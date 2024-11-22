Freeloader Friday: 80 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

"Layers of Joy" Work by Cameron Patricia Downey, Leslie Barlow

FRIDAY

“Layers of Joy”

Five Minneapolis artists—Leslie Barlow, Alexandra Beaumont, Eyenga Bokamba, Cameron Patricia Downey, and seangarrison—celebrate art and Black identity. The opening reception this Friday in the InFlux Space features performances and a dance party from 6 to 10 p.m. Quarter Gallery | Regis Center for Art, University of Minnesota, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Makers Market

Featuring eight local artists. 6-11 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Luke LeBlanc

Guitar tunes. 6-8 p.m. Fri. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Christkindl Market

No, you’re not at the Union Depot in St. Paul or Holidazzle in downtown Minneapolis. You’re in the North Loop, silly, and they have their own mega-Christmas market thing this year. Here 30 or so vendors will sell traditional holiday ornaments, wooden toys, nutcrackers, steins, felt dolls, hand-knit hats, beeswax candles, moss art, and more, with a weekly lineup of entertainment onstage, and Santa and Krampus stopping by most weekends. Food and hot drinks will be plentiful, including German brats and glühwein, Polish and French pastries, raclette, Turkish treats, and Nordic waffles on a stick. Free. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis. Through December 22—Jessica Armbruster

Kelly Hunt & Kelley Smith

Singer-songwriter tunes. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Queen Jeanne

With The Sparks. 9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Ahem, Vanity Plate, Wish Wash

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

"Elemental"

“ELEMENTAL”

Local 2D and 3D artists explore how earth, water, air, and fire influence artistic practices. 4-8 p.m. The Underground Art, 501 First Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Bruce Bednarchuck

7-10 p.m. OMNI Winery & Taproom, 15701 Biscayne Ave., Rosemount.

Lowfalutin String Band

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Jiggs Lee Invasion

7-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Ashes for April

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Dragon Ball DAIMA North America Tour

Featuring interactive exhibits, merchandise, giveaways, video games, costumed characters, and more. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Mall of America.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

A Dayton's window, 2023 Mpls Downtown Council

HOLIDAY SHOPPING

The Dayton's Holiday Market

This popular local shopping experience includes 100+ Minnesota brands and smaller makers. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon. through Sat.; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. The Dayton’s Project, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through Dec. 28

Night Market

Holiday shopping with beer. 6-11 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Holidays on Nicollet

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this seasonal pop-up featuring 60+ vintage sellers and local makers. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tue.–Sun., plus Holidazzle hours (closed on Thanksgiving). IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through December 22

Textile Center's Holiday Gallery Shop Open House

Here’s a chance to shop local, with all kinds of local-made items including homegoods, decor, books, and more. 1-4 p.m. Fri., Nov. 1; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tue.-Sat. (7 p.m. Thu.). Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis. Through December 24

Hend Al-Mansour

SATURDAY

“Contain Me”/“Transformed”

Artists Hend Al-Mansour and Fawzia Khan explore their relationship to the Islamic faith in two separate exhibitions. 6-9 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Shredding Flannel

7-9 p.m. Basement Bar, 515 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The Twin Cities Record Show

Albums, 45 RPM records, CDs, and music memorabilia for sale. Noon to 4 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Manchester City FC vs Spurs (PL)

11:30 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Beer Brulee at Indeed

Beer Brulee

Get yer beer poked for a malty treat during these hours. 4-6 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Brethren Bones

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

“Fracturing the Symbolic”

Featuring a closing reception and talk with artist Andrea Bagdon from 3 to 5 p.m. Q.Underground Gallery, Q.arma Building, Basement Level, 1224 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Hiawatha-Howe Book Fair

Noon to 5 p.m. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

George J Farrah

George J Farrah: First Guitar

Abstract works spanning decades. 4-7 p.m. Douglas Flanders & Associates, 5025 France Ave. S., Minneapolis.

We Miss You, George Floyd Book Talk

Local author and artist team Shannon Gibney and Leeya Rose Jackson discuss, answer questions, and read from their new picture book that follows how a young Black girl processes the death of George Floyd. Click here to read our recent interview with the author. 1 p.m. East Lake Library, 2727 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Roshan Ganu, 'Where The Banyan Tree Meets The Nile,' 2023-2024 Courtesy the artist.

“रातराणी: The Night Blooming Jasmine”

Opening today, Roshan Ganu transforms a 2,500-square-foot gallery into an enchanting nighttime realm. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

40th Anniversary Celebration

Cool kids’ bookshop Red Balloon celebrates turning 40 with storytelling, a dance party, tunes from Joe Mailander, in-store deals, facepainting, and more. The bookstore honors the day with a story time dance party, face-painting music and more. 10:30 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. Red Balloon Bookstore, 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul.

FénixDion; Valors; Corner, Chef!

