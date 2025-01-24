Freeloader Friday: 83 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

U.S. Pond Hockey Championships Provided

FRIDAY

U.S. Pond Hockey Championships

Now in its 20th year, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships doesn’t mess around. Over the next five days, teams from the U.S., Canada, and around the world will convene on Lake Nokomis in hopes of etching their name on the coveted Golden Shovel. Divisions include options for folks over 50, one for rookies, and even one for seasoned athletes dealing with injuries. Crowds will be able to watch the games, join friends on an open skating rink, drink brews in a beer garden, and warm up in a heated tent. Best case scenario: Unlike last year, the weather should be cold enough to keep the ice frozen, but warm enough to enjoy (guys, the 20s are gonna feel balmy after our -10 week). For complete game schedules and more info, visit uspondhockey.com. 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thu.-Sun. Lake Nokomis, 5001 Lake Nokomis Pkwy. W., Minneapolis. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Happy Birthday Drag Show

Celebrate Alegria D’cirque’s b-day with host The Other Jeannie Retelle and performances from Oblivia Nukem Jun, Pistachio Creampie, Petty Treason, Anastacia Paige Milano, and D'cirque. 8-10 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Matthew Thomas & Wounded Wing, Embahn, Francis Emil Johnson

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Mary Cutrufello Band

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Cut Rate Clones

With Littleton, Desert Objects. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

A Vulcan Snow Park creation from 2022.

Saint Paul Winter Carnival: Vulcan Snow Party

Watch sculptors at work during opening weekend, see their finished creations on display throughout the carnival (they’re lit up at night!), and vote for your favorite works this weekend. 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Feb. 2. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 Viewing Party

Hosted by Luna Muse. RSVP at Lushmpls.com to claim a seat. 6:30-8:30 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, host Paris Mylan, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots–sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

Watch season 17 with your buds. This weekly event includes prizes and drink specials. RSVP for a seat at Eventbrite. 6-8 p.m. On the RoX, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

The Great Northern Ice Bar Provided

The Great Northern Ice Bar

Drink at a 50-foot bar offering you a variety of drinks from local mixologists. 4-9 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; 2-9 p.m. Sat.; 2-7 p.m. Sun. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul. Through February 1

Late Night at the Ox

With DJ Buster Baxter & DJ Big Reece. 8-11 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Brethren Bones

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Jack Knife & The Sharps

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Stunt

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Paul Shambroom

“Paul Shambroom’s American Photographs”

Photographer Paul Shambroom has been documenting the relationship between individuals and power, in all its forms, for four decades now. This selection of his work will debut his most recent projects, Purpletown and Past Time, which look at the current political climate in the U.S. His 1979 series, Portrait of Hennepin Avenue, which has not been shown publicly since 1985, will also be on display, as well as Shambroom’s work with found objects such as unattributed photographs and business cards. There will be a public reception on Friday, January 24, at 7 p.m., and a “participatory event” on February 6 at 5 p.m. Katherine E. Nash Gallery, University of Minnesota, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through March 8—Keith Harris

“The Water Where We Live”

Brown’s Creek Watershed District collaborates with 13 regional artists on water conservation. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays starting today. A House Unbuilt’s Art & Water Space, 321 Main St. S., Stillwater.

Free Meat Raffle

Buy a beer, get a raffle ticket. 6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Dutch Door Vintage Market (Formerly Haupt Antiek)

A European-style flea market featuring vintage items and other finds. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Dutch Door Vintage, 7570 W. 147th St., Apple Valley.

Emily Gray Koehler

“Emily Gray Koehler: Under the Canopy”

A collection of traditional woodcuts investigating the flora, fauna, and fungi found in our Midwest forests, on display starting today through Mar. 23. Confluence Gallery, Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, 3815 American Boulevard E., Bloomington.

Grunge Unplugged

4-6 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second St. Anoka.

Scapegoat

7 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second St. Anoka.

