You know him from his podcast You Made It Weird. You know him from HBO’s Crashing. You know him from that loud-ass laugh. He’s Pete Holmes, and he’s terrific at what he does. Holmes’s current Feelin’ Tour stops by Minneapolis tonight as part of the 10,000 Laughs Fest, and it should build on the momentum of his super-strong 2023 Netflix special, I Am Not for Everyone. $40-$55. 7 p.m. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Wits Reunion Show

Parkway Theater

Remember Wits, the live MPR variety show that paired comedians with musicians, plus host John Moe and a house band, at the Fitz? It’s back with TBD guests, this time with no MPR affiliation as noted prominently in promotional materials. Band leader John Munson is set to return with his Witnesses, and Mystery Science Theater 3000’s Bill Corbett is getting name-dropped by Moe, but otherwise the marquee talent remains a mystery. No matter, as the enduring strength of the Wits brand means Saturday is already sold out. $25-$65. 6:30 p.m. Saturday & Sunday. 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jay Boller

Movie Night on the Green Promo

ONGOING

Last Call: Movie Night at the Green

North Loop Green

Back in July, Star Tribune columnist Jim Buchta wondered if the new North Loop Green, the new mixed-use tower overlooking Target Field, could be a “model for languishing downtowns.” But why take his word for it? You can judge the development for yourself at this ongoing series of outdoor movie nights, which takes place on the Green’s… greens (the grassy park along Washington Avenue). So far, they’ve screened Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Little Big League, and the MN-made cult classic Drop Dead Gorgeous (a perfect film, we will not be hearing dissenting opinions). This week, they’ll end the series with Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. Free. 7:30 p.m. 240 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; more info here. Through October 9—Em Cassel

Sever’s Fall Festival

Sever’s Farm

Folks, we live in a corn state. In fact, Minnesota is the fourth-biggest corn producer in the country, producing 1.5 billion bushels annually. So it makes sense that one of our most enduring fall traditions involves heading out to Shakopee to get lost in a corn field. You can do that at Sever’s, which has hosted an epic maze each year since 1997. The challenge takes about 30 minutes, but there’s plenty to see and do once you escape, with corn pits for kids to dive into, obstacle courses, a zip line, and friendly goats and llamas in the petting zoo. $16-$26; $45 season pass. Find tickets and more info at seversfestivals.com. 3121 150th St. W., Shakopee. Through October 27—Jessica Armbruster

Are You With Me?

Rosalux Gallery

“My paintings are inspired by the magical, in-between world of the bar, offering a no invitation necessary social setting for friends, acquaintances, and strangers,” artist Mary Gibney explains. She’s interested in many bar aspects (yes, beyond the alcohol): the camaraderie, the power dynamics, the visual clutter, the idea that “Anything Could Happen.” And she explores it in a colorful and overloaded style that often includes cats, skeletons, and ghosts. There will be a conversation with guests Bill Lindeke and Andy Sturdevant, authors of the local dive bar history Closing Time, on Sunday, October 20, at 1 p.m. 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis; more info here. Through October 27—Em Cassel

Warehouse District Live

Downtown Minneapolis

Every weekend a part of First Avenue will be closed to cars—and not just for construction reasons. Described as “an enhanced pedestrian zone,” Warehouse District Live will offer things that big cities normally have in their downtown areas: food trucks, extended seating areas, and more public bathrooms. Wow! So do some bar-hopping, sit outside and eat, walk in the middle of the street, and wonder why so many exurban Twitter users are so scared of downtown. Free. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fri.-Sat. First Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth Streets, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October—Jessica Armbruster

Art & Artefact: Murals From the Minneapolis Uprising

Katherine E. Nash Gallery

When George Floyd was murdered by police on May 25, 2020, Minnesotans took to the streets in protests, building owners boarded up their doors and windows, and artists created art. “I just felt so hopeful seeing the boards, seeing the plywood murals coming up, seeing the art around 38th and Chicago,” Leesa Kelly of Memorialize the Movement told Em Cassell at the time. As businesses reopened, she and her org have worked on collecting these pieces made from humble plywood and spray paint, which otherwise would have ended up in the trash, destroyed from outdoor exposure, or crassly sold online. The collection is now at over 1,000 boards; this fall you can view a selection of artworks in their archives, curated by former MM intern Amira McLendon, at the U of M. 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 7—Jessica Armbruster

Kara Walker: Harper's Pictorial History of the Civil War (Annotated)

Weisman Art Museum

First published in 1862, Harper’s Pictorial History of the Civil War collects numerous contemporary maps, portraits, and other illustrations from Winslow Homer that appeared in the magazine during the conflict. As you might expect, there’s a genteel coffee-table stateliness to the proceedings, ideal for Kara Walker to disturb with her trademark cut-paper silhouettes. Walker’s style, which draws upon exaggerated Black stereotypes and other crude graphics, has become so familiar over the years that it may no longer be as immediately startling as it once was, but this 2023 exhibit, organized by the New Britain Museum of American Art and The Museum Box, showcases her continued vitality. Free. 333 E. River Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through December 29—Keith Harris

Unveiling 1,000 Nest Dolls



The Russian Museum of Art

Did you know that the largest collection of Russian nesting dolls in the U.S. is located right off the Diamond Lake entrance to I-35W? Now that you know, how do you feel about that? The Russian Museum of Art will begin presenting its Matryoshka dolls (to use the proper Russian term) to the public; they’ll be on display until March 9. Tonight’s opening will include snacks from Chowgirls Killer Catering and live music by Twin Cities Hot Club, along with remarks from the museum’s curator and executive director. And since it’s likely been a while since you popped in at TMORA (I myself am always overdue for a visit), while you’re there, be sure to take in Alexander Viazmensky’s watercolors of Russian mushrooms, a recently opened exhibit, and a Women in Soviet Art exhibition that closes on October 20. 5500 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through March 9, 2025—Keith Harris