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Color Chord

With Red Eye Ruby, Joan of Profile. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Breanne Marie & Katy Tessman

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Cassie Brady Trio

With Taylor James Donskey. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

'Generations Before Me' Brian Parmeter

No Place Like Home: The Diaspora

In honor of the new exhibition, Bethany Lacktorin gives a live performance of words, wind, song, and sound. 11 a.m.; RSVP here. XIA Gallery & Café, 422 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Minnesota Mean

Like you need another excuse to hang out at A Bar of Their Own, the only all-women sports bar in town. But here I am, offering you another excuse to hang out at A Bar of Their Own: a screening of Minnesota Mean, a hard-to-stream 2023 documentary following six Minnesota Roller Derby athletes as they vie for the Hydra, the season’s top honors. Will there be injuries? Will there be interpersonal drama? Will there be teamwork? Spoiler: The answer is “yes” to all three. Free. 1-4 p.m. A Bar of Their Own, 2207 Franklin Ave. E., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

MCAD Art Sale

MCAD Art Sale

This is the big one, folks. This week, artists at MCAD will cram every inch of the multistory Main Building with every type of art you can imagine. Photography. Tiny paintings. Mid-sized paintings. Paintings too big for most walls. Jewelry. Comic books. Fiber arts. There is no wrong answer here; just pick a medium, find that section, and start perusing. Thursday kicks off with a first-look party/scholarship fundraiser with booze, tunes, and valet parking; Friday has a cash bar and DJ sets; and Saturday is free for all. Choose an admission cost that works for you and get to digging for your gems. Art ranges from spendy (thousands!) to holiday gift-giving affordable ($15-$30!). 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat. MCAD, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Erin McCawley's Harrison Street Band

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Deano & the Dinosaurs

7 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Art Beagle Backup Band

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Uptown Winter Market

HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Uptown Winter Wonderland Holiday Market

Featuring pop-up shops, kids’ activities, a giant snow globe, and festive fun. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Seven Points, 3001 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Marigold’s Mini Market

It’s a mini pop-up market! This one has Misfit Coffee, Fun Zach, Sarah Berry Glass, and Golden Boies. Noon to 4 p.m. Marigold, 3506 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Print Shop Pop-Up Series

Yarborough Print Shop, Kuya Print Co., and Cool Trash team up for a weekly winter event featuring lots of screen printed goods, up- and recycled items, home goods, jewelry, and more each week. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays. Printo Shop, 900 W. 50th St., Minneapolis. Through December 14

Southwest Metro Holiday Market

Local arts, crafts, food, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce, 1505 82nd St., Victoria.

Holiday Art Fair

Art, baked goods, and other giftables. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walker Community United Methodist Church, 3104 16th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Holiday Markers Mart

Shop local vendors both inside and outside the brewery. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Chanhassen Brewing Co., 951 W. 78th St., Chanhassen.

Cozy Market

It’s a festive mini-market, also with $12 ornament making. Noon to 5 p.m. Dame Errant, 1729 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

Morningside Holiday Market

Featuring 60+ vendors, treats from Isles Bun & Coffee, and more. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Edina Community Center Gym, 5701 Normandale Rd., Edina.

Christmas at the Courthouse

Shop local vendors. Proceeds from the event benefit the Historic Courthouse Restoration Fund. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. Washington County Courthouse, 101 Pine St. W., Stillwater.

Annual Holiday Gift Gallery

Featuring work by more than 30 local artists, handcrafters, and authors. ArtReach St. Croix, 224 N. Fourth St., Stillwater. Through December 24

Nordic Village: Season 3

Shop for local-made holiday giftables sold via a tiny winter village designed by MartinPatrick 3. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis, 245 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Through December 22

Bunside Market

Bunside Pop-up Market: Holiday Market

Shops from a crew of vintage sellers and creatives every weekend. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 2756 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 22

A Handmade Holiday Market

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this weekly holiday market featuring local markers. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat. Brühaven Craft Co., 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis. Through December 22

Field + Festival Holiday Market

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this weekly series featuring local artists, artisans, farmers, and more. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Wagner's Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 22

TMORA’s Holiday Shop

The museum’s gift shop gets extra festive in time for the season. Opening day goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and runs through the holidays. The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Downtown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street, where they have pedicab rides from the lot to the market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com. Through November 24

SUNDAY

The Last Waltz

2:30 p.m. Minneapolis Central Library, Pohlad Hall, Skyway Level, Room S-280, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Minnesota United Official Watch Party

With drink specials, DJ tunes, freebies, and more with LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United at 5 p.m. Seating opens up in all rooms at 3:30 p.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

The Mill City Reading Series

Hear new works from University of Minnesota MFA in Creative Writing students. 5 p.m. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Fat Bodies Clothing Swap

Bring at least five clean/gently used items to swap. With snacks, karaoke, and drinks. Noon to 4 p.m. Back Pocket Vintage, 1200 Concord St. N., South St. Paul.

Jon Edward’s Trio

With Charlie and Mikkel. 3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Real Chuck NORAD

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Cain & Co

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Stondest

With Lost Evidence, Observant. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.