Arbeiter

SATURDAY

Kite Festival

No matter what time of year it is, there is pretty much always wind out there. Meaning, it’s always kite season. That’s one of the reasons why this annual festival works well, even though it is traditionally scheduled in the dead of winter. Yet again organizers are teaming up and sharing space with the Art Shanty Projects, which is also on the lake right now. In addition to kite flying, there will also be food trucks, live music, kite sales, and free s’mores roasting by the bonfire. Be warned: Parking is a reliable nightmare for this very popular, very fun family wintertime tradition. Find more info here, including shuttle details. Free. Noon-4 p.m. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Lunar New Year Celebration

Celebrate the year of the snake at Arbeiter, where there’s a whole weekend of fun in store. On Saturday, JangmiArts—a group you may have caught at the Asian-owned brewery’s previous Lunar New Year celebrations—will perform traditional Korean drumming. There will also be food and bevs from Càphin Minneapolis, Bao Bao Buns, Laune Bread, and K-town Macaron, and from noon to 3 p.m., you can win prizes by playing Ddakji, the paper tile flipping game made popular in Squid Game. (Hopefully the stakes will be a little lower here.) Sunday’s food vendors are the Young Man Food Truck, the Croffle Corner, and the KIMCHIcks, with fun for kids from Half Pint Co. Free. Food trucks from Noon to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; more info here. Through Sunday—Em Cassel

CANCELED! Powderhorn Art Sled Rally

This one hurts, folks, but it's undeniable that there's no snow, so this event has been canceled.

The Havana Sleeve, Warcake, Loonbooster

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Right Here

Rock, R&B, and retro garage rock. With the Favorite Things. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Big Trouble

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bev

The vibe: indie rock from the ‘90s. With Do Not Crush, Blood Cookie. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

HOTTEA does magical things with yarn. Provided

“HOTTEA: Stories”

Twin Cities-based installation/yarn-bomb artist Eric Rieger, aka HOTTEA, presents a large-scale public art piece inspired by Lake Street’s community. The opening reception/revealing with include comments from the artist, fire pits, music from DJ Walter "Q Bear" Banks, a free hot tea bar, and the Taco Taxi food truck. Free with registration. 5 p.m. 730 East Lake St., Minneapolis. Through February 2

Halfway to Pride

Twin Cities Pride hosts this party featuring drag bingo, 2025 artists in residence, and festival announcements. 5-8:30 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Backyard Boombox x Donut Party

Featuring a DJ set from BOMBAYS. Also: donuts. 3-11 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

Brews “Cruise”

All aboard the S.S. brewery! As temps hit stupefying lows, the folks at Insight Brewing are wisely hitting on the current cultural fascination with yacht rock with a make-believe boat party. We’re talkin’: a buffet from Chowgirls, drink specials including custom ceramic mugs and free java from Up Coffee, yacht rocky DJ tunes from Medium Fidelity Radio, yacht rockin' trivia from Trivia Mafia, late-night karaoke, prizes, and something called "deep sea beer can fishing"—huh! We’re feeling warmer already. Free. 1-10 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

The Vulcan Reveal, a very chill event at the Saint Paul Winter Carnival.

Saint Paul Winter Carnival: Vulcan Review

Meet this year’s Krewe at this 30-minute production. 10 a.m. Saint Paul College (indoors!), 235 Marshall Ave., St. Paul.

Saint Paul Winter Carnival: Play Day

Featuring guided hikes, birding, bikes rides, s’mores, and more winter fun. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crosby Farm Regional Park, 2595 Crosby Farm Rd., St. Paul.

Melanin in Motion: Slow Glow Roll

Take a friendly-paced ride with stops to appreciate and learn about local Black art and history along the way, ending with a bonfire and warm drinks at the MLK Center. Check in with MiM if you need a bike for the evening ride (bike lights will also be provided for all). 4-8 p.m. Martin Luther King Community Center, 271 N. Mackubin St., St. Paul.

Winter Whirl

Featuring an artists’ market, performances from BrownBody skate artists, free skate rentals and classes on the mini-rink, and other winter fun. 1-4 p.m. Springboard for the Arts, 262 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

The King Boreas Grande Day Parade

Part of the Saint Paul Winter Carnival. 2-4 p.m. Grand Avenue, from Dale Street to Lexington Parkway, St. Paul.

Orchids in Bloom: Celebrating 50 Years of Winter Carnival Magic

Spend time with flowers in a sauna-like space. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul.

Legit Q: Which one's scarier? Waldmann Brewery

Parade Pre-Party with Krampus

Get your day drinking on in the outdoor biergarten. 1 p.m. Waldmann Brewery, 445 Smith Ave. N., St. Paul.

Frozen Footgolf Build and Play

Help build a footgolf course from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. then play through (or just show up to play at 2 p.m.). The park will have a limited supply of materials including pool noodles, snow sleds, wood blocks and posts, vinyl banners to use to create the course. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (with chances to play through February 2). Silverwood Park, 2500 Cty. Rd. E W, St. Anthony.

