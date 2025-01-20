Saint Paul Winter Carnival, the Great Northern, Pond Hockey Championships: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

Paul Shambroom

TUESDAY 1.21

“Paul Shambroom’s American Photographs”

Katherine E. Nash Gallery, University of Minnesota

Photographer Paul Shambroom has been documenting the relationship between individuals and power, in all its forms, for four decades now. This selection of his work will debut his most recent projects, Purpletown and Past Time, which look at the current political climate in the U.S. His 1979 series, Portrait of Hennepin Avenue, which has not been shown publicly since 1985, will also be on display, as well as Shambroom’s work with found objects such as unattributed photographs and business cards. There will be a public reception on Friday, January 24, at 7 p.m., and a “participatory event” on February 6 at 5 p.m. Free. 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through March 8—Keith Harris

Mubanga Kalimamukwento

Magers & Quinn

The Zambian-born Kalimamukwento made a splash in 2019 with her debut, The Mourning Bird, a novel centered on the AIDS crisis in Zambia. Last year, she followed that up with Obligations to the Wounded, a collection of interrelated short stories. An attorney back in Zambia, she came to Minnesota on a Fulbright, and began studying U.S. law. Tonight she will be in conversation with Minnesota author Sheila O’Connor. Free, but registration required. 7 p.m. 3038 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

U.S. Pond hockey Championships

WEDNESDAY 1.22

U.S. Pond Hockey Championships

Lake Nokomis

Now in its 20th year, the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships doesn’t mess around. Over the next five days, teams from the U.S., Canada, and around the world will convene on Lake Nokomis in hopes of etching their name on the coveted Golden Shovel. Divisions include options for folks over 50, one for rookies, and even one for seasoned athletes dealing with injuries. Crowds will be able to watch the games, join friends on an open skating rink, drink brews in a beer garden, and warm up in a heated tent. Best case scenario: Unlike last year, the weather should be cold enough to keep the ice frozen, but warm enough to enjoy (guys, the 20s are gonna feel balmy after our -10 week). For complete game schedules and more info, visit uspondhockey.com. Free. 4-9 p.m. Wed.; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thu.-Sun. 5001 Lake Nokomis Pkwy. W., Minneapolis. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

The Vulcan Reveal, a very chill event at the Saint Paul Winter Carnival.

THURSDAY 1.23

Saint Paul Winter Carnival

Various Locations

What’s the most epic winter festival in Minnesota? This guy right here. For the next 11 days, this sprawling event gets people out of their warm homes for some chilly fun in the dead of winter. There will be parades like the King Borealis Grande Day Parade and the Vulcan Victory Torchlight Parade, sporting events ranging from indoor rodeos to outdoor snow golfing, ice sculptures in Rice Park, snow sculptures at the Fairgrounds, and cats (Saintly City Cat Show) and dogs (Doggie Depot). Como Conservatory’s annual orchid show turns 50 this year, Crosby Farms plans to host a family fun day, and Melanin in Motion celebrates Black history and art via its Slow Snow Glow bike ride. Other highlights include fireworks shows, a mega meat raffle at Saint Paul Brewing, and guided trolley tours of the fest. For a complete schedule of events, see wintercarnival.com. Through February 2—Jessica Armbruster

Out There 2025: Boney Manilli

Walker Art Center

In Edgar Arceneaux’s dark comedy Boney Manilli, two playwriting brothers race to finish their works as their mother, a failed pop star, enters the final stages of dementia—haha, right? But this is an Out There show, so expect things to go way beyond gallows humor and into the surreal. One brother, Sunny, is working on a chaotic piece about Milli Vanilli, the infamous ’80s duo caught lipsyncing for other artists (imagine that being a scandal today…) while the other, Bro Bro, pens a misguided reimagining of Disney’s (forever vaulted) Song of the South. Add in some retro karaoke, human-sized puppets, dance, and, yes, a funeral, and you have what sounds like a wonderfully weird time. $15. 7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find tickets here. Through Saturday—Jessica Armbruster

Looks like a party at the Great Northern Sauna Village. Provided

The Great Northern

Various Locations

Oh look, another mega event for the darkest days of winter! This one’s loaded with wonderful stuff, too. That includes a sauna village over by Malcolm Yards that will host BIPOC, Pride, and family steam nights as well as a screening of Prince’s Sign O’The Times concert movie projected onto the United Crushers building. There’s fun to be had outdoors, with group jogs, forest walks, and hands-on activities at Silverwood Park and a giant ice bar down at the Union Depot. Other happenings include climate talks and events, tons of live music, dining pop-ups, and a new art piece on Lake Street from local yarn bomber turned global installation artist HOTTEA. Find the complete schedule at thegreatnorthernfestival.com. Through February 2—Jessica Armbruster

Podcasting from Below

Plymouth Congregational Church

Come out and enjoy an evening of “storytelling and laughter” hosted by Truer Crime creator Celisia Stanton and Chris Stedman of Good Judy Productions. Stanton’s deeply researched true crime pod, which adds nuance and context to criminal cases, is celebrating the launch of its second season; Stedman, whose series Unread we highlighted in this 2022 guide to locally made podcasts, will be celebrating the launch of his new Minneapolis podcasting studio. Come meet the hosts, hang with other fans, and buy a book or two from Black Garnet Books, which is hosting a pop-up bookstore. (Shelves too full? You can donate one to the Women's Prison Book Project.) 16+. Free. 7:30 p.m. 1919 La Salle Ave., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

FRIDAY 1.24

Drone Not Drones



The Cedar Cultural Center

We all know the origin story: After discombobulating a Rock the Garden crowd in 2013 with a noisy, extended version of "Do You Know How To Waltz?,” Low’s Alan Sparhawk said, simply, “Drone, not drones.” (Personally, I am a RTG Low-drone truther, and believe that while the performance might have slightly annoyed some in the crowd, it was hardly as divisive as urban legend has it. Then again, I wasn’t there.) From those three words sprung the idea for an event that’s now in its 10th year: A weekend of drone-based music serving as a benefit for Doctors Without Borders. The lineup is available online; expect the usual mix of ingenious local folks and out-of-town ringers, with more than 50 acts coming and going over the course of a 28-hour period. And you’re welcome to bring bedding and make a weekend of it. All ages $35/$40. 7 p.m. Fri. to 11 p.m. Sat. 416 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Saturday—Keith Harris

The Current’s 20th Anniversary Celebration

First Avenue

Twenty years ago I wrote one of my first-ever stories, for the Academy of Holy Angels student newspaper, about a plucky public radio upstart that—get this—played indie-rock music. Now, was my atrociously written and unsourced article published months after 89.3 the Current launched, thus sapping it of any value or newsiness? It was, but hey, this blurb isn’t about me: It’s about the Current turning 20, an anniversary that’ll be celebrated with back-to-back Mainroom showcases. For the first night, the station recruited king Pixie Frank Black to perform his 1994 solo album, Teenager of the Year, in its entirety (see this recent Pitchfork deep-dive); Picked to Click runners-up She’s Green will open alongside DJ Jake Rudh. Saturday’s bill is headlined by Chicago rockers Beach Bunny, with local faves Bad Bad Hats and newish Sophia Eris project MAKR AN ERIS opening things up. This is a Jake Tapper-approved event, people! $35. 6:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Kelsea Ballerini



Target Center



As a big fan of Ballerini’s uncharacteristically personal Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, about the dissolution of her marriage to fellow country singer Morgan Evans, I wasn’t wholly thrilled with 2024’s Patterns, her return (or retreat) to the bright, broad country pop that established her career. But hey, that’s why she’s playing Target Center instead of the Armory this time through town. And few women in Nashville even get on the radio, let alone handle the fizzy stuff with the style and smarts that Ballerini does. I promise it ain’t all as bathetic as its lead single, the Noah Kahan duet "Cowboys Cry Too." With Sasha Alex Sloan and Marynn Taylor. $44 and up. 7 p.m. 600 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Art Sled Rally

SATURDAY 1.25

Powderhorn Art Sled Rally

Powerderhorn Park

While the winter carnivals go big, sometimes it’s the smaller events that really bring the fun. Enter the Powderhorn Art Sled Rally, one of the most charming neighborhood happenings in town. Each year, kids and kids-at-heart create a variety of artsy sleds that they bring to the park and send down a hill. Who will make it to the bottom? Who will fall apart? Past entrants include sleds fashioned after fly swatters, a swarm of bees, and a gingerbread house sled. And who could forget the controversial sled that Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara deemed "appalling," "disgusting," and "counterproductive?" No matter what the outcome, you’re gonna have a lot of fun, whether you participate or simply cheer friends on. You can find updates, including sled building sessions, at artsledrally.com. Free. 2 p.m. 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Lunar New Year Celebration

Arbeiter Brewing Co.