Footgolf, during last year's snow-less season. FB

FrostFest

With kids’ activities, ice skating, hot chocolate, a bonfire, contests, and more. 2-5 p.m. Groveland Ice Rinks, 1978 St. Clair Ave., St. Paul.

Annual Winter Party

With fire pits, hot cocoa, puppy dog tails from Isles Bun & Coffee, free ice skating rentals, and more. 1-3 p.m. Lake of the Isles Ice Rink & Warming House, 2500 E. Lake of the Isles Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Quatrefoil Used Book Sale

The LGBTQ library is selling some stuff to make way for new stuff. Shop books, CDs, DVDs, and more for $10 a bag. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Quatrefoil Library, 1220 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Healing Hearts Rescue MN

Meet adoptable dogs and puppies. Noon to 3 p.m. Brühaven, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Art Shanty Projects Ryan Stopera

Art Shanty Projects

Hooray for Art Shanties! This year, 20 structures will be headed for the ice, and there will be a mix of indoor and outdoor fun. The Hot Box Shanty, which looks like a flaming dumpster, is actually a disco dance party, while the elaborately titled Opening the Black Box of Winter shanty offers under-the-lake views from above ground. Other themed spaces include celebrations of banned books and recycling, opps to score free stuff, and some kind of cat party. Performances and activities scheduled throughout the fest: live music (Klezmer on Ice! Prairie Fire Choir!), theater (Queer Puppet Clash!), radio broadcasts (Ice Pirate Radio!), yoga on ice, and tiny bike races. Last year, the festival was cut short after one weekend (screw you, global warming!). This year, they’ve got “Plan Beach,” meaning they’ll head to the bandshell if needed, and there’s a Plan C should that area be too muddy. So far, Plan A is a go. Free; $10-$20 suggested donation. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more deets at artshantyprojects.org. Through February 9 (hopefully!)—Jessica Armbruster

DaVinci Fest

Explore the arts and sciences through hands-on educational exhibits, live performances, and more. 12:30-4 p.m. Stillwater Area High School, 5701 Stillwater Blvd. N., Stillwater.

Grunge Unplugged: STPJ Night

That stands for Stone Temple Pilots and Pearl Jam, folks.

6-9 p.m. Heavy Rotation,

Wild Vintage Monthly Market

Featuring local makers and bakers. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clapping Monkey, 7274 Commerce Cir. E., Fridley.

Wendell Arneson

“INTERSECTIONS by Wendell Arneson”

2-5 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

“Views from the Car Window”

Work by Fred Anderson. 2-5 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

DJ Illian

2-6 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Irish Session Musicians Jam

4-6 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Bunside Pop-up Market

Vintage and handmade items. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Bunside, 2756 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through February 9

MGM

Lunar New Year Celebration

It’s the year of the snake! With traditional dances and music, as well as kids’ crafts. Noon to 2 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Art Beagle’s Back Up Band

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Dave Rave & The Governors

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Melanin in Motion

SUNDAY

Walk-Up Snowboarding

Featuring free lessons until 2 p.m., followed by a friendly community competition, and demos from pros. Visit melanininmotion.org for more info. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Battle Creek Regional Park, 75 Winthrop St. S., St. Paul.

The Gated Community

With Maybe Fiction, Macro Man. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Stone Ark

Hard rock power tunes. With In Solid Air. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Emmy Woods

With The Mooncats. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Hot and Cool Classics Concert: Planes, Trains & Automobiles

A free concert featuring Saint Paul Civic Symphony. 2-3 p.m. Landmark Center Cortile, 75 W. Fifth St., St. Paul.

Guards vs Vulcans Hockey Classic

Free; donations accepted for Neighbors Inc. 5:30-7:30 p.m. 141 Sixth St. S., South St. Paul.

Dancing in the Pavilion: Line Dancing with Billie

Lessons at 3 p.m., followed by open dance at 5 p.m. Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Minneapolis.

Try It: Ice Fishing

Learn about ice safety, fishing equipment, and more with fishing sessions throughout the day. Pre-registration here; drop-ins welcome. Noon to 4 p.m. Silverwood Park, 2500 Cty. Rd. E W., St. Anthony.

Music in the Greenhouse: Jun Sugiyama

1-3 p.m. Bachman's Lyndale, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

The Real Chuck NORAD

The Real Chuck NORAD

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Doyle Turner

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Odd Market

A local makers market featuring all kinds of oddities. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.