Celebrate the year of the snake at Arbeiter, where there’s a whole weekend of fun in store. On Saturday, JangmiArts—a group you may have caught at the Asian-owned brewery’s previous Lunar New Year celebrations—will perform traditional Korean drumming. There will also be food and bevs from Càphin Minneapolis, Bao Bao Buns, Laune Bread, and K-town Macaron, and from noon to 3 p.m., you can win prizes by playing Ddakji, the paper tile flipping game made popular in Squid Game. (Hopefully the stakes will be a little lower here.) Sunday’s food vendors are the Young Man Food Truck, the Croffle Corner, and the KIMCHIcks, with fun for kids from Half Pint Co. Free. Food trucks from Noon to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; more info here. Through Sunday—Em Cassel

Too Much Love

First Avenue

If you know diddly squat about First Avenue, and we pray you do, then you’re aware that the downtown Minneapolis club has a long and deep dance history. First Ave’s early 21st century “indie sleaze" DJ era, to use a term we only half understand, was dominated by dance night Too Much Love. Launched in 2006 by DJ TML (Peter Lansky, then known as DJ Sovietpanda), the genreless party featured “everything from indie rock remixes, blog house, and electro to classic disco, house, and techno—often in the same night.” "What an exciting time it was for music," Lansky told the Strib last year. "YouTube was new, file-sharing was prevalent, and streaming didn't [yet] exist. For the first time, you could go out and hear artists and DJs play music without regard for genre or time period. It's hard to comprehend now, but it was a new concept." Lansky ended Too Much Love in 2014, returned for a single night last year, and promises this reunion show will highlight music from “every era.” We’re guessing millennials hoping for an Obama-era rave will still leave satisfied. 18+. $15. 9 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Brews “Cruise”

Insight Brewing

All aboard the S.S. brewery! As temps hit stupefying lows, the folks at Insight Brewing are wisely hitting on the current cultural fascination with yacht rock with a make-believe boat party. We’re talkin’: a buffet from Chowgirls, drink specials including custom ceramic mugs and free java from Up Coffee, yacht rocky DJ tunes from Medium Fidelity Radio, yacht rockin' trivia from Trivia Mafia, late-night karaoke, prizes, and something called "deep sea beer can fishing"—huh! We’re feeling warmer already. Free. 1-10 p.m. 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Twyla Sharp Courtesy the artist

SUNDAY 1.26

Twyla Tharp Dance Diamond Jubilee

Northrop

Amazingly, choreographer Twyla Tharp, now 83, has been fusing classical, ballet, jazz, and pop music since founding her dance company in 1965. Her latest, a collaboration with Third Coast Percussion set to Philip Glass’s Aguas da Amazonia, is called "SLACKTIDE," features innovative dance plus custom-made instruments. Audiences will also get to see/hear “Diabelli,” Tharp’s 1998 exploration of Beethoven. These Diamond Jubilee shows are “must-see,” according to the dance-knowers at Dance Magazine. $30-$82. 3 p.m. 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Art Shanty Projects Ryan Stopera

ONGOING

Last Call: Winter Warm-Up

U.S. Bank Stadium

Look, U.S. Bank Stadium needs money. According to a 2023 report, it’s gonna eat up around $280 million over the next 10 years. Dystopian fences, new entrance doors, and fancier box seats don’t build themselves, after all (still no word on plans to stop the Bank’s thirst for bird blood). Meanwhile, you might have a fitness-related New Year’s resolution, or be a Vikings superfan... or maybe you can’t afford to splurge on a full-blown gym membership this season. That’s where U.S. Bank’s side hustle comes in: Winter Warm-Up. Most Tuesdays and Thursdays, the stadium turns into a track where you can walk, jog, or inline skate. In ancient Rome or inside the Metrodome, this kinda thing would be free, but we’re in present-day America, so this chance to explore the stadium without gameday crowds will cost ya. (Hey, it's still cheaper than a Westopolis movie ticket.) Plus, there are plenty of workout photo ops, and the view from the makeshift “track” does make for a fun workout. $11.50. 5 to 9 p.m. Tue. & Thu. 401 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through January 23—Jessica Armbruster

Art Shanty Projects

Lake Harriet

Hooray for Art Shanties! This year, 20 structures will be headed for the ice, and there will be a mix of indoor and outdoor fun. The Hot Box Shanty, which looks like a flaming dumpster, is actually a disco dance party, while the elaborately titled Opening the Black Box of Winter shanty offers under-the-lake views from above ground. Other themed spaces include celebrations of banned books and recycling, opps to score free stuff, and some kind of cat party. Performances and activities scheduled throughout the fest: live music (Klezmer on Ice! Prairie Fire Choir!), theater (Queer Puppet Clash!), radio broadcasts (Ice Pirate Radio!), yoga on ice, and tiny bike races. Last year, the festival was cut short after one weekend (screw you, global warming!). This year, they’ve got “Plan Beach,” meaning they’ll head to the bandshell if needed, and there’s a Plan C should that area be too muddy. So far, Plan A is a go. Free; $10-$20 suggested donation. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more deets at artshantyprojects.org. Through February 9 (hopefully!)—Jessica Armbruster

Minnesota Ice Festival

TCO Stadium

Is it “cool” that Minnesota Ice, “the nation's leading manufacturer of sculpture-grade ice,” has set a Guinness World Record for the largest ice maze? Sure! Other elements of the Minnesota Ice Festival seem fun, too: music from Kat Perkins, the Snow Sisters, and the Red Bull DJ truck, plus ice-sculpting contests, ice skating, ice slides, ice bars, food trucks, and scavenger hunts. (I would have thrown in a Mr. Freeze-themed ice pun contest, except licensing could have gotten dicey.) If you sensed a “but” coming, here’s that but: Tickets seem exorbitantly expensive for this sort of thing! Ice is famously cheap! At any rate, if your family has cash to blow, you could do worse—how often does the world’s largest ice maze come around? $25 adults; $13 kids; $70 family of four packages. 4-10 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sun. 2645 Vikings Circle, Eagan; find more info here. Through February 16—Jay Boller

Minnesota Ice Castle

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

It’s cold as hell out there, and that’s good news for ice castle explorers. Unleash your inner Shackleton at the MN State Fairgrounds, which is just one of the local outdoor castles/palaces/mazes now offering a collection of caverns/slides/tunnels made from ice. You’ll also find twinkling trails filled with lights, hand-carved iced sculptures created by local (and not-so-local) artists, and a polar pub serving up warming winter-themed alcoholic drinks. $17-$24 ($12-$17 during off-peak days). Thursdays through Mondays. 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; more info here. Through February 17—Em Cassel

Night Trains

Twin City Model Railroad Museum

The holidays are over, and you know what that means: It’s Night Trains season at the Model Railroad Museum! If you’ve never been to the Model Railroad Museum, this is the way to experience it. They’ll turn down the house lights and let the miniature train models show off their cozy glow while they weave through towns that are buried in blizzards or lit up with holiday decorations. It’s quaint as hell; you’re gonna love it. And did we mention that the museum turns 90 friggin’ years old this year? No better time to visit this St. Paul gem. $15; free for children four and under. 3-7 p.m. Saturdays (check online for bonus nights). 668 Transfer Rd., Suite 8, St. Paul; tickets and more info here. Through February 22—Em Cassel

Melanin in Motion Nordic Skiing

Theodore Wirth Park

On Mondays this winter, Melanin in Motion is hosting introductory and progressive Nordic/cross-country ski lessons for members of the BIPOC community, with sessions led by BIPOC women and youth. You’ll learn all the XC basics—kinds of strides, using your poles properly, climbing and descending—and the $11 fee includes the equipment rental and a trail pass. (That’s a great deal; it’s usually $26 for a rental and day pass.) Catch up with Melanin in Motion co-founder Anthony Taylor in this 2024 Racket feature about the groups working to diversify the outdoors. $11, with scholarships available to those in need. 6-8 p.m. 1221 Theodore Wirth Parkway, Minneapolis; get more info and reserve your spot here. Mondays through February—Em Cassel

The Ice Palace

Delano

Speaking of big ol’ ice sculptures, this winter palace—not a castle—is also open as of last weekend. A little road trip to Delano gets you to this sprawling ice installation, which features mazes, tunnels, ice rooms, and other delights, plus occasional fireworks shows and fire performances. There’s food from vendors including Brickside Grille & Tap and Doxy’s Donuts, and they’ll also have themed nights on Valentine’s Day and Super Bowl Sunday, with special early hours on holidays like Presidents’ Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day. $11-$23; $25-$69 VIP passes; $49-$69 season passes. 5-9 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; 4 to 9 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 657 River St. N., Delano; more info here. Through March 2—Em Cassel

“Unveiling 1,000 Nesting Dolls”



The Museum of Russian ArtDid you know that the largest collection of Russian nesting dolls in the U.S. is located right off the Diamond Lake entrance to I-35W? Now that you know, how do you feel about that? The Museum of Russian Art will begin presenting its Matryoshka dolls (to use the proper Russian term) to the public; they’ll be on display until March 9. And since it’s likely been a while since you popped in at TMORA (I myself am always overdue for a visit), while you’re there, be sure to take in Alexander Viazmensky’s watercolors of Russian mushrooms, a recently opened exhibit. 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through March 9—Keith Harris